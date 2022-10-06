News
Vikings sign nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, waive linebacker Ryan Connelly
The Vikings signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga on Wednesday, a day after they made the decision to pluck him off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.
To make room on the 53-man roster for Tonga, the Vikings waived linebacker Ryan Connelly a day after they activated him off the physically unable to perform list (PUP). It remains to be seen if Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, will be added to Minnesota’s practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Vikings also signed safety Mike Brown to the practice squad and announced that wide receiver Blake Proehl has returned to practice while still being on the PUP list. Proehl, like Connelly, suffered a torn ACL last year.
Brown, an undrafted rookie, was with the Vikings from the spring to throughout the preseason before being waived. He will provide depth at safety in practice after Lewis Cine suffered a season-ending leg fracture in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans and was placed Tuesday on injured reserve.
Stunt Queen Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is “An Offensive Ploy” For Attention
Kim Kardashian is disgusted by Kanye West‘s new attention-seeking gimmicks dubbed “White Lives Matter” which set Black Twitter ablaze. You have to be an alien to awe Kim Kardashian in public ploys, and no one can do that but Kanye!
Ye is finally out of hands, because, the ‘queen of public stunts’ Kim has called him on his act. Despite being one of the best attention seekers in the entertainment world, Kim has pointed out how cruel her ex-husband’s “White Lives Matter” stunt is. According to her, Kanye was an active member of “Black Lives Matter” and even made $2 million worth of donations hence this act is a sh*tty means to get attention. And it worked because the backlash after his mischief is still ongoing which is what the rapper wants.
Via Yahoo:
Kim Kardashian is not impressed with Kanye West‘s latest controversial move. Photos of the famous rapper wearing a t-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” in large, bold font surfaced on Monday while he attended his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week alongside Fox News’s Candace Owens, who wore the same design.
A source spoke to Hollywood Life on Kim’s behalf, sharing, “Kim is not surprised by Kanye’s decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.” The source continued, “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. She thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”
The source mentioned Kim is “‘utterly confused’ by his choice to wear such a shirt.” As West was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, which does indeed make his latest statement strange, to say the very least. Then again, strange is sort of West’s brand at this point.
Seeing her ex-husband twinning with Owens also allegedly struck a nerve with Kim, as Owens previously touted on her podcast, Daily Wire, that “Kim Kardashian is a prostitute; her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute.”
We absolutely understand why West’s very public, controversial outing with Owens would be offensive to Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners — not to mention those lost to police violence and racism who ultimately inspired the BLM movement, as well as the families and friends who’ve had loved ones ripped away by said violence and abhorrent hatred.
Stirring up a little press is one thing, but disrespecting an entire movement rooted in advocating for racial equality. West definitely missed the mark with this one, and like Kim, we aren’t impressed.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is not surprised her ex-husband undid her in crappy acts for attention. However, she is sickened by the length he went.
The post Stunt Queen Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" Shirt Is "An Offensive Ploy" For Attention appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens RB Gus Edwards practices for first time this season; WR Rashod Bateman absent
Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.
Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either activate Edwards to the 53-man roster, move him to season-ending injured reserve or release him.
Edwards, one of the NFL’s most efficient runners over his first three years, tore his ACL before the Ravens’ 2021 season opener. Coach John Harbaugh said in August that Edwards is “kind of a patient rehab guy” but was “doing well” in his recovery. He didn’t have an apparent limp as he jogged through drills in the portion of practice open to reporters.
“We’ll see how it looks,” Harbaugh said Monday of Edwards’ progress. He’s not expected to return to game action soon. The Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Hill’s unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Top wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also was missing. Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman, who was limited Sunday, told him he’s “day to day.”
Left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), who missed all of practice last week and Sunday’s game, returned to the field Wednesday. Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) remains sidelined, however. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters were also absent, possibly for rest days.
Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez “The Best” On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck
Finally, we’ve got a Hollywood ex-couple with no intention to involve the public in their failed relationship drama. Just good vibes and we love it. Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-fiancé has poured heartfelt messages to the singer in a recent interview upon Lopez’s 4th marriage.
Though Lopez moved on to her then-ex lover Ben Affleck after a few days of calling it to quit with Alex Rodriguez, the baseball player seems to have no problem with the singer. Upon Lopez‘s present marriage, he wishes to share no bad experiences with the singer but goodwill messages. No drama or scandal.
Alex and Jennifer called off their relationship in 2019 through a joint statement;
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Via Sideaction:
The one that got away.
The former Yankees slugger has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the current MLB broadcaster spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas.
