Viberate (Vib) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Vib Hit $0.1 Soon?

Bullish VIB price prediction is $0.08615 to $0.20061.

Viberate (VIB) price might also reach $0.1 soon.

Bearish VIB price prediction for 2022 is $0.07010.

In Viberate (VIB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about VIB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Viberate (VIB) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Viberate (VIB) is $0.073433 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,436,695 at the time of writing. However, VIB has decreased by nearly 3.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Viberate (VIB) has a circulating supply of 182,563,873 VIB. Currently, Viberate (VIB) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Tapbit, Bitrue, CoinDCX and WazirX.

What is Viberate (VIB)?

Viberate is a crowdsourced ecosystem for live music and a blockchain-based trade platform with its currency called VIB. Viberate is a well-organized database that appeals to both its users and musicians. Viberate gathers and examines data regarding artists, venues, events, and other key players in the music industry. In this ecosystem, Smart contracts will be used to address technical difficulties.

The VIB token is designed to be the most widely used currency for the whole music scenario. When the users offer content to the Viberate platform, it will provide rewards to their customers. The VIB tokens are also utilized to pay for services such as artist tipping, booking, and ticket purchasing.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2022

Viberate (VIB) holds the 787th position on CoinGecko right now. VIB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

VIB /BUSD Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Viberate (VIB) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it.

A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Viberate (VIB) is in the range of $ 0.07861. If the pattern continues, the price of VIB might reach the resistance levels of $0.08613, and $0.10940. If the trend reverses, then the price of VIB may fall to $0.07831 and $0.07122.

Viberate (VIB) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Viberate (VIB).

VIB /BUSD Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Viberate (VIB).

Resistance Level 1 $0.08615 Resistance Level 2 $0.11252 Resistance Level 3 $0.15024 Resistance Level 4 $0.20061 Support Level $0.07010 VIB /BUSD Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Viberate (VIB) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, VIB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.20061.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Viberate (VIB) might plummet to almost $0.07010, a bearish signal.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Viberate (VIB) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of VIB lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

VIB /BUSD RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Viberate (VIB) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Viberate (VIB) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, VIB has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of VIB at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VIB is 52.50. This means that Viberate (VIB) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of VIB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Viberate (VIB). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

VIB /BUSD ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Viberate (VIB). Currently, the ADX of VIB lies in the range of 39.92716 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Viberate (VIB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of VIB lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Viberate (VIB) is at 52.50 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of VIB with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Viberate (VIB).

BTC Vs ETH Vs VIB Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and VIB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of VIB also increases or decreases respectively.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Viberate (VIB) might probably attain $0.3 by 2023.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Viberate (VIB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, VIB might rally to hit $0.6 by 2024.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2025

If Viberate (VIB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, VIB would rally to hit $0.9.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2026

If Viberate (VIB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, VIB would rally to hit $1.2.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2027

If Viberate (VIB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, VIB would rally to hit $1.5.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2028

If Viberate (VIB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, VIB would hit $1.8 in 2028.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Viberate (VIB), it would witness major spikes. VIB might hit $2.1 by 2029.

Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Viberate ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in VIB for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Viberate (VIB) might hit $2.4 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Viberate ecosystem, we can say that 2022 is a good year for VIB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Viberate (VIB) in 2022 is $0.20061. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Viberate (VIB) price prediction for 2022 is $0.07010.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Viberate ecosystem, the performance of VIB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.732219 very soon. But it might also reach $0.1, if the investors believe that VIB is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Viberate (VIB)? Viberate (VIB) is the native token of the music-based platform, Viberate, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. VIB tokens are utilized to pay for services such as artist tipping, booking, and ticket purchasing. 2. Where can you purchase Viberate (VIB)? Viberate (VIB) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Tapbit, Bitrue, CoinDCX and WazirX. 3. Will Viberate (VIB) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Viberate platform, VIB has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Viberate (VIB)? On January 09, 2018 Viberate (VIB) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.732219. 5. Is Viberate (VIB) a good investment in 2022? Viberate (VIB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Viberate in the past few months, VIB is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Viberate (VIB) reach $0.1? Viberate (VIB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Viberate (VIB) will hit $0.1 soon. 7. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2023? Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2023. 8. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2024? Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $0.6 by 2024. 9. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2025? Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $0.9 by 2025. 10. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2026? Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $1.2 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended For You