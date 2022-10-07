News
‘I’m coming back. Give me some time’: Ben Simmons, Nets preach patience after ugly loss to Heat
As fans slowly filed out of the Barclays Center after the Nets’ second consecutive preseason blowout loss to an Eastern Conference playoff opponent — this time a 109-80 defeat to the Miami Heat after Monday’s 19-point thumping from the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers — the in-arena DJ played an all-too familiar tune.
“Don’t worry. Be happy.”
It’s easy to worry after Thursday’s poor performance, a game two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said he “didn’t like anything” about except the team leaving with no injured players. Poor defense and offensive miscues aside, Ben Simmons’ unwillingness to attack the basket underscored the Nets’ inability to take care of the basketball or generate quality offense against one of the NBA’s premier defenses.
Especially in a game both Kyrie Irving (paternity leave) and Joe Harris (sore ankle) watched from the sidelines.
Simmons, however, said there are some things he isn’t yet comfortable doing — like “getting to the rim, getting hit and hitting” other players — because he’s only a few months removed from offseason back surgery. He is confident, and so are his teammates and his head coach, about a return to a more aggressive version of himself as he shakes off the rust associated with 480 days away from NBA basketball and works to get into a better place after getting a microdiscectomy to alleviate the pain stemming from the herniated disk he suffered after the trade to Brooklyn.
“It’s been a year,” Simmons said after posting four points, four assists and 10 rebounds to go with six turnovers on the night. “I’m coming back. Give me some time.”
Still, there were some plays that raised eyebrows more than others.
Simmons, for example, had a 10-inch height advantage on Heat guard Kyle Lowry and had the mismatch with a one-on-one on the high post. Instead of looking to power to the rim against the smaller opponent, he threw the ball back out to Durant on the perimeter.
When Durant immediately gave the ball back to Simmons — a sign for Simmons to take advantage of the mismatch and get to the rim — Simmons took one dribble towards the paint and shoveled a pass to Royce O’Neale on the opposite wing.
O’Neale, a capable marksman, missed the lightly contested three.
Then there were the back-to-back turnovers with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter.
Reserve lead guard Edmond Sumner threw an entry pass to Simmons, who posted up Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler on the baseline. Sumner then cut along the baseline behind Simmons to the rim, and Simmons floated a pass over his head under the basket.
The pass was tipped away and intercepted, leading to a Miami fast break.
On the very next possession, Simmons advanced the ball up the floor against second-year two-way signing Marcus Garrett. Markieff Morris screened Garrett at the three-point line and Simmons pushed within two feet of the foul line.
And then he flung a pass to O’Neale in the left wing. This time, Garrett was in position and made a play to get possession of the ball.
Some of Simmons’ passes were predictable because Simmons didn’t — and doesn’t — look to score often. Durant said the team “definitely” wants Simmons “to be more aggressive and look to score, especially if he’s got a small wing in the post,” and when he “has an advantage going downhill in transition.”
But he also knows how long of a layoff it’s been for Simmons and that Thursday only marked his second game back.
“I think he’s just finding his rhythm again. He hasn’t played in a long time, and to throw you back up in there with the game going fast?” Durant said. “You can play pickup all you want, but once you put someone in the game, all that stuff goes out the window.
“So, he’s getting his legs, (a) quick move here and he’s figuring it out. It’s only going to get better from here.”
Simmons admitted there needs to be more of a balance for when he looks to set his teammates up for shots versus when he looks to score on his own.
“Looking at the box score, I took three shots, which is definitely not enough,” he said. “Obviously offensively, I want to get to the post more, get some more touches down low, be more aggressive, get to the rim, get to the free throw line, which I didn’t do tonight.”
Nets head coach Steve Nash said he expects Simmons to grow in his aggression putting pressure on the rim. He also, rightfully, noted Irving and Harris’ absences put more pressure on Simmons to create by taking two floor spacers off the court.
“He’s gonna get more attempts. Right now obviously it’s a little clunky for us,” Nash said. “Ben will be fine. He’ll improve, he’s gonna get better every night, and he’s gonna be an engine for us and a big part of what we do. So I’m not really worried about him, but it is a process.
“He hasn’t played for a long time and he’s also assimilating to a new group. That takes time, it’s not gonna be perfect, and it probably won’t be any time soon. But if we can keep improving every day that’s all we ask for.”
Two preseason games isn’t full cause to be worried, but the Nets — other than glimpses of unrealized potential — haven’t given fans much to be happy about, either.
Durant finished with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor but showed some frustration when he accidentally threw the ball away attempting to get the ball to O’Neale, kicking off a Heat fast break and putting them on the line.
Nash warned things would look ugly early as the Nets adjust to both new rotations and new schemes, and ugly described their loss to the Heat on Thursday. It’s only preseason, but the same can be said for the two other Eastern Conference contenders who have blown the cap off the Barclays Center.
JKSSB Final Selection List-cum-Allocation of Cadres & Departments for remaining Class-IV Posts
JKSSB Final Selection List-cum-Allocation of Cadres & Departments for remaining Class-IV Posts
JKSSB Final Selection List-cum-Allocation of Cadres & Departments for remaining Class-IV Posts under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, advertised vide Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.
CLICK BELOW ON THE LINK TO DOWNLOAD SELECTION LIST
Download Here
The post JKSSB Final Selection List-cum-Allocation of Cadres & Departments for remaining Class-IV Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Wild owner Craig Leipold knows it’s hard to win the Stanley Cup: ‘I’m getting a little itchy’
Wild owner Craig Leipold has turned the page.
As disappointed as he was about the early playoff exit in the spring — the Wild bowed to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs — Leipold wasn’t thinking about that as he watched Thursday’s preseason game at Xcel Energy Center.
Instead, he was cheering loudly from his owner’s suite as top prospect Marco Rossi scored a goal to get the Wild going on their way to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
“He’s an NHL player,” Leipold said. “Not that I decide who’s playing.”
Though coach Dean Evason won’t confirm that Rossi has made the team, it seems like a pretty good bet that he will be on the roster for the Oct. 13 season opener against the New York Rangers. Not only has Rossi impressed throughout training camp, he clearly has Leipold’s full support.
“He’s going to be a fun player for us to watch,” Leipold said. “He’s an easy guy to cheer for.”
Those are the type of players that make Leipold excited about the future. He has high hopes for what the Wild can accomplish this season after a very disappointing end to last season.
“I was not a nice person to be around for like the week,” Leipold said. “I wasn’t ready for it. We had a better team than that. It didn’t happen. We didn’t win the games we needed to win. The entire organization was just sick about that.”
Asked about what he expects heading into this season, Leipold refused to get too far ahead of himself. He doesn’t know if the Wild will top their franchise-record 113 points from last season. He was honest about that.
“That’s a helluva lot of points,” Leipold said. “That’s not our goal.”
What is the goal? He wants to get out of the first round, first and foremost.
“I think that’s a fair expectation to have,” Leipold said. “I think we have a team that can do it. There’s a lot of good things that have to happen. We know that. We have to work hard enough so those good things happen to us.”
After buying the Wild back in 2008, Leipold confirmed at Thursday’s preseason game that he has no plans of selling the team anytime soon, saying, “I’m totally in it for the long haul.”
He’s hoping to bring a Stanley Cup to Minnesota sooner rather than later. He’s watched other teams do it year after year, and he’s yearning to hoist the hardware himself.
“I’m getting a little itchy,” Leipold said. “I look back at teams that have done it a number of times including Chicago and Tampa Bay and all the teams that have done it. You’ve got to have a lot of respect for those teams because it’s a hard thing to win. It’s a hard thing to get out of the first round.”
As the Wild prepare for this season, Leipold truly believes the window is open for them to be very good for a very long time. After the disappointment of last season, though, Leipold is also trying to focus on the small steps of a much bigger process.
“Our goal is to get out of the first round,” Leipold said. “That’s our goal. We take steps. Let’s first all get out of the first round and then we’ll see what happens.”
Magic’s Franz Wagner makes preseason debut, Terrence Ross starts in win over Spurs
The Orlando Magic had a pair of lineup shakeups for their Thursday preseason matchup at the San Antonio Spurs.