“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” Rodriguez said, per Us Weekly. “I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.” Rodriguez then joked, “I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me.”
Rodriguez previously opened up about his history with the “On the Floor” performer. During a candid interview on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” shortly before her Vegas wedding.
“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and
I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he gushed in July, adding that the former couple always “had a great time” together. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.” Via Us Weekly.
Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged back in 2019 following two years of courtship. The couple then called things off in April 2021.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and the World Series champion noted in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”
Rodriguez was romantically linked to Kathryne Padgett but according to US Weekly, the couple split between June after less than a year of dating.
Jennifer Lopez was 53, married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Chris Judd (2001-2003) Marc Anthony (2004-2014), and presently Ben Affleck.
Who’s next after Ben Affleck?
The post Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez "The Best" On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Tia Mowry And Her Husband Cory Hardrict Call It Quits After 14 Years Of Marriage
Tia Mowry says no to farce after her ex-husband Cory Hardrict decided to go crappy after his big role in “All-American Homecoming”. Allegedly, 52-year-old Cory is acting up on his family because of fame and money. Most people come to appreciate family more at such ages but not Cory.
Tia Mowry in a recent post shared a divorce message with fans, attaching no details, however, insiders have alleged that Cory has decided to be messy with the actress.
After landing a big role in the above-mentioned series, Cowry is currently uncooperative hence the actress’s decision. Cory has not been the public favorite, he has always been the guy riding on Tia’s shine. Seems he wants to break free and be his own man for once after 14 years and two kids.
Via Media Take Out:
Actress Tia Mowry is filing to divorce her husband actor Cory Hardrict, Media Take Out has confirmed. And word on the street is that Cory has been acting up – ever since he landed his new acting gig.
Tia filed the paperwork in Los Angeles today, and cited” irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split.
But Media Take Out spoke with one Hollywood insider, who tells us that the scuttlebutt around Hollywood is that Cory has been “feeling himself” lately. The insider explained, “He’s really got a big ego ever since his [role on All American Homecoming]. He thinks he’s too big for Tia.
But Cory owes his entire career to Tia.
Cory was dead broke when he met Tia, and she was one of the biggest Black actresses on TV, Media Take Out confirmed. Here’s how Cory explained his financial state when he first met Tia(taken from a 2015 interview), “I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security. That’s when I was just grinding man. I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of “Sister, Sister,” but they had everything man and I didn’t have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner, no furniture for almost two years.”
Tia and Cory started dating, and Tia introduced her new bae to all her Hollywood contacts. And through the years, she’s pushed her famous friends to include him in their projects.
After years of hard work – done by both Cory and Tia, Cory finally landed the role of his lifetime. – starring as Coach Marcus Turner in the new hit tv series All American Homecoming.
Now that his career is on an upswing, his marriage is over.
Do you think Cory owes his entire career to Tia? Because it appears as so.
Here is Tia Mowry’s divorce announcement:
The post Tia Mowry And Her Husband Cory Hardrict Call It Quits After 14 Years Of Marriage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
GM Mike Elias reiterates plans to increase Orioles’ payroll for 2023: ‘This team is officially in the fight’
Mike Elias didn’t get into specifics in his final media session of the year before Wednesday’s season-ending doubleheader, but the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager reiterated that he expects the team’s payroll to increase for 2023.
That’s not necessarily saying much, given Baltimore’s $64.8 million payroll ranked 29th of the 30 major league teams in that regard this season, nearly $100 million below the league average and more than $215 million below the New York Mets’, according to Spotrac. Despite those financial limitations, the Orioles finished with their first winning campaign since 2016, the top American League team to not reach the postseason.
“I don’t want to announce a budget to the agent community or the other 29 teams, but I do continue to view this as an offseason where we’re going to have the flexibility to invest in the major league payroll in a different way than I have done since I’ve been here,” Elias said. “… I feel like this team is officially in the fight in the American League East, and that’s a big achievement.”
There are myriad ways for the Orioles to bump payroll in 2023, the obvious being the additions of experienced players through free agency and trades. Elias said the front office has been meeting for about a month to plan for the offseason, left with the impression that there is no distinct position of need.
“It’s not something obvious, that I think we’re going to target a certain position,” Elias said. “I think we’re going to look at any and all ways to improve our chances of making the playoffs within the budget that we’re going to be working with, and that’s going to depend on what the market gives us, and I think there are a number of areas where we could supplement this team, so I don’t have a specific prediction about which position any major league acquisitions are going to going to come in.”
