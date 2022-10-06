News
Ravens RB Gus Edwards has 'good start' in return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman absent
Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.
Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either activate Edwards to the 53-man roster, move him to season-ending injured reserve or release him.
Edwards, one of the NFL’s most efficient runners over his first three years, tore his ACL before the Ravens’ 2021 season opener. Coach John Harbaugh said in August that Edwards is “kind of a patient rehab guy” but was “doing well” in his recovery. He didn’t have an apparent limp as he jogged through drills in the portion of practice open to reporters.
“Gus looked good,” Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. “He’s out there. He’s done a really good job with his rehab. He’s worked really hard, and I thought he had a good day. So it’s obviously just the first day back in quite a long time. We’re going to have see where it goes, but it was certainly a good start.”
Top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Hill’s unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, but Dobbins’ day off was planned, Harbaugh said.
Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 2020, the year before both suffered season-ending knee injuries. Hill, meanwhile, is averaging 6.6 yards per carry this season.
“The sky’s the limit with our offense with those guys back in the backfield,” said quarterback Lamar Jackson, adding that Edwards looked “wonderful” in his return. “We’re just going to have to see. “
Top Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also was missing Wednesday. Harbaugh said after practice that he’s “hopeful” that Bateman, whose injury is “a day-to-day type of thing,” can play Sunday.
Left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), who missed all of practice last week and Sunday’s game, returned to the field Wednesday. Justin Houston (groin) remains sidelined, however, as does fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles), who could be designated to return from the reserve/PUP list this week. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters were also absent Wednesday, possibly for rest days.
Starting right tackle La’el Collins (rest) and reserve tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle) missed practice Wednesday for Cincinnati. Starting wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), starting tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and starting kicker Evan McPherson (groin) were limited.
This story will be updated.
Starling Marte takes step toward recovery ahead of Mets' Wild Card Series
Starling Marte took ground balls and played catch Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field. It could be a positive indicator that the injured outfielder will be available for the start of the MLB Playoffs on Friday, or there could be nothing to read into it.
Either way, it seems to be progress of some sort. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger on Sept. 6 when he was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh and has only been participating in light baseball activities since. Marte has been the Mets’ primary right fielder and one of their most important bats. He was able to take swings off of short toss Tuesday but at the time, manager Buck Showalter said he didn’t get much “return” on them.
The manager has been hesitant to officially rule him out for the postseason and was instead waiting to see if the Mets would host a Wild Card Series or get a bye ahead of the NLDS. The former came to fruition when the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the Mets are set to host the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three series starting Friday at Citi Field.
The treatment for Marte this week has been focused on pain management and getting the swelling to go down so he would be able to grip a bat and a ball pain-free, which he has not been able to do since the injury.
Marte was not able to comment after his session in the outfield, but prior to that Showalter said he would participate in light activities.
“I’m never going to say never,” Showalter said before the Mets played the regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. “Every day we take a little different try at it, as far as adding and different things, trying to find that. We’re still waiting for the bone to heal.”
Should the bone heal prior to Friday, the Mets will not hesitate to use him. The roster for the first round has to be submitted by noon eastern time on Friday.
“Sure, there’s concern about [time off], but if he is physically able to do it, he will become an option,” Showalter said.
The Mets are mulling some other roster options for the Wild Card round with right-hander Mychal Givens (COVID-19) and DH Darin Ruf (neck strain) eligible to come off of the injured list.
Givens has been cleared for a return since the weekend but the Mets have not activated him. Physically, he is able to pitch but Showalter said there are some “other factors” that are keeping the club from activating him.
The Chicago Cubs traded Givens to the Mets on Aug. 2. The veteran was putting up strong numbers for the Cubs going 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 40 appearances, but he’s been somewhat of a disappointment with the Mets. Givens went 1-1 with a 5.03 ERA in 18 games with the Mets. However, he can pitch multiple innings which could make him valuable on a postseason roster.
“He’s an option and we’ll consider it,” Showalter said.
Showalter declined to name a starting pitcher for Friday, but did opt to save Jacob deGrom for the postseason. Trevor Williams took his spot in the rotation against the Nationals.
MCNEIL EYEING BATTING TITLE
With Jeff McNeil leading the entire league with a .326 batting average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason. Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers is four points behind him and would have to go 4-for-4 against the Colorado Rockies to pass McNeil.
The NL batting title is not assured, but the Mets took the gamble based on the numbers.
“It was my [call]. I wouldn’t put that on him,” Showalter said. “I don’t trust my math, but I got some help.”
The player they call “Squirrel” ends the season on a tear, riding a 10-game hitting streak. He’s gone 20-for-43 (.465) in that span, with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and nine runs scored.
McNeil has been following the race, though not necessarily living and dying with every one of Freeman’s at-bats. He has not been watching the Dodgers nightly after his own games on the east coast, but he has been looking at the numbers.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but kind of fun,” McNeil said Tuesday night. “It’s the only award that I can look forward to. I’m never going to lead the majors in home runs or stuff like that, so it’s kind of attainable for me and I’m super excited with my day today and being able to get a few hits. I’m happy with the at-bats I took. I hit good pitches, I hit the ball hard. They weren’t all hits, which is a little frustrating, but at the same time, I can live with that.”
A HOF VOICE
Gary Cohen was announced as a finalist for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award on Wednesday morning. The Mets’ lead play-by-play announcer is one of ten candidates on the ballot for the award that is presented annually to some of baseball’s most beloved broadcasters by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
The winner will be announced during the league’s winter meetings in San Diego and honored during the 2023 Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown.
New-look Nets battle early growing pains: 'It's not always going to be pretty'
It’s going to take some time before it looks right.
The Nets are sitting on an offense with new philosophies, a defense with new schemes and a roster with new key players entering the rotation. With so many changes made during the offseason and training camp, the Nets were bound to experience some growing pains.
Nets head coach Steve Nash admitted the preseason opener was full of them.
“We’ve got to go through this period where guys are learning to play with one another,” he said. “It’s not always going to be pretty and it’s gonna be a little bit ugly at times… So being able to slog through that and stay positive while we do have some growing pains, it’s just a part of the process.”
Nash called Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers “a mixed bag,” noting positives in the movement, pace and understanding of the newly installed offense — while also citing room to improve on the defensive end.
The Nets lost to a 76ers team that rested four key players including both Joel Embiid and James Harden, 127-108, in Ben Simmons’ debut against his former team. Each member of the Brooklyn Big 3 played in 19 of the 24 first-half minutes before sitting the second half.
In minutes where Nash deployed multiple lineups with either one, two or all three of his stars on the floor, the Nets dug a 20-point hole by the 8:13 mark of the second quarter — and then sliced Philly’s lead to just three at the half behind 13 points from Kevin Durant, 12 points from Nic Claxton and 11 points in a bright game for the newly acquired 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale.
“Obviously, there were some ugly pockets of play, but there were also a lot of great stretches,” Nash said after Wednesday’s practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City. “We got to see the veterans in the first half, and they had some moments where they found some synergy and got closer to the kind of the principles we assigned them with early in [training] camp. And so everyday, we’ve got to get a little bit better at that.”
The Nets, however, picked up where they left off defensively last season.
The Sixers rested two potential MVP candidates, as well as role players PJ Tucker and Danuel House, but the Nets couldn’t keep spry guard Tyrese Maxey in check. Maxey had his way with Brooklyn’s defense, scoring 20 points in only 14 minutes with only two missed shots on eight attempts.
The Sixers as a team hung 42 points on the Nets in the first quarter alone and handily won the second half showdown between second units. Nash said staying disciplined is the biggest key to shoring up the defensive side of the ball.
“Discipline, though, comes from prioritizing defense,” he said. If you really take it seriously and you want to be a good defensive team or you want to defend, you will grow defensively. But if we let our foot off the gas there or we aren’t diligent with the importance of that end of the court, we’re not going to get much better. So it’s really on all of us to work together everyday to prioritize defense and keep building.”
