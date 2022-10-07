Coinbase CEO Reveals Documentary on Crypto and Exchange

Streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
On October 4, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that a documentary about his experience launching a cryptocurrency-focused tech startup will be available for streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs by revealing the inner workings of the digital startup world.
Insights of Coinbase Working
The CEO claims that documentary filmmaker Greg Kohs and his crew were given “unprecedented access” to Armstrong’s organization, allowing them to capture the whirlwind of events that have occurred there over the last three years. The documentary will chronicle “the good, the bad, and the ugly” of taking a technology business public, as promised in the release.
Armstrong stated:
“I agreed to do this documentary because I wanted to demystify what it takes to build a tech startup and encourage more people to start companies. I also wanted to demystify crypto.”
The CEO said that everyone engaged in crypto thinks it can build a fairer, free, and global financial system, with the goal of proving that tech entrepreneurs are average people attempting to provide a product that people want.
The CEO further added:
“I got in touch with Greg after seeing another film he created called AlphaGo, about DeepMind’s program that defeated the Go champion, Lee Sedol. It was a powerful story, and it’s what convinced me to trust him to tell our story.”
The CEO has urged everyone, including policymakers, to see the video because he thinks it will assist further the cause of cryptocurrencies and reveal the motives of many hard-working people guiding the sector forward.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the best-performing assets of the past week, as Bitcoin and Ethereum trended to the downside in September. The meme coin seems to be positively reacting to the potential acquisition of Twitter by billionaire and tech giant Elon Musk.
A well-known Dogecoin defender, the cryptocurrency has shown high levels of correlation between Musk-related events and positive performance. As many experts have been arguing, the materialization of the Twitter acquisition might have long-term bullish implications for DOGE holders.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin traders are at $0.06 with a 1% loss and 12% profit over the past two weeks. Data from Coingecko shows that the meme coin has been in the top 10 best-performing crypto assets in the last 7 days alongside Maker (MKR), Elrond (EGLD), Polygon (MATIC), and others.
Elon Musk Will Bring Dogecoin To Social Media Twitter?
Additional data provided by Kraken Intelligence indicates that the meme coin sector recorded the best performance in September. A month that has been historically negative for Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies.
This year, market participants were expecting possible bullish price action across crypto supported by the highly anticipated Ethereum “Merge”. This event operated as a “buy the rumor, sell the news” trade leading the second crypto by market cap to re-test its support zones and with the worst performance in the nascent sector.
As the chart below shows, Ethereum records a 14% loss in the past 30 days followed by Bitcoin (BTC) with a 3% and privacy coins, such as Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZCH). Over the same period, meme coins traded sideways with barely a 2% loss.
The Elon Musk-related news has provided Dogecoin (DOGE) with the momentum to break out of a persistent sideways trend. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between $0.066 and around $0.055.
Like other major social media platforms, Twitter has been exploring and implanting new features to provide its users with access to crypto and digital assets. Users can use their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as profile pictures and can send or receive “Tips” by adding their wallets.
So far, Twitter has only experimented with Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new acquisition might open the door for new use cases, and a bigger adoption of the meme coin with Musk’s backing. In an interview with Bloomberg, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla said the following on his intentions to continue supporting DOGE in the future:
I intend to personally support Dogecoin, because I just know a lot of people who are not that wealthy who have encouraged me to buy and support Dogecoin—so I’m responding to those people. They’ve asked me to support Dogecoin, so I’m doing so
The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives.
The WSJ stated that the CME Group, the biggest financial derivatives exchange in the world, has applied to become a futures commission merchant (FCM). According to WSJ writer Alexander Osipovich, CME submitted the registration back in August and is “taking cue from [the] crypto rival FTX.”
The approval of CME Group’s FCM registration would mean that the exchange may cut out middlemen like TDAmeritrade, Saxo Bank Interactive Brokers, Robomarkets, and Grandcapital in favor of offering derivatives directly to customers.
FTX Yet to Get Clearance
The CFTC solicited public feedback on FTX’s plan in March. Terry Duffy, chairman and chief executive officer of CME Group, cautioned that the FTX move might cause “market risk” in a letter he sent in the middle of May. The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives.
According to Duffy’s assessment at the time:
“FTX’s plan is glaringly lacking and presents [a] serious danger to market stability and market participants.FTX proposes to implement a ‘risk management light’ clearing regime that would significantly increase market risks by potentially removing up to $170 billion of loss-absorbing capital from the cleared derivatives market, eliminating standard credit checks, and destroying risk management incentives by limiting capital requirements and mutualized risk.”
According to Osipovich’s report, Advantage Futures’ chairman and CEO Joseph Guinan believes the change might be quite dramatic. Osipovich referenced Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston, when he said that CME’s FCM decision was a reaction to the FTX proposal; the CFTC is still deliberating on the matter. From their philosophical standpoint, they’d rather not do this, Pirrong said on September 30.
