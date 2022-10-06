News
‘Stranger Things’ house: Halloween display that went viral on TikTok may reopen after neighbor complains
PLAINEFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois family behind a popular Halloween exhibit based on the hit series “Stranger Things” has received permission from village officials to reopen the exhibit this weekend.
“I didn’t want them to take it off,” said Tyler Matula, a fan of the show. “I’m glad they didn’t (ban the posting.)”
Dave Appel said the seasonal setup dreamed up by his family will return to their front yard on Saturday. The announcement comes after he spoke to village officials following complaints from a lonely neighbor about increased foot traffic caused by the display.
The display has already garnered national attention with the help of social media. The post has already surpassed more than 14 million views on TikTok.
“The conversation felt like I had fans at City Hall,” Appel said. “A lot, ‘We love what you do. Thank you so much for helping the community and doing something good for the community.’”
Joliet police said they are monitoring the situation along Whispering Oaks Court. Police said the exhibit was on private property and did not violate any ordinance or permit.
Police said visitors should be careful if they come to the exhibit.
“I encourage the public to, if they’re going there, be careful where they park,” said Sgt. Dwayne English of the Joliet Police Department “Also be respectful of other people’s property.”
The display replicates a scene from the show and features a realistic mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air.
Appel said the prop was temporarily removed due to inclement weather, but will return as soon as Friday.
While the hustle and bustle may have marred the effort, most visitors hope the wonder that is Halloween will still be fun.
“We hope the neighbors are happy and we don’t want to cut ties with them,” Appel said. “We just want them to be able to enjoy it with us.”
Appel said the full display will run Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During the week, the display will be open to visitors, but the lights and sound will be turned off.
Vikings wish injured Lewis Cine a happy 23rd birthday, optimistic about return to field in 2023
Wednesday was Lewis Cine’s 23rd birthday, and the Vikings did what they could to lift the spirits of the injured rookie safety.
Cine, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London and remains at Cleveland Clinic London following surgery Tuesday, spoke to the team on a Zoom call during a meeting.
“It was emotional,’’ said safety Josh Metellus. “It was good to see him smile. It was more happy than anything. We sang him happy birthday as a team.”
Cine underwent what the Vikings called “successful” surgery to repair a compound fracture in his lower left leg. Head coach Kevin O’Connell expects he will return to Minnesota in the “later part of the week.”
Sources said Monday that Cine would be on a path to return in 2023 if the surgery went well and no infection set in. O’Connell was reluctant before the surgery to speculate on Cine’s future but said Wednesday there is optimism he will play next season.
“I believe so, I really do,’’ O’Connell said. “I don’t want to get too far out in front of myself medically speaking, but just the tissue around where the fracture was and the fact we’ve been able to kind of limit any of the post-injury damage that can sometimes take place with an open wound like that, I know they feel great about the work that was done.”
O’Connell said Cine was surprised that he ended up talking Wednesday to the entire team.
“He thought it was just going to be me,’’ O’Connell said. “I think he probably thought something was up when we had him downloading Zoom on his phone, but it was a special moment in our team-meeting setting to be able to get his face up on the screen. The guys went crazy.”
Cornerback Patrick Peterson said it was “pretty cool” seeing Cine in good spirits on the call.
“Obviously, it’s a bummer he has to spend his birthday on a bed after surgery, but he has a great support staff,’’ Peterson said. “His brothers are here. We’re here when he gets back. We’ll give him a great big hug.’’
Cine has family members and at least one of his agents who have traveled to London. There also are Vikings staff members who remained behind. O’Connell said the group won’t return on a commercial flight but that there is NFL program that will provide transportation on a private flight.
O’Connell was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a horrific broken leg that led to him needing 17 surgeries and sitting out in 2019 before he returned for a final NFL season in 2020. O’Connell said Smith’s injury has weighed on him “quite a bit,” but he didn’t want to compare that experience to Cine’s serious injury.
“Step one is getting (Cine) fixed up and making sure we handle all the precautionary procedures that would only enhance his ability to have a great early part to his recovery,’’ O’Connell said.
ROSTER MOVES
The Vikings officially signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga on Wednesday, a day after plucking him off Atlanta’s practice squad.
