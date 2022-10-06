News
Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 5: Who has the edge?
After another dispiriting home loss, the Ravens will try to defend their turf in prime time against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals blew them out twice in 2021. Do the matchups look different this time around? Here’s who has the edge:
Ravens passing game vs. Bengals pass defense
Lamar Jackson played his worst game of the season in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, throwing two interceptions and struggling to see downfield targets against a defense that consistently pressured him without blitzing. The bad news for the Ravens is that the Bengals present a similar challenge, blitzing on just 17.2% of drop-backs and harassing quarterbacks with a pair of productive edge rushers in Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Cincinnati sacked Jackson five times in a 41-17 blowout in Week 7 last year, with Hubbard and Hendrickson combining for 3 1/2 of those. This would be an opportune week for left tackle Ronnie Stanley to return. Daniel Faalele and Morgan Moses struggled to keep Buffalo’s outstanding edge rushers from hurrying Jackson, and Stanley would likely offer an instant upgrade in pass protection. The Ravens also have to worry about the health of No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who hurt his foot against the Bills. Bateman is Jackson’s top downfield target, and Demarcus Robinson (five catches on 10 targets, 41 yards) would be asked to step up if he’s limited. Tight end Mark Andrews remains Jackson’s top target overall (24 catches on 36 targets, 260 yards), but he had a subpar game against the Bills, in part because officials wiped out a catch at the goal line with a push-off call and in part because of Buffalo’s superb inside linebackers. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12 catches on 13 targets, three touchdowns) has grown into a reliable third option for Jackson.
Cincinnati’s pass defense ranks eighth in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, and has held opposing quarterbacks to 5.9 yards per attempt. Behind Hendrickson and Hubbard, the Bengals have solid players throughout their secondary with cornerbacks Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton and safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. They have excelled on third and fourth down, allowing opponents to convert on just 17 of 58 chances.
EDGE: Bengals
Bengals passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Joe Burrow was regarded as a leading Most Valuable Player candidate coming into the season but got off to a rough start with four interceptions in an opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has played better the last two weeks with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in wins over the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick loves playing against the Ravens, whom he torched for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in a pair of blowout wins last season. The Bengals invested heavily in improving their pass protection, but Burrow has been sacked on 9.3% of his drop-backs through four games, up from 8.9% last season. Right tackle La’el Collins has been the worst culprit on an offensive line that could be Cincinnati’s Achilles heel. But it’s fair to ask if the Ravens, 27th in the league in pressures per drop-back, are equipped to take advantage. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh did produce his first sack of the season to go with a forced fumble against the Bills. The Ravens added Jason Pierre-Paul to their mix of edge rushers and could get fellow veteran Justin Houston back after he missed the Buffalo game with a groin injury. They’re blitzing on 27.6% of drop-backs under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald but struggling to get home with those extra rushers.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens will face an extreme challenge this week from Cincinnati wide receivers Tee Higgins (20 catches, 315 yards, two touchdowns) and Ja’Marr Chase (25 catches, 293 yards, two touchdowns), a pair of big, fast targets who can score from anywhere on the field. It’s a scary matchup for a defense that struggled to prevent long pass plays in a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins and a Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. On the plus side, the Ravens lead the league with 10 takeaways, a sign that Peters’ return and their offseason investment in safety Marcus Williams (three interceptions) have paid off.
EDGE: Bengals
Ravens running game vs. Bengals run defense
The Ravens ran for 162 yards on 33 attempts against Buffalo and are averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the season. Their ground game was on the upswing with J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill working beside Jackson, but they suffered a setback when Hill (6.6 yards per carry) hurt his hamstring late in the Bills loss. Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not serious but that Hill would likely miss time. Neither Mike Davis nor Kenyan Drake would be as dynamic a partner for Dobbins, who scored twice against Buffalo in his second game back from the knee injury that cost him all of last season. No matter who’s taking handoffs, Jackson rolls on as a terrifying threat on scrambles and designed runs. He’s averaging 8.5 yards per carry and on pace to rush for more than 1,300 yards.
Cincinnati’s run defense took a major hit when defensive tackle D.J. Reader, one of the top interior defenders in football, went on injured reserve. They have not faced a strong ground attack — certainly not one with a threat such as Jackson — since they lost Reader, so their No. 4 ranking in run defense has to be taken with a grain of salt. That said, their safeties and linebackers are solid run defenders, so they are not easy to gouge.
