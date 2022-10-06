News
Sydney records wettest year since 1858 as Australia braces for more flooding
More showers are forecast for the rest of 2022 as Australia’s east coast remains in the grip of a rare third straight year of the La Nina weather phenomenon.
Sydney recorded its wettest year in 164 years as authorities braced for major flooding in eastern Australia on Thursday, with heavier downpours expected to fall over the next three days.
With nearly three months of 2022 still to go, Australia’s largest city has recorded 2,200mm of rain in a year for the first time since records began in 1858.
More than 58mm has fallen in five hours since 0900 local time (2200 GMT, Wednesday), according to live data from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
“As we approach late spring and summer, we are still in this active La Nina period, so we can expect more and more precipitation and that increases the risk of flooding,” said said BoM forecaster Jonathan How on ABC television.
In the past two years, floods have hit suburban Sydney three times, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
With a wild weather system expected to dump heavy rain throughout the weekend across a wide swath of eastern Australia, authorities have warned Sydneysiders to watch out for flash floods and stay safe. away from the flooded roads.
Many dams and rivers are already at capacity. The New South Wales state government has pledged to raise the height of the wall of Sydney’s Warragamba Dam, which supplies 80% of the city’s water, to help prevent future flooding.
More water to come
Some of the state’s rural inland towns were already inundated, with television footage showing damaged roads and residents moving farm animals to higher ground.
New South Wales emergency crews said there were 47 flood warnings in place across the state, with moderate flooding expected in parts of Sydney on Saturday.
The situation will only become more dangerous over the next few weeks, said emergency services spokesman Scott McLennan.
“Are we at the worst? We don’t know, but we know there’s more water coming,” McLennan told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Everything we know about Google’s next Pixel event: new phones, watches and more
Google teases the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch for months now. On Thursday, the company plans to give the phones and watch a bigger reveal at its Event created by Google At New York.
Here’s everything we expect to see in these devices, from rumors to confirmed specs.
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Google first announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its I/O Developer Conference in May, which gave us an idea of what to expect.
Both phones will sport a second-generation Tensor chip, Google’s in-house silicon. The processor debuted in the Pixel 6 series and enabled new features in the camera system. Including magic eraserwhich removes unwanted objects from photos, and your real, which depicts skin tones more accurately. We don’t know much about the second-generation Tensor chip yet, but we can probably expect similar improvements based on machine learning.
The Pixel 7 series will come with Android 13. Its most obvious design change from the Pixel 6 comes in the form of the camera bar. While the Pixel 6 sports a long black camera bar on the back, the bar on the Pixel 7 will be made from recycled aluminum and feature black camera cutouts that stand out a bit more.
Google renders show that the Pixel 7 Pro will also have a triple rear camera system, just like the 6 Pro. The images appear to show it will have a standard wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens. And the standard Pixel 7 appears to have dual rear cameras, just like the Pixel 6.
As for the front camera, the Pixel 7 will have a pill-shaped notch, according to images shared by Google in May. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a punch-hole cutout and a pillbox cutout. Together, these cameras will look like a sideways exclamation point housing three cameras.
We don’t yet know the exact release dates for the phones, but we do know that they should be available in October.
Pixel Watch
The Pixel Watch is Google’s first and long-awaited smartwatch. The company previewed the Pixel Watch during I/O in May, sharing what it would look like and noting that it will have some health-tracking features from Google subsidiary Fitbit. But we didn’t get many other details, like how much the watch will cost or when exactly it will be available. But we do know a few more general details about the design and features of the watch.
For example, we know the Pixel Watch has a circular face with a domed design and glass that appears to curve around the edges. It’s made from recycled stainless steel and there’s a tactile crown that resembles the Apple Watch. Rumors suggest the watch will be 40 millimeters wide and 14 millimeters thick.
The Pixel Watch will of course run on Google’s Wear OS platform.
We also expect to see some Fitbit features, like continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. You’ll be able to view Fitbit health stats like heart rate and steps right from the watch face.
Google will offer a 4G LTE option to the Pixel Watch, so it can maintain a cellular connection even when there’s no phone nearby. This differs from Fitbit’s smartwatches, which don’t include a cellular option.
Rumors suggest that the Pixel Watch will have a 300mAh battery capacity that will last around a day on a single charge. It is rumored to have 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but none of that has been confirmed yet.
One thing to note is that because the Pixel Watch is designed to complement Google’s Pixel devices, it won’t be compatible with iPhones, according to a Google spokesperson.
While we don’t know how much the Pixel Watch will cost, it will be priced for a premium product, according to Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services. It’s unclear exactly what that might mean, but it could rival the Apple Watch Series 8, which starts at $399, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which starts at around $250.
A report from 9to5Google says the watch will start at $350 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version, and the cellular version will cost $50 more. The Pixel Watch should arrive black, silver and gold. You can also get customizable wristbands.