Elias noted that the Orioles have “very interesting internal candidates for almost every single job,” complicating their offseason addition-making. They could sign or trade for a starting pitcher, with Elias saying there’s “a very high likelihood” top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is in their opening day rotation. An addition on the infield could block the path for Connor Norby or Jordan Westburg, the top two home run hitters in the minor league system this year. But both Elias and manager Brandon Hyde spoke about the need to blend major league acquisitions with minor league call-ups.
Of course, any number of position player prospects could be traded to add experienced major league talent. Since taking over Baltimore’s baseball operations department in November 2018, Elias has hoarded up-the-middle prospects. Although some, notably top-ranked players in Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, have reached the majors, others could be used in trade packages.
“I think we’re going to have to [part with prospects] if we’re going to import players for trade,” Elias said. “I don’t know that we’re going to get it done without sending prospects. I really like the players that we’ve been drafting and developing or trading for, but this is part of the business, and that’s why you amass such depth in your organization. There’s a 40-man roster, there’s a Rule 5 draft, you can’t keep everybody, and you also can’t play everybody.
“We just want to keep stacking good players and good drafts and good international development so that we’re able to use our players, because we don’t have the same amount of money as the [New York] Yankees, you know? There’s going to be times when our richness in players is going to be what we have to lean into in order to win out here.”
Payroll could also increase via internal investments. Several key players in this season’s success are due raises through salary arbitration, with shortstop Jorge Mateo, outfielders Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins, and right-handers Dillon Tate and Austin Voth entering that process for the first time.
There’s also the chance of long-term deals for players not yet in arbitration. An agreement with Rutschman would perhaps be the most significant move the Orioles could make this offseason, locking up a player who has been the face of the organization’s rebuild since he was taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and largely lived up to expectations in a rookie season that earned him Most Valuable Oriole honors.
Speaking broadly about the possibility of those types of deals, Elias declined to say whether discussions with any players had taken place.
“It’s not something that you force, but if it makes sense for both sides, they tend to happen,” Elias said. “Hopefully, we’ll have some of that.”
In terms of active major league payroll, the Orioles don’t figure to shed much this offseason. Pending free agents Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor were making less than $1 million each. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles has an $11 million team option with a $1 million buyout; Elias said it was too early to say whether the Orioles would pick it up, though both he and Hyde praised Lyles’ contributions to a young pitching staff.
But Elias expects other veterans to be interested in coming to Baltimore after the Orioles’ turnaround season.
”I think that this is a very attractive free agent destination now,” Elias said. “I think we hear great compliments from our players about the clubhouse environment that Brandon’s built, about the way that our players get better here and have really put that on display here. It’s a great town. It’s a great ballpark. It’s now a great place to pitch. And I think we’re going to have a lot of players want to come and join this team.”
Nia Long Talks “Mental Health” After Ime Udoku’s Embarrassing Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is going through a challenging period, thanks to her cheating ex-fiancé Ime Udoku who has set the family up for public ridicule due to his infidelity. And the actress is taking her mental health seriously by disregarding trifling opinions.
Nia Long has finally made a public statement relating to her ex-partner’s scandal after Marlon Wayans advised her to not renounce her relationship with phony partner Ime Udoku. And the message is simple, “Simps deserve no explanations”.
The post seeks to address her emotional state and how she plans to relate with outsiders during this abase moment of hers. And TGS believes the message is a subtle shade to Marlon. Marlon in an interview suggested Nia accepts her ex-partner back despite his despicable behavior hence this message can not be directed to anyone else but him.
Side Action reports:
It can’t be easy for actress Nia Long.
Almost two weeks after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies, Nia returned to social media, sharing a quote about mental health. Nia’s post comes more than a week after Ime was suspended on Sept. 22nd for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season by the Celtics for violating team policies.
Though the organization didn’t specify what rules were broken, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that the coach was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having “an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”
“A tip for mental health,” the Oct. 3 Instagram post read, “learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”
Nia, who got engaged to Ime in 2015, received a lot of support and encouragement from her close friends in the comments section of her post, including actress Viola Davis wrote, “Love it!!” and rapper Busta Rhymes wrote, “Yes Queen.”
After the team announced the suspension, Ime, who shares son Kez with Nia, issued an apology for his actions.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said in a statement to ESPN Sept. 22. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”
The following day Nia released a statement asking for privacy as she and her family navigate through this difficult time.
“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fatal Affair actress said in a statement to E! News. . “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
The message from the 51-year-old actress is clear and she does not owe anyone an explanation!
Here is Nia Long’s post about mental health amid Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal:
The post Nia Long Talks "Mental Health" After Ime Udoku's Embarrassing Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
