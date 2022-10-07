Connect with us

Blockchain

Reef Finance (REEF) Continues With Green Days; How Long With This Last?

  • REEF price continues to show the market how it is done as price trends in the green zone for two straight days. 
  • REEF trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA.
  • The price of REEF eyes a recapture of $0.01 as key resistance was flipped into support. 

The price of Reef Finance has continued to show its strength as price trends with double-digit gains against tether (USDT) on two separate days in a row. With the crypto market cap bouncing from its weekly low as the market continued to look promising, the price of Reef Finance was not left out as the price broke out of its long weekly range, with the price trending to a higher height. (Data from Binance)

Reef Finance (REEF) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

The crypto market got relief, as anticipated for most crypto altcoins. However, some altcoins have continued in a range-bound movement with the recent surge in price among most crypto assets. 

The price of REEF in previous months has been stocked in a range box as the price could not break out with real volume. REEF’s price continued to move between the region of $0.004 and $0.003 in a bid to break out and trend higher. 

After a long-range movement, with the month looking good for most altcoins, as many call it the month of Uptober, the price of REEF broke out with good volume from its range as price rallied to a high of $0.065 

REEF has a very good use case and no doubt was a catalyst as the price hit an all-time high of $0.3 before seeing its price rejected to a low of $0.003 as the price bounced off this region for a minor relief.

With the current structure, the price of REEF has been maintained; we could see the price going to a high of $0.01 if the relief state of the market remains for a longer time.

Weekly resistance for the price of REEF – $0.01.

Weekly support for the price of REEF – $0.004.

Price Analysis Of REEF On The Daily (1D) Chart

Reef Finance Reef Continues With Green Days How Long With
Daily REEF Price chart | Source: REEFUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the price of REEF continues to show strength as the price pulled over a 20% gain despite the market looking to have stalled in price movement; after hitting a daily low of $0.003, the price of REEF rallied to a high of $0.005 where the price was rejected into a range of $0.004-0.003 as price struggled to break out.

On a successful breakout, the price of REEF rallied with much aggression as bulls were in control of the price, pushing the price to a high of $0.0067.

The price of REEF currently trades at $0.0053, just above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $0.0050 and $0.0048 corresponds to the prices at 8 and 20-day EMA for REEF on the daily timeframe. With the price of REEF holding strong and a possible price continuation, we could see a retest of $0.01 in no time.

Daily resistance for the REEF price – $0.00650.

Daily support for the REEF price – $0.005.

Charts From Tradingview

29 mins ago |