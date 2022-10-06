World Quantum Computers and the Blockchain Mechanism Analysis Report 2022: The Quantum Threat to Blockchain and Emerging Business Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Quantum Threat to Blockchain: Emerging Business Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This new research report identifies not only the challenges, but also the opportunities in terms of new products and services that arise from the threat that quantum computers pose to the “blockchain” mechanism.
According to a recent study by the consulting firm Deloitte, approximately one-fourth of the blockchain-based cybercurrency Bitcoin in circulation in 2022 is vulnerable to quantum attack. This report covers both technical and policy issues relating to the quantum vulnerability of blockchain.
The analyst foresees major commercial opportunities arising to protect blockchain against future quantum computer intrusions and agrees with the White House National Security Memorandum NSM-10, released on May 04, 2022, which indicates the urgency of addressing imminent quantum computing threats and the risks they present to the economy and to national security in the latest report “The Quantum Threat to Blockchain: Emerging Business Opportunities”.
Although primarily associated with cryptocurrencies, blockchain has been proposed for a wide range of transactions, including in insurance, real estate, voting, supply chain tracking, gaming, etc. These areas are all vulnerable to quantum threats, which lead to operations disruption, trust damage, and loss of intellectual property, financial assets, and regulated data.
Report Scope:
Quantum computers threaten classical public-key cryptography blockchain technologies because they can break the computational security assumptions of elliptic curve cryptography. They also weaken the security of hash function algorithms, which protect blockchain’s secrets.
Key Highlights:
With NIST announcing a new set of PQC standards in July 2022, PQC firms will soon be receiving major investments in the near term much of which will apply to blockchain. However, not all NIST-based PQC solutions will be feasible for blockchain use. Given the nature and intricacy of PQC, it will take years of planning for a successful migration to PQC-backed Blockchain protection.
The earliest of expenditures on quantum safe technology in the block chain market will go to protecting data from attacks later, when quantum computing resources become mature. This issue becomes more important as we grow closer to the day when powerful quantum computers become a reality. But data theft today requires preemptive action. The quantum threat to the blockchain means that business opportunities in this space are emerging right now.
There is a need for low-cost information-theoretically secure (ITS) solutions that instantly strengthen standardized cryptography systems used in blockchains. Already much discussed in this context are quantum-enabled blockchain architectures based on Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). Another important concept is quantum-enabled blockchain, which refers to an entire blockchain or some aspects of the blockchain functionality being run in quantum computing environments.
Mining is another aspect of blockchains vulnerable to quantum attacks. Mining is the consensus process that certifies new transactions and keeps blockchain activities protected. One risk with mining is that miners using quantum computers could launch a 51% attack. A 51% attack is when a single entity controls more than half of the computational power of the blockchain. A quantum attack on mining would undermine the network’s hashing power.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Introduction
1.1 Objective and Scope of this Report
1.1.1 The Threat of Quantum Computers to Blockchain
1.2 Cryptography Background to this Report
1.2.1 Concerned Organizations
1.2.2 NIST PQC Efforts and Beyond
1.2.3 Addressable Market for Quantum-safe Cybercurrency
1.3 The Goals of this Report
Chapter Two: Classical Blockchain Cryptography and Quantum Computing Attacks
2.1 Overview of the Quantum Threat
2.2 NIST and Post-quantum Cryptography
2.2.1 Structure of the NIST PQC Effort
2.2.2 Importance of Asymmetric Digital Signatures
2.2.3 Impact of Doubling Key Size
2.2.4 Algorithm Security Strength
2.3 Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)
