Trouble in Barcelona, success in Brugge, goals
Matchday three of the Champions League group stage is over, giving fans plenty to talk about and more to look forward to. After an exciting third round of games, we asked our editors Sam Marsden, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens to answer some of our burning questions.
What caught your attention on day three?
Marcotti: Napoli hammering Ajax 6-1 away and the other teams expected to be perfect at this stage: Club Brugge, who are yet to concede a goal (take a bow, Simon Mignolet.) Manchester City’s Erling Haaland continues to score isn’t really news, is it?
Lawrence: What caught my eye was that we only saw two away wins this week in the Champions League, but they were amazing. First, Napoli’s display at Ajax and the humiliating result. Apart from Manchester City, no team currently plays better than Luciano Spalletti’s men. The second is Borussia Dortmund in Seville (4-1), where 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham once again distinguished himself with a special goal while wearing the captain’s armband. Sevilla boss Julien Lopetegui knew before kick-off that he was going to be sacked and Jorge Sampaoli would replace him, but he still took charge of the team for what was a terrible start.
Marsden: The surreal scenes at Sevilla – where Lopetegui took charge of the loss to Dortmund despite knowing he was going to be sacked after the game – and Club Brugge, especially their striker Ferran Jutgla. The Belgian side have nine points from nine after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Jutgla, a summer signing for Barcelona’s B team, scored one and made another, doubling his goal and assist tally in this season’s competition. Just four years ago he played against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey for Sant Andreu, who play in the regionalized fifth tier of Spanish football. On Tuesday he plunged Atleti into the real danger of an early Champions League exit.
Can Barcelona turn things around?
Marcotti: Of course they can. They weren’t great in the 1-0 loss to Inter Milan and only managed two shots on goal, but they were unlucky with the refereeing. And they have played two of the last three group matches at home. But I think they have to beat Inter at the Camp Nou, because you don’t want to go into the last game without controlling your fate, especially since – you assume – Bayern Munich will have already qualified when they host Inter.
– O’Hanlon: Ranking of each Champions League team this season (E+)
Lawrence: Tuesday was so disappointing from Barcelona, from a result and performance point of view too, that they can only do better at home next week. We’ll see a very different Barca, one that doesn’t just cross the ball around without a goal, one that involves striker Robert Lewandowski more. Will it be enough, especially considering all the injuries at the back? Maybe not. But at least you expect Xavi and his players to give themselves a chance to beat Inter… which they didn’t on Tuesday.
Marsden: Barca have shown enough in defeats to Bayern and Inter to suggest they can. They are a very different side to the one that left the Champions League in the group stage last season. Growing injury problems, especially in defense, could still derail them, but I still make them favorites to come out of the squad with Bayern. Their key fixture is Wednesday’s game against Inter at Camp Nou. Win that and they’ll be back in the driver’s seat to finish second, even if it could come down to a tiebreaker.
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland’s winner against Borussia Dortmund was a mix between Johan Cruyff and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
What’s your favorite goal from the group stage so far?
Marcotti: Oleksandr Zubkov’s volley for Shakhtar Donetsk against Real Madrid. It was a shot very well taken and a very nice goal. Was it the best goal of the tournament or even of the evening? No. But that gives me an excuse to mention Zubkov and Shakhtar. Here’s a guy who came through the ranks at Shakhtar who’s actually from Donetsk who got his start at a stadium that hosted Euro 2012 games and is now a pile of rubble due to the war in Ukraine. He’s a guy who left Shakhtar to play for Mariupol, which was razed during the war. And then he moved to Ferencvaros, Hungary, played there, settled there and when the war came and there was an exodus of players away from Shakhtar, he chose to come back and play for his childhood club. I know many suffer from “war fatigue” — believe me, it’s much worse for Ukrainians — but the story needs to be told.
Lawrence: I will choose Karim Adeyemi’s goal for Borussia Dortmund in Sevilla. Not for the goal itself, because it’s a slap, but for the incredible involvement of Youssoufa Moukoko just before. His first backwards sombrero movie is simply the most sublime thing you’ll see this week. He deserved to score (his shot was parried by Yassine Bounou on Karim Adeyemi) just for the magnificent touch that led to the goal!
Marsden: It’s hard to pick one out of Wednesday’s matches, let alone the group stage so far. Efforts from Bellingham and Lionel Messi immediately come to mind, as well as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Alejandro Grimaldo earlier in the previous weeks. But I will leave with the man of the moment: Haaland. The Manchester City striker’s goal against Dortmund wasn’t the most aesthetic, but it ticked so many other boxes: a late winner in a tight game, a goal against his former team, an incredible assist from Joao Cancelo ; and Haaland contorting his body into a nearly impossible position for someone with a 6ft 4in frame to allow him to karate kick the ball into the back of the net.
Velma in New ‘Scooby Doo’ Music Video Confirms Internet Claimed LGBTQ+ Status
CNN
—
It looks like Velma wants a same-sex boo in the upcoming HBO Max Scooby Doo Halloween movie.
Excerpts from the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been making the rounds on social media, with people using them to proclaim that the character is finally coming out as gay.
“OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LET GOOOOOO,”one person tweetedwith a clip showing Velma wide-eyed at a female character named Coco Diablo.
Other clips have also been circulating on social media, including one in which Velma tells fellow detective Daphne that she’s “crashing a lot of time” and asks for advice on what to do.
Fans have long believed Velma to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.
In 2020, director James Gunn said he tried to make the character “explicitly gay” in his script for the live-action movie “Scooby-Doo.”
“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script” (for 2002’s live-action “Scooby-Doo”), he tweeted at the time. “But the studio kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the filmed version), then nothing (the released version), and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”
Gunn wrote both the 2001 live-action film and its 2004 sequel, both of which starred Linda Cardellini as Velma.
In the sequel, actor Seth Green played Velma’s boyfriend and nothing in the film implied that she was gay.
Tony Cervone, supervising producer of the “Mystery Incorporated” series, posted on Instagram during Pride Month 2020 about Velma and the character Marcie in a Pride-colored photo.
“I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people representing this one. We made our intentions as clear as possible ten years ago,” the caption reads. most of our fans got it. For those who haven’t, I suggest you take a closer look.
CNN has reached out to Warner Bros., which like HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company, for comment.
“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” debuts on HBO Max on October 16.
3 numbers that defined the Chicago Cubs’ 74-88 season — including a record number of pitchers used — as critical roster decisions loom
For the first offseason in three years, the Chicago Cubs can prepare for normalcy.
No COVID-19-shortened season affecting evaluations and limiting pitchers’ workloads the following year. No lockout imposed by Major League Baseball to prevent front offices and coaching staffs from communicating and working with players for 4½ months.
The Cubs can build off the developmental strides they made, particularly on the pitching side, as they enter an important offseason for the direction of the franchise.
They ended the season on a high note Wednesday, blowing out the Cincinnati Reds 15-2 to cap a 74-88 season. They went 39-31 after the All-Star break.
“From my seat, you always want to point (out) that it’d be nice to be popping champagne at some point. That’s where we’re trying to get to,” manager David Ross said after the season finale. “But these guys are true fighters.
“I told them that after the game, they fought all year, a lot of adversity, a lot of change, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of guys making their debuts going through what it’s like to get through 162 games, and these guys fought all the way. I’m super proud of how they finished.”
The path back to the postseason took a step forward with the emergence of younger pitchers and improved internal pitching depth — which should continue to be a strength next season — as well as Ian Happ’s all-around consistency resulting in a career year and Seiya Suzuki’s encouraging rookie season.
But the talent gap between the Cubs and the top title contenders remains obvious. Spending money in the coming months is a must to supplement the current roster and the rise of their top prospects to the upper levels of the minor leagues. With the caliber of players available in free agency and the money the Cubs should be able to spend, fielding a postseason contender is a realistic goal for 2023.
“We’re at the back end of a season — not where we want to be,” Ross said Wednesday. “I still want to be playing, so that’s the way I reflect. I look at it like we’re going to be better really soon. Like, let’s hurry up and get there because I’m ready to play in October.
“I’m jealous of the teams that are going on to play, and I’ll have to watch that on TV. We’re almost there, but we’re not yet and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
In dissecting what went right and wrong for the Cubs in 2022, here’s a look at three numbers that defined their season.
