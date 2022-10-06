News
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu says his toe feels better, Gleyber Torres still dealing with flu-like symptoms
ARLINGTON — DJ LeMahieu is ready to let it rip in the playoffs. After missing 21 games with painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area, LeMahieu went 4-for-16 with two walks in the last five games. LeMahieu thinks it was enough for him to know he can be impactful in the playoffs.
Aaron Boone isn’t sure yet.
“This time in between will be important as well,” the Yankees manager said of the five days between Wednesday’s season finale and the first game of the ALDS. “I do feel like he’s still guarded against it a little bit. Even yesterday. A tribute to how good a hitter he is and throws out a couple of hits and a walk. And I feel like it is still there, to where he’s picking his spots and I do see him favor it a little bit, but we’ll see.
“He’s going to be able to get some more strategic treatments leading up to the playoffs and hopefully that’s another level of getting him in a position.”
LeMahieu said the foot felt a little better than when he went on the injured list at the beginning of September.
LeMahieu went 0-for-4 in the Yankees 4-2 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field Wednesday.
TORRES TESTS
Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup and still sick for the third straight day, missing the final four games of the season. The young infielder has been dealing with flu-like symptoms since the team arrived in Texas on Sunday night.
“A little better. He’s still under the weather. So he actually took the COVID test and was negative,” Boone said. “But he’s still dealing with it. He hasn’t had a fever which is good, but a sore throat and just body aches and that kind of thing. So hopefully he’s starting to feel a little bit better but not good enough to be in there today.”
Torres had been on a hot streak when the bug bit him.
Over his last 18 games, Torres is slashing .378/.427/.662 with 11 extra-base hits, including five homers and 23 RBI.
TRIPLE TEMPTATION
Boone had been waiting for at least two weeks to give Aaron Judge a day off as he pursued the American League single-season home run record. After the Yankees slugger hit No. 62, breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year old record on Tuesday night, he talked Judge into sitting Wednesday.
The only reason he would have started him again would have been if Judge had a realistic chance at the Triple Crown.
“That was probably the one temptation but in the end, I just felt like it was right that he was off,” Boone said.
There has been only one Triple Crown winner, Miguel Cabrera, over the last 50 years.
His .311 batting average trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316) in the AL batting race. Arraez sat out three of the last six games with a left hamstring injury, but was planning to play Wednesday. Judge could have only passed him if the Twins infielder was to go hitless in three at-bats and Judge went 3-for-3.
Judge started 55 straight games and had a 33-game on-base streak to finish his season. He was slashing .337/.496/.707 with 30 extra-base hits including 19 homers and 44 runs scored during that 55-game span.
SHARED CELEBRATION
While everyone was watching Judge’s every at-bat, every swing and every move over the last month as he chased history, Gerrit Cole’s own record went under the radar Tuesday night. He recorded 257 strikeouts this season, beating Ron Guidry’s 248 for the Yankees single-season record.
Both honors were celebrated by the Yankees Tuesday night.
“For those two records to fall in probably five, seven minutes [apart]. It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable really,” Boone said. “I feel honored to be a part of it. And witness that, to see what Judge has done all year.
“Gerrit, 44 years and you know that season by Gator is one of those talked about you hear about Bob Gibson’s season. Ron Guidry, [1978 season] strikeouts against the Angels. And then for Gator to call in,” Boone continued. “We had him on speakerphone with the whole team, congratulating Gerrit was really a cool moment for the team and for Gerrit after the game. So just one of those nights that you feel privileged to be a part of and I thought the guys handled it really well.”
UP NEXT
The Yankees have to wait to find out who they will face in the American League Division Series beginning on Tuesday. They are very familiar with the Tampa Bay Rays, who they went 11-8 against with a +6 run differential. They went 5-1 against the Cleveland Guardians with a +24 run differential.
“Obviously, Tampa we know really well. And they know us well. So, we’ll obviously be watching the series closely,” Boone said. “Cleveland has been one of the really good stories this year as far as to see their young roster, come of age and really just dominate the [American League Central] down stretch to win that division.
“They always pitch well, they’ve got an elite closer at the back end. Good starting pitching. A team that’s really adept at putting the ball in play and they’re athletic,” Boone continued. “They do a lot of different things. So hopefully, hopefully it goes three games and they beat each other up a little bit. You know at this point in the season, whoever you play, it’s going to be a challenge and you got to play well to win so we’ll await that hopefully, the downtime serves us well, we can strike that balance between staying sharp and getting guys rested. And hopefully that serves as well going into that series.”
