Investors Should Check These Data Before Buying HBAR

Hedera shows lots of potential, despite some major hiccups lately. Investors will be better equipped if they examine some key data before acquiring HBAR.

Here’s a quick look at some important numbers:

HBAR currently trades at $0.05798

Trading volume currently at $36.2 million

Hedera circulating supply at 22.97%

Hedera is a new and revolutionary open-sourced crypto network that utilizes a distributed ledger technology that is designed to allow both developers and users to use DApps.

HBAR Up 2.05% As Of Press Time

HBAR’s development activity has seen tremendous growth in such a short span of time since November 2018. Notably, HBAR has ranked third, next to Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA).

Hedera is designed to solve the nagging problems in terms of scalability, which is a huge problem among blockchains.

Right now, Hedera is seen to be one of the winners in terms of scalability and security when pitted with other blockchains which is why it remains to be one of the most popular and widely used enterprise-grade blockchain in the world.

According to CoinMarketCap, HBAR, the 39th largest cryptocurrency, trades at $0.05798 or shows a spike of 2.05% as of press time.

With its current price, HBAR is noticeably 91% sidetracked from its all-time high.

Hedera Trading Volume Down 89%

On a year-to-date basis, HBAR has also evidently dropped by 408%. The downtrend of HBAR has started following its daily high that registered at $249.68 million seen on May 12.

The trading volume of HBAR is currently at $36.2 million, showing a decline of 89% since its ATH on May 12.

More so, the circulating supply of HBAR has also plunged together with the trading volume and price. The circulating supply is at 22.97 billion or at 46% since January.

The daily chart for HBAR shows the spike of buying pressure that is growing to date.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that HBAR liquidations only made up 0.00001% of the total market’s $52.04 million in liquidations during the past 24 hours.

Coinglass reports that the total value of all HBAR trades in the preceding 24 hours was pegged at $6,615.