EDGE: Ravens
Bengals running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Bengals have averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, and running back Joe Mixon is off to a poor start, averaging 2.7 yards on more than 20 carries per game. He remains a threat as a pass catcher but is not running like the star many perceive him to be. Burrow isn’t a running threat on par with Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but he cannot be ignored on scrambles. He’s second on the team with 79 yards on 20 carries.
The Ravens have not played up to their usual level in this area, allowing opponents to average 5 yards per carry. Linebackers Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have not played well against the run, and the Ravens also need Oweh to be more consistent setting the edge. The Bengals could be a team for their run defense to get well against.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Bengals special teams
The Ravens still rank first in special teams efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. All-Pro Justin Tucker has made all five of his field-goal attempts this season, with three of those coming from 50 yards or beyond. Duvernay is the league’s most dangerous returner, averaging 15.4 yards on punts and 42 yards on kickoffs. Rookie Jordan Stout has alternated booming punts with mishits and imprecise placements; the Ravens hope for more consistency from him.
The Bengals rank 11th in special teams DVOA. Kicker Evan McPherson has a powerful leg but has missed twice in 11 attempts this season. Trent Taylor has averaged a solid 10.8 yards on punt returns.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Bengals intangibles
The Ravens walked off their home field a frustrated team after blowing a 17-point lead against the Bills. Harbaugh faced widespread second guessing from fans, who felt he should have gone for an easy go-ahead field-goal attempt instead of trying for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal at the end of the Ravens’ last drive. Harbaugh has stood by his decision, and players have promised to move past the demoralizing defeat quickly. They’ll try to do so against an opponent that slapped them around like no other in 2021.
The Bengals will come to Baltimore well-rested off a Thursday night win over the previously undefeated Dolphins. The defending AFC champions know what Burrow can do at M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens have lost five games going back to last season. It’s the biggest game of the early season for both teams as they jockey to take pole position in the AFC North.
EDGE: Bengals
Prediction
The Ravens have outplayed the Bengals through four games but have only a 2-2 record to show for it. Can their defense be trusted to make a late stand against Burrow if the game is close? Can their offensive line give Jackson time to work against a defense that beat him up last season? This would be an easier call if the Ravens were not again facing injury questions at key spots, but Jackson’s legs will be their salvation in another close game. Ravens 30, Bengals 26
NFL Week 5 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Russell Wilson more likely to bust out
COLTS at BRONCOS
8:15 p.m., Broncos by 3, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s the Underachievement Bowl. More was expected of Denver and Indy after trades for Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, respectively, and the offensive problems go even deeper than the two QBs. The Colts may be missing RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and with Ryan’s top target, WR Michael Pittman Jr., up against a tough matchup in Patrick Surtain II. Ryan is looking his age and his offensive line is getting pushed around — not a good scenario against the Broncos’ front if he is forced to take to the air.
Wilson, who will play in spite of a sore right shoulder, began to connect with wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, throwing for two TDs in last week’s loss. Although second-year RB Javonte Williams is out for the season, Melvin Gordon can still provide capable backfield play. Bottom line: if either of these two QBs is going to bust out, it’s going to be Wilson. Combined, the teams are averaging 40.8 ppg. Both defensive units are pretty good so we’re going under the total.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.
Jamelle Bouie: Supreme Court seems awfully nervous about its own legitimacy
One of the cardinal rules of power, as Christopher Wallace once said in the fourth of his “Ten Crack Commandments,” is to never get high on your own supply. Put differently, it is important for people in positions of influence to stay aware of the limits of their perception and ability. To buy your own hype or indulge your own propaganda — to treat your image as reality and close yourself to criticism and critique — is to court disaster.
It is especially important to remember this rule when your power rests on something other than brute force. If you depend on customs and norms to exercise your will, if other people have to believe that you are a powerful actor in order for you to be a powerful actor, then you have to be mindful of the reality of your position. You should — you must — do everything you can to shepherd and preserve your legitimacy in the eyes of those who effectively grant the power you wield.
My use of the word “legitimacy” is an obvious giveaway that I’m talking, here, about the Supreme Court. In recent months, several justices have spoken out on the question of the court’s power and legitimacy, which are inextricably tied up with each other. In the wake of the leak of what would become, with just a few tweaks, the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Clarence Thomas (a George H.W. Bush appointee), warned that such leaks, as well as protests against the justices, would fatally weaken the Court as an institution.
“What happened at the court was tremendously bad,” Thomas said in May. “I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them. And then I wonder when they’re gone or destabilized, what we’re going to have as a country.”
More recently, the chief justice of the United States, John Roberts (a George W. Bush appointee), defended the court against attacks on its legitimacy from Vice President Kamala Harris and other critics of its far-reaching decisions in Dobbs, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen and other cases.