42: Record number of pitchers used
For the first time in franchise history (aside from the 60-game 2020 schedule), the Cubs finished the season without a pitcher throwing at least 140 innings.
They needed 42 pitchers to get through the 162-game grind. That included nine who made their major-league debuts, three position players (Andrelton Simmons, Frank Schwindel and Franmil Reyes) and a single-season franchise-record 17 starting pitchers. The previous record of 15 starters occurred eight times, most recently in 2006.
Congratulations to anyone who can name every pitcher the Cubs trotted out to the mound this year.
The 42 pitchers ties the major-league record set by the 2019 Seattle Mariners and matched by the 2021 Baltimore Orioles and 2021 New York Mets. Injuries to starters tested the Cubs’ pitching depth as Wade Miley, Drew Smyly, Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks were sidelined for chunks of time.
The Cubs couldn’t overcome the rotation’s injuries during the first half of the season, at one point having Miley, Smyly and Stroman on the injured list at the same time in June. While the sport has evolved in recent years with how starting pitchers are used — namely limiting many from facing lineups a third time through and valuing multi-inning relievers in bulk, leverage spots to bridge to the back-end relievers — effective innings-eaters still have value.
Pitching depth matters only so much if it isn’t bolstered by top-tier talent. Acquiring a top-of-the-rotation starter should be among the Cubs’ highest offseason priorities.
98: First-inning runs
For all of their offensive shortcomings, the Cubs had a knack for jumping on starting pitchers early. They ranked sixth in the majors in first-inning runs scored.
Often those runs opened the scoring in a game. The Cubs scored first in 95 games this season, third in the majors behind the Houston Astros (98) and Mets (96).
The Cubs didn’t capitalize on their early scoring as much as they could have. They went 51-44 when scoring first, and when games were close late, they struggled at times to finish them off, going 26-27 in one-run games.
Some of those issues in squandering leads come down to experience. Few of the regulars in the lineup entered the year with more than a season or two of everyday starting experience.
3.33: 2nd-half staff ERA
This was the Cubs’ second-lowest ERA after the All-Star break since 1977, surpassed in the last 45 years only by the 2016 World Series champions’ 2.90 ERA. The rotation was especially nails over the final three months, posting a 3.33 ERA for the fifth-best mark during that span behind four teams who are in the postseason.
Adrian Sampson finished things off for the rotation with two runs (one earned) in 2⅔ innings Wednesday before exiting as a precaution because of right groin tightness.
Cubs relievers set a single-season franchise record with 656⅓ innings pitched, exceeding last year’s mark of 631. The bullpen produced plenty of whiffs, combining for 716 strikeouts to lead the majors while also setting a single-season team record. The next-closest bullpen, the Minnesota Twins, finished with 41 fewer strikeouts.
The organizational pitching talent is there and provides a solid jumping-off point for 2023.
()
Democrat Kathy Hochul calls on National Guard over 0.3% of Biden’s border crisis arriving in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) is calling on the National Guard to help manage migrant buses full of cross-border commuters and illegal aliens who continue to arrive in New York each week from Texas.
For months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) has been sending migrant buses to the sanctuary city of New York, saving his state’s residents billions by shifting the economic and social burden of the illegal immigration to Democrat controlled cities.
Now, as more than 16,000 commuters and illegal aliens have been bused to New York from Texas and made their way through the city’s homeless shelter system, Hochul is calling on about 100 National Guard reservists to help with a new tent city where arrivals will be housed.
The Job reports:
A unit of 100 reservists has been mobilized for the deployment and the soldiers “stand ready to assist” at Adams’ request, according to the governor’s office.
“The National Guard will provide logistical and operational support to the city’s rescue center once it is ready to open,” Hochul spokesman Avi Small said Tuesday.
The reservists recruited for the mission were selected in part based on their ability to speak Spanish, a source close to the National Guard said.
Hochul faces a tough re-election next month against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) who called on Hochul and President Joe Biden to reduce incentives for illegal aliens so as not to lure them into the state.
“Governor Hochul must take immediate and substantial action to repeal New York’s ‘Green Light’ law, expose the Biden administration’s influx of illegal immigrants to New York, and reverse the many policies that encourage illegal entry. “, said Zeldin in a press conference in August.
“The Biden administration must finish building the border wall, end capture and release, enforce the stay-in-Mexico policy, support our Customs and Border Protection officers, and stop incentivizing and rewarding illegal entries,” he continued.
So far, migrants transported by bus in New York represent only 0.32% of the estimated five million commuters and illegal aliens who have crossed the southern border since Biden took office in late January 2021.
Hochul’s call to the National Guard comes after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) made a similar decision after Abbott airlifted just 0.01% of commuters and illegal aliens – who are featured on the country’s southern border since Biden took office — in Chicago, Illinois.
The Orioles and their fans set sights on 2023 playoffs, although dueling Angelos family lawsuits cloud offseason forecast
The Major League Baseball playoffs begin this weekend. Next year, Orioles fans expect their team to be in them.
The 2022 regular season concluded Wednesday, with the Orioles finishing 83-79 and missing the postseason for the sixth straight year — but far surpassing preseason expectations.
And even as questions loom around the organization — the sons of 93-year-old owner Peter Angelos remain embroiled in lawsuits over control of the team and the club’s lease at Camden Yards has yet to be formally extended beyond next year — both fans and Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias are optimistic about the future. Elias said the team will spend more on its major league payroll in 2023, and fans look forward to cheering on playoff baseball in Baltimore for the first time since 2016.
Fan Joe Kruemmer didn’t pause when asked about expectations for next season.
“Playoffs — at least,” he said Wednesday before the Orioles concluded their season by splitting a doubleheader with the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays.
Since being hired in November 2018, Elias has often discussed the importance of building a complete organization — not just at the major league level, but including the minor leagues and player development. In his introductory news conference, he said, “The plan is simple. We’re going to build an elite talent pipeline.” He’s talked over the four years since of patiently building a foundation and of following a process.
However, when he addressed the media Wednesday, he spoke of imminent postseason aspirations.
“That’s our goal,” Elias said of making the playoffs, “and we feel that the organization is in a position now to realistically pursue that goal for next year.”
On the field, the Orioles were perhaps the biggest success story in baseball this season. After being projected to finish with the fewest wins in the league by most sportsbooks (62.5), they posted a better record than 16 other clubs and remained in postseason contention until Oct. 1. Perhaps most remarkably, they are the first team since 1899 to finish .500 or better in a season after losing 110 games the year before.
Off the field, Orioles news has been less pleasant. Angelos’ younger son, Louis, filed a lawsuit in June against his mother, Georgia, and older brother, John. Mrs. Angelos filed a countersuit, with both sides arguing over control of the Orioles and other assets. In his suit, Louis’ attorneys depicted John as seeking to “maintain absolute control over the Orioles,” while Georgia’s attorneys categorized Louis’ conduct as “elder abuse” against the ailing family patriarch and said Louis “surreptitiously seeks to abscond with Peter’s legacy.”
The drama, as depicted in the lawsuits, details not only decision-making relevant to the Orioles (Mrs. Angelos’ lawsuit credits John with hiring Elias and allowing the general manager to rebuild the team), but provides a window into familial disputes, such as Louis claiming his father “reminded” John for years that he’d “attended law school but had not become a member of the bar” and suggesting that John “wants to extinguish all traces of Mr. Angelos’ success as a lawyer.”
The lawsuits often allege mistreatment and lies.
“Lou tells the story of a domineering older brother, an enfeebled mother and a slighted son. The problem with the story, however, is that it is not true,” Georgia’s attorneys wrote in a September filing.
The judge in the Baltimore County case has set a trial date for July, while urging the feuding family to find a way to settle the case.
When asked if the lawsuits might impact the Orioles organization this offseason, Elias didn’t directly address those concerns, but said he believes the club is in a good spot.
“I feel great about the people that we have in the organization, the support from the ownership level, the partnership group and the health and continuity there between baseball [operations] and the owners,” he said.
Many Orioles fans at the season-ending doubleheader were not focused on the details of the lawsuit. Brian Leahy of Bel Air said one of his few concerns would be if it detracted from the play on the field. He noted that to the contrary, the 2022 Orioles “overperformed in spite of all that noise.”
