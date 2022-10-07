Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While Ens Protocol Gains
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region.

This year has been the toughest for crypto assets and other financial instruments. But the struggle to remain valuable is seemingly paying off as most coins are currently regaining loss values. Even though the Feds are still hawkish, the market is gradually moving towards a bullish sentiment.

However, the bullish trend in the broader crypto market is spreading gradually. The leading crypto kept its position strongly despite the bears struggling to take over.

The appearance of the bulls has deterred further decline for BTC. Other cryptocurrencies are taking to the north, with Ethereum Name Service (ENS) emerging as the top performer.

With the new movement of prices, the cumulative market cap has hit $964.91 billion, indicating a surge of 0.70% over the past 24 hours. The overall implication of events shows a slight improvement in the trend compared to yesterday and last week. However, the broader crypto market sentiment still has elements of fear.

Bitcoin Consolidates The $20K Level

After hitting the critical level of $20,000 a few days ago, Bitcoin is currently displaying its sustainability. The asset has defended its stance on the level and also made an impressive consolidation. This was noted in the early trading hours of September 6, as the price of BTC reached $20,200.

It’s worth noting that the bears tried to pull down the price of Bitcoin yesterday as the token recorded $19,730 on Binance. Remaining at the critical level is the only chance for the leading crypto to make further uptrend.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is hovering around $19,862 depicting a loss. Its market cap has reached over $386.2 billion, while its dominance over altcoins is at 40.04%.

Bitcoin depicts a loss on the chart l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

Altcoins Are Calm, While ENS Surged

The price movement for the altcoins show calmness, with a minimal drop for a few tokens. Most of the assets have consolidated their reclaims in the past day.

But the Ethereum Name Service’s coin, ENS is taking the lead with an almost 11% increase in today’s early hours trading. At the press time, ENS is trading at $16.91. EVMOS is closely following. Recall that EVMOS was the worst crypto asset in price performance as of yesterday. For Ripple (XRP), it seems to be a time of strength with progressive performance.

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Cut Losses

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 7, 2022

By

Bitcoin Cash
google news

Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.

Short-term support for the bears came from rejection wicks at the $20.5k level. Even Bitcoin Cash, the fork of BTC, isn’t immune to this issue.

BCH is in such a jam, despite Bitcoin losing the $20k psychological support.

There have been recent reports regarding a number of developments with potentially profound implications for BCH. This report indicates that Bitcoin Cash’s transaction volume has been below the average of 27,734 daily transactions.

Lower transaction volumes are a negative indicator to both potential and existing investors for BCH, thus this could be an issue.

Bitcoin Cash: Formidable Wall For The Bulls

Bitcoin Cash’s value fell 35.50% between the July 29 rally and the September 19 low, before rebounding 17.40%. After that time, however, Bitcoin Cash’s price remains stable.

These days, you can buy Bitcoin Cash for as little as $96.559 and as much as $166.025. Furthermore, BCH has a support level at $112.246 and a resistance level at $125,912.

Although CCI and Stoch RSI readings are optimistic, the stated resistance level remains a formidable obstacle for BCH bulls to overcome.

Even though the Chaikin money flow index is optimistic, it is establishing a downward trajectory, indicating that the velocity of selling is increasing.

The CMF index’s gloomy prognosis, on the other hand, is more pronounced on the 4-hour time range.

The 4-hour CMF is -0.05, indicating that sellers are gaining control of the BCH market. Currently, the question is whether BCH can still recover.

Possible Recuperation? Or Further Decline?

The BCH support line stays unchanged. However, there are two levels of resistance that investors and traders should target: $125.912 and $138.835.

Source: TradingView

The former level was breached twice on August 23 and September 9, but the bulls were unable to sustain the break, resulting in a price decline to $112.246.

A breach of the $125.912 resistance can be interpreted as a psychological buy signal for investors. Since the fall on September 13, a modest uptrend is building on the 4-hour time period.

A strong closing in today’s trade could aid the bulls in maintaining momentum and finally surpassing the indicated resistance levels.

Zaq8O4Tk

BCH market cap at $2.28 billion | Featured image from CriptoFacil, Chart: TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance Network Been Halted Due to a Hack

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 7, 2022

By

Binance Network Been Halted Due To A Hack.
google news

31 mins ago |