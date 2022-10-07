News
Ben Simmons’ lack of rim pressure underscores Nets loss to Heat, 109-80
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is 6 feet flat. Nets star Ben Simmons is 6-foot-10.
But when Simmons had Lowry one-on-one in the high post with a clear height advantage in the third quarter of Thursday night’s matchup, he tossed the ball out to the perimeter to his teammate, Kevin Durant.
And when Durant did what any good teammate would do – get the ball back to the man with the mismatch – Simmons posted up Lowry, took one dribble and kicked the ball back out to the perimeter.
O’Neale missed the lightly contested three.
Thursday night’s matchup between the Nets and Heat was only the second of four preseason games — and it was a game both Kyrie Irving (paternal leave) and Joe Harris (ankle maintenance) watched from the sidelines — but the 109-80 loss to a shorthanded conference rival underscored a glaring area for concern the Nets will need to address if they’re positioning themselves for a long playoff run.
Simmons does not have much of an inclination to attack the basket.
It’s responsible to keep in mind that Thursday night marked just Simmons’ second game after 480 days away from NBA basketball. It marked just his second game after offseason back surgery, and just his second game with new teammates, with newly installed systems on both offense and defense.
It’s also responsible to keep in mind that the offense had much more pop Monday night with a fully healthy starting five that featured both Irving and Harris against Simmons’ former 76ers team.
But while SImmons and his lack of a jumper have been much the topic of conversation, it’s Simmons’ lack of an inclination to put pressure on the rim that was a concern. After all, it’s putting pressure on the rim that forces an opposing defense to contract, and when the defense contracts, Simmons’ playmaking skills — coupled with the Nets’ perimeter shooters — can be lethal.
If Simmons isn’t going to attack the rim, however, and he’s not a threat from anywhere remotely close to the three-point line, the Nets are almost playing four-on-five basketball. Against an elite defensive team like the Heat, that was Brooklyn’s undoing on the offensive end Thursday night.
Simmons may have tallied more assists had his teammates converted on some of their open looks. On one play, for example, Simmons rifled a one-handed pass in transition to a streaking Durant, who pulled up on the fastbreak for his trademark, in-stride three.
The shot didn’t drop, but there’s loads of historical evidence proving it will drop at many junctures this season. The sequence was proof that if the Nets stick with it through what Nash described as a period that’s “going to be ugly at times,” there’s potential for a dynamic offense given all of Brooklyn’s weapons.
But Simmons also passed up on possessions which were advantageous for him to score. On another possession, with his back to the basket on the baseline, he threw an over-the-head dump-off pass to a teammate cutting next to him. The pass was tipped away and intercepted.
The pass was predictable because Simmons didn’t — and doesn’t — look to score. He turned the ball over six times to only four assists in 25 minutes through the first three quarters before head coach Steve Nash benched the starters and key reserves for the final stretch of the game. Some of the turnovers were telegraphed passes from a player not looking to score.
And such is the state of affairs for the Nets, because this is who Simmons is as a player. He is one of the most physically gifted players in all of basketball — a near seven-footer with supreme athleticism, physique and playmaking skills — but his reluctance to attack the basket often bails out opposing defenses.
Durant finished with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor but showed some frustration when he accidentally threw the ball away attempting to get the ball to O’Neale, kicking off a Heat fast break and putting them on the line.
Nash warned things would look ugly early as the Nets adjust to both new rotations and new schemes, and ugly described their loss to the Heat on Thursday. It’s only preseason, but the same can be said for the two other Eastern Conference contenders who have blown the cap off the Barclays Center.
Next up: five more days of training camp before traveling to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks on Oct. 12.
()
News
Adebayo, Lowry sharp as shorthanded Heat crush Nets, Durant 109-80 in exhibition win
When it doubt, sit it out.
That essentially was the theme of Thursday night’s 109-80 exhibition victory at Barclays Center even before the Miami Heat took the court against the Brooklyn Nets.
So no Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven and Dewayne Dedmon for the Heat, and still no Victor Oladipo or Gabe Vincent.
In each case, nothing more than nagging aches and pains, but also no reason for coach Erik Spoelstra to push things two weeks out from the Oct. 19 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
It also was a case of Nets Lite, with Brooklyn without Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris and T.J. Warren. In the wake of the birth of his second child this week, Irving watched from the baseline.
Through it all, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo played as leading men for the Heat, Adebayo closing with 17 points in 24 minutes, Lowry with 15 in 24. By contrast, it was a quiet night for Jimmy Butler, with two points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut.
The Heat also got 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals from undrafted prospect Jamal Cain.
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 22 points in 26 minutes.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s exhibition against the Nets:
1. Power drain: It turns out Yurtseven closed Tuesday night’s loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves with ankle soreness, unable to convince Spoelstra to allow him to play.
“I tried going at shootaround, but they said no,” Yurtseven said.
Then, 90 minutes before tipoff, the Heat announced that Dedmon was not available due to plantar fasciitis.
“Something new, but I’m OK,” Dedmon said.
That put on hold the experimentation with dual centers that Spoelstra utilized Tuesday in starting Yurtseven and Adebayo.
Instead, it was first-round pick Nikola Jovic entering as the Heat’s first center off the bench, with an impressive display of his oversized perimeter skills, closing with 10 points, five assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes.
2. Still undecided: With Martin out due to knee pain, it further put on hold a decision on the starting replacement at power forward for P.J. Tucker, who left in free agency for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Tuck had a major influence on our team, there’s no denying that,” Spoelstra said, “but our guys have been around long enough that you just have to expect that there will be some change.
“You’re not going to plug somebody in to be him. I don’t want that. You know that it’ll look different, and that’s what I want to be intentional about, being open-minded. I’d like to be different and hopefully better, and it might be two or three different players. It might be one. But I don’t know at this point.”
Haywood Highsmith opened Thursday at power forward, scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists.
3. Quick change: With a quick turnaround to Friday night’s exhibition in Memphis, Herro said he also expects to sit out against the Grizzlies. Herro bruised his right knee during Tuesday’s loss but continued on.
“It’s just sore,” Herro said, “so I really need a couple of days.”
Max Strus started in place of Herro, shooting 1 of 7 in the first half.
Spoelstra said before Thursday’s game that the expectation is for Oladipo to make his preseason debut in Monday night’s home exhibition against the Houston Rockets. The Heat have been cautious with Oladipo after four injury-plagued seasons.
But Spoelstra said the plan is for Vincent to make his first preseason appearance in Memphis, with the reserve guard dealing with knee pain the past two weeks.
“I’m hopeful,” Vincent said.
4. Butler’s debut: After being held out Tuesday, ostensibly for rest, Butler was back in an NBA setting for the first time since his missed 3-point attempt late in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals instead sent the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals.
Butler joined Highsmith, Strus, Adebayo and Lowry in the starting lineup.
Butler closed 1 of 4 from the field, with four rebounds and an assist.
5. Kid stuff: With so many rotation players out, it opened the door for early minutes for Heat neophytes Jovic, Cain, Dru Smith and Marcus Garrett.
Cain showed the athleticism that earned a camp invitation out of summer league, with the undrafted guard out of Oakland University making his first five shots.
()
News
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw fine with publicity from Kirk Cousins trying on his chain
As of Thursday, a video of Kirk Cousins trying on Christian Darrisaw’s diamond-encrusted chain had gotten more than three million views.
That’s just fine with Darrisaw.
“We love it,’’ the Vikings’ left tackle said of the publicity. “It was a great time.’’
The video was taken by rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah on the flight from London after Minnesota’s 28-25 win Sunday over New Orleans, and he put it on his TikTok account. It shows the Minnesota quarterback laughing while he has the chain on and spinning a disk that hangs from it.
“He should get (a chain) for sure,’’ Darrisaw quipped. “He looked good in it.”
Darrisaw said he got his before the start of the season. One player estimated it cost well over $20,000, but Darrisaw wouldn’t say how much he paid. Darrisaw said he went to a jeweler wanting to get his “CD” initials on a disk and it was suggested to also make the disk spin.
“Making it spin was kind of a dope thing,” he said.
Cousins talked plenty Wednesday about Darrisaw. He said he nicknamed him “Crime Dog” because of his initials and because he read on a scoreboard last year that Darrisaw played first base when he was 10 and that was the nickname of former star first baseman Fred McGriff. And he talked about how Darrisaw snored on the flight.
Darrisaw said Thursday he never previously had heard of McGriff but has no issues with the nickname. And he fessed up to snoring.
But most of the publicity Darrisaw has gotten lately has been due to the video.
“It was just in the moment,’’ Asamoah said of taking it. “It was a good time after a big win.”
CINE’S INJURY
Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels knows what safety Lewis Cine is going through.
Cine underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a compound fracture in his left leg suffered against the Saints and has remained this week in London.
“I texted him and he called me around 2, 2:30 in the morning, and I just kind of shared my experience with him because I also broke my leg,” Daniels said of suffering a broken tibula, broken fibula and dislocated ankle while playing for the St. Louis Rams in 2013. “So I kind of understand what he’s going through, that trauma. … The majority of the rehab process is more mental than a physical aspect, so we just have to make sure we do a good job as a coaching staff of loving him up.”
BRIEFLY
After having 10 catches for 147 yards Sunday, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson trolled Marshon Lattimore by posting a photo on social media of Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals alongside one of him beating the star Saints cornerback. “That was just because he was chirping and I’m coming back,” Jefferson said about bouncing back after two sub-par games. … The Vikings signed linebacker Ryan Connelly to the practice squad. Connelly, an Eden Prairie native who suffered a torn ACL in December, was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday and waived Wednesday. … Minnesota listed five players as limited in practice: edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps), tight end Ben Ellefson (groin) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring).
News
Mets waiting for wild card series to ‘dictate’ pitching plans
The Mets are keeping their pitching plans as top secret as the nuclear codes.
Manager Buck Showalter was hesitant to give away any information about the club’s starting rotation for their NL wild card series against the San Diego Padres. We know that Max Scherzer will start Friday night at Citi Field. But after that, he’s still not saying.
“We know what we’re planning to do, but some things are dictated by (Friday) night’s game,” Showalter said Thursday at Citi Field after the Mets held their first postseason workout.
Reading between the lines it looks as though the Mets will use Jacob deGrom on Saturday if the Padres win the first game of the series. If the Mets win Friday and are looking to close out the series in Game 2, they would use Chris Bassitt. This would allow them to save deGrom for an NLDS start in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers are waiting for the winner of this series.
Typically, teams don’t have to start worrying about which arms are available for the next round until a few games into play, but with a short series like this, wild card teams have to do some advance planning.
So, how do they balance that? The Mets have a deep staff, but if they use Scherzer, Bassitt and deGrom in a wild card series, would they trust Carlos Carrasco or Taijuan Walker to start against the Dodgers on Monday night?
Scherzer has struggled with an oblique injury this season and recently missed time in September when it forced him onto the injured list. The 2019 World Series-winning ace says it isn’t a concern right now, but he doesn’t want to talk about the potential of pitching on short rest until it becomes a reality.
“Worry about that at a different point in time,” he said. “We have a three game set, all I’ve got to do is go out there pitch Game 1. We can figure out the rest later, we’ve got to win the series first.”
The Padres have already lined up Blake Snell behind Game 1 starter Yu Darvish. Darvish is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career games against the Mets (all starts) and Snell, a southpaw, is 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA in six games.
Bassitt is 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts against San Diego, two of which came this season. The big right-hander, who was acquired from the Oakland A’s ahead of the season, took the loss in both games against the Padres this year. In San Diego on June 8, he lasted just 3 1/3 innings, getting hammered for seven earned runs. Bassitt pitched well in the home contest on July 23 but Manny Machado hit a two-run homer off of the right-hander in the sixth inning to help the Padres win 2-1.
DeGrom did not face San Diego this season but the right-hander is 6-3 with a 1.28 ERA in 10 career games against the Padres.
It’s a tough call, but the Mets are playing the odds as they progress through this short, best-of-three series.
“The focus is completely on tomorrow night’s game,” Showalter said. “When you’re doing rosters and stuff, without jeopardizing it, you have to put your best foot forward to these three games. You do have to at least consider that everybody does. The tiebreaker will always be what’s best for these three games.”
()
News
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”
Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”
U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. As recently as this week, though, they have said they have seen no change to Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of U.S. nuclear forces.
“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.
Biden also challenged Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.
“I don’t there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.
Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden said he was still “trying to figure” out Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. “Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”
Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country’s vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine.
“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction … and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said Sept. 21, adding with a lingering stare at the camera, “It’s not a bluff.”
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. has been “clear” to Russia about what the “consequences” of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be.
“This is something that we are attuned to, taking very seriously, and communicating directly with Russia about, including the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if they went down that dark road,” Sullivan said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that Putin understood that the “world will never forgive” a Russian nuclear strike.
“He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he would be unable any more to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I’m confident of that,” Zelenskyy said.
—
Miller reported from Washington.
News
Vikings take tremendous pride in special teams, and it has paid off during 3-1 start
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has made eight Pro Bowls and is heading for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s been handed throughout his career all sorts of trophies and game balls.
But there is one seemingly simple item he got this season that he also cherishes. He received from special teams coordinator Matt Daniels a cap with a logo on the front reading “S.T,” which recognizes those who play on special teams.
“I’m happy I’m still on the special teams and to receive one of those hats, for sure,’’ Peterson said. “I wear it every Saturday to the special teams meeting.’’
With his career accolades, Peterson, in his 12th season, easily could beg off on special teams if he wanted. But he likes being on the field-goal and extra-point block team, which paid off when he blocked a field goal in Week 2 at Philadelphia.
Peterson, 32, likes the pride members of the special teams have under Daniels, an enthusiastic coach in his first Vikings season.
“That’s one of those phases of the team that you have a bunch of wild dogs on, that can change at any given time a game,’’ Peterson said. “(Special teams) give your team a different energy and a different vibe that can help you thrive throughout a game.”
The pride the Vikings have with their special teams has been paying off. When asked about Minnesota’s 3-1 start, quarterback Kirk Cousins said he has been “very pleased with our special teams” and that “they’ve played at a very, very high level.”
Kicker Greg Joseph was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for hitting five field goals, including the game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, in Minnesota’s 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday in London. Joseph, called “G-Money” by Daniels, has made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts this season, including a 56-yarder that tied the record for the longest in team history. His two misses were both from 56 yards.
Rookie punter Ryan Wright completed a pass for a first down against the Saints on a fake punt and has been impressive with his ball striking. He’s averaging 47.5 yards gross and 44.3 yards net per punt.
Punt returner Jalen Reagor got off to a slow start after being acquired before the season from Philadelphia but has averaged 10.8 yards on four punt returns the past two games. And the Vikings are second-best in the NFL in pinning teams deep on kickoff returns.
“Our guys are just doing really, really well right now, and I’m proud of them,’’ Joseph said. “They take pride in it and that’s a big thing with special teams that you don’t always see.”
Leading the unit is Daniels, 33, who was an NFL safety from 2012-15 but mostly played on special teams. His nickname is “Hat,” going back to when he was a freshman at Duke in 2008 and he broke a running back’s facemask with a hard hit.
“They said, ‘Dang, Matt lays the hat,’ so I became ‘Matt the Hat,’ because I hit people really hard. …. Everybody (now) calls, ‘Hat. Coach Hat,’ ’’ he said.
In order to build camaraderie, Daniels distributed the caps before the season and also placed a card with words of wisdom on the locker of each special teams player. The cards read, “You are not the most important person on the practice field. Your teammate is. He sacrifices his time, his energy, his body in order to train, hone you. For without him, you can’t train. He helps make you the best version of you. Respect your teammate. Vikings special teamer.”
“Our whole unit, nobody’s a individual,” rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah said while pointing to the card. “We’re out there collectively doing our job.”
On some teams, players might get down because they’re not starters and might think they have been relegated to special teams. Reserve safety Josh Metellus, in his third season as a special teams fixture, said that’s not the case on the Vikings.
“Not everybody can be a starter,’’ Metellus said. “You only can have 11 on each side, so we’re just embracing our role and just want to go out there and win.”
Metellus said Daniels is a “natural-born leader” and players want to listen to what he has to say. He said Vikings defensive stars Harrison Smith and Eric Kendricks attend special teams meetings even though they don’t play on the unit.
“Let’s continue to build this thing out, let’s continue to ball with one another, let’s continue to create this atmosphere of learning from one another and trusting one another,’’ Daniels said of what he preaches.
Daniels also has given some of his custom caps to Minnesota coaches. That has gone over well.
“You see a lot of guys, people around the building, offensive coaches and defensive coaches wearing them,’’ said head coach Kevin O’Connell. “I think I try to wear mine and they tell me it looks funny on my head. I’ll try to wear it just so they know I got it and I support them, but I think it’s just a cool thing he does.’’
Meanwhile, Peterson has continued to cherish his cap. He was asked about the possibility of someone who doesn’t meet Daniels’ criteria getting one.
“It’s very impossible,’’ Peterson said. “I think Hat only gave them out to guys who participate on special teams, so I’m lucky to have one.”
News