2.4 Quantum Attack Resources Estimates to Break ECC and DSA
2.5 Quantum Resistant Cryptography for Blockchains
2.5.1 Taproot and Bitcoin Core
2.5.2 Impact of NIST-based PQC Algorithms
2.6 Post-quantum Random Oracle Model
2.6.1 Modeling Random Oracles for Quantum Attackers
2.7 Summary of this Chapter
Chapter Three: Quantum Opportunities of the Blockchain Kind
3.1 Blockchain Basics
3.1.1 What are Classical Blockchains?
3.2 Quantum-Enabled Blockchain
3.2.1 Role of Quantum-safe Security Technologies
3.3 Blockchain Security
3.3.1 Role of Conventional Cryptography
3.3.2 Attacks on Classical Cryptography
3.3.2.1 Some Known Attacks Against ECDSA
3.3.2.2 ECDSA Key Pair Generation:
3.3.2.3 Signature Computation:
3.3.2.4 Recommendations:
3.3.2.5 Blockchain Security Summary:
3.4 Mitigating Cyberattacks on Blockchains
3.5 Blockchain Security: Entropy/Randomness
3.5.1 Examples of Low Entropy Attacks
3.6 Random Number Generator Product Evolution
3.6.1 PRNGs
3.6.2 TRNGs
3.6.3 QRNGs
3.6.4 OpenSSL 3.0
3.7 Summary of this Chapter
Chapter Four: Quantum Impacts on the Cryptocurrency Business
4.1 Qubit and Quantum Gates
4.1.1 Qubits
4.1.2 Quantum Gates
4.1.3 Quantum Fourier Transform
4.1.4 Oracle
4.1.5 Amplitude Amplification
4.2 Quantum Algorithms
4.2.1 Shor’s Algorithm
4.3 Specific Quantum Threat to Blockchains
4.3.1 Risk of Quantum Attack in Authentication
4.3.2 Grover’s Algorithm and Hashing
4.4 Risk of Quantum Attack in Mining
4.5 Nonce Attacks
4.6 Blockchain Data Structures
4.7 Summary of this Chapter
Chapter Five: Quantum Hash and QKD
5.1 Classical to Quantum Hashing Functions
5.1.1 Summary: Quantum Hashing Functions
5.2 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)
5.2.1 Technical Issues
5.2.2 Issues Needing Work in Blockchain Enabled QKD
5.2.2.1 Summary: QKD Technical Issues and Blockchain Integration
5.2.2.2 Software-defined Networking QKD and Blockchain
5.3 Notes on Interface Protocols
5.3.1 Southbound Interface
5.3.2 Northbound Interface Protocol
5.3.3 Resource Allocation
5.4 Steps Blockchain Organizations Can Take Now
5.5 Summary of this Chapter
About the Publisher
About the Analyst
Acronyms and Abbreviations Used In this Report
Telos, an EVM-enabled smart contract platform with great performance and no front-running, has begun a multi-phase initiative to provide fresh liquidity to its developing DeFi ecosystem.
Since the Telos EVM’s release, other high-quality AMM and lending-related DeFi projects have joined the initiative, including Sushi, Elk, Omnilend, and others. While they serve as a solid foundation, they aren’t quite enough to entice other DeFi primitives and kickstart Telos’s progression.
The Telos Foundation is putting together a multi-pronged strategy to increase the number of initiatives and the number of available funds in the Telos ecosystem. After everything is said and done, Telos will have a thriving, fully-fledged DeFi ecosystem that will entice top-tier developers to create the next generation of Web3 apps on Telos first.
In the first, preparatory stage, the team implements the technological fixes essential for expansion. As part of this process, monies from competing bids will need to be reallocated to set up the incentive program. The TEDP3 plan will allow for this to happen.
TLOS liquid staking app and Gnosis Safe rollout are two crucial technological components of the preparation. By bridging to the tEVM ecosystem, holders of sTLOS tokens will be able to use them in DeFi while still getting staking yield. Furthermore, Gnosis Safe, the gold standard for multisig wallets, will assist teams in ensuring the security of their operations. At the end of this stage, Telos Foundation hired a Head of DeFi who had previously grown a protocol to over $500 million in total value locked.
The second phase involves activating the liquidity incentives. When the dust settles and TEDP is finally enacted, TLOS incentives will be made available for providing liquidity on DEXs, engaging in farming, and signing up with yield aggregators, among other activities. The objective is to ensure that the ecosystem has sufficient liquidity to successfully recruit customers from other chains through token bridges and retain them.
In the third stage, the ecosystem will put the newly available funds to good use by developing more products for the DeFi stack. It is hoped that here, new Telos-native projects will be unveiled, expanding the ecosystem to include stablecoins, launchpads, order book DEXs, and other fields. The third phase focuses on creating momentum, which is essential for the liquidity incentives to be meaningful.
Justin Giudici, Telos Foundation CEO said:
“With the passing of TDEP3 we’re finally ready to launch the new phase of the Telos EVM network. We’ve studied other approaches carefully and formulated a comprehensive plan. The goal is to use the liquidity incentives to attract a critical mass of teams to expand the DeFi ecosystem in Telos, who will find a fast EVM environment with no front-running, or MEV.”
Bullish VIB price prediction is $0.08615 to $0.20061.
Viberate (VIB) price might also reach $0.1 soon.
Bearish VIB price prediction for 2022 is $0.07010.
In Viberate (VIB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about VIB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Viberate (VIB) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Viberate (VIB) is $0.073433 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,436,695 at the time of writing. However, VIB has decreased by nearly 3.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Viberate (VIB) has a circulating supply of 182,563,873 VIB. Currently, Viberate (VIB) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Tapbit, Bitrue, CoinDCX and WazirX.
What is Viberate (VIB)?
Viberate is a crowdsourced ecosystem for live music and a blockchain-based trade platform with its currency called VIB. Viberate is a well-organized database that appeals to both its users and musicians. Viberate gathers and examines data regarding artists, venues, events, and other key players in the music industry. In this ecosystem, Smart contracts will be used to address technical difficulties.
The VIB token is designed to be the most widely used currency for the whole music scenario. When the users offer content to the Viberate platform, it will provide rewards to their customers. The VIB tokens are also utilized to pay for services such as artist tipping, booking, and ticket purchasing.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2022
Viberate (VIB) holds the 787th position on CoinGecko right now. VIB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Viberate (VIB) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it.
A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Viberate (VIB) is in the range of $ 0.07861. If the pattern continues, the price of VIB might reach the resistance levels of $0.08613, and $0.10940. If the trend reverses, then the price of VIB may fall to $0.07831 and $0.07122.
Viberate (VIB) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Viberate (VIB).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Viberate (VIB).
Resistance Level 1
$0.08615
Resistance Level 2
$0.11252
Resistance Level 3
$0.15024
Resistance Level 4
$0.20061
Support Level
$0.07010
VIB /BUSD Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Viberate (VIB) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, VIB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.20061.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Viberate (VIB) might plummet to almost $0.07010, a bearish signal.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Viberate (VIB) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of VIB lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Viberate (VIB) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Viberate (VIB) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, VIB has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of VIB at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VIB is 52.50. This means that Viberate (VIB) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of VIB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Viberate (VIB). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Viberate (VIB). Currently, the ADX of VIB lies in the range of 39.92716 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Viberate (VIB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of VIB lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Viberate (VIB) is at 52.50 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of VIB with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Viberate (VIB).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and VIB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of VIB also increases or decreases respectively.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Viberate (VIB)might probably attain $0.3 by 2023.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Viberate (VIB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, VIB might rally to hit $0.6 by 2024.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2025
If Viberate (VIB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, VIB would rally to hit $0.9.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2026
If Viberate (VIB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, VIB would rally to hit $1.2.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2027
If Viberate (VIB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, VIB would rally to hit $1.5.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2028
If Viberate (VIB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, VIB would hit $1.8 in 2028.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Viberate (VIB), it would witness major spikes. VIB might hit $2.1 by 2029.
Viberate (VIB) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Viberate ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in VIB for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Viberate (VIB) might hit $2.4 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Viberate ecosystem, we can say that 2022 is a good year for VIB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Viberate (VIB) in 2022 is $0.20061. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Viberate (VIB) price prediction for 2022 is $0.07010.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Viberate ecosystem, the performance of VIB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.732219 very soon. But it might also reach $0.1, if the investors believe that VIB is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Viberate (VIB)?
Viberate (VIB) is the native token of the music-based platform, Viberate, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. VIB tokens are utilized to pay for services such as artist tipping, booking, and ticket purchasing.
2. Where can you purchase Viberate (VIB)?
Viberate (VIB) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Tapbit, Bitrue, CoinDCX and WazirX.
3. Will Viberate (VIB) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Viberate platform, VIB has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Viberate (VIB)?
On January 09, 2018 Viberate (VIB) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.732219.
5. Is Viberate (VIB) a good investment in 2022?
Viberate (VIB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Viberate in the past few months, VIB is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Viberate (VIB) reach $0.1?
Viberate (VIB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Viberate (VIB) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2023?
Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2023.
8. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2024?
Viberate (VIB)price is expected to reach $0.6 by 2024.
9. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2025?
Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $0.9 by 2025.
10. What will be Viberate (VIB) price by 2026?
Viberate (VIB) price is expected to reach $1.2 by 2026.
The "Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Cryptocurrency Type, by Payment Type, by Operating System, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryptocurrency payment apps market size is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to this study conducted.
The growing adoption of blockchain technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The increased emphasis cryptocurrency payment app providers are putting on offering enhanced payment solutions also bodes well for the growth of the market.
Services that merge bitcoin with conventional bank-based payments are expanding and providing crypto users flexibility. For instance, in June 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange Coincoinx introduced a service named Coinpago that would let customers pay in Venezuela without having to exchange their cryptocurrency for fiat. Coinpago is expected to enable customers to make purchases at any merchant or store in the nation.
The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as an alternative to fiat currencies is anticipated to propel the market’s expansion during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Gucci with the integration of BitPay, becomes the first prominent brand to accept payments via ApeCoin. With this, customers across the U.S. will be able to buy products from its stores through ApeCoin via BitPay’s payment infrastructure.
Over the course of the projection period, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market for crypto payment apps. The rising emphasis on digitalization and the growing popularity of contactless payments since the outbreak is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for faster checkouts and flexibility to choose from multiple payment methods at physical payment terminals is expected to accentuate the market’s growth.
The Bitcoin segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of bitcoin as a medium of exchange for products and services.
The online payment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The strong and continual growth of the online platforms which accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option is contributing to the growth.
The android segment dominated the market in 2021. The dominance is attributable to the proliferation of android smartphones owing to the affordability factor as they are comparably cheaper than iOS-based smartphones.
The businesses segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cryptocurrency payment apps among businesses.
The North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of several prominent players in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing number of cryptocurrency holders
Rising acceptance of digital currencies
Challenges
Security issues associated with Cryptocurrency Payment Apps
Companies Mentioned
Coinbase
BitPay
Coinomi
Paytomat
Apirone OU
SecuX Technology Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
Binance
CoinJar UK Limited
Cryptopay Ltd.
Binance will be able to operate as a regulated platform in Kazakhstan.
Most recently, Binance announced the launch of a local office in Bucharest, Romania.
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume, Binance, obtained a license to operate in Kazakhstan, according to a press release on Today. Due to the license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), Binance will be able to operate as a regulated platform and offer custody services for digital assets at the Astana International Financial Center.
Asia Director Gleb Kostarev stated
We welcome the intention of Kazakhstan to become a leading player in the field of new digital technologies and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The government has made significant changes to the legislation and the regulatory environment, thereby setting the highest compliance standards for cryptocurrency platforms in the republic.
Binance & Kazakhstan’s Relationship Towards Crypto
The deposits, withdrawals, cryptocurrency holdings, and trading services would all be available via Binance in Kazakhstan. Furthermore, the exchange already had an impact on Kazakhstan regulators through its assistance to the government and acquisition of provisional approval to operate there.
In addition, Binance and the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). With this agreement, the parties intend to engage to expand the accessibility to cryptocurrency in the region.
Moreover, Binance announced in May that it would assist the country in creating regulations for digital assets. The exchange has also expanded its legal footstep and received legal authorization and provisional approvals from other countries. While entering Eastern European countries, most recently, Binance announced the launch of a local office in Bucharest, Romania, which would support users for trading in Romanian.
ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance.
ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength after breaking out of the descending triangle.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has looked more decent in price action against tether (USDT) after breaking out of a descending triangle to set up a more bullish sentiment. The price of Ethereum Name Service looks set to breach the $20 mark. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has had a favorable response as the prices of altcoins and the crypto market look to bounce from their key support areas, with BNB price looking more stable for a retest of key resistance at $20. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite struggling to break above $17 in recent weeks, with the price rejecting its weekly support, the ENS price has managed to hold its key support at $14; with so much uncertainty in the market about where it is headed, the price of ENS showed great strength in that region.
Despite the current bear market that has made trading even more difficult, the price of ENS continues to show strong signs of recovery and has surpassed its monthly return on investment (ROI) for major cryptocurrencies.
After retesting a weekly low of $12.5, the price of ENS has recently rallied to around $15 but has been rejected in an attempt to break higher in order for the price to trend. For a while, the price of ENS remained range-bound as it attempted to break the $15 mark.
The price of ENS broke above $17, but it needs to form support above this level for the price of ENS to rally to the $20 region, where it will face its first major test. If the price of ENS fails to hold above $17, we may see it retest the $15 region, which serves as a good support zone for the price.
Weekly resistance for the price of ENS – $20.
Weekly support for the price of ENS – $15.
Price Analysis Of ENS On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of ENS continues to look strong as the price aims to rally to a high of $20 after a successful breakout from a descending triangle creating a more bullish scenario for traders to place more buy orders.
The price of ENS currently trades at $17.4 above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The prices of $16.2 and $15.3 correspond to the prices at 8 and 20-day EMA for BNB on the daily timeframe.
Daily resistance for the ENS price – $20.
Daily support for the ENS price – $15.
Onchain Analysis Of ENS
The price of ENS, despite still down from an all-time high of $83, the on-chain analysis shows a more decent outlook for the past three months despite the market sentiment still being bearish. ENS produced a reasonable three-month return on investment (ROI) of 80%.
Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Many see the takeover as potentially influencing the results of future elections.
The Twitter stock soared almost 20%, reaching a new high of $52.06.
Concerns were raised among investors when Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave his approval. To go through with the $44 billion takeover of Twitter at $54.20 per share. Neither the May third-party equity financing nor the May debt financing included participation from Apollo Global Management or Sixth Street Partners.
Investors were wary of Elon Musk’s $44 billion proposal to acquire Twitter. Because of the turmoil surrounding the withdrawal of funding from Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners. Elon Musk acknowledges, however, that neither company participated in the May third-party equity financing or debt financing.
Highly Anticipated Takeover
On October 6, Gary Black, managing partner of investment firm The Future Fund LLC, tweeted that the lack of interest in funding the Twitter transaction from Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners was unimportant. He claims that neither company participated in the $7.1 billion in external equity fundraising that closed in May. Moreover, Elon Musk’s debt financing did not include Apollo Global or Sixth Street.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, tweeted back “Correct” to comments suggesting Apollo Global and Sixth Street were irrelevant to the purchase of Twitter. Furthermore, Elon Musk’s approval of the Twitter takeover transaction is seen by many as potentially influencing the results of future elections.
Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone Thursday’s deposition while they work to resolve their lawsuit and finalize Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Dogecoin (DOGE) soared almost 10% to a high of $0.066 after Musk agreed to proceed with Twitter purchase at a previously established $54.20 per share. The current price of a single DOGE is $0.0565 at the time of this writing. Furthermore, the Twitter stock soared almost 20%, reaching a new high of $52.06.
