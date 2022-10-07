“Rosy” Earnings Estimates Will Hurt Bitcoin, BTC Struggles At $20K

Bitcoin continues to lose momentum on low timeframes, as bulls were unable to follow through on yesterday’s upside impulse. The cryptocurrency was rejected around the mid-area of its current levels and might be bound for a fresh re-test of local support.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $20,000 with a 1% loss and a 3% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Despite its negative price performance, BTC remains relatively strong when compared with other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market cap.
Bitcoin At Record Correlation With Gold And Equities In 2022
Data from Kraken Intelligence shows that Bitcoin has been increasing its correlation with risk-on assets, and with other traditional assets in the legacy financial market. This phenomenon has been common across 2022, as global markets move in tandem reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed).
The financial institution has been trying to slow down inflation in the U.S. dollar by hiking interest rates. This has brought negative consequences across all assets class.
As seen in the charts below, the price of Bitcoin saw a decline in its correlation with major equities indexes, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. In the past months, this correlation stood at its low below 0.5 but is re-approaching high correlation levels at around 0.8 and 0.74, respectively.
Something similar is happening with Gold and U.S. Treasuries. Unlike stocks, Bitcoin has been less correlated to the precious metal and U.S. Treasuries, but that appears to be changing in light of the increase in economic uncertainty.
Earnings Seasons Might Cap Bitcoin Bullish Momentum
This data suggest that Bitcoin might be more and more susceptible to events related to stock and major indices. Jurrien Timmer, Director of Macro for Investment firm Fidelity, believes the upcoming earnings season might bring hurdles for traditional assets.
Timmer supports his theory on the recent rally in the U.S. Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index. This tool allows market participants to get a sense of the strength of the dollar compared mostly to the Japanese Yen, the British pound, and the Euro.
We see the same disconnect in the chart below, when comparing the dollar’s rate of change to the expected EPS growth rate (NTM divided by LTM). Estimates should be coming down faster, it seems. /4 pic.twitter.com/G49jAMu0Y0
The higher the DXY Index, the weaker these other currencies, and other risk-on assets by extension, such as Bitcoin. Timmer claims that 40% of the S&P revenue comes from abroad which could lead to a noticeable negative impact on profit margins and U.S. companies’ earnings. The expert wrote:
Expectations are for revenue growth to fall to 4% and stay there. Given that the DXY’s rate of change is +19%, that seems too high. So, based on the dollar and market breadth, we might get some negative earnings surprises.
Execution Machine is a code agnostic application development environment that allows developers to create decentralized applications and leverage permanent storage, marking a significant step towards mass developer adoption of Web3
TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arweave—Execution Machine (“EXM”) launched in beta this week as a major milestone for developers looking to build decentralized applications in Web3, who may not otherwise have blockchain experience or ability to do so. EXM leverages serverless permanent functions, or “lambda” technology, to provide a code agnostic environment to develop permaweb applications quickly. This is an emerging blockchain technology garnering significant attention and interest in recent weeks.
Andres Pirela, founder of EXM and a core Arweave ecosystem developer, was featured in Forbes earlier this year as part of a team leveraging blockchain technology and permanent storage to preserve records and news related to the Ukraine conflict. Mr. Pirela is excited about the potential for EXM to bring developers into the Web3 experience at scale: “Execution Machine is built for developers of all backgrounds to provide low code, verifiable, and serverless compute to rapidly build trustless applications, including developer tools and everyday consumer-facing use cases.”
The project is the first to be publicly launched by Community Labs, a native software development company and venture studio supporting the Arweave ecosystem. Community Labs partnered with Mr. Pirela and backed EXM because the value proposition supports their commitment to drive adoption of permanent storage and Arweave’s application layer.
Tate Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO of Community Labs, has been hands on working with Mr. Pirela in the development of EXM: “We are excited to support Andres with his work on defining a new way to build permaweb applications while enabling Web2 devs to leverage widely used lambda technology through EXM.”
EXM is important to Web3 adoption as Web2 developers pay attention to blockchain technology and think through real world use cases. EXM is a core developer tool that enables mass adoption and could replace existing Web3 protocol infrastructure that is tied to centralized computation. The future is bright with Mr. Pirela and the EXM team bridging the gap to the estimated 25 – 30 million developers across the world, all who will look to migrate to the programmable internet in the next few years.
About Execution Machine
Execution Machine (EXM) is a software development platform and runtime environment that enables developers of any background or experience to build trustless applications in Web3. EXM leverages serverless permanent functions, or “lambda” technology, to provide a code agnostic environment to develop permaweb applications quickly. EXM is backed by Community Labs, an Arweave-native software development company and venture studio for products and protocols built on the permaweb.
About Community Labs
Community Labs is an Arweave-native software development company and venture studio for products and protocols built on the permaweb. Community Labs is modeled after the Ethereum software development company ConsenSys and is focused on developing foundational-level infrastructure for the next thousand developers and million users of Arweave’s permanent storage blockchain. Tate Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO, has been building on Arweave since 2019 and has experience bringing several foundational protocols to market.