Mobile police puzzled over woman’s possible motive for killing her teenage son
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police say they are unable to explain why a mother shot and killed her teenage son in the back on Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in the Plateau community of Mobile. An ambulance transported the 13-year-old boy to University of South Alabama Teaching Hospital, but he did not survive.
Police charged the mother, Glenda Marie Agee, with murder. She is being held at the Metropolitan Mobile County Jail.
Mobile has seen its share of teenage shootings over the past two years. But Corporal. Ryan Blakely said it’s not every day that a child dies at the hands of a parent.
“It’s unusual. … It’s a first for me right now,” he said.
Agee appeared distraught on Tuesday afternoon when police pushed her wheelchair into a patrol vehicle to take her to jail. “God, no,” she said.
Okay, 53, crushed reporters trying to talk to him.
“I love my baby,” she said, holding back tears. “Get away from me. Get away from me.
Police say Agee was not using a wheelchair during the shooting and was not injured in the incident or during her arrest. But they said they allowed her to use a wheelchair on Tuesday because she is frail.
Neighbors described the victim as a good child, living in a house frequently visited by police. A woman saw the aftermath of the shooting.
“When I got home I just saw her, and when I passed by I just saw the door wide open,” she said. “I hate what happened to the little boy. He was a nice little boy. He was just bullied all the time and he had a troubled family. He just had a troubled life the whole time.
Agee has been arrested dozens of times since the early 1990s, charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment and public intoxication to domestic violence and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police Mobile said that in the past two years alone, officers have been called to Agee’s address 34 times for reasons as varied as 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies. .
Another neighbor said the victim sometimes played with his children.
“I wish he was in a better situation,” she said. “The situation he was in, for a child, it was the wrong situation. Because he couldn’t have grown up like the child should have.
A local man said he had seen the police several times at Agee’s house, but never doubted that she loved his son.
“She loved him and he loved her,” he said. “For her to kill him, she shouldn’t have been in her right mind.”
Agee was on bail at the time of the shooting, charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree assault of a Prichard police officer in January. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday asked a judge to revoke that bond because of the murder arrest.
Just before the police chased her, FOX10 New asked Agee if it was self-defense.
“No,” she said, as the officers put her in the back seat. “I love my child.”
Meghan Markle has hired a fact checker for her own podcast
Meghan Markle has reportedly hired a fact checker for her own Spotify podcast series, Archetypes.
The fact-checker is American writer Nicole Pasulka, whose opinions closely mirror those of Markle, according to a report by Daily Mail.
“I write about criminal justice, activism, race, music, business, queer culture and gender,” Pasulka explains on her website. “For my 2014 report on relations between the police and the transgender community, I received the IF Stone Award from the Nation Institute and a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.”
Meghan Markle has hired a fact checker for her Archetypes podcast as it returns after a four-week hiatus following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 4, 2022
Over the summer, Pasulka also published a book, titled how you become famouswhich “documents the rebirth of the New York drag scene,” according to the book’s description.
Last month, The Real Housewives of New York Star Bethenny Frankel has slammed Markle for how she handles her public image, saying “she’s really screwed up” and “becoming a woman without a country”.
“He’s a polarizing person,” Frankel said. “She’s a lot like a housewife in that she can’t help but talk about the very thing she wants to be irrelevant [the Royal Family].”
Recently, the Duchess of Sussex claimed on her Archetypes podcast that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating her husband, Prince Harry.
Markle also tacitly threatened to ‘speak nonsense’ about her time in the UK after she and Prince Harry left the royal family for a new life in the US.
Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Markle’s public mourning for the late Queen prompted the hashtag #GoHomeMeghanMarkle to trend on Twitter, with royal fans accusing the Duchess of Sussex of hypocrisy as she walked away from her obligations royals and trashed it in -laws in the news media.
Lakeville, Moorhead locations offering same-day driver’s licenses
Minnesotans are now able to get a new driver’s licenses the same day they apply at two locations participating in a pilot project.
The same-day issued cards are available to those who apply for, renew or replace a standard class D driver’s license, permit or identification card at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville or the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead. It’s the first time this service has been offered in Minnesota, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The initiative is part of a pilot program authorized by the Minnesota Legislature. The program will run through June 30, 2023.
