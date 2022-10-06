Connect with us

Top Cryptocurrencies by Price Surge in the Last Hour

  • The top price gainers of the past hour are ENS, XRP, XEC, XLM, and ALGO.
  • ENS has increased by nearly 0.98% in the previous hour.

Let’s take a look at the top Cryptocurrencies of the Last Hour, in terms of price gain.

Top coins by price gain (Source: CMC)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

The decentralized name system, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) exists on the Ethereum blockchain. With ENS, users can buy human-readable names like “bob.eth” and link them to identifiers like addresses, content hashes, and metadata.

At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum Name Service is $17.58 with a one-day trading volume of $148,102,763. For the last hour, ENS has increased by nearly 0.98%. According to CMC, It has a circulating supply of 20,244,862 ENS coins. 

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). XRPL is an open-source public blockchain launched by blockchain-based payment system Ripple in 2011.

XRP is currently trading around $0.5028, with a one-day trading volume of $2,628,693,769. The token has increased by nearly 0.93% in the last hour. Moreover, It has a circulating supply of 49,858,575,704 XRP coins.

eCash (XEC)

ECash (XEC) is a rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), which is a fork of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

eCash is currently trading around $0.00004281, with a one-day trading volume of $6,728,469. eCash is up 0.36% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 19,189.82B XEC coins. 

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM), also known as Stellar Lumens, is the native cryptocurrency of the Stellar network, which launched in 2014. Stellar is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized payment network.

Currently, Stellar is trading around $0.1196 with a one-day trading volume of $142,962,842. Stellar has increased by nearly 0.26% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 25,495,275,037 XLM coins. 

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is the native coin of the decentralized open-source blockchain ecosystem, Algorand, based on smart contracts. It runs on a pure proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol.

The Algorand price is $0.3581 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107,008,528. Algorand has increased by nearly 0.25% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 7,015,124,161 ALGO coins.

