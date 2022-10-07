Connect with us

Blockchain

Paystand Upgrades its Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise AR Teams Put Collections on Auto-Pilot and Accept Payments in a Flexible Manner

Paystand Upgrades Its Sage Intacct Integration, Helping Enterprise Ar Teams Put Collections On Auto-Pilot And Accept Payments In A Flexible Manner
New updates for Sage Intacct users provide enterprise grade multi-entity support, automated collections, multi-invoicing, virtual terminal and auto-pay

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, today announced a series of upgrades to its Sage Intacct integration. Paystand first unveiled its partnership with Sage in May 2021, expanding the reach of its Payments-as-a-Service model to Sage Intacct customers everywhere.

Now, in addition to being able to create embedded payment options, streamline cash flow with automatic reconciliation of bank transfer data, and automate critical functions like cash application, Paystand’s latest upgrades make it possible for Sage Intacct users to increase their cash velocity to the next level.

With Paystand’s most recent updates, Sage Intacct customers will now have access to the following:

  • Multi-entity support for merchants – support for multiple organizational entities, typically based on geographic locations and business units
  • Automated collections – a series of email reminders pre-set on frequency, tone, and message track open rates
  • Multiple invoices – send a consolidated payment request with multiple invoices, and enable payers to pay multiple invoices with a single payment
  • Virtual terminal – enable AR staff to capture payment methods as reusable tokens and take payment with customers on the go
  • Autopay – ensure self-driving payments for invoices and sales orders, enabling faster time to cash
  • Payments in Canadian Dollars – enables all merchants to accept and settle payments in Canadian Dollar currency

This follows closely behind Paystand’s acquisition of Yaydoo and the company’s planned expansion throughout Latin America, its elevation to unicorn status, and its third straight year of being named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

“As we move towards an economic environment rife with inflation and uncertainty, Paystand’s top priority remains helping finance leaders using Sage Intacct accelerate their cash velocity through adoption of next-gen B2B payment solutions,” says Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand. “The upgrades to our Sage Intacct integration allow us to enable finance teams to step into the future of B2B payments – one that is cashless, feeless, and frictionless.”

“Enabling integrated AR and payments automation for controllers and AR leaders speeds-up time to cash, automates billing, payments and reconciliation, and eliminates transaction fees,” says Melody Williams, Sage’s head of business development for Sage Intacct. “The expanded functionality available from the Paystand integration shows their commitment to helping finance leaders save time and money, while increasing their cash velocity.”

Now more than ever, Paystand’s mission to re-architect commercial finance is desperately needed. As the cooling economy continues to incite fear and uncertainty for businesses, Paystand’s ability to eliminate credit card fees, monopolistic banking practices, and time-consuming, paper-based processes could not be more relevant.

Over a three-year period, the average Paystand customer realizes:

  • 62% reduction in days sales outstanding (DSO)
  • 50% savings on the cost of receivables
  • 30-75% savings on transaction fees
  • $90,000 saving on labor costs

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Using blockchain and cloud technology, Paystand makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. Paystand achieved unicorn status in 2022 upon its acquisition of Yaydoo, and was named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 as one of the world’s most promising privately held fintechs. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Erica Zeidenberg

PR for Paystand Inc.

[email protected]
925-518-8159

Blockchain

"Rosy" Earnings Estimates Will Hurt Bitcoin, BTC Struggles At $20K

October 7, 2022

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt
Bitcoin continues to lose momentum on low timeframes, as bulls were unable to follow through on yesterday’s upside impulse. The cryptocurrency was rejected around the mid-area of its current levels and might be bound for a fresh re-test of local support.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $20,000 with a 1% loss and a 3% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Despite its negative price performance, BTC remains relatively strong when compared with other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin At Record Correlation With Gold And Equities In 2022

Data from Kraken Intelligence shows that Bitcoin has been increasing its correlation with risk-on assets, and with other traditional assets in the legacy financial market. This phenomenon has been common across 2022, as global markets move in tandem reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed).

The financial institution has been trying to slow down inflation in the U.S. dollar by hiking interest rates. This has brought negative consequences across all assets class.

As seen in the charts below, the price of Bitcoin saw a decline in its correlation with major equities indexes, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. In the past months, this correlation stood at its low below 0.5 but is re-approaching high correlation levels at around 0.8 and 0.74, respectively.

Something similar is happening with Gold and U.S. Treasuries. Unlike stocks, Bitcoin has been less correlated to the precious metal and U.S. Treasuries, but that appears to be changing in light of the increase in economic uncertainty.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 2
Source: Kraken Intelligence

Earnings Seasons Might Cap Bitcoin Bullish Momentum

This data suggest that Bitcoin might be more and more susceptible to events related to stock and major indices. Jurrien Timmer, Director of Macro for Investment firm Fidelity, believes the upcoming earnings season might bring hurdles for traditional assets.

Timmer supports his theory on the recent rally in the U.S. Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index. This tool allows market participants to get a sense of the strength of the dollar compared mostly to the Japanese Yen, the British pound, and the Euro.

The higher the DXY Index, the weaker these other currencies, and other risk-on assets by extension, such as Bitcoin. Timmer claims that 40% of the S&P revenue comes from abroad which could lead to a noticeable negative impact on profit margins and U.S. companies’ earnings. The expert wrote:

Expectations are for revenue growth to fall to 4% and stay there. Given that the DXY’s rate of change is +19%, that seems too high. So, based on the dollar and market breadth, we might get some negative earnings surprises.

Blockchain

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) – A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

October 7, 2022

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (Exm.dev) - A Decentralized Application Development Platform On The Arweave Blockchain
Execution Machine is a code agnostic application development environment that allows developers to create decentralized applications and leverage permanent storage, marking a significant step towards mass developer adoption of Web3

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arweave—Execution Machine (“EXM”) launched in beta this week as a major milestone for developers looking to build decentralized applications in Web3, who may not otherwise have blockchain experience or ability to do so. EXM leverages serverless permanent functions, or “lambda” technology, to provide a code agnostic environment to develop permaweb applications quickly. This is an emerging blockchain technology garnering significant attention and interest in recent weeks.

1665089255 908 Community Labs Launches Its First Product Execution Machine Exmdev

Andres Pirela, founder of EXM and a core Arweave ecosystem developer, was featured in Forbes earlier this year as part of a team leveraging blockchain technology and permanent storage to preserve records and news related to the Ukraine conflict. Mr. Pirela is excited about the potential for EXM to bring developers into the Web3 experience at scale: “Execution Machine is built for developers of all backgrounds to provide low code, verifiable, and serverless compute to rapidly build trustless applications, including developer tools and everyday consumer-facing use cases.”

The project is the first to be publicly launched by Community Labs, a native software development company and venture studio supporting the Arweave ecosystem. Community Labs partnered with Mr. Pirela and backed EXM because the value proposition supports their commitment to drive adoption of permanent storage and Arweave’s application layer.

Tate Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Community Labs, has been hands on working with Mr. Pirela in the development of EXM: “We are excited to support Andres with his work on defining a new way to build permaweb applications while enabling Web2 devs to leverage widely used lambda technology through EXM.”

EXM is important to Web3 adoption as Web2 developers pay attention to blockchain technology and think through real world use cases. EXM is a core developer tool that enables mass adoption and could replace existing Web3 protocol infrastructure that is tied to centralized computation. The future is bright with Mr. Pirela and the EXM team bridging the gap to the estimated 25 – 30 million developers across the world, all who will look to migrate to the programmable internet in the next few years.

About Execution Machine

Execution Machine (EXM) is a software development platform and runtime environment that enables developers of any background or experience to build trustless applications in Web3. EXM leverages serverless permanent functions, or “lambda” technology, to provide a code agnostic environment to develop permaweb applications quickly. EXM is backed by Community Labs, an Arweave-native software development company and venture studio for products and protocols built on the permaweb.

About Community Labs

Community Labs is an Arweave-native software development company and venture studio for products and protocols built on the permaweb. Community Labs is modeled after the Ethereum software development company ConsenSys and is focused on developing foundational-level infrastructure for the next thousand developers and million users of Arweave’s permanent storage blockchain. Tate Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO, has been building on Arweave since 2019 and has experience bringing several foundational protocols to market.

Contacts

Andres Pirela

Founder

Execution Machine

[email protected]

Karen O’Brien

Chief Marketing Officer

Community Labs

[email protected]

Blockchain

Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels

October 7, 2022

Bitcoin
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend.

Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week

According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways trend in the BTC price has lead to the volatility dropping down to very low values.

The “volatility” is an indicator that measures how the daily returns of Bitcoin have deviated from the average during a specific period.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the 7-day and 30-day versions of the metric for BTC over the last year:

The 7-day value of the indicator seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the 7-day Bitcoin volatility has plummeted down over the past week or so.

The metric’s value is now only 1.6%, a very low level that has only been seen a few times during the last twelve months. The 30-day volatility, though, has still stayed up recently at about 3.4%.

The reason behind such low weekly values of the indicator is the sideways consolidation between the $19k and $20k levels that the crypto’s price has been stuck in lately.

Such low 7-day volatility values have usually been succeeded by significant surges in the metric, as noted by the report.

This happens because leverage easily builds up during these periods. High leverage markets are highly volatile since any sudden price moves can liquidate large amounts, which further amplifies the price change.

Since low volatility periods obviously don’t have any significant price spikes, leverage can go unflushed and thus pile up.

As the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has been very low recently, this kind of buildup is again expected to take place in the market. And indeed, the BTC-denominated perpetual futures open interest has shot up and is sitting at an all-time high right now, supporting the idea of the market being overleveraged:

Bitcoin Open Interest

Looks like the value of the metric has been climbing up recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.1k, up 3% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto has been moving sideways since the surge a couple of days back | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research

Blockchain

Coinbase CEO Reveals Documentary on Crypto and Exchange

October 7, 2022

Coinbase Ceo Reveals Documentary On Crypto And Exchange
