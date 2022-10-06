In the abstract, it makes sense that candidates who are strong supporters of gun rights are also more likely to reject the 2020 election results. The guideline is partisanship. Vigorous adherence to positions like those advocated by the National Rifle Association is expected of Republican candidates in most places, and most Republicans still think the 2020 election was stolen — which, of course, doesn’t. was not.
News
White House ‘disappointed’ with OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, will release more US reserves
The White House on Wednesday expressed disappointment at OPEC+’s announcement that it would cut two million barrels a day from its production quotas starting in November.
The move by the OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, is likely a response to lower oil prices amid falling demand resulting from a global economic slowdown. Oil prices are currently hovering around around $80 a barrel, down from the price of over $100 it reached in late spring and early summer.
The supply cut will likely increase the cost of oil, which could increase the price Americans pay at the gas pump around November’s midterm elections — and it comes just months after Biden surrendered in Saudi Arabia in July to pressure Middle Eastern allies to increase production.
“The President is disappointed with OPEC+’s short-sighted decision to cut production quotas as the global economy grapples with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said. White House in a statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the National Economic Council. Director Brian Deese.
The White House also said President Biden had ordered the Department of Energy to release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month, signaling the administration’s efforts to keep prices down. from low gas in a month to crucial middlemen. The release was previously scheduled, according to a press release from the Department of Energy.
Biden offered little to answer when asked about the OPEC+ alliance decision as he left the White House for Florida on Wednesday morning.
“I need to see what the details are,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s shouted question about the decision. “I’m worried, it’s useless.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would continue to ensure energy prices are “kept low” in light of the OPEC+ announcement. The national average cost of a gallon of gasoline is currently $3.83, up about 62 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.
After the president struggled to rein in record gasoline prices that peaked at more than $5 a gallon this summer, he and his administration repeatedly touted lower prices in recent weeks.
“And because of the efforts of this president, we — and his historic actions that he’s taken — energy prices are down sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the pumps than there are. several months,” the White House press secretary said. Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
“And again, it’s because of the historic actions that this president has taken,” she added. Jean-Pierre did not directly comment on the expected withdrawal of the OPEC+ alliance from the podium.
But the White House’s decision to take credit for the relief at the pump is very different from the administration’s message earlier in the year. The White House’s largely unsuccessful effort to counter damaging daily headlines about skyrocketing prices at the pumps led it to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for high energy problems ahead of floating federal action. which never happened.
And in July — when gasoline prices fell slightly from their June peak — Biden visited Saudi Arabia, where he held a contentious meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salam. The Middle Eastern nation accounts for around 17% of the world’s oil reserves, according to OPEC+.
“We had a good discussion about ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supply to support global economic growth,” Biden said during his visit to Saudi Arabia. “I am doing everything I can to increase the supply from the United States of America, which I plan,” he added.
“The Saudis share this urgency, and based on our discussions today, I expect to see further steps in the coming weeks,” Biden said.
Some viewed the move as hopeless, while others criticized Biden for his infamous punchline with a man accused of human rights abuses, including the 2018 death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Wednesday’s OPEC+ announcement comes about a month after the alliance, with a cut of 100,000 barrels per day due to take effect in October. A similar reduction in oil production also took effect in September.
ABC News
News
Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery and More to Travel to Chicago Area for ‘Stranger Con’ – NBC Chicago
All the Stranger Things straight from the Upside Down will hit the Chicago area this weekend.
The “Stranger Con: A Salute to the TV Series ‘Stranger Things’” fan convention will unfold with a packed itinerary, highlighted by guest appearances from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” stars on Saturday and Sunday in Schaumburg.
Caleb McLaughlin, who brings Lucas Sinclair to life, will be available for photo ops and signings on Saturday. Dacre Montgomery, known as Billy Hargrove on the show, will be heading to the convention on Sunday.
Other actors listed in the filing are actors Shannon Purser, Mason Dye and Gabriella Pizzolo, who play Barb Holland, Jason Carver and Suzie Bingham respectively.
A Q&A session will take place at the event, giving fans a chance to engage with the cast.
The immersive event hosted by Creation Entertainment will also dive deep into the franchise with trivia contests, auctions, karaoke and more. A costume contest will take place on Saturday, ogling entrants with the best fit of the 1980s.
A limited number of tickets will be available during the convention, which will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center hotel located at 1551 Thoreau Dr.
“Stranger Things” premiered in July 2016 and aired 34 episodes over four seasons. The show has plans for a fifth and final run, although a premiere date has yet to be set.
NBC Chicago
News
6 Drowning during Durga Idol immersion in Rajasthan
Ajmer, Rajasthan:
Six people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of an idol of goddess Durga in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened at Nandla village under Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.
Ajmer Police Superintendent Chuna Ram Jat said the ditch is often used for idol immersion by locals, but it seems they had no idea how deep this time around. .
He said five bodies were initially recovered, but later it was reported that another person was missing, following which a rescue operation was launched.
The sixth body was found in the evening, he said.
SHO Hemraj said the victim thought it was a shallow ditch and went down “but the ditch was deep and they all drowned”. Ajmer Ansh Deep collector, SP Chuna Ram Jat and other district administration and police officials rushed to Nasirabad as soon as they received information about the incident.
Police identified the dead as Pawan Raigar (35), Gajendra Raigar (28), Rahul Meghwal (24), Lucky Bairwa (21) Rahul Raigar (20) and Shankar whose age was not not immediately known.
The five bodies that were initially recovered were released to family members after the autopsy and their funerals were held.
Shankar’s body, which was later found, will be released to his family on Thursday, officials said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident.
“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the deceased rest in peace,” Mr Gehlot tweeted.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
U.S. underfishing pushes up imports
In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time high in production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
Fish is an essential source of protein, making it essential for feeding the world’s growing population.
In the United States, New Bedford, Massachusetts, is the most valuable fishing port in the country, bringing in $376.6 million worth of seafood in 2020.
“Fish stocks crashed in the 1990s. It changed the species we were offering. It changed availability. in New Bedford. CNBC.
The collapse led to an amendment to the Magnusson-Stevens Act of 1976, which is the main law governing marine systems, and ultimately made the United States a world leader in fisheries management, prohibiting overfishing and requiring the rebuilding the population.
Overfishing occurs when the harvest of fish exceeds the maximum sustainable yield.
“You fish harder than you would maximize yield, but that doesn’t mean decline. It doesn’t mean demise. It doesn’t mean collapse. It just means fishing too hard,” said Ray Hilborn, professor of aquarium and fishing. services at the University of Washington, CNBC told CNBC.
In the United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that 90% of fisheries are now managed sustainably. As of June 2020, 47 fish stocks have been replenished such as Chinook Salmon and Sea Scallops.
“There are issues … that have led to underfishing of annual catch limits in New England for some species trying to protect other species. So it’s complex,” Ramsden said.
Underfishing, which has become common in the United States, occurs when fish are harvested at a rate lower than that which would produce maximum sustainable yield.
Hilborn said 20-30% of potential return is lost through careful management.
For example, when NOAA reported catch numbers for groundfish in the Great Atlantic, only about 15% of the potential catch, measured in pounds, was harvested between May 2021 and April 2022.
According to NOAA, America imports between 70% and 85% of its seafood. In 2020, the United States imported over 6 billion pounds of seafood worth over $21 billion. , representing a national seafood trade deficit of $17 billion.
Some supply chains are obscure. According to the FAO, many countries do not have trend and stock data because they do not have management systems.
“Everything we know suggests that on average they fish too hard,” Hilborn said, adding that those dominant countries are China, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and India.
The United States imported $2.4 billion worth of seafood from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in 2019, which represents about 11% of total US seafood imports, according to the Commission. international trade of the United States.
Not only would eliminating so-called IUU seafood imports result in an overall decrease in imports, but it would increase US prices and increase the total operating income of the US commercial fishing industry by approximately 60.8 millions of dollars.
Watch the video to learn about the fishing industry in the United States, the market forces at play, the difference between overfishing and overfishing, the role of climate and crime in global supply chains seafood and the solutions that might be on the table.
cnbc
News
The NRA’s highest-rated Republicans are also mostly election deniers
In practical terms, however, the overlap between gun ownership and voter denial is bewildering. Many of the strongest proponents of freely available firearms center their views on the idea that guns are necessary to fight an oppressive federal government. If this government is seen as also illegitimate, the risk of violence would necessarily seem to increase.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that lobbies for new legislation aimed at combating gun violence, decided to assess the extent of the overlap between the aforementioned viewpoints for one particular group of Republicans: those who seek to get elected. They looked at the letter grades the NRA uses to measure candidates’ support for gun rights and overlapped the findings with FiveThirtyEight’s examination of the prevalence of denial about the loss of Donald Trump in 2020.
A total of 397 candidates for House or state-level office (Senate, governor, executive offices) had both NRA rank and a publicly expressed position on the election. Of those, 138 were both given an A or A+ rating by the NRA and were classified as having “totally denied” the election by FiveThirtyEight. In other words: 52% of all A/A+ grade recipients were complete election deniers and 73% of complete election deniers had an A or A+.
Add to those who were rated A- or Aq (an A qualified by the lack of a voting record) and 186 of the 397 candidates had an A and were complete election deniers.