To make room on the 53-man roster, the Vikings waived linebacker Ryan Connelly a day after they activated him off the physically unable to perform list (PUP). It remains to be seen if Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, will join the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Vikings also signed safety Mike Brown to the practice squad and announced the return to practice for receiver Blake Proehl, who remains on the PUP list. Proehl, like Connelly, suffered a torn ACL last year.
Brown, an undrafted rookie, was with Minnesota until being waived after the preseason. He will provide depth following Cine’s injury.
Leading into Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, nose tackle Harrison Phillips said the Vikings will pick the brain of Tonga, a seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2021 who was waived by them in August.
Tonga went through practice Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury, returned to practice on a limited basis. Also limited was edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who played just 24 snaps against the Saints after suffering a left knee injury Sept. 25 against Detroit.
COUSINS ON DARRISAW
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joked about tackle Christian Darrisaw’s snoring on the flight to London.
“He was sawing logs and it was hard for me to sleep,” Cousins said. “We landed in London and Za’Darius goes, ‘C.D., I thought that was the plane (making noise)”’
Cousins said Darrisaw on the flight home “did a lot better” and that running back Dalvin Cook told him, “Great, job, C.D., you didn’t wake the whole team.”’
Cousins said he calls Darrisaw “Crime Dog,” because of his C.D. initials and because that was the nickname of former first baseman Fred McGriff. He said the nickname came about when he saw on the U.S. Bank Stadium scoreboard that Darrisaw played first base when he was 10, and thought it was funny because “that’s the best stat we can get on” him.
Harris, director of the Secret Service concerned about Monday’s motorcade crash
Vice President Harris and the director of the Secret Service reportedly expressed concern about an accident Monday involving the vehicle Harris was traveling in after the agency initially withheld details of the minor collision, according to The Washington Post.
The motorcade was delayed transporting Harris to the White House after a vehicle driven by a Secret Service agent hit a tunnel sidewalk in Washington, D.C., but the incident, which happened in Foggy Bottom , reportedly recorded in an email alert to agency supervisors as “a mechanical failure.”
Harris was examined by medical personnel and deemed unharmed, but the damage to the vehicle’s tire was severe enough that the vice president had to be transferred to another vehicle to complete her transit to the White House, according to the report.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill that the accident resulted from a “minor overcorrection” when the driver hit a curb and that, although initial radio traffic suggested a mechanical failure, officers then reported the “additional relevant facts” to agency superiors. after Harris was delivered to his destination.
The incident, however, has fueled some concerns over the Secret Service’s decision to withhold information from the email alert. According to the report, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle was troubled by the lack of detail in the initial alert sent to document the vice president’s delay.
A spokeswoman told the Post that Harris appreciates the work of the Secret Service.
The Hill contacted Harris’ office for comment.
For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.
John Shipley: Twins’ long list of offseason issues starts with Carlos Correa’s contract
The Twins last held a piece of first place in the American League Central on Sept. 4, a tie with Cleveland after a 5-1 victory at Chicago. As the season came to close on Wednesday, that seemed like ages ago.
After tying the Guardians on that Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Twins finished their season 10-20 and, despite a 10-1 victory over the White Sox in Chicago, ended their season 14 games behind first-place Cleveland. It was a spectacular collapse for a team that had held at least a piece of the division lead for 95 days.
Only Luis Arraez was able to finish his race on top, going 1 for 1 with two walks and a double on Wednesday to finish the season batting .316 and edge Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the AL batting crown. He is one of many important pieces coming back next season.
Over the next week or so, there will be a narrative purporting that the Twins’ remarkable plummet — from first place to 10 games out in just 18 days in September — was deceiving, that the first-place team is still in there somewhere buried under a pile of rushed prospects and free-agent minor leaguers who pushed a wounded team over the finish line. There’s a kernel of truth there but don’t lose the plot. The Twins had their chances to pull away in the Central Division race and didn’t.
In retrospect, the series that comes to mind is May 30-June 2 at Detroit. The Twins had won 8 of 10 heading into a five-game series against the fourth-place Tigers, an ideal time to pad their division lead while the Guardians and White Sox were felled by injuries to key players. Instead, they lost 4 of 5 and only lost a half-game on their division lead.
But that lead steadily and inexorably dwindled until it was gone.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have some heavy lifting ahead of them.
The first task is deciding whether to offer Carlos Correa a long-term contract, which became an even bigger issue for the Twins over the course of the season because a) Correa was really good, second on the team in batting average (.291), homers (22) and RBIs (64) while playing great defense, and b) the Twins had their worst non-COVID attendance season in 12 years at Target Field.