Nash identified good health as a bright spot so far through training camp. Coming off of an injury riddled season, only Seth Curry (ankle) and TJ Warren (foot) missed the preseason opener. Nash is hopeful Curry will be good to go for one of the final two preseason games, but after missing two seasons with stress fractures in his left foot, Warren’s ramp-up will be a bit more cautious. He will be re-evaluated in November.
Aside from those two, the team is healthy and available: Simmons has returned after lower back surgery this offseason, Joe Harris has returned from two ankle surgeries that ended his season early last year and Kyrie Irving is back to playing in home games after missing a large chunk of last season due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Claxton has also put on more muscle and has improved his conditioning in what Nash detailed as an offseason where the fourth-year big man took “a more professional approach” to his craft.
“Right now we’re in a good position with our health, so you can see all the pieces and how they can eventually fit,” Nash said. “Now we’re trying to work on how those pieces can gain that cohesion as soon as possible. I’ve got a lot of great clips of us sharing the ball, playing quickly, making quick decisions, and then defensively, just getting back to making it a priority. We’ve got a lot of offensive guys in our group, and making sure that defense is just as important.”
Francisco Alvarez makes his case for the postseason roster
The Mets’ top prospect and one of the highest ranked in baseball is billed as a power-hitting catcher, quite possibly one of the best since Mike Piazza.
After failing to get in a hit in his first three big league games, he displayed that power Tuesday night when he blasted his first home run and later hit a deep double to record his first two hits at the MLB level.
Inserted as a pinch-hitter after the team learned that the Atlanta Braves had clinched the NL East, Alvarez took Washington Nationals right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. back 439 feet. His double also came off of a right-hander, Erasmo Ramirez, which is important to note since the Mets called him up mostly to face left-handed pitching. Alvarez did not face a right-hander in his first four games, but he was able to hit two very effective righties in his fourth game.
“It felt good, obviously because it was my first hit, but for it to go out the way it did, made me really happy and excited,” Alvarez said through a translator.
Just 20 years old, the Venezuelan made his debut last Friday as the DH at Truist Park in Atlanta in the heat of a divisional race against the Braves. It was a big moment in a big series. You can’t fault him for not delivering since nearly as a group the team failed to deliver, but there were times when the situation looked a little too big for an unproven rookie.
But the experience proved beneficial, as he adjusted to the pace and the crowd over the weekend and settled in once at home in the confines of Citi Field.
“It seemed like he was a little calmer,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s hard. He’s had a lot of emotions flying around and little by little things have calmed down. He’s seeing the ball better and little by little he’s getting on some pitches that he had been swinging at. He’s got a lot of bat speed.” He was able to slow the game down and felt at ease with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.
“I felt really good, I felt comfortable,” Alvarez said. “The home plate umpire spoke Spanish, the Nationals have a bunch of Latino players. So I felt really good in that situation.”
So, what happens now? Do two big hits warrant a postseason roster spot? Should he be behind the plate in the playoffs?
It’s worth consideration. With a .918 OPS over the last 28 days, Tomas Nido should be the Mets’ primary catcher in the playoffs. But James McCann has had a disappointing season and a disappointing month, hitting just .174.
The Mets have received very little production at the DH position and Darren Ruff, who was acquired to hit left-handed pitching, is injured and was ineffective when healthy.
There could be an argument to make against carrying him with the stakes so high, but if he’s left off the playoff roster for the Mets’ wild card series against the San Diego Padres this weekend, then you have to wonder why the Mets even brought him up at all.
Tragic! 16-Year-Old High School Top Basketball Player Shot Dead In New Jersey
Another gun problem has sent a vibrant young boy to an early grave. Letrell Duncan a 16-year-old standout and vibrant team player is declared dead after gunmen shot him four times in New Jersey.
