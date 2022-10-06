Video shows first evidence ocean predator kills great white sharks

The White House on Wednesday expressed disappointment at OPEC+’s announcement that it would cut two million barrels a day from its production quotas starting in November.

The move by the OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, is likely a response to lower oil prices amid falling demand resulting from a global economic slowdown. Oil prices are currently hovering around around $80 a barrel, down from the price of over $100 it reached in late spring and early summer.

The supply cut will likely increase the cost of oil, which could increase the price Americans pay at the gas pump around November’s midterm elections — and it comes just months after Biden surrendered in Saudi Arabia in July to pressure Middle Eastern allies to increase production.

Representatives of OPEC member countries attend a press conference after the 45th Joint Ministerial Follow-up Committee and the 33rd OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in Vienna, Austria, October 5, 2022. Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images

“The President is disappointed with OPEC+’s short-sighted decision to cut production quotas as the global economy grapples with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said. White House in a statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the National Economic Council. Director Brian Deese.

The White House also said President Biden had ordered the Department of Energy to release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month, signaling the administration’s efforts to keep prices down. from low gas in a month to crucial middlemen. The release was previously scheduled, according to a press release from the Department of Energy.

Biden offered little to answer when asked about the OPEC+ alliance decision as he left the White House for Florida on Wednesday morning.

“I need to see what the details are,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s shouted question about the decision. “I’m worried, it’s useless.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would continue to ensure energy prices are “kept low” in light of the OPEC+ announcement. The national average cost of a gallon of gasoline is currently $3.83, up about 62 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.

After the president struggled to rein in record gasoline prices that peaked at more than $5 a gallon this summer, he and his administration repeatedly touted lower prices in recent weeks.

“And because of the efforts of this president, we — and his historic actions that he’s taken — energy prices are down sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the pumps than there are. several months,” the White House press secretary said. Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

“And again, it’s because of the historic actions that this president has taken,” she added. Jean-Pierre did not directly comment on the expected withdrawal of the OPEC+ alliance from the podium.

But the White House’s decision to take credit for the relief at the pump is very different from the administration’s message earlier in the year. The White House’s largely unsuccessful effort to counter damaging daily headlines about skyrocketing prices at the pumps led it to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for high energy problems ahead of floating federal action. which never happened.

And in July — when gasoline prices fell slightly from their June peak — Biden visited Saudi Arabia, where he held a contentious meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salam. The Middle Eastern nation accounts for around 17% of the world’s oil reserves, according to OPEC+.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, FILE

“We had a good discussion about ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supply to support global economic growth,” Biden said during his visit to Saudi Arabia. “I am doing everything I can to increase the supply from the United States of America, which I plan,” he added.

“The Saudis share this urgency, and based on our discussions today, I expect to see further steps in the coming weeks,” Biden said.

Some viewed the move as hopeless, while others criticized Biden for his infamous punchline with a man accused of human rights abuses, including the 2018 death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Wednesday’s OPEC+ announcement comes about a month after the alliance, with a cut of 100,000 barrels per day due to take effect in October. A similar reduction in oil production also took effect in September.