News
Wild make more roster cuts, including Carson Lambos, who impressed at training camp
None of the cuts the Wild made Wednesday morning were very surprising.
They sent wingers Adam Beckman, Mitchell Chaffee, and Nick Swaney to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, along with defenseman Ryan O’Rourke. They also waived winger Brandon Baddock and goaltender Zane McIntyre with hopes of getting both players to the minors.
The only notable move the Wild made was assigning defenseman Carson Lambos to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League. Though it was pretty much a guarantee that Lambos, 19, would be cut at some point before the Oct. 13 season opener, the fact he stuck around so long spoke to how impressive he was in training camp.
“You take every day as it comes,” Lambos said. “I keep trying not to read into things and say, ‘OK. I’m playing this game.’ Just try to block that stuff out and play as good as I can.”
That mentality has served Lambos well over the past couple of weeks. He turned some heads with his smooth skating on the blue line as well as his ability to play responsibly in his own end. Asked about Lambos on Tuesday, Wild coach Dean Evason confirmed that Lambos got another preseason game because of his stellar play over the past couple of weeks.
“It’s the balance of, ‘Do we get them back to their team so they can get up and running with them?’ or ‘Are they gaining valuable experience and development from being here and playing another game and being around our guys?’ ” Evason said. “It goes on an individual basis. For him, we’ve liked the way he’s progressed, and how aggressive he’s played, and how confidently he’s played.”
That confidence should follow Lambos as he embarks on what will likely be his final season of juniors. A first-round draft pick in 2021, Lambos could make his professional debut as soon as next season.
“Just having the ability to go back and play junior hockey with the knowledge that he’s held his own here extremely well playing in an NHL-caliber building and playing against NHL players,” Evason said. “He’ll go back and hopefully have a ton of confidence, which he should, and have a great season and hopefully get his pro career started.”
As for Lambos, while he’s no longer with the Wild, he was proud of the way he showed himself in training camp.
“It’s not like I’m dipping my toe in,” he said. “I’m trying to go all in and show them what I can do.”
News
Erik Spoelstra says tinkering with Heat rotations will continue throughout preseason
When it comes to the Miami Heat’s starting lineup and rotations, the only concern of coach Erik Spoelstra is the takeoff point.
“We’ll figure out what we think is best for Game 1 and adjust as necessary,” Spoelstra said Wednesday after practice at FTX Arena.
With four preseason games remaining, including dual road exhibitions Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Spoelstra said there is ample time to get things lined up for the Oct. 19 season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
“I’m open to whatever right now,” he said. “I think it’s still too early to figure that out.”
Spoelstra rotated through several combinations in Tuesday night’s preseason-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and said there has been even more experimentation behind the scenes.
“We have been doing those rehearsals, regardless of whether everybody and the fans get to see it,” he said. “We had a pretty intense training camp to work through different rotations and different lineups and different roles for guys. So that will be ongoing the rest of preseason.
“We view all of this as training camp until we get to that Chicago game.”
Spoelstra made it sound as if Thursday’s game will be the priority on the trip in terms of his rotation players.
“We’ll play as many guys that are available the first night,” he said of Thursday night’s game at Barclays Center. “If guys play big minutes one night, I’m definitely not going to play them big minutes or if at all the next night.”
To the point
Spoelstra said it was not by coincidence that Tyler Herro took a lengthy turn at point guard in Tuesday’s exhibition, running a wing rotation that also featured Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
“That was really a lot because some guys were out,” Spoelstra said, with Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent among those held out Tuesday. “And then, I also wanted to play Tyler at least a few minutes at the point, just get him used to initiating and have another ballhandler that can help us get into offense.”
Ultimately, even if a starter, Herro could swing to point guard when Kyle Lowry is subbed out.
“His skillset is such that he should be able to toggle back between playing off the ball, either as a spacer or a catch-and-shoot guy or a dribble-handoff guy or different actions on the weak side,” Spoelstra said.
“And then he should be able to know when at certain points where the ball is going to be in his hands, and he has the responsibility to make the best play for the team.
Another step
Among those Spoelstra praised after Tuesday’s loss was 6-foot-6 reserve Haywood Highsmith, who is in contention for minutes at power forward.
“He’s really improved,” Spoelstra said of the former Division II prospect. “He has a big frame and he has a long wingspan. His natural playing weight would be around 230, 235. His walking-around weight, he’s under 220. So he’s lean and he’s quick, giving multiple efforts.
“He’s like those boxers that trim down, they still have the strength. And that’s what he has.”
On target
Forward Caleb Martin, a leading contender to replace departed free agent P.J. Tucker as the starting power forward, said his 5-of-8 shooting Tuesday night, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, was as expected.
“I feel like a lot of it was reps and just confidence,” Martin said of the payoff from his offseason work. “I think a lot of it is just believing in it. When you second guess your shot, you kind of hold it for a second and you try to aim it and you’re trying to make sure you’re putting it in the right spot.”
()
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ running game is a mess; Mike McDaniel says improvement starts with his play-calling
All eyes will be on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater when the Dolphins visit the New York Jets this Sunday.
But the focus should be elsewhere.
The focus should be on getting the running game going.
The Dolphins (3-1) are 29th in rushing at 69.3 yards per game. They rank 28th in yards per carry (3.5), and have the league’s fewest rushing attempts (80).
The running game is practically a rumor.
It needs to become a threat on Sunday.
According to coach Mike McDaniel, change starts at the top.
“We need to have really a better commitment, starting with me, in the plays that are called,” he said. “And we need to have better execution by everyone on the team, including the quarterback, at operating the run plays.”
Cincinnati, for the most part, tried to reduce the deep damage from speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle by sitting in a two-high shell, keeping both safeties deep.
A good running game forces the defense to make a tough choice — drop one of the safeties in the box to defend the run and expose yourself to Hill and Waddle running deep or knifing through your defense on with yards after the catch, or keep your two safeties deep and continue getting sliced up by a clock-chewing, energy-sapping run game.
The ground game adds the play-action element to the passing game.
Beyond that, it gives the offense confidence.
Those are examples of how a good running game can help Bridgewater be a better quarterback while making the passing game even more fear-inducing.
Granted, these things take time. It’s a new offense, and you can’t expect all facets to be humming at full speed after four games.
That’s understood.
My thing is let’s keep the focus where it should be, and that’s the running game because of its ripple effect. It makes the quarterback better, it makes the offense better, it gives the defense a rest.
The reasons the Dolphins’ running game isn’t working are numerous. But let’s start with the basics.
The running backs, who are built for speed, not power, aren’t breaking tackles.
Raheem Mostert (39 carries, 147 yards, 3.8 yards per carry) averages 1.6 yards after contact per run, 33rd in the league.
Chase Edmonds (28 carries, 85 yards, 3.0 ypc) averages 1.1 yards after contact, 44th in the league.
And the holes aren’t there.
Mostert averages 2.2 yards per carry before contact, 33rd in the league, and Edmonds averages 1.9 yards per carry before contact, 43rd in the league.
The offensive line hasn’t been much better. You see it in the results — 65 yards rushing against New England, a season-high 86 yards against Baltimore, a season-low 41 yards against Buffalo, and 85 yards against Cincinnati.
Downfield blocking, meaning the wide receivers, also plays a role. It’s been an area of concentration, according to Waddle.
“We’re definitely emphasizing the receivers getting on the secondary, so we’re all going to contribute to getting the run game more developed,” he said.
You’ve got to keep your eyes on Bridgewater. He’s the quarterback. He’s the single most important player on the field for Miami.
But Bridgewater, the starter while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, is a veteran. He’ll be OK. Get the ball to Hill and Waddle, take a few chances, but don’t do anything crazy, he needs to be himself.
Yes, Bridgewater’s accuracy, in a small sample size, could be concerning. Bridgewater has a 66.7% on-target percent, which, according to ProFootballReference.com, would rank around 29th in the league if he had enough attempts to qualify.
Tagovailoa, by comparison, ranks No. 2 in the league at 81.2%.
Whatever.
Adjust your focus beyond one person and turn it to the ground game, and then think about what its presence would mean, including after Tagovailoa returns.
Throwing lanes open up. Play-calling becomes easier. You have better third-down options, better red-zone options, better short-yardage options.
It’s not football utopia, but it gets you a few steps closer.
Defenses would have to make tough choices every snap.
There have been a couple of glimmers of hope for the running game.
Mostert, who had 51 yards on 11 carries against Baltimore, rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries against Cincinnati to put a little pep in the running game.
“I think our team has felt it, too,” McDaniel said.
But the ground game has wheezed and sputtered overall.
Edmonds talked about the deficiency while offering a four-game assessment of the offense following the Cincinnati loss.
“I think the one thing we need to improve on as an offense, especially myself,” he said, “is the run scheme and getting comfortable with the run fits.
“I know I had a couple of runs today where I wish I had them back.”
Yes, Bridgewater is vitally important to the Dolphins winning this Sunday, and possibly next week.
But the run game is vitally important to the Dolphins winning for the rest of the season.
()
News
Vikings sign nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, waive linebacker Ryan Connelly
The Vikings signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga on Wednesday, a day after they made the decision to pluck him off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.
To make room on the 53-man roster for Tonga, the Vikings waived linebacker Ryan Connelly a day after they activated him off the physically unable to perform list (PUP). It remains to be seen if Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, will be added to Minnesota’s practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Vikings also signed safety Mike Brown to the practice squad and announced that wide receiver Blake Proehl has returned to practice while still being on the PUP list. Proehl, like Connelly, suffered a torn ACL last year.
Brown, an undrafted rookie, was with the Vikings from the spring to throughout the preseason before being waived. He will provide depth at safety in practice after Lewis Cine suffered a season-ending leg fracture in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans and was placed Tuesday on injured reserve.
News
Stunt Queen Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is “An Offensive Ploy” For Attention
Kim Kardashian is disgusted by Kanye West‘s new attention-seeking gimmicks dubbed “White Lives Matter” which set Black Twitter ablaze. You have to be an alien to awe Kim Kardashian in public ploys, and no one can do that but Kanye!