“Simply because people disagree with opinions, is not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court,” he told an audience of judges attending a conference in Colorado Springs. Roberts added that “if the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle. You don’t want the political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide about what the appropriate decision is.”
In a talk last month, Justice Elena Kagan (a Barack Obama appointee) rejected this view, responding to Roberts even if she did not name him directly. Kagan said that the conservative majority had damaged the court’s credibility with the public in decisions that seemed to track the political and ideological interests of the Republican Party more than any coherent interpretation of the Constitution.
“The very worst moments have been times when judges have even essentially reflected one party’s or one ideology’s set of views in their legal decisions,” Kagan said. “The thing that builds up reservoirs of public confidence is the court acting like a court and not acting like an extension of the political process.”
“If, over time, the court loses all connection with the public and with public sentiment,” Kagan added, “that is a dangerous thing for democracy.”
Kagan’s colleague, Justice Samuel Alito (also appointed by George W. Bush), had this to say in a comment to The Wall Street Journal: “It goes without saying that everyone is free to express disagreement with our decisions and to criticize our reasoning as they see fit. But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line.”
Or, as Justice Amy Coney Barrett said last year while speaking to an audience at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”
That the justices are discussing the legitimacy of the Supreme Court in the open is reason enough for us to discuss the legitimacy of the Supreme Court as well. And what’s striking about the comment from Thomas in particular is how it roots the challenge to the court’s legitimacy in the inside baseball surrounding the leak rather than public discontent with its decisions that Kagan spoke about. In a similar disconnect, Roberts and Alito both take for granted the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and its decisions, as if its power were inherent to the institution — part of the natural order of things rather than something that’s been mediated by politics throughout the court’s history. Roberts even asserts the exclusive right of the court to say what the law is, as if the institution exists above and beyond the constitutional system, accountable to no one but itself.
Only Kagan seems to have any awareness that the court’s stature is a precious resource that can be lost if the institution runs too far away from the public, or if the court begins to treat the public and its representatives as mere subjects — bound to obey its judgments — rather than partners in the construction of constitutional meaning.
The truth, as Kagan said, is that the conservative majority has gone far past where the public is and that the public is increasingly skeptical of the court’s power and influence. Forty-seven percent of Americans say that they trust the judicial branch of the federal government, an all-time low according to a recent Gallup poll, and a whopping 58% of Americans disapprove of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job. Thirty-eight percent say that the ideological leaning of the court is “about right,” but 42% of Americans say the court is too conservative.
If the conservative justices weren’t so convinced of their own righteousness — if they weren’t so high on their own supply — they might be able to see that they’re playing a dangerous game. The court’s power, including the influence of each individual justice, depends on the consent of the public and its representatives. And while there is not, at this moment, a broad-based movement to bring oversight and accountability to the Supreme Court, it’s also not beyond the realm of possibility.
The Dobbs ruling was so unpopular that it pushed a majority of Americans to support court expansion, according to a Marquette University Law School poll. Two-thirds of Americans also want to impose term limits on justices, according to The Associated Press. One can only imagine how these numbers will look as the conservative majority continues to write Republican Party ideology into the Constitution using “originalism” or “textualism” or whatever other method the justices choose to reverse engineer their conclusions, as they are poised to do in this new term with cases on gerrymandering, voting rights, the environment and the rights of sexual minorities.
The conservative majority on the Supreme Court is more than ready to abuse its power and authority. The question is whether the American public is willing, through its representatives in Congress, to discipline the court — to remind it of the actual scope of its power and relegate it to a less central place in our constitutional order.
12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5
The Chicago Bears head back on the road this weekend, traveling to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings. Coming off a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 4, the Bears must find a way to enliven an offense that ranks 31st in the NFL in total yardage and scoring. They’ll encounter a 3-1 Vikings team that is building belief under new coach Kevin O’Connell. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and figures.
15-291-2
Catches, receiving yards and touchdowns by Bears wide receivers through four games, a lackluster total for the league’s worst-ranked passing attack. Darnell Mooney is the team’s leader in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (121). Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis have the team’s only two receiving touchdowns.
28-393-2
Catches, receiving yards and touchdowns by Vikings star Justin Jefferson after four games this season. In four career games against the Bears, Jefferson has totaled 25 receptions, 393 yards and two touchdowns.
3,409
Receiving yards by Jefferson since he entered the league in 2020, the most by any NFL player during that span. He has 16 games with at least 100 receiving yards, including a career-high 184-yard, two-touchdown outburst against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener.
