Connect with us

Blockchain

Dapper Labs Announces Launch Date of NFT Marketplace

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Dapper Labs Announces Launch Date Of Nft Marketplace NFT News
  • Dapper’s Flow blockchain will manufacture NFT collectibles based on video highlights.
  • The partnership between Dapper and LaLiga was initially announced in September 2021.

Dapper Labs’ LaLiga-themed NFT platform will enter closed beta later this month, following in the footsteps of NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day.

Starting on October 27th, a curated user base will have access to LaLiga Golazos, a digital marketplace where the first pack will be released. Over the course of many months, both Top Shot and All Day conducted closed beta testing with a growing number of users before releasing to the general public.

To compete with other similar sports services, Dapper’s Flow blockchain will manufacture NFT collectibles based on video highlights from LaLiga Golazos games, which will subsequently be sold and exchanged like trading cards.

Spectacular Goal 

The partnership between Dapper and LaLiga was initially announced in September 2021, and the platform was supposed to launch this past summer.

Bilingual NFTs with play-by-play commentary, player performance information, and match statistics will be sold by LaLiga Golazos (“golazos” meaning “spectacular goal” in Spanish). This is the first NFT product that provide multilingual support from Dapper. The era of the league covered by the platform’s collectibles extends all the way back to 2005.

El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid CF), the Madrid Derby (Real Madrid CF vs. Atlético de Madrid), the Basque Derby (Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club), and El Gran Derbi (Real Betis vs Sevilla FC) are just a few of the LaLiga rivalries whose moments will be featured in the first digital pack of NFT collectibles, set to release on October 27. 

Promoting the LaLiga Golazos launch are players such as FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Marc-André ter Stegen, and Atlético de Madrid’s Joao Félix and Luka Modri.

Recommended For You:

Ticketmaster Collaborates With Dapper Labs For NFT Tickets

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Marathon Digital Reveals $81.3M Exposure To Compute North

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 7, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

29 mins ago |