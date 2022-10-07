Bnb Chain Halts Operations Due To Potential Hack

Binance’s signature Binance Smart Chain is the latest to suffer from an exploit, and the chain is “temporarily paused,” according to the official BNB Chain Twitter account and Binance’s CZ.
Early hours following the hack look to show 2M BNB, or over $500M at time of publishing, through the Binance Bridge. Furthermore, many have criticized the response around the matter. Let’s take a look at the details we know thus far.
Binance Bridge Can’t Avoid The ‘Bridge Problem’
One of the biggest issues around crypto vulnerabilities often seems to be bridges – where movement from one chain to another adds a layer of complexity that has proved to be a challenge. According to Paradigm researcher @samczsun (who provides a detailed thread on the the exploit), the BSC Token Hub bridge was tricked to send the attacker two transactions of 1M BNB each.
However, in early reports it seems that the tokens were not owned user tokens, but rather tokens not in existence before the exploit.
Binance's BNB token faced impacts from today's exploit. | Source: BNB-USD on TradingView.com
Criticism Around Halting The Chain
BSC reps went on to explain that they “coordinated with validators to temporarily suspend BSC,” which led to many critics emerging around the degree of centralization surrounding the chain. It seems that today’s hack is the second largest in history, and while Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao has assured holders that their funds are safe, there’s still a lot to discover here.
Cardano has suffered a significant drop in its total staked volume since its March 2022 peak. The proof-of-stake blockchain has lost over 76% of its total value locked in the past eight months. The decline is alarming, given the decentralized crypto project’s recent Vasil hardfork.
The Cardano community welcomed the Vasil upgrade with high expectations. The hardfork was meant to upgrade the blockchain’s performance and place it in a position to contend with other top DeFi projects. However, it seems that the update hasn’t been able to deliver much bullishness for ADA holders.
Loss Of Staking Value For Cardano
Based on data obtained from Defi Llama, Cardano’s total value locked (TVL) has continuously decreased since its March height. It has now fallen below $80 million for the first time since January 2022.
More specifically, Cardano’s TVL was reported to be $76.66 million at the time of this writing. This figure reflects a 76.49% decrease from the all-time high of $326 million that it hit on March 24, 2022. This new figure has pushed the staking value of ADA to the levels it had in January 2022.
Cardano is presently ranked 27th among all blockchains regarding the total value of locked (TVL). It is trailing behind blockchains such as Bitcoin (BTC), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tron (TRX). Ethereum (ETH), which now has a market value of 32 billion dollars, has a commanding lead.
Can Cardano Reach $1?
ADA and most other cryptocurrencies suffered through a gloomy month in September. However, crucial updates and strong token fundamentals suggest that ADA might be set for a breakthrough in October. This is generally a bullish month for the cryptocurrency markets.
Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Cardano will be able to reach $1 in the next four weeks. This is because major technical indicators like the RSI and MACD are below 50, signaling a negative trend.
Cardano Making Waves In Other Areas
Despite the fact that Cardano’s staking value has dropped significantly, there are some positive developments happening within the project’s space. For instance, Cardano is among the ten most popular cryptocurrencies picked by banks that disclosed exposure to the innovative asset class. The findings were reported by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS).
Not only that, but Cardano has also been winning in the social media area. The number of daily social mentions of ADA had risen to a 90-day high of 52,470 as of September 23. This brings the total number of mentions to 2.32 million, as per statistics from the social intelligence platform LunarCrush.
Finally, Cardano has the support of several bulls who have expressed their confidence in the project. The cryptocurrency community at CoinMarketCap is positive on the price of Cardano by the end of October. Based on a poll, members have predicted that ADA would trade at $0.5873 at the end of the month. This was 36.77% higher than its $0.4294 price at the time of writing.
Polygon (MATIC), the Ethereum L2 project, has seen a massive increase in its price over the past seven days. The project has enjoyed much attention from the bulls, gaining over 14% in just one week.
Polygon, currently ranking 11th based on market cap, has had a busy week. The PolygonDAO has been closing deals and partnerships to expand the project’s reach. This might be a major determinant of its more than 14% increase.
However, it’s uncertain if the token will breach its $0.85 resistance in the coming days. As of writing, MATIC is trading at $0.83, down 0.66% in the last 24 hours.
Doubts Despite 7-Day Gains
Despite recording a stunning 14% gain in value, there are still doubts surrounding the project’s next price direction. In the early hours of today, the coin strengthened itself against BTC and ETH. MATIC recorded 1.45% and 0.39% gains against both currencies, respectively. It also traded at $0.8462, a 0.70% gain over its last 24-hour price.
The price of MATIC has moved over both the 9 and 20 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines. This is noticeable on the daily chart for the MATIC/USDT pair. Still, on the subject of EMAs, the 9 EMA has just made a bullish crossover above the 20 EMA. This crossover may signal a continuous upward trend for the token.
However, traders must be cautious as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator shows that MATIC’s price has established a local top. The Relative Strength Index line seems to slope downward, indicating that prices have dropped to an oversold level. Another technical indicator is that the coin’s sale volume has recently surpassed the purchase volume. This suggests that the rise beyond the EMAs will be temporary, signaling bearish sentiments.
Polygon’s Partnerships Sustaining Its Upward Trend
Polygon has announced several new partnerships in the past few weeks that have helped push its value higher. One of the most notable is its exclusive partnership with RobinHood, a top crypto broker. The partnership saw Polygon become the first blockchain supported in the broker’s newly launched web3 wallet.
Upon launch, 10,000 iOS users were given access to the wallet’s beta version. This number was just 10% of the total number of users who signed up for the waitlist back in May. Robinhood’s main aim for choosing Polygon is to give its users the best possible trading experience. The company cited the technology’s scalability, speed, and cheap network costs as the primary reasons for its decision.
Additionally, Polygon recently announced on Twitter that they’d hired Halborn Security to carry out a security audit for them. Halborn Security is a prestigious security firm that undertakes ethical hacking audits for blockchain companies across the globe. The Halborn team will have eight weeks to complete the task. They’ll also work with two seasoned full-time security engineers who are well-versed in advanced smart contract hacking, penetration testing, and blockchain protocols.
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
More Than 50% Fake Volume
Mostly, in the present market, there is always some amount of volume for digital assets that are actually fake. These fake trading volumes are to make a digital asset look better than they actually do to make other investors put money into them. Smaller-cap altcoins are usually guilty of this to a large extent, but it seems the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is not left out of this.
Bankless Times carried out a study into the daily bitcoin volume for the year 2022 and found that the majority of the volume was actually fake. The study showed that 51% of bitcoin volume across various exchanges was actually a result of wash trading.
BTC maintains above $20,200 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
For those who do not know, the act of wash trading an asset is illegal because it creates a false narrative about that asset to make investors put their money into it. This way, they are trapped, and the wash traders walk off with millions of dollars in profit, depending on how large the scheme is.
The study unveiled that stablecoins were actually contributing largely to this wash trading volume. This means that the digital asset is seeing up to $10-$15 billion in fake volume across exchanges, giving rise to concerns about how this affects the cryptocurrency.
Impact On Bitcoin Price
To the unsuspecting eye, there might be no manipulation going on when it comes to the price of bitcoin, but this report from Bankless Times actually shows that the digital asset is being largely manipulated. Wash trading can easily affect the price of a digital asset by making it look like a profitable investment.
So say bitcoin is being wash traded across multiple exchanges; it deceives investors to believe that there is a large demand for the asset, leading them to purchase it. Thereby raising the digital asset of the cryptocurrency in the process.
With such a large volume of trading volume reportedly being fake, it begs the question of if the current BTC price is actually accurate. A real volume of less than 50% of reported volumes would put the digital asset’s value at around $12,000, if true.
FLOKI price continues to struggle as price ranges in a downtrend channel with a major breakout imminent.
FLOKI trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of FLOKI struggles to flip key resistance into support.
Floki Inu (FLOKI), one of the most popular memecoins in crypto, is expected to upset Shiba Inu, which won the hearts of many after a brief surge but may be set to repeat this move. All indicators and patterns indicate that the price of Floki Inu (FLOKI) is overdue for a rally to the $0.000015 region, and even higher if bulls are willing to push this price to a new high despite the current market downtrend. Floki Inu (FLOKI) has received a negative response, with prices trending in a downtrend channel while other altcoins and the crypto market look to bounce from key support areas. (Data from Gate.io)
Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite struggling to break above $0.000015 in recent weeks, the price was rejected and has remained range-bound as it prepares to trend higher to the $0.00002 region. FLOKI’s price found weekly support at $0.0000060 after falling by more than 70% in the previous few months due to the current market not allowing FLOKI to trend.
There is no doubt that the price of FLOKI will surge when the market recovers from its current bearish state. FLOKI maintains range with little or no volume in order to break free from this structure.
FLOKI’s price recently rallied to a region of $0.000015 after retesting a weekly low of $0.00000600 but was rejected in an attempt to break higher for the price to trend. FLOKI has been trading in a range for some time now and could be poised for a significant rally.
Weekly resistance for the price of FLOKI – $0.000015.
Weekly support for the price of FLOKI – $0.00000600.
Price Analysis Of FLOKI On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of FLOKI continues to struggle as the price aims to rally to a high of $0.00002 after a successful breakout from a downtrend channel that its price formed.
FLOKI is currently trading at $0.0000077, just below the 8-day and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the daily timeframe, the price at $0.00000773 corresponds to the price at the 8 and 20-day EMA for FLOKI.
FLOKI’s price must reclaim the $0.000008 region with high volume in order for the price of FLOKI to rise to the $0.00002 region. According to the current market structure, price action, and indicators, FLOKI will soon break out of the daily downtrend channel, with a possible rally to $0.00002.
Daily resistance for the FLOKI price – $0.00002.
Daily support for the FLOKI price – $0.000007.
A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole.
Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
Initial jobless claims represent the total number of individuals who have applied for unemployment insurance. High inflation rates are consistent with the robust labor market. According to the Federal Reserve, low unemployment and a tight labor market may lead to higher prices. Therefore, a rise in unemployment rates is likely to reduce the market’s hawkishness.
High Volatility Expected
The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. To combat rising inflation, the Federal Reserve has maintained its stance of tightening monetary conditions. Fed official Susan Collins expressed concern that the central bank’s position may lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.
Economists at Bloomberg feel, however, that the current level of claims is still much below historical norms. As unemployment figures rose, the S&P 500 and its futures recovered their losses. However, both new and reopened claims are at record lows. A subsequent significant surge thus did not materialize.
Nevertheless, the Fed will have to reconsider its aggressive approach if unemployment claims keep rising. Thus, the cryptocurrency industry is likely to see a significant upswing. The recession in 2023 is being blamed on central banks by the UN and the World Bank. Some legislators are becoming skeptical of the Federal Reserve’s attitude as the midterm elections get near.
Google Cloud will be able to provide “technical support” to Near grantees.
Google would continue to back “build and scale” as per Cloud Director.
The Near Foundation has announced that Google Cloud will be supporting the Pagoda platform for Web3 startups. Thanks to a new agreement between Google Cloud and the Near Protocol.
An announcement made on October 4 said that as a result of this relationship. Google Cloud will be able to provide “technical support” to Near grantees via way of Pagoda. As the latter’s infrastructure provider for Near’s Remote Procedure Call node.
As a developer and user-friendly DApp platform, Near Protocol puts the user experience first. Moreover, as an alternative to Ethereum, it is scalable via the use of sharding technology. And can execute smart contracts; it is also a proof-of-stake blockchain.
Using Google Cloud’s Infrastructure
Pagoda, a startup platform released in February 2022. Equips Near-based Web3 developers with a comprehensive collection of resources for creating, releasing, and managing blockchain-based applications and projects.
Cloud director of digital assets Carlos Arena made a statement, saying that Google would continue to back “build and scale,” and said the company will continue to support “new products and services on blockchain-based platforms.”
Binance’s BNB Chain is a smart contract blockchain platform, and in September, Google Cloud signed a similar partnership with Binance to enable startups developing products and services on the BNB Chain blockchain to also take advantage of Google Cloud’s scalable, secure, and open-source infrastructure.
In January, Google Cloud established a digital assets team to aid in the growth and improvement of the blockchain ecosystem. The mission of Google Cloud’s digital asset team is to assist clients with the development, trading, storage, and introduction of blockchain-based products.
