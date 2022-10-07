News
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Ben Simmons: ‘He’s a tough guy to game plan for’
Like the rest of the NBA, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra went 470 days without seeing Ben Simmons play basketball before Simmons made his Nets debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
And like many of Simmons’ past opponents, Spoelstra knows just how difficult a matchup the Nets’ new point guard has been.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Nets and Heat, Miami’s coach detailed exactly why Simmons is one of the most difficult players to check in all of basketball.
“He is a tough guy to game plan for because so much of what he does is in the open court or those unscripted plays,” Spoelstra said. “His size, his ability to pass and his passing angles are much different than smaller players. He can just throw it over the top of a lot of different coverages. You’re just happy he’s back out there competing again [after being out an entire season].”
That’s just defending Simmons. The challenge ahead for the Nets lies in deploying effectively on both ends of the floor.
For head coach Steve Nash, Simmons is a positionless player: Kyrie Irving deferred to him as the de facto point guard after tip-off in Game 1, but Nash also used Simmons as a center on defense in minutes with Nic Claxton on the bench, as well as a screen-and-roll man on offense. Simmons can take a pass after a screen directly to the rim, but Nash also wants him to operate as a playmaker out of the short roll, forcing the defense to protect the rim while he uses his passing abilities to find an open teammate.
“[He’s] very unique, very versatile and I think the versatility is going to be a huge part of our team,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Heat on Thursday. “For us it’s about trying to get a clarity in his mind of how we want him to play. How do we want to [get] the best out of him? Because it is different. He’s played one way for the first part of his career, now we’re getting to a place where [the way he plays is] very different than he did in Philly.”
Nash said one of the challenges ahead lies in minutes Simmons shares with Claxton as the starting center on the floor. Neither are competent shooters outside of the paint and both have track records as particularly poor free throw shooters.
“We’ve got to find a kind of a template for how we want him to play in that scenario too, which can be really positive, as well,” Nash said. “So he’s just getting him used to all the different kinds of roles that he’s going to play with our group and how we want to play. And as we progress on that process, I think we’ll see a really great Ben Simmons.”
NO COMPETITION
Nash said wings Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale are not competing for the starting job or for minutes, despite the likely starting lineup including all three of Simmons, Kevin Durant and Irving, plus Claxton as the starting center.
“I think they are both going to play a lot,” he said. “I don’t know if one is taking minutes from the other. I think I feel they are both going to play a lot of minutes and play a big role.”
For what it’s worth, Nash did play both O’Neale and Harris together in the preseason opener in minutes where Claxton was on the bench. O’Neale and Harris are both elite shooters — though Harris has led the NBA in three-point percentage twice in a three-season span — but O’Neale has earned a reputation as a versatile and gritty defender.
Spoelstra suggested Harris is an underrated defender.
“I think a lot of people probably outside of Brooklyn have forgotten about Harris,” he said. “But he’s a proven two-way player in this league.”
NO P.J., NO PROBLEM
The Miami Heat lost veteran forward P.J. Tucker to the 76ers in free agency this offseason. Tucker played an integral role on both ends of the floor as a corner three specialist providing spacing on offense who doubles as one of the NBA’s grittiest inside-outside defenders.
Spoelstra said losing Tucker is part of the business of basketball and said the team is happy it was able to come to terms on extensions with Caleb Martin (three years, $20.5M) and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who signed a new four-year deal worth $130M.
With All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry still on the roster, Spoelstra said replacing Tucker’s impact is going to be a process that takes some time.
“Tuck had a major influence on our team, there’s no denying that, but our guys have been around long enough that you just have to expect that there will be some change,” he said. “You’re not going to plug somebody in to be him. I don’t want that. You know that it’ll look different, and that’s what I want to be intentional about being open-minded. I’d like to be different and hopefully better, and it might be two or three different players. It might be one, but I don’t know at this point.”
()
News
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor And Claims He Owes Him A Whopping $3 Million
Diddy and Mase are at it again, this time with allegations of jerking each other. The drama between these two seems endless.
In this litigious world of ours, Diddy and Mase choose to go on television accusing each other of debt, Instead of simply taking legal action. Grown a** men resort to sh-ts like this.
Rapper-turned-pastor Mase is all set for drama like his former boss Diddy. Both go back and forth with wild allegations while claiming they have proof. Diddy over the weekend accused Mase of a $3 million debt. Mase in a rebuttal also claims Diddy owes him the said amount. The former friends are really at it with no plausible solutions.
Diddy’s ‘Bad Boys Record Label’ has a terrible reputation for debt payment despite Diddy‘s envious friendship with his then-signee Mase. He didn’t pay Mase his due, hence their split.
Via Vlad:
Diddy recently sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he addressed allegations that he swindled artists out of millions.
When it comes to Mase, Diddy explained that he doesn’t owe Mase money. Diddy stated, “I did one album with Mase. One album- how much do you think I owe this guy? One album and then he became a fake pastor? He went and conned people and you let him throw dirt on the God’s name?”
Diddy went on to say that he’s fighting back to clear his name and the allegations that he’s hustled artists out of a lot of money, which led to Charlamagne asking how much Mase owes him. Diddy then stated, “Mase owes me $3 million. I have the receipts.”
Diddy then stated that he’s not going back and forth with Mase, but he added that he’s going to speak up for himself while he’s still able. When asked about The Lox, Diddy revealed that he talked to them, and he says they’re going to help him clear up any misconception. He also stated that if anyone has proof that he owes them money, they will get paid in 24 hours.
UPDATE: Mase has a response for Diddy:
Mase has issued his response to Diddy after his former label boss claimed he owed $3 million.
During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Diddy addressed accusations of swindling his former artists out of money. He particularly targeted Mase in his response and called him a “fake pastor,” in addition to labeling his former collaborator as the true swindler.
Diddy also claimed he has proof that Mase owes him $3 million. The Bad Boy founder also told Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee that he’s never stolen money from anyone and plans on providing proof to clear his name.
Not long after the interview started circulating, Mase responded to Diddy on social media with a caption that read, “He just [mad] I did not want him to come on stage with me to give his fake apology. You’re high chill out! I’M GOOD LOVE.”
The recent back-and-forth between Diddy and Mase is just the latest in their longstanding feud.
TGS hopes these two great artists seek legal help and sort out their sh-t before it ends bloody.
The post Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor And Claims He Owes Him A Whopping $3 Million appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target, biting high-ranking officer during arrest
A 29-year-old man stole a cartload of goods from a St. Paul Target and then bit a police officer several times during his arrest, prosecutors allege.
Damarcus Allen Rhen was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer in Tuesday’s incident at Target, 2080 Ford Parkway.
Around 2:30 p.m., St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Joshua Lego followed up on a shoplifting complaint at the store. Rhen, of Warroad, Minn., pushed a cart full of goods totaling $271.57 out of the store without making any effort to pay, the criminal complaint alleges.
Lego, who was wearing his full police uniform, attempted to arrest Rhen. Rhen initially sat down when Lego ordered him to do so, but began to resist when the officer tried to handcuff him.
Rhen “actively and violently fought” with Lego, biting him multiple times on his left hand, left shoulder and armpit area, the complaint states.
It took multiple officers and the use of a chemical irritant to bring Rhen under control, according to the complaint.
Lego had bite marks to his left shoulder area and left hand, and a swollen left knee.
Rhen made a first appearance on the assault charge Thursday and remained jailed on $30,000 bail set by Judge Jacob Kraus. The judge also signed an order prohibiting Rhen from going within three blocks of the Target store.
Rhen was issued a public defender, who did not return a call Thursday seeking comment.
Minnesota court records show that Rhen has amassed 19 convictions since 2012, most of which were misdemeanors out of Roseau County.
News
Gisele Bündchen Is Hell-bent On Ending Her Marriage With Tom Brady As She Dumps Her Wedding Ring In Newly Captured Photos
Another celebrity marriage in the mud! Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady appear to be fed up with their union. Despite Tom Brady getting another woman pregnant in the early stages of the relationship, it didn’t stop the pair to tie the knot and present a happy relationship in public.
Gisele Bündchen, mother of two and one of the highest-paid models in the world is set to call it quits with her husband Tom Brady. It is no secret that the NFL player’s absence from the family is a struggle for Gisele since her career suffers for Tom’s absence. However, it tends out, Gisele is over it after Brady’s decision this rep his team this summer.
Not wearing wedding rings is the first clue celebrities give in times of a possible divorce. Gisele is giving us just that coupled with rumors confirming the possible crash.
The seven times Super Bowl champion and his wife are yet to confirm their marital problems. Another clue, huh?
Via Total Pro Sports:
Gisele Bündchen was spotted once again without her wedding ring as she hit the gym amid rumors. That she and Tom Brady are headed towards a divorce.
The supermodel was pictured carrying workout equipment in a Miami gym for the second time this week.
Reports state the 42-year-old mother of two is reportedly living with friends in the city. Apart from Brady, who continues with his 23rd season of playing quarterback in the NFL. Bündchen and Brady have allegedly been living separately for months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to un-retire this summer.
According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months. And recently hired divorce lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.”
After 13 years, the marriage between a supermodel and a star athlete that serves the public the ideal couple’s goals, is possibly crashing soon.
There are photos of Gisele Bündchen without her wedding ring:
The post Gisele Bündchen Is Hell-bent On Ending Her Marriage With Tom Brady As She Dumps Her Wedding Ring In Newly Captured Photos appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Giants managing their sleep to prepare for neighborhood brawl with Packers in north London
LONDON – A palace rose into the sky out of a working class neighborhood in north London on Thursday, the home of the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur F.C., temporarily adorned with photos of Saquon Barkley and Aaron Rodgers.
Local pubs like The Bricklayers on High Road were teeming with NFL fans after last weekend’s Vikings-Saints game inside this London Academy of Excellence, as Tottenham’s offices are labeled. And they promise to be again on Sunday when the Giants and Packers kick off.
“Mental,” bartender Niamh (“Neev”) described the scene for American football, sharing cell phone videos of standing-room-only singalongs with fans in Jaguars jerseys and other random team attire.
Before the Giants descended into unfamiliar territory, though, their priority on Thursday was sleep — getting it and avoiding it — to acclimate their bodies for a 9:30 Eastern Time Sunday start.
Brian Daboll and the Giants’ staff told the players to get as much sleep as they could on Thursday night’s red-eye flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
They told the players to limit screen time, to take their headphones out and to try to treat the flight just like a normal night’s sleep in their own beds.
“You gotta sleep on the plane,” said center Jon Feliciano, who played for the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in 2018.
The plan is then to land on Friday morning, bus to the team hotel and head right to the practice field at Hanbury Manor, which is about 43 miles north of the airport and 20 miles north of the stadium they’ll play their game in on Sunday.
The Giants know players will want to nap at points on Friday, but they told them no naps longer than 30 to 45 minutes. They don’t want guys’ body clocks off.
Safety Tony Jefferson played at Wembley for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and said it can take some players most of the game to wake their bodies up for this early a start.
Rookie edge Kayvon Thibodeaux said he did play a game at 7 a.m. once, but it wasn’t exactly recent.
“Pop Warner,” he said with a smile.
In Green Bay this week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur oddly was reluctant to share the details of his plans for handling this trip because he thought it could create competitive advantage.
“I just think it’s such an adjustment,” LaFleur told reporters. “And I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their ability.”
Packers corner Rasul Douglas was brutally honest: he’s not a fan of games in London.
“It f—ing sucked,” he told PackersNews.com. “You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f—ing get on a plane, get over there and f—ing practice and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f—ing eight hours somewhere else.”
Douglas can speak for his own team’s lack of a social schedule. The Giants are running shuttles into central London all day Saturday so players can see the sights and explore if they wish.
It doesn’t make much sense that the Packers and Giants both appear to be stationed 20 miles north (or northwest in Green Bay’s case) of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But at least the Giants tried to offer their players some of the comforts of home: each player received a toiletry kit at their lockers after practice on Wednesday with a toothbrush and miniatures of shampoo, shaving cream, deodorant and toothpaste.
“It’s my first time going across seas to participate in a football game,” Daboll said. “We look forward to it, not much longer travel time than it is to go to the West Coast.”
The unique surroundings of Sunday’s venue could be comforting and welcoming for the Giants, too. Or they could be details that throw them an extra bit off.
Tottenham’s glistening, 3-year-old stadium is not in the middle of a vast and empty parking lot like MetLife Stadium. It is smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood, across from churches and businesses and row homes.
A stadium security guard, Pat, said the structure sits in the middle of the old warehouse district, where some families refused to relocate upon construction, keeping the area quaint and unique.
Children were walking home from their middle schools on Thursday past the same parking lot that the Giants’ bus is going to pull into on Sunday morning.
Pat said the 62,000-seat stadium won’t necessarily fill with a ton of locals, but rather, NFL fans from all over the world. He said the international interest, not necessarily London’s, stands out the most as these events.
“Especially Germans,” he said. “A lot of Germans come to these games. They love American football.”
And what would the scene be without the NFL’s omnipresent commercial influence?
There is a cavernous league apparel shop inside the stadium stocked with foam cheeseheads for the Packers faithful, full walls of Barkley and Rodgers jersey and throwbacks as far as the eye can see.
“It gets loud in here,” bartender Niamh said of the fanfare on gameday.
London is calling. On Thursday night, the Giants were in the air and on their way.
***
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was downgraded and did not participate in Thursday’s practice. He appears poised to miss a third straight game. Safety Julian Love (concussion, non-contact) and wideout Richie James (ankle) were upgraded to limited. The rest of the injury report stayed the same. Daniel Jones (ankle) continues to trend toward playing. The team will practice Friday at 1:15 p.m. local (8:15 a.m. ET) in the QB’s final test.
()
News
Truth Be Told! 56-year-old Actress Elise Neal Looks Better Than Most Younger Instagram Models
56-year-old actress Elise Demetria Neal has set Twitter ablaze after sharing stunning images of herself and fans cannot get enough of her.
Presently, oldies seem to be getting it all right with their body, appearance, and lifestyle. With constant exercising and a good diet, Elise appears to follow the trend of glam oldies. Fans can’t get enough of the banging body even at her age.
I checked out her pictures on Instagram and I’m also of the brutal opinion that she looks better than the bunch of famewhores parading as Instagram models.
Via Media Take Out:
Actress Elise Neal has been one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood for the past 30 years, and she still looks amazing. The gorgeous Elise has been posting a lot more recently across social media – and she’s definitely getting noticed.
Elise, who stars in the new BET+ hit show The Black Hamptons. Has been trending on Twitter for the past 48 hours. With many of her fans and followers marveling at just how great she looks.
Here are just a few pics of Elise – looking stunningly beautiful:
Elise is a popular Hollywood actress. Her big break came with three 1997 films, appearing in Rosewood, Money Talks and Scream 2.
From 1998 to 2002, Neal starred as Yvonne Hughley in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys. Other film appearances include Mission to Mars (2000), Hustle & Flow (2005) and Logan (2017). On television, Neal also starred Tia Jewel in the first two seasons of the UPN/The CW sitcom All of Us from 2003 to 2005. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee.
After sharing an image on her Instagram page, followers were thrilled with her physique and beauty. Elise Neal is the motivation you need to hit the gym before your grandma appears more stunning than you do. Haha!
Here are some videos and pictures of actress Elise Demetria Neal:
The post Truth Be Told! 56-year-old Actress Elise Neal Looks Better Than Most Younger Instagram Models appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan uses YouTube series to give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the life of an NBA star
Growing up as an NBA fan, DeMar DeRozan often felt a disconnect from his favorite players.
“I remember being a kid, looking back, I didn’t know how my favorite player sounded when he talked, what he’d do when I’m not watching him play, what his life is like,” DeRozan said. “I remember … always wanting to know what Nick Van Exel did after games.”
DeRozan never found out how Van Exel spent his time after Los Angeles Lakers games, but he carried the memory of his childhood curiosity into his own NBA journey. In his 14th season in the NBA and second with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan is using his YouTube channel to give a behind-the-scenes look at his daily life.
DeRozan began the project last summer, releasing two documentary episodes of his offseason routine and trips. This year’s series will stretch longer, encompassing his entire summer leading up to the season.
“I just wanted to get to that element of showing kids who watch us what it’s like to be a player outside of just putting an NBA jersey on,” DeRozan said.
DeRozan isn’t heavily active on social media, posting intermittently on Instagram and Twitter. So turning over his offseason life to a production crew required a new level of openness.
“I never really show what I’m like every day, so it’s cool,” DeRozan said.
The series mostly documents DeRozan’s time on the court and in the gym. The first two episodes from this summer showcased a training trip to Jamaica and games with the MMV Cheaters in the Drew League, a pro-am league he has competed in since he was 14.
While he aims to showcase his life, DeRozan also wants the series to provide a platform for his support network, such as longtime personal trainer Jason Estrada and skills trainer Johnny Stephene.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand what we go through as athletes,” DeRozan said. “It’s just not us going out there playing basketball. There’s a foundation we go through that helps us get to the point that we’re at. A lot of those people get lost in the midst of that and without them, I wouldn’t be the player or person that I am.”
()
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Ben Simmons: ‘He’s a tough guy to game plan for’
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor And Claims He Owes Him A Whopping $3 Million
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
Floki Inu Eyes Break Out At $0.00000800, But The Price Must Do This First
Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target, biting high-ranking officer during arrest
Gisele Bündchen Is Hell-bent On Ending Her Marriage With Tom Brady As She Dumps Her Wedding Ring In Newly Captured Photos
Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
Giants managing their sleep to prepare for neighborhood brawl with Packers in north London
Truth Be Told! 56-year-old Actress Elise Neal Looks Better Than Most Younger Instagram Models
Near Protocol Partners With Google Cloud Supporting Pagoda
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy