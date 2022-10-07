Blockchain
Binance Hacker Put Millions Of New BNB In Circulation, What Does This Mean For Price?
In the early hours of Friday, news broke that a hacker had been able to successfully exploit the BNB Chain. However, unlike decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks that have become prominent in the crypto market, the hacker did not steal user funds. They had actually brought new BNB coins into circulation, in what would be one of the largest hacks recorded in crypto so far.
Hack Puts New BNB In Circulation
The hack had happened directly on the Binance bridge, where the attacker had been able to somehow convince the bridge to send them millions of new tokens. The attack happened in two waves, each transaction carrying 1 million new BNB. This resulted in over $500 million worth of coins being sent into circulation.
The BSC Chain had been quickly paused by the team before more damage could be done and some of the coins gotten by the attacker were reportedly frozen, leaving the hacker with about $100 million in their stolen loot.
Binance Coin dips following hack | Source: BNBUSD on TradingView.com
However, the damage had already been done and the BNB price had tanked following the news. Now, as the network continues to handle the aftermath of what could have been a devastating hack, speculations have now turned towards what the hack could mean for the value of BNB, at least in the short term.
Will This Affect Price?
The price of any asset is affected by the available supply and if a large amount of supply is put into circulation at once, it can obviously have an impact on the price of that asset. However, in the case of BNB, the exploit had been stopped at the right moment, it seems, and the amount the attacker had made off with had not been enough to have any significant impact on the price of BNB.
The major concern regarding price now springs up from the trust level in the network. As has been the case in the past, hacks have usually seen a drastic decline in investor trust, leading them to pull out their funds but that has not been the case with BNB. In Binance’s case, it had brought up questions about how truly “decentralized” the blockchain is if it can be paused due to a hack.
Besides a slight dip in the price of the digital asset since the hack was made public, BNB looks to be holding up well. It still maintains its value above $280 at the time of this writing. Additionally, BNB is backed by the largest crypto exchange in the world that holds quarterly burns and the 21st burn is expected to happen sometime this month. So the impact on the price will likely not be significant in any way.
Featured image from Freepik, chart from TradingView.com
Insights on the Virtual Cards Global Market to 2027 – Rising Online Transactions is Augmenting the Virtual Cards Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Virtual Cards Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 – 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The virtual cards market is set to witness significant growth over the coming few years. The market would show robust growth, owing to factors such as the increasing adoption of digital platforms and online payment modes.
Virtual cards are gaining popularity as they eliminate the hassle and expense of processing paper and managing physical cards. The pandemic has pushed the demand for touchless payment solutions where plenty of new contactless spending possibilities are entering the market.
Owing to the outbreak of COVID 19, digital payment volumes received a boost through the Government that is encouraging digital payments across various countries. Thus, the demand for virtual cards is expected to propel in the coming years.
Virtual cards are emerging as a popular and easily deployable solution. B2B expenditure is expected to make up 80% of the virtual card market by 2025, as reported in the B2B Workforce Spend Playbook, a PYMNTS and Conferma Pay collaboration. That’s significant as the global virtual card market is expected to triple by 2025 and reach an estimated spend of more than $5 trillion.
A virtual prepaid card is a digital payment device that acts just like a physical prepaid card, except it is used for online purchases and phone orders.
Credentials are randomly generated through a process called tokenization, and the cards come with built-in financial controls, allowing to fund the card for either single use or multi-purpose payments. Virtual prepaid cards improve the payment experience by making it safer, simpler, and smarter to make purchases online.
Key Market Trends
Rising Online Transactions is Augmenting the Virtual Cards Market
The cashless payment methods are rapidly evolving with ground-breaking innovations such as mobile wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) mobile payments, real-time payments, and cryptocurrencies. Due to enhanced broadband connectivity, increasing mobile commerce, the emergence of new technologies such as Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and rapid digitization, billions of people have started embracing contactless payments in both developed and emerging countries.
Besides, surging e-commerce businesses, digital remittances, digital business payments, and mobile B2B payments are boosting the non-cash transaction ecosystem. In addition, as the global usage of smartphones, online payment modes, and online shopping increases as a result of urbanization, the need for virtual cards is likely to rise.
Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth
Due to factors such as high smartphone manufacturing and expanding smartphone and internet penetration in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the virtual cards market over the estimated period. Advancement in technology and increasing government initiatives for digital transformation is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Virtual Card Market.
In 2021, consumer payments in China continued to see the acceleration of digital transformation from both industry players and the government, which is actively speeding up the establishment of a digital payments system. The People’s Bank of China was even cooperating with local governments to launch a series of digital currency trials across major cities this year, including Beijing and Shanghai.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf1ci4
The First Interactive Web3 Streaming Platform Fireside Expands Into Sports
Co-Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Fireside Taps WWE & NBC Sports Veteran Kevin Endsley to Lead Sports Expansion
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fireside, the first interactive Web3 streaming platform, announces expansion into sports and esports. Co-Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Falon Fatemi and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Fireside is revolutionizing how fans and audiences engage with their favorite athletes, celebrities, and creators through empowering athletes to build the media empires of the future.
Fireside empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to launch next generation entertainment networks with a membership model that allows their superfans to have an unparalleled level of access. Unlike traditional media and entertainment platforms that have provided fans with the same static and one-sided content for decades, Fireside offers audiences a truly unique and immersive experience. With Fireside, fans can enjoy behind-the-scenes access to their favorite athletes and stars and enable them to be part of the show in real-time.
To lead its expansion into sports, Fireside has appointed Kevin Endsley as Head of Partnerships for Sports, Gaming & News. Endsley brings to Fireside more than 15 years of experience driving growth for some of the most prominent sports media properties. As VP of Entertainment Relations at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Endsley oversaw the franchise’s numerous sports integrations and managed relationships with leading talent. Endsley also notably led the development and growth of original franchises at Golf Channel, an NBC Sports Group division. In his new position with Fireside, Endsley will oversee strategic partnerships and the recruitment of top sports figures to the platform.
“Sports is so much more than just the game. It’s about the stories, the experiences, the moments and Fireside empowers the athletes to engage with their fandoms in an unprecedented way,” said Fireside CEO & Co-Founder, Falon Fatemi. “Kevin’s experience has been at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and content and deeply understands what it takes to turn athletes, brands, and sports organizations into the studio, networks, and streaming services of the future.”
“Athletes have been helping build other platforms for years, but now it’s time for them to build their own and Fireside gives them that opportunity,” said Endsley. “I am excited to join a company that is trailblazing the path for the next generation of media companies and can’t wait to create incredible partnerships with athletes and sports influencers that will allow fans to experience fandom at a whole new level.”
The company announces its expansion into sports with the launch of several new sports personalities who have joined the platform, including former NFL athletes, fantasy sports experts and sports culture commentators.
Endsley joins Fireside amid a period of rapid growth for the company. Since its launch less than a year ago, dozens of all-star entertainers and creators have launched shows and entertainment networks on Fireside. Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices and at Firesidechat.com.
About Fireside
Fireside is co-founded by serial entrepreneur and youngest Googler/YouTuber, Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban. Fireside is the first interactive Web3 streaming platform that turns creators and brands into the studio, networks, and streaming platforms of the future. Fireside is the first streaming platform that invites audiences not to just view content, but participate in it and empower talent, brands, and organizations to launch next generation entertainment networks with a membership model that gives their super fans a level of access they could only dream of — such as being in the writer’s room. Fireside has already attracted talent like Jay Leno, Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn, and the Creator of HBO’s Entourage who are leveraging Fireside to invent new show formats and entertainment networks. The next media empires are emerging on Fireside. For more information or to get access to Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here.
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arbitrage–Systematic Alpha GP, Ltd., an affiliate of Systematic Alpha Management, LLC (“SAM”) which manages the Systematic Alpha Intraday Trading Program, has launched the Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund trading pure arbitrage in digital assets on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
The Fund started trading in May 2022, employing a proprietary pure arbitrage crypto strategy, which has been traded live using proprietary capital since February 2020. The seed capital for the Fund came from Bequant – an Institutional Prime Broker and Exchange which was recognized by HedgeWeek as the Best Digital Assets Prime Broker in 2022.
The Fund trades exclusively Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and spot, exploiting arbitrage opportunities related to these digital assets trading simultaneously on different cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrage is the process of instantaneously buying and selling a financial instrument on different exchanges, in order to make a profit from an imbalance in price.
The Fund engaged top service providers to meet the high operational demands of institutional investors and passed the Operational Due Diligence performed by a London-based award-winning ODD service provider. Earlier this year, the Fund signed a Term Sheet with an institutional client for a $17m allocation.
“Ultra-low latency execution and rock bottom transaction costs are essential to capture the arbitrage opportunities in digital assets and to compete with our rivals,” noted Peter Kambolin, SAM’s CEO.
While some managers claim to trade arbitrage strategies, very few are trading pure arbitrage. Looking at the daily returns is a good exercise to verify the quality of an arbitrage strategy. “In our case, we rarely have a down day, and what’s more exciting is that our returns have actually accelerated in September,” noted Peter Kambolin. “While the strategy does have a limited capacity, there is still an opportunity for investors to get exposure to our fund.”
In 2019, SAM was recognized by CTA Intelligence US Performance Award as the Best CTA Cryptocurrency Fund. In 2014, SAM was the winner of CTA Intelligence US Performance Awards as the Best Short Term Trader. In 2013, SAM won the Pinnacle Award as the Best Diversified CTA under $500m AUM. In 2012, SAM won the HFM Week US Performance Awards as the Best CTA under $250m AUM and in 2009 it won the HFM Week US Performance as the Best CTA Newcomer.
FTX Branded Visa Debit Cards in 40 Countries – Crypto Adoptions Are Surging!
As the entire market is witnessing a bearish scale at present, some financial giants are initiating challenging tasks in the crypto industry. Witnessing, digital currencies becoming the future, the payment giant – Visa is building a bridge into crypto space. Further the active engagement of the users in crypto made Visa to partner with FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the market.
Being on trend, Visa reveals its exciting global partnership to offer crypto debit cards around 40 countries in the world. Being at high risk with a bear market, Visa is betting that crypto users are very eager to spend digital assets on every purchase!
Moreover, Visa’s target markets are Latin America, Europe and Asian countries. In addition, the usage of crypto cards is already existing in the U.S market. So it automatically links directly to the respective user’s FTX account.
How does the VISA crypto cards work?
To be honest, the launch of crypto debit cards has made the purchase process even more simpler. The new VISA debit card is directly linked to the user’s FTX accounts. So users can just pay as they purchase with their FTX crypto balances. As a special advantage, the card is accessible round the clock, 365 days without any processing fees.
There are some talks around the town saying this offer is introduced due to the massive price fall of Bitcoin (BTC). According to CoinMarketCap, the current value of BTC is $19,648.66, dipping down 2.49% in the last 24 hours.
Additionally as a smart strategy, Visa is moving its coin in the bear market. Thereby initiating over 70 crypto partnerships into the digital space. Even more, Visa’s marketing strategy made it successfully associate with world’s top exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.
Furthermore, respecting the partnership with FTX, the Vice President and Head of crypto at Visa, Cuy Sheffield shares,
“Through this long term global partnership, Visa is joining hands with FTX, one of the most innovative crypto exchanges. Moreover, Crypto is a community-driven space. So it is not easy to deliver the best crypto experiences on our own.”
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,6k And Takes Liquidity, Ready To Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,600 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours and sideways movement across the week. The rest of the crypto market is following the sentiment in the crypto market proving that, once again, any potential rally is capped by the bigger picture.
Bitcoin Takes Out Leverage Longs, Time For A Squeeze?
According to analyst Justin Bennett, Bitcoin made a downside run towards $19,600 and a bit lower to remove leverage players from their positions. The cryptocurrency often moves in the opposite direction of the majority of traders and makes a run for the liquidity pools created by over-leverage positions.
In this case, retail traders might have jumped into the bullish price action experienced this week by taking longs in hopes of further appreciation. Bennett believes that with these players out of the way, the market might be readying for a bounce:
BTC long liquidations run at $19,600, as mentioned yesterday in Discord. Now probably time for a bounce back to $20,500. Just trading both sides of the range for now.
In general, Bennett has been bullish on Bitcoin and will maintain this biased as long as BTC’s price stays above $18,700. This price is the bottom of a potential channel created by the cryptocurrency over the past months.
The recent price action has been hinting at a longer relief rally into the $26,000 area. In the short term, with leverage longs out of the game, it might be time to squeeze out the shorts. The analyst added:
I still think it’s only a matter of time before we see short liquidations run between $20,450 and $20,800. Just playing the range for now.
Macro Forces Push Down Crypto Market
What prompted Bitcoin to crash from its weekly high? A pseudonym trader believes it was the recent data on Job numbers in the U.S. economy. This report might provide the U.S. Federal Reserve with support to continue hiking interest rates to take down inflation, and risk-on assets with it as a consequence.
As reported by NewsBTC, the Fed’s monetary policy has been costly for equities and the crypto market moving in tandem with these assets Now, the Job numbers are telling the financial institution that it can keep on applying pressure to the markets.
However, this trader believes the recent price action has switched back to sideways mode, and that Bitcoin might avoid any catastrophic downside price action, for the time being. Via Twitter, this trader said:
This puts us back in the middle of the eternal 18.5-20.5K area and because of this we’re quite a way out from any break out, be it up or down. Unless something special happens I’d say it’s likely we stay within this area roughly until at least the CPI number next Wednesday.
Shiba Predator Cracks Double-digit Gains, How Far Can Price Go?
- QOM price continues with strong momentum after a breakout with double-digit gains for holders.
- QOM trades just above key resistance as price ranges above 8 and 20-day EMA.
- The price of QOM struggles to flip key resistance into support.
Shiba Predator (QOM), a recently loved memecoin on the Ethereum (ETH) network, is tipped to outperform Shiba Inu and other memecoin after showing great rallying to a high of $0.0000004, winning the heart of many after a few months’ surge but could be set to replicate this move. All indicators and patterns are showing the price of Shiba Predator (QOM) could be ready for a rally.
Shiba Predator (QOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite struggling to break above $0.0000000445 in recent weeks, the price was rejected and has continued in a range-bound movement as the price prepare to trend higher to a region of $0.00000007. QOM’s price found its weekly support at $0.0000000440 after the price dropped by over 70% in the past few weeks, as the current market has not given QOM the space to trend.
There is no doubt that the price of QOM will show great strength when the current state of the market recovers from its bearish mode. QOM continues to range with little volume to break out of this structure as the price rallied with a gain of 17%.
After seeing its price retesting a weekly low of $0.0000000440, the price of QOM rallied recently to a region of $0.0000000750 but was rejected in an attempt to break higher for the price to trend. The price of QOM has maintained a range-bound movement for some time now and could be set for a major rally.
Weekly resistance for the price of QOM – $0.0000000750.
Weekly support for the price of QOM – $0.0000000440.
Price Analysis Of QOM On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of QOM continues to show strength as the price pulled a 17% gain despite the market looking to have stalled in price movement. QOM aims to rally to a high of $0.0000000750 after a successful breakout from a range channel that its price formed.
The price of QOM currently trades at $0.0000000400, just above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $0.0000000390 corresponds to the price at 8 and 20-day EMA for QOM on the daily timeframe.
QOM’s price needs to hold this region of $0.000000045 with good volume for the price of QOM to push the price higher to a region of $0.0000000770.
Daily resistance for the FLOKI price – $0.0000000770.
Daily support for the FLOKI price – $0.0000000400.
Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
