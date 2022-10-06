TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance.

Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level.

The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,355 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance.

Ethereum Price Remains Supported

Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,300 and $1,310 levels. ETH formed a base above the $1,320 level and started a fresh increase above the $1,3330 level.

There was a steady increase above the $1,350 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,355 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even climbed above the $1,375 resistance zone.

A high was formed near $1,385 and the price is now consolidating gains. Ether price is trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It is now trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,316 swing low to $1,385 high. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,385 zone. The first major resistance is seen near the $1,400 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear break above $1,400 might start a steady increase towards the $1,450 level. The next major resistance could be near the $1,500 level, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,550 level.

Dips Supported in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,400 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,365 level.

The next major support is near the $1,350 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,316 swing low to $1,385 high. A downside break below the $1,350 level might send the price towards the $1,320 support.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,350

Major Resistance Level – $1,400