Mets waiting for wild card series to ‘dictate’ pitching plans
The Mets are keeping their pitching plans as top secret as the nuclear codes.
Manager Buck Showalter was hesitant to give away any information about the club’s starting rotation for their NL wild card series against the San Diego Padres. We know that Max Scherzer will start Friday night at Citi Field. But after that, he’s still not saying.
“We know what we’re planning to do, but some things are dictated by (Friday) night’s game,” Showalter said Thursday at Citi Field after the Mets held their first postseason workout.
Reading between the lines it looks as though the Mets will use Jacob deGrom on Saturday if the Padres win the first game of the series. If the Mets win Friday and are looking to close out the series in Game 2, they would use Chris Bassitt. This would allow them to save deGrom for an NLDS start in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers are waiting for the winner of this series.
Typically, teams don’t have to start worrying about which arms are available for the next round until a few games into play, but with a short series like this, wild card teams have to do some advance planning.
So, how do they balance that? The Mets have a deep staff, but if they use Scherzer, Bassitt and deGrom in a wild card series, would they trust Carlos Carrasco or Taijuan Walker to start against the Dodgers on Monday night?
Scherzer has struggled with an oblique injury this season and recently missed time in September when it forced him onto the injured list. The 2019 World Series-winning ace says it isn’t a concern right now, but he doesn’t want to talk about the potential of pitching on short rest until it becomes a reality.
“Worry about that at a different point in time,” he said. “We have a three game set, all I’ve got to do is go out there pitch Game 1. We can figure out the rest later, we’ve got to win the series first.”
The Padres have already lined up Blake Snell behind Game 1 starter Yu Darvish. Darvish is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career games against the Mets (all starts) and Snell, a southpaw, is 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA in six games.
Bassitt is 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts against San Diego, two of which came this season. The big right-hander, who was acquired from the Oakland A’s ahead of the season, took the loss in both games against the Padres this year. In San Diego on June 8, he lasted just 3 1/3 innings, getting hammered for seven earned runs. Bassitt pitched well in the home contest on July 23 but Manny Machado hit a two-run homer off of the right-hander in the sixth inning to help the Padres win 2-1.
DeGrom did not face San Diego this season but the right-hander is 6-3 with a 1.28 ERA in 10 career games against the Padres.
It’s a tough call, but the Mets are playing the odds as they progress through this short, best-of-three series.
“The focus is completely on tomorrow night’s game,” Showalter said. “When you’re doing rosters and stuff, without jeopardizing it, you have to put your best foot forward to these three games. You do have to at least consider that everybody does. The tiebreaker will always be what’s best for these three games.”
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”
Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”
U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. As recently as this week, though, they have said they have seen no change to Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of U.S. nuclear forces.
“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.
Biden also challenged Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.
“I don’t there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.
Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden said he was still “trying to figure” out Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. “Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”
Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country’s vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine.
“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction … and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said Sept. 21, adding with a lingering stare at the camera, “It’s not a bluff.”
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. has been “clear” to Russia about what the “consequences” of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be.
“This is something that we are attuned to, taking very seriously, and communicating directly with Russia about, including the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if they went down that dark road,” Sullivan said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that Putin understood that the “world will never forgive” a Russian nuclear strike.
“He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he would be unable any more to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I’m confident of that,” Zelenskyy said.
—
Miller reported from Washington.
Vikings take tremendous pride in special teams, and it has paid off during 3-1 start
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has made eight Pro Bowls and is heading for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s been handed throughout his career all sorts of trophies and game balls.
But there is one seemingly simple item he got this season that he also cherishes. He received from special teams coordinator Matt Daniels a cap with a logo on the front reading “S.T,” which recognizes those who play on special teams.
“I’m happy I’m still on the special teams and to receive one of those hats, for sure,’’ Peterson said. “I wear it every Saturday to the special teams meeting.’’
With his career accolades, Peterson, in his 12th season, easily could beg off on special teams if he wanted. But he likes being on the field-goal and extra-point block team, which paid off when he blocked a field goal in Week 2 at Philadelphia.
Peterson, 32, likes the pride members of the special teams have under Daniels, an enthusiastic coach in his first Vikings season.
“That’s one of those phases of the team that you have a bunch of wild dogs on, that can change at any given time a game,’’ Peterson said. “(Special teams) give your team a different energy and a different vibe that can help you thrive throughout a game.”
The pride the Vikings have with their special teams has been paying off. When asked about Minnesota’s 3-1 start, quarterback Kirk Cousins said he has been “very pleased with our special teams” and that “they’ve played at a very, very high level.”
Kicker Greg Joseph was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for hitting five field goals, including the game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, in Minnesota’s 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday in London. Joseph, called “G-Money” by Daniels, has made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts this season, including a 56-yarder that tied the record for the longest in team history. His two misses were both from 56 yards.
Rookie punter Ryan Wright completed a pass for a first down against the Saints on a fake punt and has been impressive with his ball striking. He’s averaging 47.5 yards gross and 44.3 yards net per punt.
Punt returner Jalen Reagor got off to a slow start after being acquired before the season from Philadelphia but has averaged 10.8 yards on four punt returns the past two games. And the Vikings are second-best in the NFL in pinning teams deep on kickoff returns.
“Our guys are just doing really, really well right now, and I’m proud of them,’’ Joseph said. “They take pride in it and that’s a big thing with special teams that you don’t always see.”
Leading the unit is Daniels, 33, who was an NFL safety from 2012-15 but mostly played on special teams. His nickname is “Hat,” going back to when he was a freshman at Duke in 2008 and he broke a running back’s facemask with a hard hit.
“They said, ‘Dang, Matt lays the hat,’ so I became ‘Matt the Hat,’ because I hit people really hard. …. Everybody (now) calls, ‘Hat. Coach Hat,’ ’’ he said.
In order to build camaraderie, Daniels distributed the caps before the season and also placed a card with words of wisdom on the locker of each special teams player. The cards read, “You are not the most important person on the practice field. Your teammate is. He sacrifices his time, his energy, his body in order to train, hone you. For without him, you can’t train. He helps make you the best version of you. Respect your teammate. Vikings special teamer.”
“Our whole unit, nobody’s a individual,” rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah said while pointing to the card. “We’re out there collectively doing our job.”
On some teams, players might get down because they’re not starters and might think they have been relegated to special teams. Reserve safety Josh Metellus, in his third season as a special teams fixture, said that’s not the case on the Vikings.
“Not everybody can be a starter,’’ Metellus said. “You only can have 11 on each side, so we’re just embracing our role and just want to go out there and win.”
Metellus said Daniels is a “natural-born leader” and players want to listen to what he has to say. He said Vikings defensive stars Harrison Smith and Eric Kendricks attend special teams meetings even though they don’t play on the unit.
“Let’s continue to build this thing out, let’s continue to ball with one another, let’s continue to create this atmosphere of learning from one another and trusting one another,’’ Daniels said of what he preaches.
Daniels also has given some of his custom caps to Minnesota coaches. That has gone over well.
“You see a lot of guys, people around the building, offensive coaches and defensive coaches wearing them,’’ said head coach Kevin O’Connell. “I think I try to wear mine and they tell me it looks funny on my head. I’ll try to wear it just so they know I got it and I support them, but I think it’s just a cool thing he does.’’
Meanwhile, Peterson has continued to cherish his cap. He was asked about the possibility of someone who doesn’t meet Daniels’ criteria getting one.
“It’s very impossible,’’ Peterson said. “I think Hat only gave them out to guys who participate on special teams, so I’m lucky to have one.”
Buck Showalter, Mets face new challenge in wild card series
Buck Showalter has managed in a myriad of situations throughout his 21-year Major League managerial career. When the Mets skipper takes the field Friday night in the NL Wild Card Series, he’ll look over in the dugout and see an opposing manager that he once managed (Bob Melvin) and a 30-year-old third baseman who he managed at 20 (Manny Machado).
But the one thing he hasn’t done is manage a best-of-three series, like he will this weekend when the Mets host the San Diego Padres. Part of MLB’s expanded postseason, the wild card series is now three games instead of one and four teams in each league play instead of two. It’s a new challenge for even the most grizzled of veterans.
“We kept trying to reach there for something,” Showalter said Thursday after the Mets’ NL wild card workout at Citi Field. “But it’s hard to project.”
Just about the only thing he can project — or was willing to project — on the eve of the 2022 postseason was the starting pitcher for Game 1: right-hander Max Scherzer. Game 2 will either be Jacob deGrom or Chris Bassitt and both pitchers are prepared to start at some point over the weekend.
While Showalter might be playing coy with the media and fans, behind closed doors it’s a different story. Showalter has had a longstanding philosophy of transparency with players no matter what their status is on the team. While things can change quicker than a deGrom fastball in this game, he feels that allowing players to prepare will give them a chance to succeed.
Just ask Melvin, who played for Showalter on the 1994 Yankees. The former catcher was at the very end of Showalter’s bench in the Bronx, only getting into nine games for the Yankees that season. But Showalter wanted Melvin to make sure those nine games counted.
“He was the first manager that kind of explained to me why I was playing on a certain day,” Melvin said. “I didn’t get to play a ton so it was important to me. He let me prepare for a particular pitcher. So he would say, ‘OK, you’re playing this on this day,’ and it might have been two or three days before, so it let me visualize and prepare for that.
“I appreciated that as a bench player.”
The game has changed in a way that necessitates quality play from the bench. Maybe Showalter saw that coming and maybe he didn’t, but it was an important aspect of managing for him in the 1990s and it still is today.
“There’s an old expression: You always remember how somebody made you feel,” Showalter said. “You always try to put yourself in a relief pitcher’s shoes, you’ve got to pick their brain, you’ve got to talk to them. Especially up here, those people are going to be instrumental in whether or not you want to lose a baseball game. ‘Oh, he’s not that important.’ Well, all of the sudden you need him to play for a week.”
Showalter stressed that he still tries to put himself in the shoes of his players when facing certain situations. Melvin does as well because he learned to do so from Showalter.
“A lot of what I do now was influenced by him, even though he was a younger manager at the time,” Melvin said. “I’ve watched him very closely over the years and we’ve maintained a relationship, so it’s pretty cool to be in this situation.”
It’s clear that Showalter’s influence on the Mets has been largely positive this season. This was a team that has had championship aspirations ever since losing the 2015 World Series. The 2016 Mets lost the NL wild card game to the San Francisco Giants and until this year, haven’t made the playoffs since.
The “five aces” rotation fell apart. The club continually tried to patch the holes in the roster but were unsuccessful and often couldn’t get out of its own way. The Mets are on their fourth manager and fourth general manager since 2015.
New owner Steve Cohen couldn’t stabilize the operation overnight, but hiring Showalter over the winter proved to be the right move. This year, the won the second-most games in club history with the 66-year-old Showalter at the helm and the headlines have been largely positive and devoid of scandal. Whether or not Showalter leads the Mets to a World Series win, it’s clear he has had a hand in changing the culture.
Now that the transition has started, the veteran manager, who has taken four different teams to the postseason, faces a new challenge in this newly-reformatted postseason.
The Mets are eager to conquer it.
“We have the ability to be the last team standing, and regardless of where we’re at in the playoffs,” first baseman Pete Alonso said. “To get where we want to be, we have to beat everybody anyways.”
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and DAVID RISING
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.
The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.
Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood.
A teacher told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
“I ran to the back, the children were asleep,” said the young woman, who did not give her name, choking back her words. “The children were two or three years old.”
Another witness said staff at the day care center had locked the door, but the gunman shot his way in.
“The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms,” the witness, whose name wasn’t given, told Thailand’s Kom Chad Luek television. “I didn’t think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.”
At least 10 people were wounded, including six critically, police spokesman Archayon Kraithong said.
The attack took place in the rural town of Uthai Sawan in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nongbua Lamphu, one of the country’s poorest regions.
A video taken by a first responder arriving at the scene showed rescuers rushing into the single-story building past a shattered glass front door, with drops of blood visible on the ground in the entryway.
In footage posted online after the attack, frantic family members could be heard weeping outside the building. One image showed the floor smeared with blood where sleeping mats were scattered around the room. Pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.
Police identified the attacker as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap. Police Maj. Gen. Paisal Luesomboon told PPTV in an interview that he was fired from the force earlier this year because of the drug charge.
In a Facebook posting, Thai police chief Gen. Dumrongsak Kittiprapas said the man, who had been a sergeant, was due in court Friday for a hearing in the case involving methamphetamine, and speculated that he may have chosen the day care center because it was close to his home.
Earlier, Dumrongsak told reporters that the main weapon used was a 9mm pistol that the man had purchased himself. Paisal said he also had a shotgun and a knife.
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who planned to travel to the scene on Friday, told reporters that initial reports were that the former officer was having personal problems.
“This shouldn’t happen,” he said. “I feel deep sadness toward the victims and their relatives.”
Police have not given a full breakdown of the death toll, but they have said at least 22 children and two adults were killed at the day care. At least two more children were killed elsewhere.
Some family members of those killed in the attack were still at the scene of the rampage late into the evening. Mental health workers sat with them, trying to bring comfort, according to Thai TBS television.
Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries such as the United States and Brazil, but higher than in Japan and Singapore, which have strict gun-control laws. The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.
Mass shootings are rare but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Asia, with 15.1 weapons per 100 population compared to only 0.3 in Singapore and 0.25 in Japan. That’s still far lower than the U.S. rate of 120.5 per 100 people, according to a 2017 survey by Australia’s GunPolicy.org nonprofit organization.
The country’s previous worst mass shooting involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.
Nearly 60 others were wounded in that attack. Its death toll surpassed that of the previously worst attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok that killed 20 people. It was allegedly carried out by human traffickers in retaliation for a crackdown on their network.
Last month, a clerk shot co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before he was arrested.
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the TV station, Kom Chad Luek, not Kom Chad Leuk, and to correct the police chief’s name to Dumrongsak Kittiprapas, not Damrongsak Kittiprapha.
___
Rising reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul, Elaine Kurtenbach and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison for fatal shooting in Payne-Phalen
A St. Paul gunman has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison for the November shooting death of a 32-year-old man in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Deveon Quintarius Kirk, 48, pleaded guilty in July to a second-degree murder charge alleging he shot Rashaad Van Pelt nine times in an alley in the 1000 block of York Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
On Wednesday, Ramsey County District Judge Richard Kyle sentenced Kirk to 322 months in prison, giving him credit for 298 days he’s already served in custody.
Also charged in the case with second-degree murder were two men who were allegedly with Kirk when they confronted Van Pelt — Dontaye Javonne Thomas, 31, of Minneapolis, and Jai’Patric Ni’Carlo Timberlake, 21, of Burnsville.
A fourth man who was also there and not charged told police that Kirk shot Van Pelt “for no reason,” the complaint states. He said Van Pelt had no weapons and was not threatening them or being aggressive before he was shot.
At the time of the shooting, Kirk was on supervised probation after a felony domestic assault conviction in Ramsey County District Court. Kirk had pleaded guilty to the charge. In October 2020, Judge Joy Bartscher stayed a prison sentence of one year and a day and put him on three years of probation.
The shooting also happened between Kirk’s plea and his sentencing on an unrelated charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In December, he was sentenced to five years in prison for that conviction.
In the murder case, prosecutors later amended charges against Timberlake, adding one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, which he pleaded guilty to in July in exchange for dismissal of the murder charge. Last month, Bartscher sentenced Timberlake, who had no prior criminal convictions, to 15 months in prison, while also giving him credit for 208 days already served in custody.
Court records show the case against Thomas has been suspended after he was found incompetent to participate in defense proceedings under and then civilly committed due to mental illness. A review hearing is scheduled for March 17.