0.77
Completions per possession by the Bears offense this season. Consider this a stat that will require weekly updates in this numbers-crunching exercise — at least until the Bears can push it north of 1.0. Fields has 34 completions in 44 series on the season. The league’s passing-yardage leaders, the Los Angeles Chargers, have averaged 2.5 completions on their 45 possessions.
36
Possessions since Justin Fields last threw a touchdown pass. His most recent came with 12 minutes, 45 seconds to play in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, an 18-yard connection to Equanimeous St. Brown that put the Bears ahead 13-10. Fields has thrown 50 passes with 26 completions and three interceptions since then.
3
Touchdown passes allowed by the Vikings defense, tied for second best in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Only the San Francisco 49ers have allowed fewer with two. The Vikings haven’t been imposing against the pass this season. They rank 26th in passing yards allowed (263.5 ypg) and tied for 14th with nine sacks. But they have kept opposing quarterbacks from scoring.
2
Teams that have more than tripled the Bears’ net-passing yardage total through four games. The Bears have 390 net passing yards in their 2-2 start. The Chargers (1,229) and Bills (1,188) have lapped that total three times. Twenty-three other teams have more than doubled the Bears’ net-passing production.
8,006
Miles flown, round trip, by the Vikings for last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings won 28-25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings kept their trip short and landed back in Minneapolis on Sunday night.
2-3
Record of teams that have returned from playing in London as part of the NFL’s International Series and have played the following week rather than having an open date. The 2016 Indianapolis Colts navigated the quick turnaround and beat the Bears 29-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 5. The next season, the Dolphins came back from overseas and beat the Tennessee Titans 16-10. To this point, no team has won its game in London and returned to win again the following week, a feat the Vikings are attempting to pull off Sunday.
2
Bounces off the goal post of the 61-yard, game-tying field-goal try by Saints kicker Wil Lutz on the final play of Sunday’s game against the Vikings in London. Lutz’s kick hit the inside of the left upright, caromed down to the crossbar, bounced into the air and fell into the end zone. That double-doink — not quite as galling as the Bears’ version in the 2018 playoffs — finished off a 28-25 Saints loss. Said Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson: “We did not get those bounces last year. We’re just happy to be in the position to finish games now versus getting back on the plane with an ‘L.’ ”
3
Interceptions by Bears safety Eddie Jackson in four games, tied for second in the NFL. Only the Bills’ Jordan Poyer has more this season with four. In his sixth season in Chicago, Jackson has 13 interceptions. His single-season high is six interceptions, set in 2018.
2006
The last season in which the Bears traveled to Minnesota before Thanksgiving. The Bears and Vikings have played each other in Minneapolis late for 15 consecutive seasons, playing one game in late November, 11 in December and three in January. The Vikings are 10-5 in home games against the Bears during that span. The last time the Bears played in Minnesota before Thanksgiving, quarterback Rex Grossman threw a game-winning 24-yard touchdown pass to Rashied Davis in the final minutes for a 19-16 victory in Week 3 of 2006.
Letters: Ketanji Brown Jackson is now on the Supreme Court. Celebrate this accomplishment
Celebrate this accomplishment
Ketanji Brown Jackson is now officially a member of the United States Supreme Court. She is the latest symbol of racial progress made in the U.S.A.
While I believe we will regret her judicial opinions, we can celebrate this accomplishment. It speaks volumes about the hope in our belief in the unalienable right to the pursuit of happiness for all people.
Dave Racer, Woodbury
Concerned about cost?
Recently there were two stories in the St. Paul Pioneer Press regarding the cost to the taxpayer in the Twin Cities area. St. Paul City Council Member Rebecca Noecker and Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt are concerned with the increases in property values and taxes. They are asking committee members to look into the growing debt that is a burden to the taxpayer. But these two individuals are also part of a committee exploring subsidizing early learning and child care programs. I would assume the taxpayer will once again bear the cost. Two plus two does not equal free.
Rae Jwanouskos, White Bear Lake
Missing the boat
With honesty, Viking could have enlisted our sympathy with their problem. Instead came a last-minute automated e-mail telling us “… some bookings need to be cancelled, and we are contacting you today because yours is among them.” Thus we were thrown off the Mississippi boat after we were among the first to pay in March 2021 and some 20 days before departure.
Honest customer care could have enlisted us as friends. A personalized message explaining why we were bumped. An offer of a possible future departure. Asking other passengers to give up their spots in return for a future reward. Enlisting our understanding from the first sign of trouble.