Customers are not able to renew or replace a REAL ID, which will be required to board a domestic flight or enter a federal facility beginning in May 2023, or an enhanced driver’s license or ID, which can be used for U.S. border crossings by land or sea. They would need to downgrade to a standard license in order to receive it over the counter.
If an applicant is about to turn 21, they can only apply for a same-day issued card on or after the day they turn 21.
Due to the card stock and laminate used in the printing process, the same-day issued cards will have a slightly different look and feel, according to the department. There is no additional fee for same-day issued cards.
Probing 4 Indian cough syrups after 66 children die in Gambia: WHO
New Delhi:
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday issued an alert for four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they may be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
The UN health agency also warned that the tainted drugs may have been distributed outside the West African country, with “possible” global exposure.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the four cold and cough syrups in question “have been potentially linked to acute kidney injury and 66 deaths in children”.
“The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families.”
“The four drugs are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, India. WHO is investigating further with the company and regulatory authorities in India”-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022
Tedros said the WHO was “also conducting further investigation with the company and regulators in India.”
According to the medical product alert issued by the WHO on Wednesday, the four products are promethazine oral solution, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff baby cough syrup and Magrip N cold syrup. .
“To date, the stated manufacturer has provided no warranty to WHO on the safety and quality of these products,” the alert reads, adding that laboratory analysis of samples of the products “confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.”
These substances are toxic to humans and can be fatal, he added, adding that the toxic effect “may include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to urinate, headache, altered mental status and acute kidney injury which may lead to death”.
The Gambia’s health ministry last month asked hospitals to stop using paracetamol syrup, pending the outcome of an investigation, after at least 28 children died of kidney failure.
The WHO said information received from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization indicated that the manufacturer only supplied the contaminated drugs to The Gambia.
“However, sourcing of these products through informal or unregulated markets to other countries in Africa cannot be ruled out,” the UN agency said in an email.
“Additionally, the manufacturer may have used the same contaminated material in other products and distributed them locally or exported them,” he warned.
“So global exposure is possible.”
Tedros urged caution, calling on all countries to work to “detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients”.
The Gambian Health Ministry’s advisory on paracetamol syrup was released on September 9, a month after investigators reported the deaths of at least 28 children aged between five months and four years following a acute renal failure.
The investigation was opened on July 19. No details were given as to when the children died.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Obituary: Father Ray Monsour ‘lived his faith, challenged others to live their faith’
The comforts of suburban life never appealed to Father Raymond Monsour.
After his ordination in 1963, Monsour, who grew up on St. Paul’s West Side, went to work at Catholic Youth Center in downtown St. Paul. Stints at St. James, St. Luke’s, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Ascension followed. He spent five years as the pastor of a mission in Venezuela.
“I spent two weekends in the suburbs after coming back from Latin America,” Monsour told the Pioneer Press in 1988. “It was a nice parish. They had no problems financially and they had everything they wanted. But it was too white for me. Maybe I feel threatened in the suburbs. I don’t know if I can explain myself very well to someone over there.”
Monsour, 85, died Tuesday of multiple myeloma at Walker Methodist at Westwood Ridge in West St. Paul.
‘IT SOUNDED FABULOUS’
Monsour grew up in an Arabic-speaking home, the fourth of six children born to Joseph and Sadie Monsour, who came from Lebanon in 1927. His family attended Holy Family, the Maronite Catholic Church on the West Side. The church moved from Robie Street to its current location in Mendota Heights in 2009.
Monsour decided when he was 12 that he wanted to become a priest to spread the word of God to missions in Africa. “It sounded fabulous, going to Africa,” Monsour said in 1988.
When Monsour told his parents of his career plans, they told him to switch to the Roman Catholic Church because the only Maronite seminary at that time was in Lebanon, and they were afraid that if he left the United States, they’d never see him again.
Monsour attended high school at St. John’s Preparatory School in Collegeville, Minn., and then stayed on at St. John’s University for his first two years of college. He worked his way through college by sweeping dorm floors and waiting tables. His mother, Sadie, also offered financial support by baking Lebanese flatbread to sell to the community, according to a biography of Monsour written five years ago by longtime friend Father John Forliti.
During his second year of college, Bishop Gerald O’Keefe, then-auxiliary bishop of St. Paul, arranged for Monsour to become bi-ritual — a member of both the Maronite Rite and the Latin Rite, opening the way for him to be accepted at the St. Paul Seminary to study for diocesan priesthood, according to the biography.
Monsour “was totally dedicated to the priesthood and serving people,” said Forliti, who lives in St. Paul. “He was just a solid, solid human being. You could depend on him. He was very faithful and trusting and honest. He went where he was sent, and he would just dive into whatever calling he was called to serve.”
‘I NEED TO KNOW SPANISH’
In 1969, Monsour was assigned to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the predominantly Mexican-American parish on St. Paul’s West Side, back in his old neighborhood. In an interview with Pioneer Press columnist Nick Coleman in 2003, Monsour said he protested when he got the news.
“But I don’t speak Spanish,” he said. “You don’t need to,” he was told. “No, I need to know Spanish,” he repeated. “Nope,” they said.
Monsour went to Guadalupe and got a nun to teach him Spanish, Coleman wrote. After a year, Monsour went to Venezuela, beginning a ministry of Minnesota priests who preach the good news to impoverished ironworkers. When he came back, five years later, he not only spoke fluent Spanish, he also was prepared to work among the poor of the Twin Cities, Coleman wrote.
Monsour was sent back to Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he served for another seven years.
Monsour had a “heart for social justice” and could easily interact with people of different cultures and racial backgrounds, said Barb Schwery, his niece.
“He was always one to be mindful of the marginalized,” Schwery said. “How do we be non-judgmental with those that we encounter in our lives? He lived his faith, and he challenged others to live their faith.”
After leaving Our Lady of Guadalupe, Monsour worked at Church of the Ascension in Minneapolis from 1985 to 1997 and later at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center, Minn. He retired in 2005.
‘THOSE WHO WALK ALONGSIDE’
Monsour believed in spreading the Gospel message of peace, justice and love, he told the Pioneer Press in 1988.
“You don’t look at people because of color or money, you look at them as individuals,” he said. “Can you work with them and celebrate with them? Can you go to them honestly, sit down with them at times of joy and sorrow, and support them when they really need it?”
Longtime family friend John Corey said Monsour had a “heart for people. He was a strong example of living the Catholic faith in everything that he did.”
Monsour was an excellent homilist who “spoke from the heart,” Corey said. “His homilies always related to life, always related to the Christian struggle. What endeared him to people was that he was so genuine, and he was so humble.”
Monsour never forgot his West Side roots, said Joe Nasseff, his cousin.
“There are priests who are followers, there are priests who are leaders, and there are those who walk alongside,” Nasseff said. “He was one who walked alongside. He never forgot where he came from. He was always part of the community.”
Monsour is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Raines and Margaret Maloney.
Services are pending. Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Justice Twitter v. Musk says the lawsuit is still ongoing • TechCrunch
In a new letter filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Judge Kathaleen McCormick says that’s still the game — for now at least.
In the letter, sent a day after news broke that Elon Musk would seek to seal the deal with Twitter on original terms, Judge McCormick makes an important observation: the lawsuit will continue to move forward unless one either party does something to formally change this.
“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, and neither party has requested a stay,” Judge McCormick wrote. “So I continue to move towards our trial which is due to begin on October 17, 2022.”
The bulk of the letter explores Twitter’s concerns over “allegedly flawed production of text messages and other instant messages to and from Elon Musk.” In other words, Twitter thinks some key conversations haven’t been returned to Musk’s trove of texts last week with a long list of Silicon Valley hotshots. Thus, Twitter wants to force the billionaire to spit out all relevant messages from January 1 to July 8. Twitter went so far as to accuse Musk of intentionally removing or withholding “damaging posts”. Judge McCormick heard arguments on this specific subset of the larger drama on September 27.
Apparently, this includes messages that may have been sent through encrypted messaging apps.
“With respect to Signal, Plaintiff submits that Musk sent or received Signal messages during the relevant period and that their deletion or non-production amounts to sanctionable spoliation,” McCormick writes. She then orders Musk’s team to provide a full copy of her phone records in a format that’s easier to search and sort.
Judge McCormick is also ordering the Musk camp to produce a set of 19 texts between Musk and his attorney Alex Spiro — the same attorney who received an anonymous tip from a Twitter insider via ProtonMail. She also mentions some texts between Musk and Oracle founder Larry Ellison coordinating to set up a call, and the timeline matches Musk’s announcement that the deal was “temporarily on hold.”
There are even more holes in the communications Musk’s team handed over, Judge McCormick wrote.
“Defendants did not produce any text messages from Musk between May 24 and May 30, or between June 1 and June 7. These periods were material to the dispute between the parties, and I share Plaintiff’s concern that Musk did not produce any responsive text messages from these periods. periods,” she wrote, noting that Musk uses other chat services, including Signal, particularly for “personal financial matters.”
“With respect to Signal, Plaintiff argues that Defendants’ failure to produce Signal messages (other than a screenshot discussed below) suggests that Musk deleted relevant messages that he was obligated to keep,” writes McCormick.
The third-party discovery revealed that Elon Musk had also corresponded with investor Marc Andreessen via Signal – the venture capitalist contacted Musk on April 25 with interest in becoming a Twitter financial partner. When the Twitter team discovered that Musk was talking about key elements of the deal via Signal, they pointed out that this made it more likely that other key conversations were also happening on the encrypted app.
Musk said in an affidavit that he did not recall using the Signal app to talk about the deal other than his conversation with Andreessen. But the discovery revealed another example of Musk using Signal to talk to his adviser, Jared Birchall. It’s unclear when these relatively common Signal messages were sent, but it’s suspicious enough that Judge McCormick said it “seems unlikely” that these two exchanges were the only times Musk used the app.
“At this stage, it is not clear to let me know if redactions occurred when defendants were required to retain records,” McCormick wrote. “If the defendants deleted documents after being required to preserve them, a remedy is appropriate, but the appropriate remedy is unclear to me at this stage.”
Since the evidence is not yet clear, McCormick will not comment on that issue until a pending post-trial briefing.
Musk’s lawyer says he never spoke to Twitter whistleblower Mudge
In his second termination notice to Twitter, Musk leveraged whistleblower complaints from former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko to justify the withdrawal from the agreement. Like Musk, Zatko claims that Twitter hides information from its investors.
Twitter lawyers have speculated that Zatko may have anonymously contacted Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, in a mysterious anonymous email sent on May 6, which has been discovered. McCormick said that because Musk relies heavily on Zatko’s new disclosures, Twitter has the right to determine whether he had any prior contact with Musk or Musk’s team that hasn’t been disclosed.
Shortly after Judge McCormick filed her letter today, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, submitted a two-page affidavit addressing those concerns.
In the affidavit, Spiro states that he does not recall reading the May 6 email when he received it, as he receives numerous anonymous emails about Twitter every week.
“It is not my habit to review these emails, and the May 6 email did not stand out in any way,” Spiro wrote. “Reading it now, the May 6 email appears to be from someone seeking to ‘support’ [] Elon’s Twitter transition asking for a job.
Spiro said he did not reply, forward, print, save or communicate with anyone about the email. To date, he says he has not attempted to contact the person behind the email.
“I can confirm that I have never met or communicated with Mr. Zatko, nor communicated with Mr. Zatko through any intermediary,” Spiro added. “I had no knowledge of the existence of his whistleblower complaint, or the allegations contained therein, prior to August 23, 2022.”
As of now, Judge McCormick has ruled that Twitter can continue to search for evidence of contact between Zatko and Musk’s team. Camp Musk is also expected to provide all requested documents on this by Friday.
Why Musk’s sudden change of heart?
It came as a surprise to many yesterday when Elon Musk suddenly reversed months of legal battles to say he was just going to pay up and buy Twitter. But this deviation is not as random a decision as it seems.
In his letter to Twitter, filed with the SEC, Musk says he will proceed with the purchase of Twitter as promised, but only if the Chancery Court “adjourns the trial and all other proceedings relating thereto pending such close. or a new order of the Court”. .”
Twitter thinks Elon Musk is hiding something. Musk won’t prove he’s not hiding anything. What is a test for? He makes you reveal what you hide, under oath. If Musk was really using Signal to talk about making this deal and walking away from it, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe there’s something he doesn’t want Twitter or Judge McCormick to know. However, Musk is known to change his mind often, and since the reasoning behind his actions isn’t transparent, there could be other elements at play.
Elon Musk was due to be deposed last week, but he was able to delay the trial, citing potential exposure to COVID-19. If nothing major changes, Musk’s deposition will now take place on Thursday and Friday, which means he will have to testify. But if he’s so adamant that he doesn’t want to take a chance on oath, then… prepare for some weekend mayhem.