Ye is finally out of hands, because, the ‘queen of public stunts’ Kim has called him on his act. Despite being one of the best attention seekers in the entertainment world, Kim has pointed out how cruel her ex-husband’s “White Lives Matter” stunt is. According to her, Kanye was an active member of “Black Lives Matter” and even made $2 million worth of donations hence this act is a sh*tty means to get attention. And it worked because the backlash after his mischief is still ongoing which is what the rapper wants.
Via Yahoo:
Kim Kardashian is not impressed with Kanye West‘s latest controversial move. Photos of the famous rapper wearing a t-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” in large, bold font surfaced on Monday while he attended his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week alongside Fox News’s Candace Owens, who wore the same design.
A source spoke to Hollywood Life on Kim’s behalf, sharing, “Kim is not surprised by Kanye’s decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.” The source continued, “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. She thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”
The source mentioned Kim is “‘utterly confused’ by his choice to wear such a shirt.” As West was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, which does indeed make his latest statement strange, to say the very least. Then again, strange is sort of West’s brand at this point.
Seeing her ex-husband twinning with Owens also allegedly struck a nerve with Kim, as Owens previously touted on her podcast, Daily Wire, that “Kim Kardashian is a prostitute; her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute.”
We absolutely understand why West’s very public, controversial outing with Owens would be offensive to Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners — not to mention those lost to police violence and racism who ultimately inspired the BLM movement, as well as the families and friends who’ve had loved ones ripped away by said violence and abhorrent hatred.
Stirring up a little press is one thing, but disrespecting an entire movement rooted in advocating for racial equality. West definitely missed the mark with this one, and like Kim, we aren’t impressed.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is not surprised her ex-husband undid her in crappy acts for attention. However, she is sickened by the length he went.
The post Stunt Queen Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is “An Offensive Ploy” For Attention appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens RB Gus Edwards practices for first time this season; WR Rashod Bateman absent
Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.
Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either activate Edwards to the 53-man roster, move him to season-ending injured reserve or release him.
Edwards, one of the NFL’s most efficient runners over his first three years, tore his ACL before the Ravens’ 2021 season opener. Coach John Harbaugh said in August that Edwards is “kind of a patient rehab guy” but was “doing well” in his recovery. He didn’t have an apparent limp as he jogged through drills in the portion of practice open to reporters.
“We’ll see how it looks,” Harbaugh said Monday of Edwards’ progress. He’s not expected to return to game action soon. The Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Hill’s unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Top wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also was missing. Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman, who was limited Sunday, told him he’s “day to day.”
Left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), who missed all of practice last week and Sunday’s game, returned to the field Wednesday. Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) remains sidelined, however. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters were also absent, possibly for rest days.
Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez “The Best” On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck
Finally, we’ve got a Hollywood ex-couple with no intention to involve the public in their failed relationship drama. Just good vibes and we love it. Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-fiancé has poured heartfelt messages to the singer in a recent interview upon Lopez’s 4th marriage.
Though Lopez moved on to her then-ex lover Ben Affleck after a few days of calling it to quit with Alex Rodriguez, the baseball player seems to have no problem with the singer. Upon Lopez‘s present marriage, he wishes to share no bad experiences with the singer but goodwill messages. No drama or scandal.
Alex and Jennifer called off their relationship in 2019 through a joint statement;
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Via Sideaction:
The one that got away.
The former Yankees slugger has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the current MLB broadcaster spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas.
“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” Rodriguez said, per Us Weekly. “I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.” Rodriguez then joked, “I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me.”
Rodriguez previously opened up about his history with the “On the Floor” performer. During a candid interview on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” shortly before her Vegas wedding.
“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and
I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he gushed in July, adding that the former couple always “had a great time” together. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.” Via Us Weekly.
Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged back in 2019 following two years of courtship. The couple then called things off in April 2021.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and the World Series champion noted in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”
Rodriguez was romantically linked to Kathryne Padgett but according to US Weekly, the couple split between June after less than a year of dating.
Jennifer Lopez was 53, married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Chris Judd (2001-2003) Marc Anthony (2004-2014), and presently Ben Affleck.
Who’s next after Ben Affleck?
The post Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez “The Best” On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Wild make more roster cuts, including Carson Lambos, who impressed at training camp
XRP Price Could Get A 23% Boost From This Bullish Formation.
Erik Spoelstra says tinkering with Heat rotations will continue throughout preseason
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ running game is a mess; Mike McDaniel says improvement starts with his play-calling
Vikings sign nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, waive linebacker Ryan Connelly
OKX Exchange Website Access Reportedly Banned by Russia
Stunt Queen Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is “An Offensive Ploy” For Attention
Ravens RB Gus Edwards practices for first time this season; WR Rashod Bateman absent
Low Volatility Crypto Market Supplies Surprisingly Stable State Of Fear
SEC Shuts Down Fraudulent Crypto Firm Over Ponzi Scheme
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy