Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Bear, Outperforms ETH, Lingering Trend?

Cryptocurrencies continue to be popular among investors, and many projects are conducting presales at this very moment. As always, a good number of these crypto presales are set to sell out early, indicating strong conviction in the protocol and what the team is aiming to do.

Here, we list the most popular ongoing crypto presales that look set to sell out early. There is a good variety of projects, with the use cases focusing on everything from the environment to your online Play-to-Earn games.

Most Popular Ongoing Crypto Presales Set to Sellout Early

1. IMPT

IMPT is the first presale token on our list and it is one of the most important, at least socially. The project is tackling a very important issue, namely protecting our environment. Users will be able to acquire carbon credits through such services as purchasing them on the IMPT marketplace or through shopping. Of course, none of this matters without bringing retailers on board, and IMPT has 10,000 retailers signed up.

As for the presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018 during the first presale, 660 million tokens will be offered at $0.023 during the second presale, and 540 million tokens will be offered at $0.028 in the final presale. There are a total of 3 billion IMPT tokens.

The USPs of IMPT include a carbon marketplace, a shopping platform, and a social platform. These support its mission to have a positive impact on the environment. The protocol itself is built on top of Ethereum, and the company is carbon-zero. IMPT chose Ethereum because, following the Merge, the network reduced its power consumption by over 99%. This, coupled with its security and efficiency, made Ethereum an ideal choice. To promote its effort, future developments include merchandise launches, an NFT launch, and new partnerships.

Visit IMPT Today

2. Big Eyes (BIG)

One for those who look at cute NFT collections, Big Eyes (BIG) has a very wholesome design. The project appeals to those looking for that next NFT craze and its presale has already raised $3.2 million. The team has planned a lot beyond the cute look to maintain engagement, and that includes donations to charity, more swaps, and media stunts. The smart contracts have been fully audited by Solidity Finance and the team has been verified by CoinSniper.

The token has a total supply of 200 billion BIG tokens. Interestingly, 5% of this will be donated to charities focused on saving oceans, and a total of 80% will be available at launch.

3. Battle Infinity (IBAT)

A Play-to-Earn platform that leans heavily on the fantasy sports game niche, Battle Infinity has its presale going on until Oct. 9. The project is built on the Binance Smart Chain and taps into people’s interest in fantasy sports teams. There are a total of 2.8 billion IBAT tokens available for sale during the presale, which is 20% of the total supply.

Among its features are the IBAT Premier League, where players can build their own team and use it to battle with others. Players can also earn NFTs for various activities, which can then be sold. Battle Staking allows them to battle each other to earn the highest rewards.

4. Copium Protocol (COPC)

The Copium protocol is a “decentralized mining investment” project that aims to bolster the mining industry. Among the features of the project is the Copium Protocol Investor Pass, the funds from which are used to purchase mining equipment and upgrade infrastructure at a mining facility in New Zealand.

The project’s presale runs until Oct. 10, with 50 million COPC tokens up for sale. This is about 5% of the total supply of 1 billion COPC. There is a burn mechanism built into the Copium protocol.

Check Out These Presales Now

As you can see, these presales are looking strong with very positive investment numbers. The crypto community seems keen on these projects, which are focusing on some of the hottest use cases and/or issues at the moment.

A project like IMPT, in particular, has great potential as it focuses on a pressing concern relevant to those inside and outside the industry. If it can deliver on its goals, then it also stands to experience a strong performance following its presale.