Correa, 28, can opt out of the rest of his three-year deal five days after the World Series ends and has made it clear he will because he wants a long-term deal. The rest of the offseason begins with that decision; they either have $35 million more to spend next year and need a stopgap shortstop, or they’re set at short for the next seven or so years and have solidified a lineup that proved potent when all the pieces were there.
If the Twins want to send the wrong message to fans they hope to win back into the ballpark, offering Correa an uncompetitive package — or worse, taking a pass — is the way to do it.
“More of the same,” fans will say. “That’s what the Yankees, Cubs and Red Sox do, not the Twins. They aren’t serious about winning.”
While it’s never quite that simple, it will be that simple for the Twins.
The organization might need to assess its dedication to limiting starting pitchers’ innings, which didn’t really work for them in 2022. Starters threw a combined 782⅔ innings, more than only Washington, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, and the bullpen’s combined 654⅓ innings pitched were third-most in baseball. But this is the kind of thing that tends to work itself out; if the starters pitch better (their combined 4.11 earned-run average this season was 20th in MLB) in 2023, they’ll pitch longer and the bullpen’s responsibilities will shorten.
More important, and probably most complicated, is the fact that the Twins have a major health and wellness issue. They sent players to the injured list 42 separate times this season and finished without their starting center fielder, right fielder, left fielder, second baseman, first baseman and three starting pitchers. There’s no use in rehashing it except to point out that a team that started the season with built-in off days to keep key players ready for crunch time was without Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff and Tyler Mahle injured at crunch time — and promptly fell apart in September.
If the Twins want to use injuries as an excuse for falling apart, they need to take a serious look at how they’re working to reduce them.
10 takeaways from a ‘very frustrating’ 2022 season for the Chicago White Sox, who finished 81-81 after high expectations
José Abreu perfectly summed up 2022 for the Chicago White Sox.
“Very frustrating,” Abreu said through an interpreter Tuesday. “We didn’t make the playoffs; that was our goal.”
The Sox wrapped up the season Wednesday with a 10-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“When you have this level of talent, it’s hard to be happy with not making the playoffs,” starting pitcher Dylan Cease said Saturday in San Diego. “But all we can do is retool in the offseason, work hard and come back next year.”
Here are 10 takeaways from 2022.
1. Predictions don’t always pan out.
The Sox were the popular preseason pick to win the American League Central.
A year that began with promise remained stuck mostly in neutral as the Sox hovered around .500 while the Cleveland Guardians pulled away with the division title. The Sox finished 81-81 — 11 games out of first place.
“There (are) always individual spots where you can improve upon,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Fundamentally, we lost our offensive approach. We need to balance out that offense a little bit better.
“You can say ‘baseball players’ or guys who grind at-bats more — I think a portion of it is getting some of these guys back to the approaches they had before. In the last couple of years, we had a pretty decent offense running from these guys. As well as improvements defensively and running the bases. There (are) areas to improve.”
2. Tony La Russa’s return didn’t end as he envisioned.
La Russa’s hiring was a surprise after the 2020 season, in large part because he hadn’t managed since 2011.
The goal in hiring the three-time World Series champion was to win big. It didn’t happen.
Health issues sidelined La Russa in late August, and he announced Monday he won’t return to the Sox in 2023.
“I am sincerely disappointed that I am leaving without the opportunity to finish what I was brought in to do,” La Russa read from a statement Monday. “I still appreciate the chance to come back home to the White Sox and leave today with many more good memories than disappointments.”
3. Patience at the plate is needed.
The Sox ranked third in the AL with a .256 batting average but were 10th in slugging (.387).
They didn’t walk enough, either, placing 14th in the AL with 388.
“The message was the same, if not very similar, to what was delivered in the past,” Hahn said Monday. “Frankie (Menechino) was hitting coach when we had three Silver Sluggers in 2020 and (ranked) fourth in the league in weighted runs created last year. There’s been success with this group, including these coaches.
“Why things deviated is something we’re going to have to spend a little more time talking through individually with the players, with the coaches and trying to get as objective a read as we can as to why we fell short. We’ve seen the talent perform at an elite level. It’s a matter of getting it back to that level.”
4. Injuries continued to pile up.
The Sox overcame numerous injuries to win the division last season.
They were hit hard by injuries again this year, but they were too much to overcome.
“I do think the odd offseason and short spring (due to the lockout) created a lot of problems for us,” Hahn said. “It created challenges for all 30 clubs, and we did not respond as well as others did and that’s part of the reason we’re here.”
Reliever Garrett Crochet was out the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in spring training. Aaron Bummer, Joe Kelly and closer Liam Hendriks were among the relievers to spend time on the injured list. The Sox began the season without starter Lance Lynn. Lucas Giolito got injured in the opener and missed a couple of starts. And Michael Kopech missed the final five weeks of the season.
Shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yoán Moncada, catcher Yasmani Grandal and outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez were among the regulars to miss extended time. The injuries played a role in down years for Grandal and Moncada.
“You almost have to go player by player and injury by injury and decide what are we dealing with,” Hahn said. “Is this something that’s potentially chronic or going to influence their career going forward? And what can we do internally to prevent these kinds of things?”
5. The defense has to improve.
The Sox entered Wednesday’s finale ranked 28th in the majors with a .982 fielding percentage. Their 101 errors were the most in the AL.
That won’t cut it in terms of sustaining success.
“There wasn’t a lack of effort,” Hendriks said. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying. I think we ran into some bad situations that have cost us in those rankings.”
6. Dylan Cease elevated his game.
Dylan Cease’s slider was one of the best pitches in baseball.
“I was able to throw it multiple pitches in a row and multiple times through the order and it still held up,” Cease said. “For it to play like that, it’s really all I can ask for.”
Cease likely will be a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award after finishing in the top five in the league in several categories, including ERA and strikeouts. He had a record stretch of 14 consecutive starts allowing one or no earned runs and came within one out of a no-hitter Sept. 3 against the Minnesota Twins.
“Definitely a lot of improvements,” he said. “Got to give huge credit to (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz), (catchers) Seby (Zavala) and Yaz (Grandal). It was a good year.”
7. Some additions worked out, others didn’t.
Johnny Cueto far exceeded expectations after signing a minor-league deal near the end of spring training, finishing with a 3.35 ERA in 25 games (24 starts).
“It was the first time in the last couple of years that I was pitching pain-free, and that was a huge difference,” Cueto said Monday through an interpreter.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus arrived shortly after Anderson went on the IL and provided a spark at the top of the lineup.
There were mixed results in the bullpen, which was a focal point in free agency. Kendall Graveman had a 3.18 ERA, Joe Kelly had a 6.08 ERA and Jake Diekman, the only addition near the trade deadline, had a 6.52 ERA with the Sox. Hahn said the Sox were “disappointed” after not completing more moves at the deadline.
8. José Abreu found other ways to make an impact.
Abreu’s 15 homers were a career low. But he found other ways to aid the offense, finishing second in the AL with 183 hits and fifth in batting average at .304.
The 35-year-old is now a free agent.
“I’m hungry,” Abreu said. “I’m hungry for more baseball.”
9. Miguel Cairo made an impression.
The Sox went 18-16 after Cairo took over as acting manager on Aug. 30.
According to Elias, after Monday’s announcement of La Russa not returning in 2023, all the wins and losses since he left the team are credited to Cairo.
Hahn said Cairo will be among those interviewed for the opening.
“I feel really honored that they’re going to give me the chance to interview for the job,” Cairo said Monday. “We’ve got a great group of guys in there and I’m going to see what happens and go through the process.”
10. It will be an intriguing offseason.
After a year when a lot went wrong, the Sox have to figure out the best path back to the playoffs.
The focus begins with the managerial search. It also will be interesting to see the top priorities from a roster perspective.
“It was a disappointing year,” Hahn said. “We all need to get better in multiple facets. There needs to be operational and process /(improvements)/. Obviously manager and staff changes and personnel changes, we know that. My only point is, and it’s easy at the end of a disappointing season to say you’ve got to burn it to the ground. I think that’s not where we’re at as an organization.
“There’s a good amount of talent there. There’s talent that’s performed at an elite level. We’ve got to figure out a way to get them back to that level and augment accordingly.”
Jeff McNeil beats Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to win batting title
With Jeff McNeil leading the National League and the entire league with a .326 average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason matchup against the San Diego Padres. As it turns out, he won the batting title anyway.
Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 3-for-4 on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies to finish just one point behind him in the NL and the overall MLB standings. The Mets took a gamble on the numbers knowing Freeman would need to go 4-for-4 at minimum and it paid off.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Wednesday’s game against the Nationals that sitting McNeil was own his decision and didn’t want to leave the decision on to the player.
McNeil, a two-time All-Star, becomes just the second player from the Mets to win a batting title and the first since Jose Reyes in 2011. When Reyes won the award, he slashed .337/.384/.493.
A left-handed hitter who moves up and down the lineup, McNeil will finish the regular season with a slashline of .326/.382/.454 with nine home runs.
The player they call “Squirrel” ended the season on a tear, riding a 10-game hitting streak. He’s gone 20-for-43 (.465) in that span, with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and nine runs scored.
McNeil also made his second All-Star Game appearance this season. He represented the Mets for the first time at the game in 2019.
Aaron Judge gets first day off in two months, Aaron Boone finalizing playoff roster as Yankees finish season 99-63
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge could finally rest Wednesday. After hitting his historic 62nd home run Tuesday night and pretty much eliminated from the batting title race, the Yankees slugger had his first game off since Aug. 3, sitting out the final game of the regular season.
But Aaron Boone and the staff still have work to do.
The Yankees got a home run from Jose Trevino, his first since Aug. 2 and just his fourth since the All-Star break. Also, Kyle Higashioka hit a RBI single in the 4-2 season finale loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.
They won the American League East and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, but finished one game shy of their third 100-win season in the last five years at 99-63.
They have a chance to figure out some of their final roster spots and figure out how to set their rotation for the American League Division series during the five days following their regular season finale. For the ALDS, they will matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians
While Boone had said definitively on his weekly radio spot that Gerrit Cole was his No. 1 starter in the playoffs, that apparently isn’t set in stone.
“No, it hasn’t changed. I just want to make sure that’s the way I want to go,” Boone said before the Yankees finished off the season against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. “And we’ll finalize that here, probably over the next 24 hours.”
While Nestor Cortes (2.44 ERA in 28 starts) and Luis Severino (3.18 ERA in 19 starts) finished strong, Cole struggled with the home run down the stretch. He allowed 12 home runs over his last eight starts. After taking the loss Tuesday, on a two-run home run, Cole finished the regular season 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and a 3.46 FIP. Jameson Tallion had a solid season as well, but could be the odd man out as Domingo German, who allowed four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings, will likely be in the bullpen. Boone said that they would likely decide their rotation within the next 24 hours, before they know who they will be facing.
“There’s a case to be made to wait and see who you are facing,” Boone said. “I’ll probably lean towards getting it set ahead of time so we can kind of build their routines now these next five days going into that, how we want it to happen.”
That’s not the only question the Yankees have to answer before they submit their playoff roster to the league on Tuesday.
“I mean how we want to line things up. Getting some answers to some questions for some injured guys. ‘Are they going to be in play? How many pitchers are going to go with as opposed to position players? 12,13, What’s the number there,’” Boone said of what the staff needs to still settle on. “So there’s a few spots kind of up for grabs that we got to work through.”
The bullpen has quite a few questions, the biggest being who will the Yankees close games with? Clay Holmes hasn’t pitched since last Monday (shoulder strain). He is “very confident” he could be ready for the ALDS. But, Holmes also posted a 5.79 ERA in his last 18 appearances. Aroldis Chapman, who has been wildly inconsistent all year, has a 6.75 ERA in his last nine appearances, while walking 10 of the 33 batters he has faced during that span.
Zack Britton, a long shot to come back from Tommy John and close this season, shut down his return and went on the 60-day IL with arm fatigue on Saturday. Wandy Peralta began throwing live batting practice this week and the Yankees are hopeful he will be back for the ALDS.
The Yankees have a number of players they hoped would be able to help them this postseason back in New York or at the alternate site of their Double-A affiliate in Somerset, N.J. rehabbing. Holmes threw for the first time since being shut down with the rotator cuff issue. Peralta is throwing live BP and Frankie Montas, who the Yankees acquired at the deadline specifically because of his success against potential playoff opponents like the Rays or Astros, just began throwing long toss. Matt Carpenter (fractured foot) is getting consistent live at-bats this week in an effort to get back and Andrew Benintendi (hook of the hamate bone surgery) has taken swings at a ball off a tee or coach toss for the last two days.
