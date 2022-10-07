News
Odom Lamar And Transgender Girlfriend Daniela Daniiellè Alexis’ Rumored Relationship Ends In The Mud
Former NBA player, a divorcee, and an ex-partner for four other women, Lamar Odom is yet again in another failed relationship with his Australian transgender girlfriend Daniiellè Alexis. And Daniiellè seems to be testy about the fallout. Girl expected so much from a man who couldn’t stop drugs for his kid?
It can be somewhat difficult for transgenders to find love so when Daniiellè met Odom it was all joy with her, constantly posting images of them on Instagram. Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband, and ex-fiancé of Liza Morales and Sabrina Parr is not fond of working on relationships. So, the news of him dating a transgender was a massive shock looking at his past relationships. However, the former NBA player couldn’t be the ideal partner for Daniiellè as expected.
Meanwhile, Daniiellè is all emotional and may leave the United States altogether to start a new life in Australia. This is messy! Per Daniiellè’s rant, it appears Odom is acting transphobic and has not accepted her for who she is.
Via Media Take Out:
Lamar Odom was trending last week, when he was seen all across social media with a popular Australian transgender actress. Well it appears that the two have split up – and Daniella (the trans-woman) seems to be in her feelings over things ending.
Daniella posted a very shady IG post a few weeks back, shortly after news of her apparent relationship with Lamar went viral. Daniella posted that she – and other transgenders like herself have “been silenced for years. On the backs of others comfortabilities and lives.”
The post seemed to suggest that someone in her life was “uncomfortable” being around her. Fans are speculating that she’s talking about Lamar.
She continued, “But with time Brought bravery and truth. A source can spin its web the way they please but those in reality know what’s real and what’s not. All you can do is get blessings from the people you love and those close to you, but don’t waste your time trying to get approval from those who are closed and on their own agenda.”
Then yesterday, Daniella told fans that she’s leaving the United States and moving back to Australia. She told fans that she’s “catching flights not feelings” and “she’s going home.”
How in love do you have to be to relocate to an entirely different country because of a breakup?
News
One-dimensional Mitchell Robinson is committed to expanding his offense
More impressive: Aaron Judge besting Babe Ruth or Mitchell Robinson toppling Wilt Chamberlain?
“I’m gonna say my record,” Robinson answered.
The question and answer, of course, were said in jest. Not all field-goal percentages are created equal.
When Robinson supplanted Chamberlain with the NBA’s highest single-season field-goal percentage, the Knicks center only attempted shots inside the paint. It was like winning the Masters while starting each hole on the green. His 74.2% conversion rate in the 2019-20 season (which pummeled Chamberlain’s mark from 1972-73) was mostly accomplished through an assortment of dunks, appearing effortless and failsafe for a 7-footer with bounce.
Now rewarded for these physical gifts with a $60 million contract, Robinson is again teasing an expansion of his offensive repertoire. This time it’s more realistic. He wants to incorporate a post-up game.
“I’m pretty sure everybody’s scouting report is just, catch a lob, this and that,” Robinson said. “So you got to add. You got to.”
Robinson seems to have finally abandoned his public desire to hoist 3-pointers. As a former Knicks assistant coach once told me, “Why doesn’t he figure out how to hit free throws first?”
Asked Thursday whether he still harbors those 3-point dreams, Robinson admitted, “I really just want to do crossovers, I ain’t gonna lie. I don’t want to shoot too much.
“But definitely I got to do something. It’s year 5. I go to do something.”
The ‘something’ is working with the ball and his back to the basket. Robinson had some opportunities in the first quarter of Tuesday’s preseason opener, including a pump-fake pivot lay-up that was called back because of his 3-second violation.
The play developed after a defensive switch left a smaller Bojan Bogdonavic to guard Robinson.
“My moves are solid,” Robinson said. “I got a nice look.”
Still, the reasons Robinson signed his big contract in the summer remain with his base. He’s imposing at the rim on both sides of the court.
Coach Tom Thibodeau called Robinson ‘the best offensive rebounder in the NBA,’ which tracks with the statistics. The 24-year-old was only behind Memphis’ Steven Adams in total offensive rebounds last season.