For many fans, the lawsuits boil down to a question: Will the Orioles remain in Baltimore? Louis’ lawsuit suggested John could “move [the Orioles] to Tennessee” where he has a home. Georgia Angelos said in her filing that she’d hired a law firm and an investment bank to handle a sale of the team. But John Angelos has insisted publicly and repeatedly that the team will remain in Baltimore, as it has for the last 68 years. Sources told The Baltimore Sun in August that John would prefer to sell a piece of the family’s stake in the team, while retaining majority control.
”I guess I care, to an extent,” Leahy said of the lawsuits. “Do I think it’s to the extent where we’re gonna look up next year and there’s not going to be an Oriole team here? No, I don’t see something like that happening any time in the near future.”
As highlighted by placards throughout the ballpark, this season marked the 30th anniversary of the opening of Camden Yards, which is owned by the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Orioles’ lease is slated to end next year and the team has not signed a new lease.
But according to a document obtained by The Baltimore Sun, the Orioles intend to sign a new lease with the stadium authority.
“As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club,” John Angelos, the Orioles chairman and CEO, wrote in a Sept. 1 memorandum to front-office employees.
The stadium authority has not shared when a lease might be agreed to, but said in a statement last month that it is “working closely” with the Orioles so Camden Yards “will be upgraded to remain best-in-class facilities in terms of safety, amenities and fan experience.”
The Maryland General Assembly this year approved up to $600 million in improvements to Oriole Park, but that money is dependent upon a new lease being signed. It is not known specifically yet how the ballpark would be renovated, but Elias said Wednesday that the outfield dimensions, altered in the last offseason to move back the left field wall, could be changed again down the line.
A new lease is also essential for another reason: It could further bind the club to Baltimore. The current lease contains a clause that prevents the organization from relocating cities.
Also looming this offseason is the potential sale of the neighboring Washington Nationals by the family of real estate magnate Ted Lerner, which could lead to the resolution of the club’s decadelong television rights fees dispute with the Orioles-controlled Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
Attendance in Baltimore has ranked among the lowest in MLB in recent years, but the Orioles ranked 24th in 2022, their first time outside of the bottom five since 2017. With an average of 16,863 per game, Camden Yards saw a 4.4% increase in fans compared with 2019, the last season before the coronavirus pandemic.
The stadium authority said in a statement last month that it is “extremely pleased with the [Orioles’] performance and the fan attendance this season,” and Elias said he hopes to see attendance increase going forward.
“We’re interested in bringing more fans into the park, and bringing our revenues back up and making the organization more healthy from a business standpoint so we can continue to grow in the future,” Elias said.
When Elias spoke with reporters on the final day of the 2021 season, he sought to temper offseason expectations. Heading into last winter, he said, the Orioles would be “very cognizant of who we are.”
“I do think that the time for the Orioles of making the largest splash at the winter meetings is not right now,” he said then.
This year, as the Orioles were in the playoff hunt midseason, two of the team’s top contributors, Trey Mancini and Jorge López, were dealt at the trade deadline in moves indicative of a still-rebuilding club.
But such actions would seem harder to imagine next year. Elias said the time is right — “in fact, the time is pressing” — to pursue free agents and maximize the Orioles’ 2023 postseason chances.
Baltimore’s $64.8 million payroll in 2022 ranked 29th of the 30 MLB teams and nearly $100 million below the league average, according to Spotrac.
Elias indicated the Orioles would spend more on next year’s team.
“This is the time to start to make more significant investments in the major league payroll,” he said.
That’s welcome news for fans who have endured 100-loss seasons in recent years.
“It’s the beginning of a comeback,” said Christina Kruemmer, a fan from Delaware. “This team is gonna take us places.” Added her husband, Joe: “Very proud of them this year. They’ve come a long way.”
Fan Greg Gordon of Frederick said that this year’s team has “been fun” and refreshing after some thin seasons. He said that next year, reaching the playoffs is not just a hope, but an expectation.
Inside the clubhouse, players enjoyed being in the postseason hunt into the early days of October. Now, they’re hopeful for more.
“This is just a great steppingstone in the right direction, with the season these guys had up here,” said rookie left-hander DL Hall, one of the many promising players who debuted this year with the Orioles. “It’ll be a huge kind of slingshot for us into the next year, having this experience and knowing what to expect next year.”
For fans, amid any negative atmosphere surrounding the ownership’s lawsuits or lack of a long-term lease, the on-field promise is a breath of fresh air.
“I used to wear my O’s hat and say, ‘Ah, how ‘bout them O’s,’” in exasperation, said Craig Ebersole of Linthicum. “Now, I say, ‘Let’s go, O’s!’ That’s the difference.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Nathan Ruiz and Jeff Barker contributed to this article.
Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 5: Who has the edge?
After another dispiriting home loss, the Ravens will try to defend their turf in prime time against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals blew them out twice in 2021. Do the matchups look different this time around? Here’s who has the edge:
Ravens passing game vs. Bengals pass defense
Lamar Jackson played his worst game of the season in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, throwing two interceptions and struggling to see downfield targets against a defense that consistently pressured him without blitzing. The bad news for the Ravens is that the Bengals present a similar challenge, blitzing on just 17.2% of drop-backs and harassing quarterbacks with a pair of productive edge rushers in Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Cincinnati sacked Jackson five times in a 41-17 blowout in Week 7 last year, with Hubbard and Hendrickson combining for 3 1/2 of those. This would be an opportune week for left tackle Ronnie Stanley to return. Daniel Faalele and Morgan Moses struggled to keep Buffalo’s outstanding edge rushers from hurrying Jackson, and Stanley would likely offer an instant upgrade in pass protection. The Ravens also have to worry about the health of No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who hurt his foot against the Bills. Bateman is Jackson’s top downfield target, and Demarcus Robinson (five catches on 10 targets, 41 yards) would be asked to step up if he’s limited. Tight end Mark Andrews remains Jackson’s top target overall (24 catches on 36 targets, 260 yards), but he had a subpar game against the Bills, in part because officials wiped out a catch at the goal line with a push-off call and in part because of Buffalo’s superb inside linebackers. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12 catches on 13 targets, three touchdowns) has grown into a reliable third option for Jackson.
Cincinnati’s pass defense ranks eighth in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, and has held opposing quarterbacks to 5.9 yards per attempt. Behind Hendrickson and Hubbard, the Bengals have solid players throughout their secondary with cornerbacks Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton and safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. They have excelled on third and fourth down, allowing opponents to convert on just 17 of 58 chances.
EDGE: Bengals
Bengals passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Joe Burrow was regarded as a leading Most Valuable Player candidate coming into the season but got off to a rough start with four interceptions in an opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has played better the last two weeks with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in wins over the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick loves playing against the Ravens, whom he torched for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in a pair of blowout wins last season. The Bengals invested heavily in improving their pass protection, but Burrow has been sacked on 9.3% of his drop-backs through four games, up from 8.9% last season. Right tackle La’el Collins has been the worst culprit on an offensive line that could be Cincinnati’s Achilles heel. But it’s fair to ask if the Ravens, 27th in the league in pressures per drop-back, are equipped to take advantage. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh did produce his first sack of the season to go with a forced fumble against the Bills. The Ravens added Jason Pierre-Paul to their mix of edge rushers and could get fellow veteran Justin Houston back after he missed the Buffalo game with a groin injury. They’re blitzing on 27.6% of drop-backs under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald but struggling to get home with those extra rushers.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens will face an extreme challenge this week from Cincinnati wide receivers Tee Higgins (20 catches, 315 yards, two touchdowns) and Ja’Marr Chase (25 catches, 293 yards, two touchdowns), a pair of big, fast targets who can score from anywhere on the field. It’s a scary matchup for a defense that struggled to prevent long pass plays in a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins and a Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. On the plus side, the Ravens lead the league with 10 takeaways, a sign that Peters’ return and their offseason investment in safety Marcus Williams (three interceptions) have paid off.
EDGE: Bengals
Ravens running game vs. Bengals run defense
The Ravens ran for 162 yards on 33 attempts against Buffalo and are averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the season. Their ground game was on the upswing with J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill working beside Jackson, but they suffered a setback when Hill (6.6 yards per carry) hurt his hamstring late in the Bills loss. Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not serious but that Hill would likely miss time. Neither Mike Davis nor Kenyan Drake would be as dynamic a partner for Dobbins, who scored twice against Buffalo in his second game back from the knee injury that cost him all of last season. No matter who’s taking handoffs, Jackson rolls on as a terrifying threat on scrambles and designed runs. He’s averaging 8.5 yards per carry and on pace to rush for more than 1,300 yards.
Cincinnati’s run defense took a major hit when defensive tackle D.J. Reader, one of the top interior defenders in football, went on injured reserve. They have not faced a strong ground attack — certainly not one with a threat such as Jackson — since they lost Reader, so their No. 4 ranking in run defense has to be taken with a grain of salt. That said, their safeties and linebackers are solid run defenders, so they are not easy to gouge.
EDGE: Ravens
Bengals running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Bengals have averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, and running back Joe Mixon is off to a poor start, averaging 2.7 yards on more than 20 carries per game. He remains a threat as a pass catcher but is not running like the star many perceive him to be. Burrow isn’t a running threat on par with Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but he cannot be ignored on scrambles. He’s second on the team with 79 yards on 20 carries.
The Ravens have not played up to their usual level in this area, allowing opponents to average 5 yards per carry. Linebackers Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have not played well against the run, and the Ravens also need Oweh to be more consistent setting the edge. The Bengals could be a team for their run defense to get well against.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Bengals special teams
The Ravens still rank first in special teams efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. All-Pro Justin Tucker has made all five of his field-goal attempts this season, with three of those coming from 50 yards or beyond. Duvernay is the league’s most dangerous returner, averaging 15.4 yards on punts and 42 yards on kickoffs. Rookie Jordan Stout has alternated booming punts with mishits and imprecise placements; the Ravens hope for more consistency from him.
The Bengals rank 11th in special teams DVOA. Kicker Evan McPherson has a powerful leg but has missed twice in 11 attempts this season. Trent Taylor has averaged a solid 10.8 yards on punt returns.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Bengals intangibles
The Ravens walked off their home field a frustrated team after blowing a 17-point lead against the Bills. Harbaugh faced widespread second guessing from fans, who felt he should have gone for an easy go-ahead field-goal attempt instead of trying for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal at the end of the Ravens’ last drive. Harbaugh has stood by his decision, and players have promised to move past the demoralizing defeat quickly. They’ll try to do so against an opponent that slapped them around like no other in 2021.
The Bengals will come to Baltimore well-rested off a Thursday night win over the previously undefeated Dolphins. The defending AFC champions know what Burrow can do at M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens have lost five games going back to last season. It’s the biggest game of the early season for both teams as they jockey to take pole position in the AFC North.
EDGE: Bengals
Prediction
The Ravens have outplayed the Bengals through four games but have only a 2-2 record to show for it. Can their defense be trusted to make a late stand against Burrow if the game is close? Can their offensive line give Jackson time to work against a defense that beat him up last season? This would be an easier call if the Ravens were not again facing injury questions at key spots, but Jackson’s legs will be their salvation in another close game. Ravens 30, Bengals 26
()
NFL Week 5 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Russell Wilson more likely to bust out
COLTS at BRONCOS
8:15 p.m., Broncos by 3, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s the Underachievement Bowl. More was expected of Denver and Indy after trades for Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, respectively, and the offensive problems go even deeper than the two QBs. The Colts may be missing RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and with Ryan’s top target, WR Michael Pittman Jr., up against a tough matchup in Patrick Surtain II. Ryan is looking his age and his offensive line is getting pushed around — not a good scenario against the Broncos’ front if he is forced to take to the air.
Wilson, who will play in spite of a sore right shoulder, began to connect with wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, throwing for two TDs in last week’s loss. Although second-year RB Javonte Williams is out for the season, Melvin Gordon can still provide capable backfield play. Bottom line: if either of these two QBs is going to bust out, it’s going to be Wilson. Combined, the teams are averaging 40.8 ppg. Both defensive units are pretty good so we’re going under the total.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.
()
