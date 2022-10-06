The car rolls over in Muzillac: two injured, one seriously – Muzillac

Google teases the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch for months now. On Thursday, the company plans to give the phones and watch a bigger reveal at its Event created by Google At New York.

Here’s everything we expect to see in these devices, from rumors to confirmed specs.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google first announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its I/O Developer Conference in May, which gave us an idea of ​​what to expect.

Both phones will sport a second-generation Tensor chip, Google’s in-house silicon. The processor debuted in the Pixel 6 series and enabled new features in the camera system. Including magic eraserwhich removes unwanted objects from photos, and your real, which depicts skin tones more accurately. We don’t know much about the second-generation Tensor chip yet, but we can probably expect similar improvements based on machine learning.



Now Playing:

Look at this:

What we expect to see in the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch 4:46



The Pixel 7 series will come with Android 13. Its most obvious design change from the Pixel 6 comes in the form of the camera bar. While the Pixel 6 sports a long black camera bar on the back, the bar on the Pixel 7 will be made from recycled aluminum and feature black camera cutouts that stand out a bit more.

Google renders show that the Pixel 7 Pro will also have a triple rear camera system, just like the 6 Pro. The images appear to show it will have a standard wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens. And the standard Pixel 7 appears to have dual rear cameras, just like the Pixel 6.

As for the front camera, the Pixel 7 will have a pill-shaped notch, according to images shared by Google in May. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a punch-hole cutout and a pillbox cutout. Together, these cameras will look like a sideways exclamation point housing three cameras.

We don’t yet know the exact release dates for the phones, but we do know that they should be available in October.

Pixel Watch

Google



The Pixel Watch is Google’s first and long-awaited smartwatch. The company previewed the Pixel Watch during I/O in May, sharing what it would look like and noting that it will have some health-tracking features from Google subsidiary Fitbit. But we didn’t get many other details, like how much the watch will cost or when exactly it will be available. But we do know a few more general details about the design and features of the watch.

For example, we know the Pixel Watch has a circular face with a domed design and glass that appears to curve around the edges. It’s made from recycled stainless steel and there’s a tactile crown that resembles the Apple Watch. Rumors suggest the watch will be 40 millimeters wide and 14 millimeters thick.

The Pixel Watch will of course run on Google’s Wear OS platform.

We also expect to see some Fitbit features, like continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. You’ll be able to view Fitbit health stats like heart rate and steps right from the watch face.

Google will offer a 4G LTE option to the Pixel Watch, so it can maintain a cellular connection even when there’s no phone nearby. This differs from Fitbit’s smartwatches, which don’t include a cellular option.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel Watch will have a 300mAh battery capacity that will last around a day on a single charge. It is rumored to have 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but none of that has been confirmed yet.

One thing to note is that because the Pixel Watch is designed to complement Google’s Pixel devices, it won’t be compatible with iPhones, according to a Google spokesperson.

While we don’t know how much the Pixel Watch will cost, it will be priced for a premium product, according to Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services. It’s unclear exactly what that might mean, but it could rival the Apple Watch Series 8, which starts at $399, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which starts at around $250.

A report from 9to5Google says the watch will start at $350 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version, and the cellular version will cost $50 more. The Pixel Watch should arrive black, silver and gold. You can also get customizable wristbands.

Be sure to check out CNET’s coverage of Google’s event on Thursday for the latest product updates and official specs, plus feedback and reviews in the days following the event. Here is how you can watch the event. You can also follow our live blog, where we’ll share updates and releases in real time.