Robinson credited that strength training — which now has him in his sweet spot between 270 and 275 pounds — for his offensive rebounding prowess.
“People boxed me out and I couldn’t really do too much on the offensive glass. But now, I got a little weight, so it helps a lot,” Robinson said.
We’ll see if that translates positively to other phases of his game. Specifically in the post.
“The athleticism is special, but I also think the strength component, when he added that piece to it – he can take a hit and get through that. He’s shown that,” Thibodeau said. But I think a lot of other areas of his game have improved also — the rim protection, that part is obvious. I think he’s starting to grow now offensively.”
News
Dolphins defense needs to get back to forcing turnovers, pressuring QBs like its normal self
The trademark for the Miami Dolphins’ defense over the past two seasons has been big plays. It’s a game-changing unit that can turn a game in its favor by pressuring the quarterback, getting him down or forcing opponents into turnovers — and maybe even scoring on those opportunities.
You couldn’t tell by watching this team through the first quarter of the 2022 season.
The Dolphins, while 3-1 through a four-game gauntlet to start the season, have just one interception among four total takeaways. They have registered seven sacks. Only three teams have taken down the quarterback fewer times through four games: Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. Miami is second-worst in the NFL in pressure percentage, at 13.4 percent of opponent dropbacks, according to Pro Football Reference, ahead of only the Los Angeles Rams, surprisingly.
Last year, the Dolphins were fifth in the NFL in sacks (48). In pressure percentage, Miami was third in the league at 28.5 percent. The Dolphins were 14th in the league with 14 interceptions, but going back to 2020, that season Miami was tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions.
“Turnovers is a thing that we stress, and we’ll continue to stress it,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said on Thursday. “Those are usually game-changing or momentum-type plays for a defense. Yeah, we’d obviously like to have more than we have. There’s no question about that. I think any time that you present problems [for an opponent], whatever they may be, it presents an opportunity for progress.”
Many of those problems the Dolphins can present an opposing offense start by rushing the passer, and Miami is still not getting very many pressures.
“Sometimes it can be a scheme thing, sometimes it can be an individual thing or a matchup-based thing,” said Boyer, who added he doesn’t base a pass rush’s success on sack statistics. “Or another thing is when you pressure at a high rate, the ball comes out a little bit faster and you’re seeing quicker routes and a lot more check-downs.”
On paper, the Dolphins should have one of the fiercest pass-rush units in the league. Returning most key contributors from last year’s defense, adding edge defenders Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers ahead of the season should only provide a boost.
Ingram has done his part. The 33-year-old veteran was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month as he has two sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown through September.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and second-year outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips only have one sack each. Some of the exotic blitzes Boyer, who now is running the defense without ex-coach Brian Flores’ backing, has dialed up in the past have seen counters made from opponents.
“Our goal is to affect the quarterback with the pass rush,” said defensive line coach Austin Clark, who noted early missed opportunities for Phillips and Flowers in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. “I like the pieces we got. The effort is there. We’ve just got to finish a little bit better overall.”
The Dolphins snagged an interception on their first defensive series of the season, but they have not picked off a passer since. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s tipped ball in the end zone that safety Jevon Holland hauled in was one of three takeaways against the Patriots on Sept. 11, as Miami won the turnover battle in that season-opening win, 3-0. Since an Ingram fumble recovery against Buffalo in Week 3 is the lone turnover forced.
Howard has been hampered by injuries to his groins, and the defense hasn’t had fellow cornerback Byron Jones opposite him, still on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list this week. Having the two at their respective posts — and healthy — is vital for the overall success of the defense, with tight man coverage in the secondary complementing the blitzes, even from the safeties in Holland and Brandon Jones.
On the edge, the Dolphins can look to win some 1-on-1 matchups on Sunday against a Jets offensive line that has three tackles — Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and George Fant — on injured reserve and another, Max Mitchell, unlikely to play with a knee injury. Brown may come off IR before the game, though, and Alijah Vera-Tucker kicking out to tackle could provide a solid tandem.