If we overlap the 2020 vote in the jurisdiction each candidate hopes to represent, an interesting pattern emerges. Those most likely to deny the election results and get the highest NRA ratings are also very likely to represent/seek to represent the places Trump won in 2020. Most others – especially those whose opinions on the FiveThirtyEight election could not determine – hope to represent the places President Biden won. It is safe to assume that some of those who held back from sharing their opinions did so because they recognized that an embrace of voter denial would not play well with their potential voters.
There is also the flip side of this overlapping voting history to consider. The fact that most of these jurisdictions are places where Trump won means that the Republican candidates included in this analysis are also more likely to win. There are 115 Grade A/A+ NRA recipients who have completely denied the election results and hope to represent places that were red in 2020.
More than 100 of them are candidates for the House.
washingtonpost
News
At least 15 dead after 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters
ATHENS, Greece — At least 15 people died when two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters on Wednesday night, and rescuers were searching for dozens of people still missing, authorities said Thursday.
The Coast Guard said 15 bodies were found near the eastern island of Lesvos after a dinghy carrying around 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the sinking site. A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers to the west, near the island of Kythera, where a sailboat carrying around 100 migrants struck rocks and sank on Wednesday evening.
Officials said 30 people were rescued after the boat hit rocks off the harbor in the village of Diakofti in the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 45 mph.
“We could see the boat crashing against the rocks and people climbing over those rocks to try to save themselves. It was an amazing sight,” local resident Martha Stathaki told The Associated Press. “All the locals here have come down to the port to try to help.”
Fire rescuers lowered ropes to help migrants scale cliffs on the seafront. Local officials said a school in the area would be open to provide shelter for those rescued. Navy divers were also due to arrive on Thursday.
Most migrants arriving in Greece travel from neighboring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months to avoid the heavily patrolled waters around the Greek islands near the Turkish coast.
Kythira is about 250 miles west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head straight for Italy.
nbcnews
News
Bidenomics pushes US national debt past $31 billion for first time
The Biden administration’s relentless reliance on borrowing pushed the gross national debt to over $31 trillion for the first time amid record inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a recession imminent.
U.S. government debt closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department data released Tuesday.
The step comes as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to tackle the highest inflation in 40 years, and the government borrows money to fund tax cuts even as it sends billions of overseas taxpayer dollars to Ukraine in aid.
“Many of the concerns we’ve had about the trajectory of our growing debt are starting to play out as we increase both our debt and our interest rates,” said Michael Peterson, chief executive of the Foundation. Peterson, who promotes deficit reduction.
“Too many people were happy with our debt trajectory, in part because rates were so low.”
It’s official. The #National debt has now surpassed $31 trillion.
— Peterson Foundation (@pgpfoundation) October 4, 2022
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a US federal agency that provides Congress with economic and fiscal analysis, has warned of growing US debt under the Biden administration, warning that investors could lose confidence in the government’s ability to repay what it owes, as Breitbart News reported.
Those worries, the budget office said, could lead to “a sharp rise in interest rates and spiraling inflation.”
The $31 trillion threshold poses a political problem for President Biden, who has pledged to seek a more sustainable fiscal trajectory and reduce federal budget deficits by $1 trillion over a decade.
It also directly contradicts Biden’s assertion in September 2021 that his $3.5 trillion spending program actually costs “zero dollars” due to his safe and capable handling of taxpayers’ money.
“My build back better program costs nothing,” read a post from Biden’s Twitter account.
My Build Back Better program costs nothing.
Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes and tax evasion for big business and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in America.
And that adds zero dollars to the national debt.
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021
His message argued that the money was currently being “wasted” on “tax breaks, loopholes and tax evasion” and should be redistributed to working Americans as directed by his office.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that Biden’s debt addiction has added nearly $5 trillion to deficits since he took office.
This projection includes Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, a variety of new spending initiatives approved by Congress, and a student debt cancellation plan that is expected to cost taxpayers nearly $400. billion dollars over 30 years.
Think Biden’s dire economy can’t get worse for ordinary Americans? Think again.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 3, 2022
Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at Loyola Marymount University, told AP “it took this nation 200 years to rack up its first trillion dollars in national debt, and since the pandemic we’ve been adding more at the rate of 1 trillion almost every quarter.”
Predicting high inflation for the “foreseeable future,” he said, “when you increase government spending and the money supply, you will pay the price later.”
Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or by e-mail to: [email protected]
Breitbart News
White House ‘disappointed’ with OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, will release more US reserves
The Most Anticipated Shiba Eternity Has Launched Worldwide
Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery and More to Travel to Chicago Area for ‘Stranger Con’ – NBC Chicago
6 Drowning during Durga Idol immersion in Rajasthan
U.S. underfishing pushes up imports
Additional $39M Worth BTC and Cryptos of Do Kwon Freezed
The Top 3 African Blockchain Projects
From National Threat to Opportunity, How Regulation is Changing With Crypto.
How Jeremy Ryan Became The World’s Biggest NFT Artist on the BNB Chain
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy