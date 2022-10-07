Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC

LockBit ransomware group has been one of the most prominent criminal organizations.

On October 3, ransomware infected the Bank of Brasilia, a government-controlled bank in Brazil. The hackers wanted 50 BTC in exchange for not releasing customer data. Local news outlet Tecmundo claims that a hacker identified as “Crydat” contacted them, demanding payment of 5.2 million Brazilian reais by October 6 at 15:00.

In response to the hackers’ demands, the Bank of Brasilia has remained silent. However, the Special Police Department for the Suppression of Cybercrime of the Federal Police is looking into the matter.

Dominating With 40% of All Assaults

Tecmundo quotes unnamed sources who claim the hackers utilized the “LockBit” malware, which is associated with one of the main worldwide ransomware gangs. Lockbit has aimed for over 350 enterprises all around the world by the start of 2021.

Since 2019, the anonymous LockBit ransomware group has been one of the most prominent criminal organizations focused on the theft of sensitive data and the extortion of significant corporations. Forty percent of all ransomware assaults have been attributed to the organization after the Conti gang was dismantled.

The LockBit ransomware was recently updated to version 3.0. In addition, they have a $1M reward programme for those who report bugs, have suggestions for improvements, or take other activities (with payments made in the anonymous cryptocurrency Zcash).

OSDE, a healthcare services network founded in 1972, was recently attacked by this criminal organization, which extracted about 140 gigabytes of data containing personal information about patients, doctors, and affiliates before asking for $300,000 in crypto to maintain the confidentiality of the locked data. But it seems OSDE did not pay, and the organization has made the details public on its website.