With the negative stigma surrounding the amount of energy cryptocurrency uses, it’s about time crypto projects step up and start to make a difference from inside the industry. One project that entirely focuses on helping crypto go green is IMPT – a blockchain-based carbon credit ecosystem.
Putting Carbon Credits on the Blockchain
IMPT’s mission is to positively impact the environment by connecting socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition, they intend to provide a straightforward method for users to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits online.
Carbon credits are permits that represent carbon emissions removed from the atmosphere, with one carbon credit representing one ton of carbon dioxide removed.
By law, large companies are often required to purchase carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint that results from their industrial output. However, although large companies have obligations to buy carbon credits, small businesses and individuals are often hesitant to enter the market due to its fragmented and complex structure.
IMPT is an ecosystem that seeks to change the carbon credit market by helping users easily buy, sell, and retire carbon credits
The ecosystem is comprised of the following;
A Carbon Marketplace
A Shopping Platform
A Social Platform
Carbon Credit NFTs
Users can purchase carbon credits directly from the Carbon Marketplace when it launches in 2023.
As mentioned, today’s carbon credit market is fragmented, making it difficult for individuals to enter as they have limited pricing data with no method to know if they are purchasing genuine carbon credits. The great thing about the IMPT carbon credits is that they are issued as NFTs on the blockchain, providing buyers complete transparency and traceability, and helping them be sure they are genuine.
When an individual or business wishes to retire a carbon credit, the NFT is sent to a burn address and is removed from circulation. Additionally, users will receive unique collectible NFTs after retiring a carbon credit – created by unique artists. These collectible NFTs could potentially start a new environmentally conscious trend of their own, providing additional incentives to retire carbon credits.
Earn Carbon Credits With Regular Lifestyle Shopping
IMPT will also create a shopping platform that allows users to earn carbon credits while doing regular daily shopping. The project has partnered with global top-tier retailers and brands, each ready to allocate a specific percentage of their sales margin for environmental projects.
When a user purchases products from the shopping platform, the sales margin is held in their account as IMPT tokens until they have enough tokens to purchase a carbon credit.
This unique feature will help individuals reduce their carbon footprint while naturally shopping for regular items they already require.
A Global Score to Track Impacts on Carbon Footprints
IMPT will also create a social platform that incentivizes individuals and organizations to become more environmentally conscious and friendly. The social platform will help users measure their impact on their own carbon footprint and will provide the world’s first global score as a metric to track.
The global score will give businesses and individuals a ranking to measure their impact relative to other users across the globe.
All Eyes are on the IMPT Presale
IMPT is now ready to start a series of presales for its native platform token. The “Early Adopter” phase sold 90 million tokens in a matter of weeks as investors rushed to be a part of the crypto that is helping the industry go green.
The next presale is “Phase 1”, starting at the beginning of October. In the first presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018. This will last for a month, and then “Phase 2” will begin, seeing 660 million tokens offered at $0.023. Finally, the third presale is “Phase 3,” which will see 540 million tokens offered at $0.028.
The public sale will occur after the three presales phases are complete, expected by February 2023 at the latest.
Ethereum Stepping Into Energy Efficiency
In case you’re wondering, IMPT is a carbon-zero company, and the platform is hosted on the Ethereum network. The Ethereum blockchain recently entered into a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, which reduced energy consumption by up to 99.95%, making it the perfect fit for IMPT. Furthermore, Ethereum’s ability to partition data and scale upward ensures a future-proof blockchain for the project.
To find out more, consider joining the project’s official Telegram group and follow them on Twitter.
Wallet Already Being Used by More than 3 Million Players (and Growing) is now Available for Partners who Apply for Joyride’s Publishing Program
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joyride Games, Inc., a leading web3 game publisher and developer, today announced it will be making its Joyride Wallet available to key developer partners who participate in their publishing program. A key pillar in Joyride’s mission to on-board a billion players to blockchain games, the Joyride Wallet gives players an easy-to-use and flexible solution to manage their game-related blockchain assets – including NFTs and in-game tokens – across mobile web, iOS and Android. Mobile game developers can sign up at www.onjoyride.com/developers for consideration.
“This Summer has been termed a ‘Crypto Winter’ with dramatic volatility in NFT and token values, ecosystem shifts, and consumer sentiment shifts, but that turbulence is pretty natural whenever a new ecosystem is being created,” said Omar Siddiqui, CEO and Founder of Joyride. “Our approach has been to keep our heads down and build great mobile games and infrastructure services to power an ecosystem of approachable titles that will on-board millions – and eventually billions – of players to blockchain.”
In the last two months, Joyride has released Solitaire Blitz, one of the most popular mobile Web3 games in the market, and Trickshot Blitz, currently among the Top 10 game dapps. Both are powered by the Joyride Wallet, with millions of users driving continually increasing engagement:
The average Joyride Wallet user is spending more than 40 minutes playing Joyride games per day and conducting >8 on-chain transactions per week.
Our >800k MAUs are powering nearly 50 million blockchain game transactions, representing >40% of all transactions per month on the Flow blockchain
“If the growth of our games and Joyride’s Wallet is any indication, there is a stable and growing audience for quality, differentiated web3 games on mobile, and in particular for titles that are approachable and that gently on-board users to blockchain to add value to their game experience,” added Siddiqui.
By using the Joyride Wallet, developers are able to take advantage of an easy-to-use and robust solution for their players’ blockchain assets and tap into the millions of players in Joyride’s growing game network. Using the Joyride Wallet will also benefit power users, as the wallet supports export of their blockchain assets to external wallets as well.
For more information, please visit www.onjoyride.com and join the Joyride Games Discord community. Solitaire Blitz and Trickshot Blitz, both launched on the Flow blockchain in partnership with the RLY Network, are accessible for select geographies on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
About Joyride
Joyride is a web3 publishing platform for game studios backed by leading blockchain ecosystem partners such as SuperLayer, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, Mirana Ventures, OpenSea, Liberty City Ventures, Solana Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and OKX Ventures. Optimized for the Unity ecosystem, Joyride allows game developers to build and launch blockchain-powered casual games on iOS and Android. The company’s technology platform provides NFT and fungible token economy support as well as the Joyride Wallet, a consumer-friendly blockchain wallet, and is provided to studio partners with market-leading publishing and live operations capabilities as well.
Joyride has already announced Solitaire Blitz, Trickshot Blitz, and Tennis Champs as initial titles built on the company’s platforms. The Tennis Champs Genesis NFT collection, available on OpenSea, sold out in 30 seconds on its debut with the game now in beta with community members.
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent.
SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of $0.00002.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most loved crypto memecoin winning the heart of many after a few months’ surge, could replicate this move. All indicators and patterns show that Shiba Inu’s price (SHIB) is long overdue for a rally to a region of $0.00002 and even high if bulls are willing to push this price to a new height despite the current market downtrend. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has had a favorable response as the prices of altcoins and the crypto market look to bounce from their key support areas, with SHIB’s price looking more stable for a major rally to $0.00002. (Data from Binance)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite struggling to break above $0.00012 in recent weeks, the price is rejecting a range-bound movement to trend higher to a region of $0.00002. SHIB’s price found its weekly support at $0.00000780 after the price dropped by over 70% in the past few months, as the current market has not given SHIB the space to trend.
There is no doubt that the price of SHIB continues to show great signs of recovery, with much data indicating the SHIB army not letting go of the price as the belief that the effort to hold this coin, in the long run, would be rewarded with huge price gain and rallies as the bear market has proved tougher and challenging for many SHIB armies.
After seeing its price retesting a weekly low of $0.00000780, the price of SHIB rallied in recent weeks to a region of $0.000013 but was rejected in an attempt to break higher for the price to trend. The price of SHIB has maintained a range-bound movement for some time now and could be set for a major rally.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000013-$0.00002.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00000780.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to look strong as the price aims to rally to a high of $0.00002 after a successful breakout from a descending triangle creating a more bullish scenario for the SHIB army to place more buy orders.
The price of SHIB currently trades at $0.00001134, just above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $0.000011 corresponds to the price at 8 and 20-day EMA for SHIB on the daily timeframe.
SHIB’s price needs to reclaim this region of $0.000013 with good volume for the SHIB army to push the price higher to a region of $0.00002. The current market structure, price actions, and indicators show that SHIB’s rally to $0.00002 is imminent
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.00002.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00001.
Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Formerly, Russian citizens were permitted to hold up to 10,000 Euros in crypto.
More billionaires, top military leaders, and propagandists have been sanctioned.
The European Council of the EU issued the eighth round of sanctions on Russia on Thursday. All cryptocurrency wallets, accounts, and custody services are now illegal for Russian people, legal organizations, and foreigners. In addition to IT consulting, the provision of legal advice, architectural and engineering services to Russian authorities and organizations is also prohibited.
On October 6th, the European Council of the EU agreed on a new round of sanctions on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.
Sanction on Crypto Services
New sanctions against Russia prohibit providing Russian citizens or any Russian-based organization with access to cryptocurrency wallets, accounts, or custody services.
Formerly, Russian citizens were permitted to hold up to 10,000 Euros in cryptocurrency. Through EU-based wallets, accounts, and crypto custody companies. However, due to the new prohibitions, no crypto services may be used in any way.
The new restrictions expand the list of services. That may no longer be delivered to the Russian government or Russian legal entities. The Council thinks it will further degrade Russia’s industrial and military capacities, which might impede Russia’s aggressiveness against Ukraine.
New export and import restrictions, the adoption of the G7 oil price limit, and restrictions on state-owned firms are all part of the package. Furthermore, more billionaires, top military leaders, and propagandists have been sanctioned.
As a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, commodities and energy prices have risen to all-time highs. The outcome was a precipitous decline in the value of cryptocurrencies and stocks throughout the world.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, are down by more than 60% since the beginning of the year. In the meanwhile, Russia plans to soon legalize cryptocurrency and mining.