“We prepare like Duane Brown is out there, Alijah Vera-Tucker,” said Clark. “You look at the way they use their offensive line, they’ve got a bunch of different guys. That’s a small piece to the puzzle in terms of knowing your personnel and how you’re rushing a certain type of guy. It’s definitely a part of it.”
Helping the Dolphins’ potential to create more sacks and turnovers is that they have been solid in run defense, outside of a few long rushes and quarterback scrambles to mobile passers they’ve faced in the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Bills’ Josh Allen. Getting New York into third-and-longs will provide chances to put Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was intercepted twice last week against the Steelers, under duress.
News
Orioles reliever Dillon Tate joins Team USA roster for World Baseball Classic
Dillon Tate emerged as a key late-inning reliever for the Orioles in 2022. Before trying to repeat that role in 2023, he’ll represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
Tate, 28, joins Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins on Team USA. Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer will play for Team Israel, and more players could announce their intent to participate in the WBC, scheduled for March 8-21, in the coming weeks.
In his fourth major league season, Tate posted a 3.05 ERA in 73 2/3 innings, the second most out of the bullpen among Orioles behind only long reliever Keegan Akin. Tate served as manager Brandon Hyde’s primary right-handed setup man, earning a career-high five saves as an occasional fill-in for closers Jorge López and Félix Bautista. His strikeout rate of 20.5% was a more than 3% improvement from 2021 and his 5.5% walk rate was a career low. The sinkerballer’s 57.4% groundball rate was the eighth best of any reliever who threw at least 50 innings in 2022, according to Fangraphs.
The lone player left in the organization of the three acquired from the New York Yankees in July 2018 for All-Star closer Zack Britton, Tate was also the Orioles’ 2022 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, recognizing humanitarian actions off the field.
News
Zach Wilson looking to carry ‘resilience’ from first start into game against Dolphins
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s first start of the season resulted in a comeback victory.
What does Wilson take away from that game that he can carry into this weekend’s game against the Dolphins?
“Resilience from everyone up front,” Wilson said. “The O-line hunker down, anchoring down, giving me some good time back there.
“Then the receivers doing a great job winning their one on ones separating. The defense getting some good stops, not quitting. Understanding that the NFL can be ugly, wins are hard to come by and guys just kept fighting until the end.”
Wilson returned under center last week after spending the previous seven weeks on the sideline due to a meniscus injury and a bone bruise. Backup Joe Flacco filled in for Wilson while recovering and rehabbing from his injury. The Jets didn’t officially announce him to start until two days before their game against the Steelers.
Wilson had an inconsistent first start of the season, especially looking at his overall numbers. He completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Although Wilson looked rusty for the better part of three quarters against the Steelers, he played well during the critical moments of last Sunday’s game. During the fourth quarter, Wilson finished 10 of 12 as he threw for 128 yards and a touchdown pass.
Down 10 points halfway through the fourth quarter, Wilson led the Jets on two drives that changed the game’s outcome. First, Wilson threw a touchdown to Corey Davis that cut the Steelers lead to 20-17.
Before the start of the Jets last drive of the game late in the fourth quarter, Wilson displayed confidence in the Jets’ huddle after he said, “Let’s score a f’ing touchdown.”
“I think part of it was our mentality as an offense and what we were trying to do in this growth mindset,” Wilson said. “You step in a huddle, you look at a situation and you kind of feel the momentum and vibes.
“I think that’s a cool thing, a special thing and we learned a lot from that last drive. It’s going to be good for us moving forward.”
Apparently, Wilson’s message resonated with the rest of the team as on the Jets final drive, Wilson helped march the team down 70 yards, which set up running back Breece Hall’s two yard game-winning touchdown that put them up 24-20.
“He handed the rest of the group with resilience,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “To put together those two drives in the fourth quarter says a lot about those guys.
“It says a lot about him as a leader as he continues to grow and grow and mature compared to where he was last year in terms of being a leader. Through experience, it’s going to continue to get better and better.
“For him to lead that group and those guys to go out and make the plays we needed him to — I wish we wouldn’t have been put in that position. I gotta do a better job of making sure that doesn’t happen. But those guys took over in the fourth quarter and made a lot of plays.”
Now Wilson will look to lead the Jets to another victory against a divisional rival. The Dolphins come into Sunday’s matchup 3-1, which includes wins over AFC East foes New England and Buffalo.
Wilson and the Jets will be facing a Dolphins defense that ranks 31st in passing defense, allowing 299.3 yards per game through the air. Miami could be without its Pro Bowl cornerback.
Xavien Howard is “day to day” with a groin injury that forced him to exit last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. He also has missed the last two days of practice, which is not the best sign that he will play Sunday.
Wilson himself is dealing with an ankle injury as head coach Robert Saleh called it “nicks and bruises,” but also said the second-year player is fine. He practiced Wednesday on a limited basis but fully practiced Thursday,
“It’s just a little ankle,” Wilson said. “I was still able to do all the walkthrough reps and stuff like that.
“Unfortunately, that’s what the NFL is getting to anyway, so a lot of guys can stay healthy. I was able to get a full practice today and get a majority of those reps, so I feel like I’m in a good spot.”
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Four days after scoring his game-winning touchdown against the Steelers, Hall was named NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.
Hall rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries against the Steelers. He also caught 2 passes for 12 yards. He joins Garrett Wilson as the second Jets player to win the award this season. Wilson was named the Rookie of the Week after catching eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns during the Jets Week 2 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
INJURY REPORT
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) did not practice Thursday. The two players also missed Wednesday’s practice and both will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Linebacker Marcell Harris (neck) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Hall (knee) was limited for the second consecutive day.
News
Magic’s Franz Wagner making preseason debut vs. Spurs
Second-year forward Franz Wagner will be available for the Orlando Magic’s Thursday preseason matchup at the San Antonio Spurs.
Wagner, who was named to the All-Rookie first team and finished fourth (two third-place votes) in voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, sat out of the Magic’s preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday.
He’s expected to start alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero, in the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, in the frontcourt for the first time.
“You have guys that can guard multiple positions, but also, you have three young guys who can make great decisions,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday’s shootaround. “They’re all ball movers. They understand where guys are on the floor and they’re willing passers. That’s such a great combination to put out on the floor for us.”
That trio has the potential to be the Magic’s long-term starting frontcourt.
“The sky is the limit,” Carter said of the trio. “Franz is a player who plays the right way. He plays to win. It’s really easy playing with Franz. It’s P’s first year, so he’s going to go through stuff that all rookies go through. But at the same time, he’s a phenomenal player and he also plays to win. So, it’s very easy when you’re playing with guys who all have the same goal in mind.”
Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) remain sidelined.
The Magic are monitoring Wagner’s preseason workload after a month-long, summer run with Germany men’s national basketball team, which included playing in friendlies, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 — a tournament in which Germany won the bronze medal after defeating Poland on Sept. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Wagner averaged 15.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes (9 games) in EuroBasket.
Orlando will play the Mavericks in Dallas Friday to wrap up the back-to-back.
“We’ll make sure he’s working his way back the right way,” Mosley told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s going to be [about] how his body responds to that first game more than anything.”
The Magic conclude their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
News
Column: Chicago Bears have been nothing short of ugly on offense — despite what OC Luke Getsy says
Numbers don’t matter, Justin Fields said after Sunday’s 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants, explaining that the Chicago Bears’ 2-2 record is the only figure that counts.
That’s hard to dispute, and as the sample size grows it’s becoming increasingly difficult to say anything is working well on offense outside of the running game.
For the longest time, coaches divided seasons into quarters, evaluating the smaller portions. The addition of a 17th regular-season game a year ago changes that math.
Fields has the lowest passer rating in the NFL at 58.7. The next lowest is Mitch Trubisky at 73.7, and he lost his starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Fields is 31st out of 32 in QBR, the ESPN-created system that incorporates quarterbacks running the ball. Fields is at 26.2. The Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield is below him at 15.3.
“Who said the passing game wasn’t working?” Fields said Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy disputed the notion it has been a bumpy first four weeks for Fields, who is completing 50.7% of his pass attempts, 32nd in the NFL.
“I don’t think he’s had a rough month,” Getsy said. “He’s gotten better each week. He’s growing tremendously. We’re playing good football teams. It’s not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become and I know that he can become. The important thing is that we stay focused, keep our eyes on that progress or process and we make sure we get better each week, and I believe that we’re in that phase.”
Coach Matt Eberflus has said multiple times recently that the passing game is beginning to look better in practices, something that should carry over into games, but the idea the Bears have had a lot of good moments throwing the ball is disingenuous.
It’s easy to point to issues all over the place — quarterback, offensive line, skill-position players — but let’s zero in on a recurring theme. The offense is in the same spot it was in the last two years when former coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor regularly circled back to the common cause they believed was preventing them from unlocking the offense. Lazor said the Bears had to put third down on “the top of the list” for things to improve in 2021. It never happened.
- The Bears were 34.6% on third down in 2020, 31st in the NFL.
- They were 34.7% in 2021, last in the NFL.
- They currently are at 34%, 26th in the league.
As much as things have changed — coaching, scheme, personnel — the ineffectiveness on third down remains remarkably consistent. When they are struggling to sustain drives and cannot generate enough explosive plays, it makes scoring touchdowns a big challenge. Combine that with the red-zone ineptitude the Bears encountered last week and it’s a recipe for consistent failure.
The Bears have converted 17 of 50 third downs. In fairness, two were Fields kneel downs, but that doesn’t support the idea the offense has been anything close to OK. Of the 15 third downs the team has converted, seven were on scrambles or runs by Fields. That simply cannot be the answer for the Bears — it’s not sustainable and will make it difficult to keep the quarterback healthy.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has caught one pass for a first down on third down, an 18-yard play on third-and-9 on Sunday. He has been targeted only two other times on third down and both throws were intercepted. That doesn’t do anything to support the idea that Mooney can emerge as a No. 1 receiver.
Tight end Cole Kmet had big gains of 24 and 16 yards on third down in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Otherwise, he has been invisible. The offense lacks a crafty slot receiver who can find space underneath to make big plays on third-and-6 or less.
Fields is 15-of-22 passing for 216 yards on third down with two touchdown passes. Those numbers are pretty good. The problem is Fields has dropped back to pass 35 times on third down resulting in seven passing first downs — two on screens that were well blocked. Fields has 13 rushing attempts on third down — 10 scrambles and three designed runs — that have resulted in 77 yards and the seven first downs.
There is no easy solution to improving the third-down woes, and the struggles are easily traced to ineffectiveness on first and second down. Getsy said there isn’t a common them to third-down issues. It’s notable that of the Bears’ 50 third downs, 36 have been third-and-6 or more. The Bears are getting behind in down and distance and too often cannot catch up.
It would be a huge help if the offense could be more aggressive and productive on first down. The 56-yard pass to Mooney in the first quarter against the Giants came on first down. It flipped the field and led to a field goal. That long play accounts for 32% of Fields’ passing yards on first down.
Fields is 19 of 45 (42%) for 255 yards on first and second down on a total of 65 drop-backs. If that is not part of a “rough month,” what is? He has been sacked 11 times on first and second down, putting the offense behind the chains. If he can get to 55% passing on those downs — which still isn’t good — the offense would be in a better position. His poor passer rating is due in part to the fact he’s missing a lot of easy throws near the line of scrimmage or simply not attempting them.
The Bears face a Minnesota Vikings defense Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium that is tied for 11th in the league on third down, allowing opponents to convert on 35.4% of opportunities. Improvement on third down won’t come until first and second downs are better. Perhaps Getsy, who said the benchmark for third down is 48% — that usually is the top figure at the end of every season — can be more aggressive on early downs to produce more chunk plays.
Pressed into how he doesn’t see the first four games as a rough patch for Fields, Getsy kept his focus on the process — even if it hasn’t affected results.
“I know what I know and I believe what I believe,” he said. “And what we do in this building is what we pay attention to, and the questions that you ask, that’s your right to ask whatever you want. As long as we stay focused on what we know and what we believe in, we know in the end we’re going to get where we want to get.”
They’re not going to get far by routinely facing third-and-unmanageable, but if you’ve been following the team for more than a minute, you know that.
