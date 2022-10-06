News
Ravens sign inside linebacker A.J. Klein off Giants’ practice squad
The Ravens have added inside linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants’ practice squad.
Klein has played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants over his 10-year NFL career. He appeared in 15 games last season for the Bills, starting four. The 31-year-old joined the Giants’ practice squad on Monday after the Bills released him in the offseason.
The Ravens have needed help at inside linebacker, where inconsistency and injuries have stretched the group thin. Starters Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have both struggled this season, and top reserve Malik Harrison has had to play on the edge amid injuries to the outside linebacker group. Rookie Josh Ross (foot) is on injured reserve, and special teams contributors Kristian Welch and Del’Shawn Phillips have played just one combined snap on defense this season.
Over 134 career games, Klein has 449 tackles, 15 1/2 sacks, four interceptions and eight forced fumbles.
This story may be updated.
High school football: Gophers wrestling commit Gavin Nelson is one of state’s top running backs
Everything about Gavin Nelson screams tough, physical and relentless.
The 210-pound senior is one of the top high school wrestling recruits in the nation. He’s built strong and sturdy — as can be said for most Simley High School wrestlers.
That sentiment holds up when you give him the ball on the football field, as well. Tackling the rugged running back is nearly as difficult as taking him down on the mat.
How would Spartans coach Chris Mensen describe him on the field?
“Bruising. Absolutely bruising,” he said. “He punishes defenses who try to tackle him one on one.”
When No. 32 totes the rock, the opposing defense is in for a long, difficult night.
“I always start out my first couple of handoffs thinking, ‘Let’s hit these guys as hard as I can,’ ” said Nelson, who also is an imposing linebacker. “Because if you hit someone hard — really hard — the first play, they’re going to remember it the rest of the game, and they’re going to play differently.”
Mensen saw that play out in Simley’s 35-7 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper last week. Cooper had tough, big kids. It didn’t matter.
“More often than not it took two, three guys to tackle him,” Mensen said.
So has been the story of the 2022 football season. Simley is 5-0 and ranked third in Class 4A heading into the Spartans’ game at Tartan at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nelson has led the charge. The senior has been Simley’s bell cow, running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns on 104 carries.
He’s averaging 8.6 yards a carry, a number that suggests Nelson is more than just a five-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust ball carrier. Robbinsdale Cooper found that out the hard way last week, when Nelson bolted 68 yards for a touchdown, his most memorable run of the season to date.
That’s an evolution that has made the running back, who has committed to wrestle for the Gophers next year, truly unstoppable. Mensen poked fun at Nelson in recent years anytime he would be caught by the defense on a 15- or 20-yard carry. That’s not happening nearly as often this season.
While Nelson is still big and physical, he’s also explosive.
“He’s got that extra gear this year,” Mensen said. “He learned to jump cut, which is downright deadly. He’s not afraid to run over you, he runs through arm tackles, and when he gets into open space, good luck catching him. I think that’s been the difference.”
The improvements are the result, Nelson said, of his offseason work. He consistently was out on the turf doing drills with his teammates, while also working out individually and putting in work at the Training HAUS in Eagan.
“Doing things to make my breakaway speed better, jump cuts better, everything to make sure I could be better this year,” Nelson said.
It was wonderful cross training to continue to grow in both of his primary sports. Nelson talked about the similarities with trucking a potential tackler or, more prominently, bringing down an opposing ball carrier.
“Doing footwork drills, doing all that stuff, that’s all going to help me with wrestling, too, so I could get ready for the football season,” he said. “But also this will help me have faster feet in wrestling, this will help me be able to move guys more on my feet. So it all works together.”
Mensen watches Nelson wrestle and can easily identify moves Nelson uses on the mat that he also uses to rip past opposing offensive linemen. Wrestlers are excellent tacklers, Nelson noted. They also seem to be elite running backs.
Last season, Nelson split carries with Landin DuVal, a state place-winning wrestler in his own right. Going farther back, Jake Short stuffed the Simley record books as a running back and a four-time state champion wrestler.
Lakeville North’s Wade Sullivan comes to mind as a former wrestling state champion who currently is Minnesota-Duluth’s leading rusher this fall. Nelson has scoured this season’s list of the state’s leading rushers, and noted three of the top five are wrestlers.
“I think we’re all just so used to being hard-nosed guys and being in the wrestling room and working really hard,” he said. “We all train really hard, so going through a sport like football with really hard contact, a lot of these guys who play basketball and stuff like that, they’re not used to it. We’re so used to it, it’s a hard-nosed mentality that we’re used to.”
That’s why Mensen has zero reservations about relying on Nelson as much as possible if needed. The plan is generally for Nelson to get 15 to 20 carries in a game, but he ran the ball 25 times against Robbinsdale Cooper and could handle more work than that.
Simley wrestlers do not wear down.
“That’s something that I know (Simley wrestling coach Will Short) prides them on is they will go the whole match and then some,” Mensen said. “I watch that practice a lot, and it’s one of the toughest rooms I’ve ever seen.”
Nelson is a two-time individual wrestling state champion at Simley, with a bright future ahead in the sport. But Mensen, who played football for the Gophers, said Nelson could have played college football, too. The back, he said, is on par with guys he saw during his collegiate career.
He had Nelson go to a couple of summer football camps. Mensen said North Dakota State had interest in the back. But Nelson told Mensen, “Coach, I want to be a Gopher.”
“I’ve had so much success in wrestling growing up and stuff like that,” Nelson said. “I feel like it was kind of a no-brainer, just going into my strong suit.”
“I don’t blame him,” Mensen said.
But, for now, Nelson is having “so much fun” focusing on his final football season. He’s having a blast playing with his brothers and working to get better in pursuit of their goal to bring a state title to Simley.
“Every week we go higher and higher in the rankings, everyone sees how good we are,” Nelson said. “So I just know how realistic this season was for us to become state champs, and that’s the main reason I wanted to come out this year.”
Dolphins assistant breaks down TE Mike Gesicki’s lack of playing time; plus Thursday injury updates
Miami Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree was candid when addressing why Durham Smythe has outsnapped Mike Gesicki — and rather significantly — in three of the team’s first four games.
“It’s just more of trying to get guys to fit their skill sets,” said Embree, who doubles as Miami’s assistant head coach, on Thursday. “We’re not going to ask Mike to block power. When we’re doing some of the heavy running stuff, that’s obviously going to be Durham.”
For much of the offseason and through training camp, it was believed Gesicki’s deficiencies in the run-blocking aspects of the tight end position were going to hinder his production and playing time in new coach Mike McDaniel’s wide-zone run-blocking scheme. Despite it, Gesicki was given a $10.9 million franchise tag this offseason.
In the games against the Patriots, Bills and Bengals, Gesicki played 25, 17 and 28 snaps, respectively, accounting for offensive playtime percentages in the lower 40s in each. In those same three games, Smythe was on the field for 38, 32 and 40 offensive snaps, all more than 60 percent of offensive plays.
“It’s just more of a flow of what we’re trying to get accomplished or what’s going on, as far as scheme for that week,” said Embree. “Durham gives us a little more in the run game, and we want to be a run-first team.”
The one game where Gesicki, known as the greater pass-catching threat, outsnapped Smythe was in Baltimore on Sept. 18. Gesicki had 44 offensive plays to Smythe’s 35 as Miami mostly played from behind against the Ravens in the 21-point comeback to win, 42-38.
Gesicki, who set career highs with 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021, only has eight catches for 71 yards on 10 targets through the Dolphins’ first four games.
“I feel like we’re getting what we need out of him and what he’s capable of,” said Embree. “Some of it is coverage-dictated.”
Added offensive coordinator Frank Smith: “Production on the ball at that position obviously gets highlighted a lot, but the difference between many tight ends is, those guys that have that ability to block, they’re really invaluable.”
Embree pointed to a 3 a.m. Tuesday text he received from his tight end at his last coaching stop in San Francisco, George Kittle, one of the NFL’s best. It was a video of Kittle laying out a Rams defensive back on a block in the Monday night victory.
“That’s what we want. That mentality here,” Embree said. “It’s not about how many passes did I catch.
“We’re trying to win a Super Bowl. We’re not trying to win the fantasy league title, and we’re not trying to lift one guy up over another person. We’re going to take what the defense gives us, and we’re going to do it within the concept of our scheme.”
Embree also pointed to Miami running more “21 personnel,” two backs with one tight end, with fullback Alec Ingold on the team and getting involved. The Dolphins were one of the more heavy “12 personnel” — or one running back and two tight ends — teams in previous seasons.
Injury updates
The Dolphins remained without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groins) and Keion Crossen (glute/shoulder), offensive linemen Terron Armstead (toe) and Robert Jones (back) and tight end Cethan Carter (concussion).
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), who was seen at Wednesday practice but listed on the injury report as a non-participant, was seen again on Thursday and, this time, partaking in drills. His upper right thigh was wrapped. Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram returned from a veteran rest day on Wednesday.
Safety Brandon Jones (chest) was wearing a red, non-contact jersey at Thursday’s session after he was also limited on Wednesday. Wide receiver River Cracraft was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.
Twin Cities now in ‘extreme’ drought
The Twin Cities are now in an “extreme” drought, according to a new map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A portion of the metro area is now is in the “extreme” category and the rest is in “severe” drought according to the drought monitor, which released its new map Thursday.
About 35 percent of Minnesota is in some level of drought and about 77 percent is at least abnormally dry.
Possible impacts of extreme drought are major crop or pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions.
In September, the Twin Cities only saw 0.24 inches of rain at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That’s the Twin Cities’ driest September in records dating back to 1871, according to the National Weather Service.
October has seen only a trace of rain detected through Wednesday.
The weather service says little if any rain is in the forecast for the next several days.
Faye Flam: Here’s who really needs the new COVID booster
The new U.S. COVID booster campaign needs a dose of clarity about its goals and limitations. The latest “bivalent” vaccine — retooled to protect against the currently circulating BA.5 variant — will benefit some more than others. The oldest and most vulnerable citizens are likely to benefit most. Public health officials should aim to protect them through a targeted messaging campaign convincing them to get the shot. Younger people should only be encouraged to get it if they’re more than six months out from their last shot.
Right now, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a broader focus — recommending that everyone over 12 get the booster if they’re more than two months out from their last shot or three months out from an infection. That diffuse message is less likely to reach those who need it most.
The situation was simpler during the initial vaccine rollout in 2021. The clinical trial data suggested that vaccinations would go a long way toward preventing infection in the first place, and so getting vaccinated was considered not just a personal health choice but a civic duty for everyone. There was broad scientific consensus that widespread vaccination would minimize cases and maybe even end the pandemic.
That hope was crushed by the discovery of immunity-evading new variants. But there was still a pretty wide consensus that people should get a first booster, thanks to growing evidence that an extra shot, given months later, would help reduce cases and prevent severe illness.
But expert opinion had splintered by the spring of 2022. Some wanted to keep boosting everyone every six months or so, either with the original vaccines or with updated boosters. The problem was a lack of evidence that repeated boosting would make a substantial dent in cases. The new bivalent BA.5 boosters could plausibly reduce the odds of infection, but we don’t know by how much.
“At the end of the day, probably what counts most is the time from the last immunization or infection,” says Alessandro Sette, a professor at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology. He says right now there’s too much emphasis on the number of boosters people are getting, rather than their timing. For four or six months after infection or a previous booster, your immune system probably isn’t very boost-able.
Sette reiterated what Harvard University immunologist Duane Wesemann told me for a previous column: Over the months following an infection or vaccine dose, your immune system is slowly improving the quality of your antibody-making B-cells and generating slight diversity that increases the odds of effectiveness against a new variant. The number of antibodies circulating in your bloodstream can decline, but these B-cells continue to retain the ability to make new ones pretty quickly for about six months.
That’s why University of California, San Francisco infectious disease doctor Monica Gandhi told me she’s been arguing that the recommended interval be six months for healthy people — not the two currently recommended (and in some places, mandated).
In principle, pushing forward a massive fall booster campaign could blunt a winter wave, but COVID waves can’t yet be predictably tied to seasonal changes, and nobody knows whether BA.5 or something else will be behind the next surge. It’s also unknown whether boosting someone earlier than about four months does anything to reduce the odds of infection and transmission.
The other essential question is whether the BA.5 bivalent booster has a significant advantage over the original boosters. Sette says the evidence points that way, as least as long as BA.5 remains dominant. In fact, Sette told me that he was going to go get his bivalent booster that same day, right after our interview was over.
But pediatrics professor and Food and Drug Administration advisory committee member Paul Offit is not planning to get the new booster just yet. He called the evidence that the bivalent booster was more protective than the original “underwhelming” and, in an opinion piece for the WSJ, accused the CDC of overselling it, when it’s most likely to benefit the oldest and most vulnerable.
A more targeted CDC messaging campaign would prioritize the 35% of people over 65 who haven’t been boosted at all; they’d benefit the most from the retooled booster. Next on the priority list would be the over-65s who haven’t been boosted or been infected during the last six months. Even if they already had one booster, there’s now evidence that getting a second booster reduces the risk of death, so a second shot is worth it. It’s less urgent to reach the two-thirds of adults aged 18-64 who’ve yet to get a single booster, although they’d also benefit, so long as they haven’t been infected in the last four to six months.
In a way, it doesn’t have to be more complicated than the original rollout, which emphasized certain people needed to be first in line: health care workers, essential workers, then older people, then younger people with health problems, and then everyone else.
This time around, public health should also rank people by urgency, starting with unboosted people over 65. Even if the overall uptake numbers stay low, the booster campaign can still save lives if it reaches the right people.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering science. She is host of the “Follow the Science” podcast.
Sanjukta Paul: A new law can help us keep the robust free press our democracy needs
A free and robust press is a central ingredient of a flourishing and democratic society — and given the number of existential crises we now face, also critical to its survival. Yet today, the journalism sector is collapsing. The number of newsroom jobs has declined by more than 30,000 since 2008, while local news deserts continue to grow and spread.
A major factor in this decline is the rise of powerful internet platforms, like Google and Facebook, which currently control the bulk of digital advertising and have become the main source of news for many Americans. A huge number of search results on Google link to news stories, reproducing enough content for users to consume. But 65% of these users do not click through to the news publishers’ websites. This means that even when their work has delivered value to the public, the businesses actually investing in and doing the work of journalism can’t earn sufficient advertising revenue to cover their costs. Needless to say, this is not economically sustainable. Hence, the devastating decline in the entire sector.
It’s important to recognize what is driving the problem here: It isn’t the “free market” or even technological changes per se, but the specific market design, which the law helps to shape.
These dominant internet platforms have effectively collected market power within their own corporate boundaries, ultimately allowing them to dictate terms to other businesses whose content they use. Yet, the law prevents journalistic enterprises from coordinating among themselves to bargain with these giant platforms for the value of their product.
A straightforward solution to the problem is to allow the newspapers and media companies to band together for the purpose of negotiating with the internet platforms for payment for the content they create.
That is exactly what the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, currently in Congress, would do. It would authorize news outlets to create “joint negotiating entities” to bargain for compensation from internet platforms for the news stories they use; it would also require binding arbitration if there’s no agreement over a specified period of months. The largest national newspapers and television networks would be excluded and the legislation would sunset after eight years.
The bill also creates a carve-out from federal antitrust law, the statutory framework that regulates economic competition and coordination. Make no mistake, this legal framework — which most people think of as simply promoting competition — today already allocates economic coordination rights to large, powerful corporations such as Google and Facebook, to the detriment of smaller players.
Some critics oppose the JCPA because they say it would create a “news media cartel.” But this criticism misunderstands both antitrust law and how economies actually work. Despite its current tendency to delegate market management to powerful firms like the dominant internet platforms, antitrust law has also long authorized numerous forms of coordination between otherwise independent enterprises in circumstances very similar to the one proposed for news media companies.
The antitrust exemption for labor negotiations as well as long-standing exemptions for agricultural businesses and fisheries are all examples of authorized economic coordination in which smaller, less powerful players are allowed to band together to bargain with a more powerful and dominant actor, such as an employer or an agricultural processor, or in this case, an internet platform.
Not only are such exemptions, or “safe harbors,” from antitrust’s regulation of coordination already well-established in the legal architecture of our economy, it is hard to imagine the economy functioning well without them.
Productive economic activity and the systems of distribution and commerce built on top of it require both competition and coordination, and our law and institutions, including antitrust law, recognize this while channeling and shaping both.
Indeed, the powerful platforms with whom news publishers currently deal, and with whom they would collectively negotiate, are not tightly knit production units but are instead vast sprawling empires containing distinct but interconnected operations and investments. The bargaining power they have amassed within their corporate boundaries is vast. It’s reasonable to balance their substantial coordination abilities with the relatively modest coordination rights granted to journalistic enterprises under the proposed bill.
There is also recent precedent for authorizing exactly this type of news media coordination. Australia used its competition law to impose a similar rule last year, which has effectively required Facebook and Google to pay for the news content they distribute. That new system has already resulted in a significant shift in the distribution of revenues, resulting in more investment being channeled back into the work of journalism.
The JCPA falls squarely within the American antitrust tradition. The Sherman Act, the foundational federal antitrust law, was the ultimate outcome of the efforts of a farmer-labor political coalition, which aimed to foster cooperation among smaller players and to rein in monopoly directly. A careful examination of the legislative history, political and intellectual context and common law antecedents shows that Congress never intended to proscribe or even discourage such forms of economic coordination when it passed the Sherman Act.
The JCPA is good policy that effectively responds to an urgent need, and it is a good fit with the underlying purposes of antitrust law.
Sanjukta Paul is professor of law at University of Michigan Law School and author of the forthcoming book “Solidarity in the Shadow of Antitrust: Labor and the Legal Idea of Competition.” She wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Feds: Anoka man with anti-government beliefs charged with possession of machine gun, meth
About two years ago, meth dealer Darrian Mitchell Nguyen showed a buyer a collection of shotguns, handguns, rifles, pipe bombs and “last stand bullets” he had stashed at his Anoka home, according to federal prosecutors.
The FBI began investigating Nguyen in April after the buyer was arrested for possession of meth in 2020 and became a paid informant. He told agents that 50-year-old Nguyen said he had amassed a cache of weapons to be prepared for violence and talked about joining the Three Percenters, a loosely organized anti-government extremist movement, federal charges allege; they also note they didn’t have information he had joined a militia group.
According to documents filed this week in U.S. District Court:
The informant told FBI agents that Nguyen, who had a Three Percenter flag in his garage, talked about shooting or “blowing up” liberals. He mentioned Black Lives Matter members as being targets.
Nguyen told the informant he stored “last stand bullets” — hollow-point AR 15 bullets capped with mercury — in case he was backed into a corner by law enforcement.
At the FBI’s request, the informant met with Nguyen on July 13 to settle a debt from 2020; instead he asked for two fully-automatic assault rifles. Later, in text messages, Nguyen asked for four auto sears and a short-barreled rifle equipped with an auto sear.
Nguyen also texted a link to a Facebook post of a nearly seven-minute video of a prominent Donald Trump supporter spouting conspiracy theories around the FBI’s search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. Nguyen later told the informant he believed Trump should lead a coup d’état.
During an Aug. 23 meeting at Nguyen’s home, he told the informant he was making and selling meth and showed him a hidden room in his garage where it was stashed. He sold the informant 7.1 grams of meth for $300.
On Tuesday, the informant met Nguyen at his home for the gun deal and law enforcement took him into custody. Multiple firearms were found in a hidden room, including a short-barreled shotgun and rifle equipped with a 37 mm grenade launcher, as well as suppressors.
Nguyen is charged with possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm not registered in the ATF’s National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
He made an initial court appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright in St. Paul and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing set for Friday. An attorney for Nguyen couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Minnesota court records show Nguyen does not have a criminal history, other than misdemeanor driving offenses.