Viking does a great job of marketing. Not so with customer care. Any psychologist could have foreseen a human relations disaster.
Mona Gustafson Affinito, Ph.D., LP, Excelsior
Discomfiting proximity
I was appalled at your choice of juxtaposing the article “Man charged in trafficking sting accused of bestiality,” (Oct. 5) with the obituary gleaned from the Associated Press, “Coal miner’s daughter transformed country music,” Kristin M. Hall. First of all, your report had unnecessary details about a pedophile seeking bestiality with a minor. Second, putting this on the same page with the obituary of a beloved, spiritual, important American musician and singer would have made Loretta Lynn turn over in her grave.
The point is, yes, report newsworthy articles with an eye to restraint, but also consider the journalistic code of ethics in regard to taste when pairing stories on a page.
Donna Isaac, Inver Grove Heights
Diary of Mar-a-Lago documents accidentally uploaded in court filing
- Logs of Mar-a-Lago documents were accidentally published in court records on Tuesday.
- They describe documents that Trump has claimed are protected by rules of privilege.
- Trump is fighting the DOJ over documents seized in the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.
Logs describing the contents of hundreds of documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort were published online in court filings on Tuesday in an apparent error.
Bloomberg first reported that the newspapers appeared Tuesday in a legal filing that was released as part of the ongoing legal battle over the documents between the former president and the Justice Department.
They were quickly removed, Bloomberg reported.
The logs, shared by Bloomberg, describe a trove of documents including government records and communications from outside parties, including handwritten notes from Trump in phone calls.
Others describe medical records and legal documents that Justice Department officials say should be excluded from the investigation.
The logs detail the documents that were seized when the FBI raided the Florida compound in August, acting on a search warrant.
The logs include information about discussions of presidential pardons, recordings of Trump’s various legal entanglements, and some notes about phone calls he has as president.
Dated August 30, the logs were compiled by a team of Justice Department officials – the “privileges review” team – whose job it was to sift through the 200,000 documents recovered by the FBI to establish whether some were protected by rules of privilege, or were the first. private archives of the president.
Of the 200,000 documents, he found that 520 deserved more attention, but only a small number of them fell into these categories.
At the time, the DOJ opposed Trump’s request for a special master, or independent official, appointed to review the documents, saying the privilege team had already disposed of material that needed to be returned. to Trump.
A federal judge, Aileen Cannon, sided with Trump and appointed Judge Raymond Dearie as a special master to review the material.
She also blocked the DOJ from reviewing the highly classified information it had recovered in the raid until Dearie had completed her review, although that decision was later overturned on appeal.
Trump has offered a shifting array of defenses in response to the DOJ’s investigation into his handling of government records after leaving office.
He claimed it was part of a political plot against him and that he had extensively declassified swathes of top secret documents before leaving office.
But his lawyers did not repeat those claims in court hearings, focusing on the narrower claim that many documents are protected by rules of privilege.
This claim appears to have been undermined by the release of the review team logs on Tuesday.
Gunman kills 35 in attack starting at Thai child care center
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
BANGKOK (AP) — A gunman who attacked a child care center in Thailand and then fired from his car as he fled killed more than 30 people Thursday, including two dozen children, authorities said.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history. The assailant, identified as a former police officer, killed his wife and child before taking his own life.
Photos and videos posted online of the day care showed the floor of one room was smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.
In videos, frantic family members could be heard weeping outside the building. Ambulances stood by as police and medical workers walked around.
A witness told Thailand’s Kom Chad Leuk television at the scene that they had locked the door to the building when they saw the suspect approaching with a handgun, but that he shot through it.
“The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms,” said the woman, whose name wasn’t given. “I didn’t think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.”
Authorities identified the assailant as a former police officer and said he entered the child care center after noon in the northeastern Thai town of Nongbua Lamphu.
Twenty-two children and two adults were killed in the building before the assailant fled, according to a police statement. But he continued to shoot people from his car, police Maj. Gen. Paisal Luesomboon told The Associated Press.
Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap. Paisel told PPTV in an interview that he was fired from the force earlier this year because of drug-related offenses.
In the attack he used multiple weapons, including a handgun, a shotgun and a knife, Paisel said.
After arriving home, he killed his wife and child and then himself, police said.
Police said he killed another two children and nine adults outside the child care center, including his wife and his son.
Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore that have strict gun control laws. The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.
Last month, a clerk shot co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before he was arrested.
The country’s previous worst mass shooting involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.
Associated Press writers David Rising, Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul, Elaine Kurtenbach and Grant Peck contributed to this story.