Be sure to check out CNET’s coverage of Google’s event on Thursday for the latest product updates and official specs, plus feedback and reviews in the days following the event. Here is how you can watch the event. You can also follow our live blog, where we’ll share updates and releases in real time.
Video shows first evidence ocean predator kills great white sharks
Johannesburg, South Africa:
Scientists have released new findings confirming orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was caught on camera killing one of the world’s top marine predators.
A pod of killer whales are seen hunting sharks during an hour-long chase off Mossel Bay, a port city in the southern province of the Western Cape, in helicopter and drone footage that informed a scientific study published this week.
“This behavior has never been observed in detail before, and certainly never from the air,” said lead author Alison Towner, a shark scientist at the Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa.
A clip shows five killer whales chasing and killing a great white and scientists believe three others were mauled to death during the hunt.
“Killer whales are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators,” said Simon Elwen, marine mammal expert and co-author of the study, in a statement released Tuesday.
Killer whales, the ocean’s top predator, have been known to prey on other shark species, but evidence of attacks on great whites was previously limited.
Video of killer whales eating a great white shark I found. pic.twitter.com/HxRgigV46k
— v(COMMS CLOSED 5/5) (@j_stocky) July 29, 2022
The study did not address the reasons behind the behavior.
One of the whales was known to have attacked white sharks before, but the other four were not.
The authors said this suggests the practice is spreading, with previous studies establishing that black and white animals can learn from each other through “cultural transmission”.
The sharks disappeared from the area after the attack, with only one great white shark spotted within 45 days, according to the article published in the scientific journal Ecology.
The authors said these confirmed sharks have a flight reaction and could have wider implications.
In previously observed cases, the animals ended up abandoning former key habitats, with consequences for the ecosystem and shark-related tourism, said marine biologist Alison Kock of South African National Parks.
The footage was filmed in May and one of the videos was first released in June.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
White House ‘disappointed’ with OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, will release more US reserves
The White House on Wednesday expressed disappointment at OPEC+’s announcement that it would cut two million barrels a day from its production quotas starting in November.
The move by the OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, is likely a response to lower oil prices amid falling demand resulting from a global economic slowdown. Oil prices are currently hovering around around $80 a barrel, down from the price of over $100 it reached in late spring and early summer.
The supply cut will likely increase the cost of oil, which could increase the price Americans pay at the gas pump around November’s midterm elections — and it comes just months after Biden surrendered in Saudi Arabia in July to pressure Middle Eastern allies to increase production.
“The President is disappointed with OPEC+’s short-sighted decision to cut production quotas as the global economy grapples with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said. White House in a statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the National Economic Council. Director Brian Deese.
The White House also said President Biden had ordered the Department of Energy to release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month, signaling the administration’s efforts to keep prices down. from low gas in a month to crucial middlemen. The release was previously scheduled, according to a press release from the Department of Energy.
Biden offered little to answer when asked about the OPEC+ alliance decision as he left the White House for Florida on Wednesday morning.
“I need to see what the details are,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s shouted question about the decision. “I’m worried, it’s useless.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would continue to ensure energy prices are “kept low” in light of the OPEC+ announcement. The national average cost of a gallon of gasoline is currently $3.83, up about 62 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.
After the president struggled to rein in record gasoline prices that peaked at more than $5 a gallon this summer, he and his administration repeatedly touted lower prices in recent weeks.
“And because of the efforts of this president, we — and his historic actions that he’s taken — energy prices are down sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the pumps than there are. several months,” the White House press secretary said. Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
“And again, it’s because of the historic actions that this president has taken,” she added. Jean-Pierre did not directly comment on the expected withdrawal of the OPEC+ alliance from the podium.
But the White House’s decision to take credit for the relief at the pump is very different from the administration’s message earlier in the year. The White House’s largely unsuccessful effort to counter damaging daily headlines about skyrocketing prices at the pumps led it to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for high energy problems ahead of floating federal action. which never happened.
And in July — when gasoline prices fell slightly from their June peak — Biden visited Saudi Arabia, where he held a contentious meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salam. The Middle Eastern nation accounts for around 17% of the world’s oil reserves, according to OPEC+.
“We had a good discussion about ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supply to support global economic growth,” Biden said during his visit to Saudi Arabia. “I am doing everything I can to increase the supply from the United States of America, which I plan,” he added.
“The Saudis share this urgency, and based on our discussions today, I expect to see further steps in the coming weeks,” Biden said.
Some viewed the move as hopeless, while others criticized Biden for his infamous punchline with a man accused of human rights abuses, including the 2018 death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Wednesday’s OPEC+ announcement comes about a month after the alliance, with a cut of 100,000 barrels per day due to take effect in October. A similar reduction in oil production also took effect in September.
Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery and More to Travel to Chicago Area for ‘Stranger Con’ – NBC Chicago
All the Stranger Things straight from the Upside Down will hit the Chicago area this weekend.
The “Stranger Con: A Salute to the TV Series ‘Stranger Things’” fan convention will unfold with a packed itinerary, highlighted by guest appearances from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” stars on Saturday and Sunday in Schaumburg.
Caleb McLaughlin, who brings Lucas Sinclair to life, will be available for photo ops and signings on Saturday. Dacre Montgomery, known as Billy Hargrove on the show, will be heading to the convention on Sunday.
Other actors listed in the filing are actors Shannon Purser, Mason Dye and Gabriella Pizzolo, who play Barb Holland, Jason Carver and Suzie Bingham respectively.
A Q&A session will take place at the event, giving fans a chance to engage with the cast.
The immersive event hosted by Creation Entertainment will also dive deep into the franchise with trivia contests, auctions, karaoke and more. A costume contest will take place on Saturday, ogling entrants with the best fit of the 1980s.
A limited number of tickets will be available during the convention, which will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center hotel located at 1551 Thoreau Dr.
“Stranger Things” premiered in July 2016 and aired 34 episodes over four seasons. The show has plans for a fifth and final run, although a premiere date has yet to be set.
6 Drowning during Durga Idol immersion in Rajasthan
Ajmer, Rajasthan:
Six people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of an idol of goddess Durga in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened at Nandla village under Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.
Ajmer Police Superintendent Chuna Ram Jat said the ditch is often used for idol immersion by locals, but it seems they had no idea how deep this time around. .
He said five bodies were initially recovered, but later it was reported that another person was missing, following which a rescue operation was launched.
The sixth body was found in the evening, he said.
SHO Hemraj said the victim thought it was a shallow ditch and went down “but the ditch was deep and they all drowned”. Ajmer Ansh Deep collector, SP Chuna Ram Jat and other district administration and police officials rushed to Nasirabad as soon as they received information about the incident.
Police identified the dead as Pawan Raigar (35), Gajendra Raigar (28), Rahul Meghwal (24), Lucky Bairwa (21) Rahul Raigar (20) and Shankar whose age was not not immediately known.
The five bodies that were initially recovered were released to family members after the autopsy and their funerals were held.
Shankar’s body, which was later found, will be released to his family on Thursday, officials said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident.
“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the deceased rest in peace,” Mr Gehlot tweeted.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
U.S. underfishing pushes up imports
In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time high in production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
Fish is an essential source of protein, making it essential for feeding the world’s growing population.
In the United States, New Bedford, Massachusetts, is the most valuable fishing port in the country, bringing in $376.6 million worth of seafood in 2020.
“Fish stocks crashed in the 1990s. It changed the species we were offering. It changed availability. in New Bedford. CNBC.
The collapse led to an amendment to the Magnusson-Stevens Act of 1976, which is the main law governing marine systems, and ultimately made the United States a world leader in fisheries management, prohibiting overfishing and requiring the rebuilding the population.
Overfishing occurs when the harvest of fish exceeds the maximum sustainable yield.
“You fish harder than you would maximize yield, but that doesn’t mean decline. It doesn’t mean demise. It doesn’t mean collapse. It just means fishing too hard,” said Ray Hilborn, professor of aquarium and fishing. services at the University of Washington, CNBC told CNBC.
In the United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that 90% of fisheries are now managed sustainably. As of June 2020, 47 fish stocks have been replenished such as Chinook Salmon and Sea Scallops.
“There are issues … that have led to underfishing of annual catch limits in New England for some species trying to protect other species. So it’s complex,” Ramsden said.
Underfishing, which has become common in the United States, occurs when fish are harvested at a rate lower than that which would produce maximum sustainable yield.
Hilborn said 20-30% of potential return is lost through careful management.
For example, when NOAA reported catch numbers for groundfish in the Great Atlantic, only about 15% of the potential catch, measured in pounds, was harvested between May 2021 and April 2022.
According to NOAA, America imports between 70% and 85% of its seafood. In 2020, the United States imported over 6 billion pounds of seafood worth over $21 billion. , representing a national seafood trade deficit of $17 billion.
Some supply chains are obscure. According to the FAO, many countries do not have trend and stock data because they do not have management systems.
“Everything we know suggests that on average they fish too hard,” Hilborn said, adding that those dominant countries are China, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and India.
The United States imported $2.4 billion worth of seafood from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in 2019, which represents about 11% of total US seafood imports, according to the Commission. international trade of the United States.
Not only would eliminating so-called IUU seafood imports result in an overall decrease in imports, but it would increase US prices and increase the total operating income of the US commercial fishing industry by approximately 60.8 millions of dollars.
Watch the video to learn about the fishing industry in the United States, the market forces at play, the difference between overfishing and overfishing, the role of climate and crime in global supply chains seafood and the solutions that might be on the table.