The gunmen are yet to be identified, yes! you read that right! We hope Letrell’s case does not go down the drain like the many shooting incidents yet to be solved. However, considering no other victims were recorded apart from the young lad, this is likely an act of hate or jealousy. Police are still conducting their investigations and urge the public to provide any essential information related to the case
TMZ Sports reports:
Letrell Duncan — one of the best young high school basketball players in New Jersey — was shot and killed on Monday, authorities said.
He was just 16 years old.
Officials in Essex County, NJ told multiple media outlets that Duncan — a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School — was shot four times at around 3:15 PM near his H.S. He was rushed to a nearby hospital … but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities told NJ.com no arrests have been in the case … though investigators are looking for “a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the shooting.”
Anyone with information should kindly call 1-877-847-7432.
Duncan, a point guard, was a top talent in the state. His AAU team, Garden State Bounce, had described him as a “floor general. Team captain, and the best point guard our program has seen.”
“He was an excellent teammate,” the team added in a social media post mourning his loss, “a great friend, and a coach’s ideal player.”
City officials, meanwhile, said in a statement on Tuesday that Duncan’s death “has shaken our community to its core.” They said police patrols in schools will increase in wake of the tragedy . And vow to take “aggressive action” when it comes to the fight to end gun violence.
A GoFundMe for Duncan’s family has been set up — and has already raised nearly $5,000.
In distressing cases like this, we ask, how bad do we want undue shootings like Duncan’s to peak before we pass gun control laws?
The post Tragic! 16-Year-Old High School Top Basketball Player Shot Dead In New Jersey appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins confident in Bridgewater; McDaniel not concerned with optics, criticism over handling of Tua
Teddy Bridgewater has been an NFL quarterback as a starter, a backup and as a backup replacing a starter.
He can draw from all three experiences over nine professional seasons as he steps in for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets (2-2) while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.
And because of this, the Dolphins (3-1) enter Sunday’s Week 5 game with the utmost confidence in Bridgewater leading the offense.
“That’s why you go out in free agency and spend a nice little chunk of the salary cap on a guy that, on paper, isn’t supposed to play,” said coach Mike McDaniel, who is set to start the Miami product, Bridgewater, after ruling Tagovailoa out on Monday.
Bridgewater, a former first-round pick and one-time Pro Bowl selection who is a Miami Northwestern High and Louisville alum, has 63 NFL starts under his belt. He’s 33-30 in his career. He was 7-7 last season as the Denver Broncos’ starter, and the last time he filled in as a backup to start for an injured quarterback, he went 5-0 with the 2019 New Orleans Saints replacing Drew Brees.
“It gives you a ton of confidence, just having been through this before,” Bridgewater said Wednesday. “As far as coming in or entering a game late or all types of scenarios I’ve been through in my career, experience is life’s best philosopher.
“It’s just being yourself. I can’t be Tua. I had to learn the lesson when I was in New Orleans. I can’t be Drew Brees. As long as I continue to be myself, the guys realize, ‘Man, this guy’s not faking. He’s not trying to be something he’s not.’ ”
Entering for Tagovailoa in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss in Cincinnati, Bridgewater finished 14 of 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He had his ups and downs, hitting Tyreek Hill deep for a 64-yard completion, taking a momentary third-quarter lead, but he also misfired in the red zone late for an interception to put the Dolphins’ comeback hopes away.
Bridgewater has had the mini-bye week coming off the Thursday game, plus Monday practice on top of the usual Wednesday through Friday sessions he’ll have ahead of Sunday’s AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Part of the reason Bridgewater feels confident is having the receiving combo the Dolphins possess between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards, and Waddle is sixth with 381.
“There’s so many weapons on this team,” Bridgewater said. “I honestly believe it’s the most firepower that I’ve ever been around.”
The belief is reciprocated from the Dolphins pass catchers to the quarterback.
“I feel like Teddy comes right in and keeps us with the same momentum that we’ve had all season,” Hill said. “He’s a guy who has been in this league for a while now. So, he understands the playbook. He understands what the coaches want from him.”
Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol as he recovers from the head injury he suffered against the Bengals, and the Dolphins are taking a cautious approach.
“It’s all about — the only thing it’s about — [is] the health of the human being,” McDaniel said. “We want him to be present as much as he can, but not at any sort of cost to his process of getting himself healthy and going through that procedure. … If he’s able, he’ll be around as much as he can. He’s already got FOMO (fear of missing out). I can feel it.”
Bridgewater has the week to prepare knowing he’s starting because McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday. Many wondered if making the call that far removed from game day had to do with the optics of having him take a blow to the head in a second straight game in Cincinnati, four days after one against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. The first time, Tagovailoa was cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He played through a back injury in the Bills game and then started against the Bengals.
McDaniel said Wednesday his entire decision-making process revolves around the team and not the optics of a situation.
“The second that I start doing things because I think it’s some answer that somebody else wants, that’s, to me, that I’m failing at my job,” McDaniel said. “My job should start and end at what’s the best thing for the team and everybody involved — the players, and it will always be about individual players first.
He also doesn’t pay attention to the outside criticism over playing Tagovailoa through the injuries, although he was cleared by doctors. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant assigned to Tagovailoa’s concussion check against Buffalo, however, was terminated by the NFLPA amid its ongoing investigation into the handling of protocol.
“It would probably be hard or be crumbling if it was coming from within the team or the people that it is my job to service,” McDaniel said of the accusations on his character. “If I’m listening to that or thinking about that, let’s say, Monday night for five seconds, that’s five seconds that I’m not thinking about all the other things that relate to the team and the upcoming game.”
Terrin Vavra's first homer lifts Orioles over Blue Jays, 5-4, in first game of season-ending doubleheader
Early Wednesday morning, sitting in the bowels of Camden Yards, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias admitted the Orioles’ strongest season since his arrival “crept up” on him and those on the field.
This was all ahead of schedule. Next season, Elias aspires Baltimore to be a playoff-bound team, competing in the difficult American League East for free agent signings as well as wins. They’ll ramp up spending and expectations.
But this? At the end of a season in which the success came unexpectedly yet fluidly? This was all a bonus, and it continued with a 5-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Even without that win, the Orioles (83-78) had clinched their first winning season since 2016 — the victory only brings more positive vibes heading into this offseason. On the field throughout Wednesday game were two top prospects, a hitter with 33 homers and the knowledge that this is just the start.
And to add to it,rookie Terrin Vavra lashed a high fastball off right-hander Mitch White onto the flag court beyond the right field fence for his first major league home run. The go-ahead three-run blast set the stage for Baltimore’s 36th comeback win of the season, and it sends Vavra into the offseason on a high note. He’s hit .271 and has put himself in position to be a cog in Baltimore’s infield next year, too.
Vavra’s homer made up for a three-run homer from the Blue Jays’ Gabriel Moreno two innings earlier. That long ball, also Moreno’s first of his career, came off right-hander Mike Baumann’s 84th and final pitch — a slider that hung over the heart of the zone. Before that, the outing from the Orioles right-hander in the penultimate game of the season was encouraging. In a way, Baltimore’s No. 22-ranked prospect was playing more for next season than this one, showcasing his ability to be a starter rather than a reliever.
The first five innings showed why Baumann might find his way back here next year. Baumann ranked as the Orioles’ third-best pitching prospect to open the 2021 season, according to Baseball America, but his fastball-slider combination has potential. He enduced three whiffs on each Wednesday.
The first breakthrough off Baumann came in the second, when three softly hit balls found holes. Moreno’s homer gave Toronto a 4-0 lead, but Austin Hays’ two-run double in the sixth cut that in half.
The Orioles bullpen held it there, with right-hander Bryan Baker recording his first career save while left-hander DL Hall, another top prospect, earned his first major league win. They came off the back of Vavra’s first big league home run, a flash of power at an opportune time that gave Baltimore fans another reason to cheer at the end of a season that deserves a standing ovation.
This story will be updated.
