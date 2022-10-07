Connect with us

Blockchain

Floki Inu Eyes Break Out At $0.00000800, But The Price Must Do This First

Floki Inu Eyes Break Out At $0.00000800, But The Price Must Do This First
  • FLOKI price continues to struggle as price ranges in a downtrend channel with a major breakout imminent. 
  • FLOKI trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA.
  • The price of FLOKI struggles to flip key resistance into support. 

Floki Inu (FLOKI), one of the most popular memecoins in crypto, is expected to upset Shiba Inu, which won the hearts of many after a brief surge but may be set to repeat this move. All indicators and patterns indicate that the price of Floki Inu (FLOKI) is overdue for a rally to the $0.000015 region, and even higher if bulls are willing to push this price to a new high despite the current market downtrend. Floki Inu (FLOKI) has received a negative response, with prices trending in a downtrend channel while other altcoins and the crypto market look to bounce from key support areas. (Data from Gate.io)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite struggling to break above $0.000015 in recent weeks, the price was rejected and has remained range-bound as it prepares to trend higher to the $0.00002 region. FLOKI’s price found weekly support at $0.0000060 after falling by more than 70% in the previous few months due to the current market not allowing FLOKI to trend.

There is no doubt that the price of FLOKI will surge when the market recovers from its current bearish state. FLOKI maintains range with little or no volume in order to break free from this structure.

FLOKI’s price recently rallied to a region of $0.000015 after retesting a weekly low of $0.00000600 but was rejected in an attempt to break higher for the price to trend. FLOKI has been trading in a range for some time now and could be poised for a significant rally.

Weekly resistance for the price of FLOKI – $0.000015.

Weekly support for the price of FLOKI – $0.00000600.

Price Analysis Of FLOKI On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily FLOKI Price Chart | Source: FLOKIUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the price of FLOKI continues to struggle as the price aims to rally to a high of $0.00002 after a successful breakout from a downtrend channel that its price formed. 

FLOKI is currently trading at $0.0000077, just below the 8-day and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the daily timeframe, the price at $0.00000773 corresponds to the price at the 8 and 20-day EMA for FLOKI.

FLOKI’s price must reclaim the $0.000008 region with high volume in order for the price of FLOKI to rise to the $0.00002 region. According to the current market structure, price action, and indicators, FLOKI will soon break out of the daily downtrend channel, with a possible rally to $0.00002.

Daily resistance for the FLOKI price – $0.00002.

Daily support for the FLOKI price – $0.000007.

Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims

Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
Bitcoin News
  • A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
  • The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole.

Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000.  There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.

Initial jobless claims represent the total number of individuals who have applied for unemployment insurance. High inflation rates are consistent with the robust labor market. According to the Federal Reserve, low unemployment and a tight labor market may lead to higher prices. Therefore, a rise in unemployment rates is likely to reduce the market’s hawkishness.

High Volatility Expected

The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. To combat rising inflation, the Federal Reserve has maintained its stance of tightening monetary conditions. Fed official Susan Collins expressed concern that the central bank’s position may lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.

Economists at Bloomberg feel, however, that the current level of claims is still much below historical norms. As unemployment figures rose, the S&P 500 and its futures recovered their losses. However, both new and reopened claims are at record lows. A subsequent significant surge thus did not materialize.

Nevertheless, the Fed will have to reconsider its aggressive approach if unemployment claims keep rising. Thus, the cryptocurrency industry is likely to see a significant upswing. The recession in 2023 is being blamed on central banks by the UN and the World Bank. Some legislators are becoming skeptical of the Federal Reserve’s attitude as the midterm elections get near. 

EU Issues Fresh Sanction on Russia Including Crypto Services

Blockchain

Near Protocol Partners With Google Cloud Supporting Pagoda

Near Protocol Partners With Google Cloud Supporting Pagoda
Blockchain News
  • Google Cloud will be able to provide “technical support” to Near grantees.
  • Google would continue to back “build and scale” as per Cloud Director.

The Near Foundation has announced that Google Cloud will be supporting the Pagoda platform for Web3 startups. Thanks to a new agreement between Google Cloud and the Near Protocol.

An announcement made on October 4 said that as a result of this relationship. Google Cloud will be able to provide “technical support” to Near grantees via way of Pagoda. As the latter’s infrastructure provider for Near’s Remote Procedure Call node.

As a developer and user-friendly DApp platform, Near Protocol puts the user experience first. Moreover, as an alternative to Ethereum, it is scalable via the use of sharding technology. And can execute smart contracts; it is also a proof-of-stake blockchain.

Using Google Cloud’s Infrastructure

Pagoda, a startup platform released in February 2022. Equips Near-based Web3 developers with a comprehensive collection of resources for creating, releasing, and managing blockchain-based applications and projects.

Cloud director of digital assets Carlos Arena made a statement, saying that Google would continue to back “build and scale,” and said the company will continue to support “new products and services on blockchain-based platforms.”

Binance’s BNB Chain is a smart contract blockchain platform, and in September, Google Cloud signed a similar partnership with Binance to enable startups developing products and services on the BNB Chain blockchain to also take advantage of Google Cloud’s scalable, secure, and open-source infrastructure.

In January, Google Cloud established a digital assets team to aid in the growth and improvement of the blockchain ecosystem. The mission of Google Cloud’s digital asset team is to assist clients with the development, trading, storage, and introduction of blockchain-based products.

Binance’s BNB Chain Joins Forces With Google Cloud

Blockchain

Bitwise Announces Results of September 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution

Bitwise Announces Results of September 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Uniswap (UNI) re-enters the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index; Visa (V) enters the Bitwise Crypto 30 Innovators Index; no changes to the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on September 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.

There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the September 30, 2022 reconstitution: Uniswap re-entered the index, replacing Litecoin. As of September 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 62.99% Bitcoin (BTC), 27.25% Ethereum (ETH), 2.46% Cardano (ADA), 2.02% Solana (SOL), 1.22% Polkadot (DOT), 1.14% Polygon (MATIC), 0.86% Avalanche (AVAX), 0.81% Uniswap (UNI), 0.64% Cosmos (ATOM), and 0.62% Chainlink (LINK).

There were no changes to the constituents of the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index as a result of the September 30, 2022 reconstitution. As of September 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index held the following constituents: 52.25% Uniswap (UNI), 11.43% Aave (AAVE), 7.36% Maker (MKR), 5.37% Curve DAO Token (CRV), 5.35% Lido DAO (LDO), 4.83% Compound (COMP), 4.02% Loopring (LRC), 3.69% Convex Finance (CVX), 3.23% Yearn Finance (YFI), and 2.47% 0x (ZRX).

There was one change to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the September 30, 2022 reconstitution: Uniswap re-entered the index, replacing Litecoin. As of September 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 73.61% Ethereum (ETH), 6.64% Cardano (ADA), 5.45% Solana (SOL), 3.29% Polkadot (DOT), 3.09% Polygon (MATIC), 2.32% Avalanche (AVAX), 2.19% Uniswap (UNI), 1.72% Cosmos (ATOM), and 1.69% Chainlink (LINK).

The Bitwise Crypto Indexes are reconstituted on a monthly basis according to the rules of the Bitwise Crypto Index Methodology as applied by the Bitwise Crypto Index Committee. Minutes of the September 2022 Bitwise Crypto Index Committee meeting are publicly available here.

The Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index reconstitutes quarterly in February, May, August, and November, and as a result had no changes as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index had 27 constituents. The following were the 10 largest constituents of the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index: 9.13% ChainLink (LINK), 8.71% Ethereum (ETH), 8.30% Solana (SOL), 8.07% Polygon (MATIC), 8.07% Filecoin (FIL), 6.05% Binance Coin (BNB), 5.70% Uniswap (UNI), 4.94% Arweave (AR), 4.93% Graph Protocol (GRT), and 4.13% Ethereum Name Service (ENS). The index methodology for the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index is available here.

The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities reconstitutes quarterly and had one change as a result of the September 30, 2022 reconstitution: Visa (V) entered the index, replacing Tesla (TSLA). As of September 30, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET, the following were the 10 largest constituents of the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index: 11.09% Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), 10.93% MicroStrategy (MSTR), 9.87% Silvergate Capital (SI), 5.34% Riot Blockchain (RIOT), 4.98% Hut 8 Mining (HUT CN), 4.87% Canaan Inc. (CAN), 4.75% Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), 4.50% Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), 4.25% Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY CN), and 3.99% Hive Blockchain (HIVE CN). The index methodology for the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities is available here.

The Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index reconstitutes quarterly and had no changes as a result of the September 30, 2022 reconstitution. As of September 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index held the following constituents: 33.43% Bored Ape Yacht Club, 26.98% CryptoPunks, 13.13% Mutant Ape Yacht Club, 5.19% CloneX, 4.44% Moonbirds, 4.37% Chromie Squiggle, 4.09% Azuki, 3.21% Doodles, 2.62% VeeFriends, and 2.53% Meebits. The index methodology for the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index is available here.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD

Bitcoin Price Breakout
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 6, 2022

Is This The Bitcoin Breakout We’ve Been Waiting For?

Bitcoin price has broken out of an important downtrend line on linear scale. The downtrend line connects the peak at $68K, the top in March at $48K, and several recent rejections. On the lowest timeframes, Bitcoin has pushed outside of this diagonal sloping trend line.

Before bulls begin to celebrate, BTCUSD is best charted on logarithmic scale. Switching to log scale immediately makes the trend line seem obsolete. Moving the trend line across the same turning points in the market, produces a lot less steep of a downtrend line.

Linear scale breakout leaves room leftover in log scale | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

BTCUSD Momentum Comparison Using The MACD And LMACD

The standard MACD tool also makes sense to use with a linear scale chart. But if you want more direct comparisons of momentum across larger time scales, you also need to use a logarithm version of the tool. Using the regular MACD to compare past price action isn’t practical.

The LMACD also tends to provide more reliable signals. For example here, Bitcoin has already crossed bullish on the MACD long ago, while the LMACD is only about to confirm after several more weeks of sideways.

Why The Log Scale Shows Several More Weeks Of Crypto Winter

A historical view of linear scale versus log scale shows the difference between the two types of charts across BTCUSD price action. On the linear chart, anything prior to 2017 looks like a flat line, meanwhile there were price swings of thousands of percent up and 80 to 90% down several times over. But again, there is that breakout.

Comparing the same type of breakout during past bear markets shows that there is very little significance on linear scale. In 2018, BTC broke out of several downtrend resistance lines, only to form new ones. In 2014, BTC made it out of the downtrend, only to later retest the line as resistance turned support.

Diagonal downtrend lines in log scale are endlessly more reliable. The log downtrend lines in linear scale show that Bitcoin has a lot more to go before it breaks free of this crypto winter.

Blockchain

Paystand Upgrades its Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise AR Teams Put Collections on Auto-Pilot and Accept Payments in a Flexible Manner

Paystand Upgrades its Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise AR Teams Put Collections on Auto-Pilot and Accept Payments in a Flexible Manner
New updates for Sage Intacct users provide enterprise grade multi-entity support, automated collections, multi-invoicing, virtual terminal and auto-pay

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, today announced a series of upgrades to its Sage Intacct integration. Paystand first unveiled its partnership with Sage in May 2021, expanding the reach of its Payments-as-a-Service model to Sage Intacct customers everywhere.

Now, in addition to being able to create embedded payment options, streamline cash flow with automatic reconciliation of bank transfer data, and automate critical functions like cash application, Paystand’s latest upgrades make it possible for Sage Intacct users to increase their cash velocity to the next level.

With Paystand’s most recent updates, Sage Intacct customers will now have access to the following:

  • Multi-entity support for merchants – support for multiple organizational entities, typically based on geographic locations and business units
  • Automated collections – a series of email reminders pre-set on frequency, tone, and message track open rates
  • Multiple invoices – send a consolidated payment request with multiple invoices, and enable payers to pay multiple invoices with a single payment
  • Virtual terminal – enable AR staff to capture payment methods as reusable tokens and take payment with customers on the go
  • Autopay – ensure self-driving payments for invoices and sales orders, enabling faster time to cash
  • Payments in Canadian Dollars – enables all merchants to accept and settle payments in Canadian Dollar currency

This follows closely behind Paystand’s acquisition of Yaydoo and the company’s planned expansion throughout Latin America, its elevation to unicorn status, and its third straight year of being named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

“As we move towards an economic environment rife with inflation and uncertainty, Paystand’s top priority remains helping finance leaders using Sage Intacct accelerate their cash velocity through adoption of next-gen B2B payment solutions,” says Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand. “The upgrades to our Sage Intacct integration allow us to enable finance teams to step into the future of B2B payments – one that is cashless, feeless, and frictionless.”

“Enabling integrated AR and payments automation for controllers and AR leaders speeds-up time to cash, automates billing, payments and reconciliation, and eliminates transaction fees,” says Melody Williams, Sage’s head of business development for Sage Intacct. “The expanded functionality available from the Paystand integration shows their commitment to helping finance leaders save time and money, while increasing their cash velocity.”

Now more than ever, Paystand’s mission to re-architect commercial finance is desperately needed. As the cooling economy continues to incite fear and uncertainty for businesses, Paystand’s ability to eliminate credit card fees, monopolistic banking practices, and time-consuming, paper-based processes could not be more relevant.

Over a three-year period, the average Paystand customer realizes:

  • 62% reduction in days sales outstanding (DSO)
  • 50% savings on the cost of receivables
  • 30-75% savings on transaction fees
  • $90,000 saving on labor costs

Continue Reading

Blockchain

"Rosy" Earnings Estimates Will Hurt Bitcoin, BTC Struggles At $20K

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt
Bitcoin continues to lose momentum on low timeframes, as bulls were unable to follow through on yesterday’s upside impulse. The cryptocurrency was rejected around the mid-area of its current levels and might be bound for a fresh re-test of local support.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $20,000 with a 1% loss and a 3% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Despite its negative price performance, BTC remains relatively strong when compared with other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin At Record Correlation With Gold And Equities In 2022

Data from Kraken Intelligence shows that Bitcoin has been increasing its correlation with risk-on assets, and with other traditional assets in the legacy financial market. This phenomenon has been common across 2022, as global markets move in tandem reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed).

The financial institution has been trying to slow down inflation in the U.S. dollar by hiking interest rates. This has brought negative consequences across all assets class.

As seen in the charts below, the price of Bitcoin saw a decline in its correlation with major equities indexes, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. In the past months, this correlation stood at its low below 0.5 but is re-approaching high correlation levels at around 0.8 and 0.74, respectively.

Something similar is happening with Gold and U.S. Treasuries. Unlike stocks, Bitcoin has been less correlated to the precious metal and U.S. Treasuries, but that appears to be changing in light of the increase in economic uncertainty.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 2
Source: Kraken Intelligence

Earnings Seasons Might Cap Bitcoin Bullish Momentum

This data suggest that Bitcoin might be more and more susceptible to events related to stock and major indices. Jurrien Timmer, Director of Macro for Investment firm Fidelity, believes the upcoming earnings season might bring hurdles for traditional assets.

Timmer supports his theory on the recent rally in the U.S. Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index. This tool allows market participants to get a sense of the strength of the dollar compared mostly to the Japanese Yen, the British pound, and the Euro.

The higher the DXY Index, the weaker these other currencies, and other risk-on assets by extension, such as Bitcoin. Timmer claims that 40% of the S&P revenue comes from abroad which could lead to a noticeable negative impact on profit margins and U.S. companies’ earnings. The expert wrote:

Expectations are for revenue growth to fall to 4% and stay there. Given that the DXY’s rate of change is +19%, that seems too high. So, based on the dollar and market breadth, we might get some negative earnings surprises.

