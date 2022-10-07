Paystand Upgrades its Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise AR Teams Put Collections on Auto-Pilot and Accept Payments in a Flexible Manner

New updates for Sage Intacct users provide enterprise grade multi-entity support, automated collections, multi-invoicing, virtual terminal and auto-pay

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, today announced a series of upgrades to its Sage Intacct integration. Paystand first unveiled its partnership with Sage in May 2021, expanding the reach of its Payments-as-a-Service model to Sage Intacct customers everywhere.

Now, in addition to being able to create embedded payment options, streamline cash flow with automatic reconciliation of bank transfer data, and automate critical functions like cash application, Paystand’s latest upgrades make it possible for Sage Intacct users to increase their cash velocity to the next level.

With Paystand’s most recent updates, Sage Intacct customers will now have access to the following:

Multi-entity support for merchants – support for multiple organizational entities, typically based on geographic locations and business units

Automated collections – a series of email reminders pre-set on frequency, tone, and message track open rates

Multiple invoices – send a consolidated payment request with multiple invoices, and enable payers to pay multiple invoices with a single payment

Virtual terminal – enable AR staff to capture payment methods as reusable tokens and take payment with customers on the go

Autopay – ensure self-driving payments for invoices and sales orders, enabling faster time to cash

Payments in Canadian Dollars – enables all merchants to accept and settle payments in Canadian Dollar currency

This follows closely behind Paystand’s acquisition of Yaydoo and the company’s planned expansion throughout Latin America, its elevation to unicorn status, and its third straight year of being named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

“As we move towards an economic environment rife with inflation and uncertainty, Paystand’s top priority remains helping finance leaders using Sage Intacct accelerate their cash velocity through adoption of next-gen B2B payment solutions,” says Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand. “The upgrades to our Sage Intacct integration allow us to enable finance teams to step into the future of B2B payments – one that is cashless, feeless, and frictionless.”

“Enabling integrated AR and payments automation for controllers and AR leaders speeds-up time to cash, automates billing, payments and reconciliation, and eliminates transaction fees,” says Melody Williams, Sage’s head of business development for Sage Intacct. “The expanded functionality available from the Paystand integration shows their commitment to helping finance leaders save time and money, while increasing their cash velocity.”

Now more than ever, Paystand’s mission to re-architect commercial finance is desperately needed. As the cooling economy continues to incite fear and uncertainty for businesses, Paystand’s ability to eliminate credit card fees, monopolistic banking practices, and time-consuming, paper-based processes could not be more relevant.

Over a three-year period, the average Paystand customer realizes:

62% reduction in days sales outstanding (DSO)

50% savings on the cost of receivables

30-75% savings on transaction fees

$90,000 saving on labor costs

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Using blockchain and cloud technology, Paystand makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. Paystand achieved unicorn status in 2022 upon its acquisition of Yaydoo, and was named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 as one of the world’s most promising privately held fintechs. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