Second-year forward Franz Wagner was available against the Spurs while Terrence Ross moved into the starting lineup.
The moves helped, with the main rotation keeping the game close enough before the deep bench unit closed the game out on a 20-8 run to secure a 102-99 win.
Wagner, who was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie first team and finished fourth (two third-place votes) in voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, sat out of the Magic’s preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
He started alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero, in the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, in the frontcourt for the first time.
Carter finished with team-highs of 20 points (8-13) and 10 rebounds for a double-double to go along with 3 assists and 2 blocks in 22 minutes. Wagner recorded 12 points (4-8) and 3 assists while Banchero had 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.
“You have guys that can guard multiple positions, but also, you have three young guys who can make great decisions,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday’s shootaround. “They’re all ball movers. They understand where guys are on the floor and they’re willing passers. That’s such a great combination to put out on the floor for us.”
Wagner, Banchero and Carter have the potential to be the Magic’s long-term starting frontcourt.
“The sky is the limit,” Carter said of the trio. “Franz is a player who plays the right way. He plays to win. It’s really easy playing with Franz. It’s P’s first year, so he’s going to go through stuff that all rookies go through. But at the same time, he’s a phenomenal player and he also plays to win.”
Ross started in place of Cole Anthony, who was available off the bench, alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt. Mo Bamba was available off the bench after starting against Memphis because of Wagner’s absence.
“Terrence has been fantastic,” Mosley said. “For these young guys, he’s been a true pro. He opens the floor up because teams have to honor and respect him. His voice has been great. His actions have followed his voice.”
Moe Wagner led the bench with 10 points (4-7) while R.J. Hampton had 8 points (4-7), 7 rebounds 3 assists and 3 steals.
Markelle Fultz (fractured big left toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) remain sidelined.
The Magic are monitoring Franz Wagner’s preseason workload after a month-long summer run with Germany’s men’s national basketball team, which included playing in friendlies, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 — a tournament Germany won the bronze medal in after defeating Poland on Sept. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Franz Wagner averaged 15.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes (nine games) in EuroBasket.
Orlando will play the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday to wrap up the back-to-back.
“We’ll make sure he’s working his way back the right way,” Mosley told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s going to be [about] how his body responds to that first game more than anything.”
The Magic conclude their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Adebayo, Lowry sharp as shorthanded Heat crush Durant, Nets 109-80 in exhibition win
When it doubt, sit it out.
That essentially was the theme of Thursday night’s 109-80 exhibition victory at Barclays Center even before the Miami Heat took the court against the Brooklyn Nets.
So no Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven and Dewayne Dedmon for the Heat, and still no Victor Oladipo or Gabe Vincent.
In each case, nothing more than nagging aches and pains, but also no reason for coach Erik Spoelstra to push things two weeks out from the Oct. 19 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
It also was a case of Nets Lite, with Brooklyn without Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris and T.J. Warren. In the wake of the birth of his second child this week, Irving watched from the baseline.
Through it all, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo played as leading men for the Heat, Adebayo closing with 17 points in 24 minutes, Lowry with 15 in 24. By contrast, it was a quiet night for Jimmy Butler, with two points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut.
The Heat also got 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals from undrafted prospect Jamal Cain.
Spoelstra said the game was heartening because of the intensity delivered by his team after a blowout preseason-opening loss Tuesday night at FTX Arena to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“That’s who we are,” he said. “That’s what we want to establish.”
Kevin Durant led the Nets with 22 points in 26 minutes.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s exhibition against the Nets:
1. Power drain: It turns out Yurtseven closed Tuesday’s loss with ankle soreness, unable to convince Spoelstra to allow him to play.
“I tried going at shootaround, but they said no,” Yurtseven said.
Then, 90 minutes before tipoff, the Heat announced that Dedmon was not available due to plantar fasciitis.
“Something new, but I’m OK,” Dedmon said.
That put on hold the experimentation with dual centers that Spoelstra utilized Tuesday in starting Yurtseven and Adebayo.
Instead, it was first-round pick Nikola Jovic entering as the Heat’s first center off the bench, with an impressive display of his oversized perimeter skills, closing with 10 points, five assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes.
“He’s extremely unique,” Spoelstra said of the 6-foot-10 19-year-old.
2. Still undecided: With Martin out due to knee pain, it further put on hold a decision on the starting replacement at power forward for P.J. Tucker, who left in free agency for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Tuck had a major influence on our team, there’s no denying that,” Spoelstra said, “but our guys have been around long enough that you just have to expect that there will be some change.
“You’re not going to plug somebody in to be him. I don’t want that. You know that it’ll look different, and that’s what I want to be intentional about, being open-minded. I’d like to be different and hopefully better, and it might be two or three different players. It might be one. But I don’t know at this point.”
Haywood Highsmith opened Thursday at power forward, scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists.
3. Quick change: With a quick turnaround to Friday night’s exhibition in Memphis, Herro said he also expects to sit out against the Grizzlies. Herro bruised his right knee during Tuesday’s loss but continued on.
“It’s just sore,” Herro said, “so I really need a couple of days.”
Max Strus started in place of Herro, closing 4 of 12 from the field.
Spoelstra said before Thursday’s game that the expectation is for Oladipo to make his preseason debut in Monday night’s home exhibition against the Houston Rockets. The Heat have been cautious with Oladipo after four injury-plagued seasons.
But Spoelstra said the plan is for Vincent to make his first preseason appearance in Memphis, with the reserve guard dealing with knee pain the past two weeks.
“I’m hopeful,” Vincent said.
Following the game, Spoelstra said Adebayo, Lowry and Butler all would be given the night off in Memphis.
4. Butler’s debut: After being held out Tuesday, ostensibly for rest, Butler was back in an NBA setting for the first time since his missed 3-point attempt late in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals instead sent the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals.
Butler joined Highsmith, Strus, Adebayo and Lowry in the starting lineup.
Butler closed 1 of 4 from the field, with four rebounds and an assist.
“He’s had a great camp,” Spoelstra said of Butler. “He’s in terrific shape.”
5. Kid stuff: With so many rotation players out, it opened the door for early minutes for Heat neophytes Jovic, Cain, Dru Smith and Marcus Garrett.
Cain showed the athleticism that earned a camp invitation out of summer league, with the undrafted guard out of Oakland University making his first five shots.
“You feel good for guys that have really been putting in the work,” Spoelstra said.
Cain said the game pitted him against his basketball idol in Durant.
“I was trying to embrace the moment,” Cain said.
Robbinsdale Armstrong’s running game overpowers Apple Valley in 34-14 victory
Reggie Carter rushed for 143 yards and three scores and Robbinsdale Armstrong beat Apple Valley 34-14 Thursday.
Jamen Malone added 109 rushing yards and 92 passing for the 6-0 Falcons, ranked fifth in the latest Class 5A poll.
Jackson Thornburg threw for 161 yards and a touchdown for Apple Valley. Ian Haueter had an interception.
Down 27-0 in the fourth, Aiden Wiens had a 27-yard touchdown reception for Apple Valley. Jayden Cunningham recovered the onside kick and scored on a 6-yard run with under 4 minutes to play.
Of the Eagles’ 239 yards, almost half came in the final frame.
Apple Valley (3-3) entered on a three-game winning streak, albeit against a pair of winless teams — Bloomington Jefferson and Cretin-Derham Hall — and one-win Two Rivers. The Eagles are at undefeated St. Thomas next Friday.
Primarily running a no-huddle offense with multiple-receiver sets, the Eagles’ offense struggled from the outset against a Falcons defense that allowed just 36 points in its first four games, before top-10 Chanhassen scored 29 last week.
Apple Valley punted on four of its first five series, recording one first down in the quartet.
A 38-yard completion from Thornburg to Myles Matthies highlighted the other possession that ended with a turnover on downs at the Armstrong 30-yard line. A second-quarter drive stalled at the Armstrong 29.
A 50-yard run by Malone set up Carter’s 16-yard run on the next play for the only points of the opening quarter.
Moline’s 16-yard run on third and 9 set up another Carter touchdown on the next play. This time it was from the 8 for a 13-0 lead early in quarter two.
A fake handoff to Carter got many defenders to bite and led to an easy 12-yard toss-and-catch from Malone to Marquan Tucker to make it 20-0 in the final minute of the first half. The duo hooked up for an 8-yard gain on a fourth-and-7 moments earlier.
Carter scored from the 1 early in the fourth and Kevon Johnson from the 15 with 1:15 left.
Ben Simmons’ lack of rim pressure underscores Nets loss to Heat, 109-80
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is 6 feet flat. Nets star Ben Simmons is 6-foot-10.
But when Simmons had Lowry one-on-one in the high post with a clear height advantage in the third quarter of Thursday night’s matchup, he tossed the ball out to the perimeter to his teammate, Kevin Durant.
And when Durant did what any good teammate would do – get the ball back to the man with the mismatch – Simmons posted up Lowry, took one dribble and kicked the ball back out to the perimeter.
O’Neale missed the lightly contested three.
Thursday night’s matchup between the Nets and Heat was only the second of four preseason games — and it was a game both Kyrie Irving (paternal leave) and Joe Harris (ankle maintenance) watched from the sidelines — but the 109-80 loss to a shorthanded conference rival underscored a glaring area for concern the Nets will need to address if they’re positioning themselves for a long playoff run.
Simmons does not have much of an inclination to attack the basket.
It’s responsible to keep in mind that Thursday night marked just Simmons’ second game after 480 days away from NBA basketball. It marked just his second game after offseason back surgery, and just his second game with new teammates, with newly installed systems on both offense and defense.
It’s also responsible to keep in mind that the offense had much more pop Monday night with a fully healthy starting five that featured both Irving and Harris against Simmons’ former 76ers team.
But while SImmons and his lack of a jumper have been much the topic of conversation, it’s Simmons’ lack of an inclination to put pressure on the rim that was a concern. After all, it’s putting pressure on the rim that forces an opposing defense to contract, and when the defense contracts, Simmons’ playmaking skills — coupled with the Nets’ perimeter shooters — can be lethal.
If Simmons isn’t going to attack the rim, however, and he’s not a threat from anywhere remotely close to the three-point line, the Nets are almost playing four-on-five basketball. Against an elite defensive team like the Heat, that was Brooklyn’s undoing on the offensive end Thursday night.
Simmons may have tallied more assists had his teammates converted on some of their open looks. On one play, for example, Simmons rifled a one-handed pass in transition to a streaking Durant, who pulled up on the fastbreak for his trademark, in-stride three.
The shot didn’t drop, but there’s loads of historical evidence proving it will drop at many junctures this season. The sequence was proof that if the Nets stick with it through what Nash described as a period that’s “going to be ugly at times,” there’s potential for a dynamic offense given all of Brooklyn’s weapons.
But Simmons also passed up on possessions which were advantageous for him to score. On another possession, with his back to the basket on the baseline, he threw an over-the-head dump-off pass to a teammate cutting next to him. The pass was tipped away and intercepted.
The pass was predictable because Simmons didn’t — and doesn’t — look to score. He turned the ball over six times to only four assists in 25 minutes through the first three quarters before head coach Steve Nash benched the starters and key reserves for the final stretch of the game. Some of the turnovers were telegraphed passes from a player not looking to score.
And such is the state of affairs for the Nets, because this is who Simmons is as a player. He is one of the most physically gifted players in all of basketball — a near seven-footer with supreme athleticism, physique and playmaking skills — but his reluctance to attack the basket often bails out opposing defenses.
Durant finished with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor but showed some frustration when he accidentally threw the ball away attempting to get the ball to O’Neale, kicking off a Heat fast break and putting them on the line.
Nash warned things would look ugly early as the Nets adjust to both new rotations and new schemes, and ugly described their loss to the Heat on Thursday. It’s only preseason, but the same can be said for the two other Eastern Conference contenders who have blown the cap off the Barclays Center.
Next up: five more days of training camp before traveling to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks on Oct. 12.