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend.
Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week
According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways trend in the BTC price has lead to the volatility dropping down to very low values.
The “volatility” is an indicator that measures how the daily returns of Bitcoin have deviated from the average during a specific period.
Here is a chart that shows the trend in the 7-day and 30-day versions of the metric for BTC over the last year:
The 7-day value of the indicator seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the 7-day Bitcoin volatility has plummeted down over the past week or so.
The metric’s value is now only 1.6%, a very low level that has only been seen a few times during the last twelve months. The 30-day volatility, though, has still stayed up recently at about 3.4%.
The reason behind such low weekly values of the indicator is the sideways consolidation between the $19k and $20k levels that the crypto’s price has been stuck in lately.
Such low 7-day volatility values have usually been succeeded by significant surges in the metric, as noted by the report.
This happens because leverage easily builds up during these periods. High leverage markets are highly volatile since any sudden price moves can liquidate large amounts, which further amplifies the price change.
Since low volatility periods obviously don’t have any significant price spikes, leverage can go unflushed and thus pile up.
As the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has been very low recently, this kind of buildup is again expected to take place in the market. And indeed, the BTC-denominated perpetual futures open interest has shot up and is sitting at an all-time high right now, supporting the idea of the market being overleveraged:
Looks like the value of the metric has been climbing up recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.1k, up 3% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto has been moving sideways since the surge a couple of days back | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs.
On October 4, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that a documentary about his experience launching a cryptocurrency-focused tech startup will be available for streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs by revealing the inner workings of the digital startup world.
Insights of Coinbase Working
The CEO claims that documentary filmmaker Greg Kohs and his crew were given “unprecedented access” to Armstrong’s organization, allowing them to capture the whirlwind of events that have occurred there over the last three years. The documentary will chronicle “the good, the bad, and the ugly” of taking a technology business public, as promised in the release.
Armstrong stated:
“I agreed to do this documentary because I wanted to demystify what it takes to build a tech startup and encourage more people to start companies. I also wanted to demystify crypto.”
The CEO said that everyone engaged in crypto thinks it can build a fairer, free, and global financial system, with the goal of proving that tech entrepreneurs are average people attempting to provide a product that people want.
The CEO further added:
“I got in touch with Greg after seeing another film he created called AlphaGo, about DeepMind’s program that defeated the Go champion, Lee Sedol. It was a powerful story, and it’s what convinced me to trust him to tell our story.”
The CEO has urged everyone, including policymakers, to see the video because he thinks it will assist further the cause of cryptocurrencies and reveal the motives of many hard-working people guiding the sector forward.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the best-performing assets of the past week, as Bitcoin and Ethereum trended to the downside in September. The meme coin seems to be positively reacting to the potential acquisition of Twitter by billionaire and tech giant Elon Musk.
A well-known Dogecoin defender, the cryptocurrency has shown high levels of correlation between Musk-related events and positive performance. As many experts have been arguing, the materialization of the Twitter acquisition might have long-term bullish implications for DOGE holders.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin traders are at $0.06 with a 1% loss and 12% profit over the past two weeks. Data from Coingecko shows that the meme coin has been in the top 10 best-performing crypto assets in the last 7 days alongside Maker (MKR), Elrond (EGLD), Polygon (MATIC), and others.
Elon Musk Will Bring Dogecoin To Social Media Twitter?
Additional data provided by Kraken Intelligence indicates that the meme coin sector recorded the best performance in September. A month that has been historically negative for Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies.
This year, market participants were expecting possible bullish price action across crypto supported by the highly anticipated Ethereum “Merge”. This event operated as a “buy the rumor, sell the news” trade leading the second crypto by market cap to re-test its support zones and with the worst performance in the nascent sector.
As the chart below shows, Ethereum records a 14% loss in the past 30 days followed by Bitcoin (BTC) with a 3% and privacy coins, such as Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZCH). Over the same period, meme coins traded sideways with barely a 2% loss.
The Elon Musk-related news has provided Dogecoin (DOGE) with the momentum to break out of a persistent sideways trend. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between $0.066 and around $0.055.
Like other major social media platforms, Twitter has been exploring and implanting new features to provide its users with access to crypto and digital assets. Users can use their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as profile pictures and can send or receive “Tips” by adding their wallets.
So far, Twitter has only experimented with Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new acquisition might open the door for new use cases, and a bigger adoption of the meme coin with Musk’s backing. In an interview with Bloomberg, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla said the following on his intentions to continue supporting DOGE in the future:
I intend to personally support Dogecoin, because I just know a lot of people who are not that wealthy who have encouraged me to buy and support Dogecoin—so I’m responding to those people. They’ve asked me to support Dogecoin, so I’m doing so
The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives.
The WSJ stated that the CME Group, the biggest financial derivatives exchange in the world, has applied to become a futures commission merchant (FCM). According to WSJ writer Alexander Osipovich, CME submitted the registration back in August and is “taking cue from [the] crypto rival FTX.”
The approval of CME Group’s FCM registration would mean that the exchange may cut out middlemen like TDAmeritrade, Saxo Bank Interactive Brokers, Robomarkets, and Grandcapital in favor of offering derivatives directly to customers.
FTX Yet to Get Clearance
The CFTC solicited public feedback on FTX’s plan in March. Terry Duffy, chairman and chief executive officer of CME Group, cautioned that the FTX move might cause “market risk” in a letter he sent in the middle of May. The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives.
According to Duffy’s assessment at the time:
“FTX’s plan is glaringly lacking and presents [a] serious danger to market stability and market participants.FTX proposes to implement a ‘risk management light’ clearing regime that would significantly increase market risks by potentially removing up to $170 billion of loss-absorbing capital from the cleared derivatives market, eliminating standard credit checks, and destroying risk management incentives by limiting capital requirements and mutualized risk.”
According to Osipovich’s report, Advantage Futures’ chairman and CEO Joseph Guinan believes the change might be quite dramatic. Osipovich referenced Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston, when he said that CME’s FCM decision was a reaction to the FTX proposal; the CFTC is still deliberating on the matter. From their philosophical standpoint, they’d rather not do this, Pirrong said on September 30.
With the negative stigma surrounding the amount of energy cryptocurrency uses, it’s about time crypto projects step up and start to make a difference from inside the industry. One project that entirely focuses on helping crypto go green is IMPT – a blockchain-based carbon credit ecosystem.
Putting Carbon Credits on the Blockchain
IMPT’s mission is to positively impact the environment by connecting socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition, they intend to provide a straightforward method for users to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits online.
Carbon credits are permits that represent carbon emissions removed from the atmosphere, with one carbon credit representing one ton of carbon dioxide removed.
By law, large companies are often required to purchase carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint that results from their industrial output. However, although large companies have obligations to buy carbon credits, small businesses and individuals are often hesitant to enter the market due to its fragmented and complex structure.
IMPT is an ecosystem that seeks to change the carbon credit market by helping users easily buy, sell, and retire carbon credits
The ecosystem is comprised of the following;
A Carbon Marketplace
A Shopping Platform
A Social Platform
Carbon Credit NFTs
Users can purchase carbon credits directly from the Carbon Marketplace when it launches in 2023.
As mentioned, today’s carbon credit market is fragmented, making it difficult for individuals to enter as they have limited pricing data with no method to know if they are purchasing genuine carbon credits. The great thing about the IMPT carbon credits is that they are issued as NFTs on the blockchain, providing buyers complete transparency and traceability, and helping them be sure they are genuine.
When an individual or business wishes to retire a carbon credit, the NFT is sent to a burn address and is removed from circulation. Additionally, users will receive unique collectible NFTs after retiring a carbon credit – created by unique artists. These collectible NFTs could potentially start a new environmentally conscious trend of their own, providing additional incentives to retire carbon credits.
Earn Carbon Credits With Regular Lifestyle Shopping
IMPT will also create a shopping platform that allows users to earn carbon credits while doing regular daily shopping. The project has partnered with global top-tier retailers and brands, each ready to allocate a specific percentage of their sales margin for environmental projects.
When a user purchases products from the shopping platform, the sales margin is held in their account as IMPT tokens until they have enough tokens to purchase a carbon credit.
This unique feature will help individuals reduce their carbon footprint while naturally shopping for regular items they already require.
A Global Score to Track Impacts on Carbon Footprints
IMPT will also create a social platform that incentivizes individuals and organizations to become more environmentally conscious and friendly. The social platform will help users measure their impact on their own carbon footprint and will provide the world’s first global score as a metric to track.
The global score will give businesses and individuals a ranking to measure their impact relative to other users across the globe.
All Eyes are on the IMPT Presale
IMPT is now ready to start a series of presales for its native platform token. The “Early Adopter” phase sold 90 million tokens in a matter of weeks as investors rushed to be a part of the crypto that is helping the industry go green.
The next presale is “Phase 1”, starting at the beginning of October. In the first presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018. This will last for a month, and then “Phase 2” will begin, seeing 660 million tokens offered at $0.023. Finally, the third presale is “Phase 3,” which will see 540 million tokens offered at $0.028.
The public sale will occur after the three presales phases are complete, expected by February 2023 at the latest.
Ethereum Stepping Into Energy Efficiency
In case you’re wondering, IMPT is a carbon-zero company, and the platform is hosted on the Ethereum network. The Ethereum blockchain recently entered into a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, which reduced energy consumption by up to 99.95%, making it the perfect fit for IMPT. Furthermore, Ethereum’s ability to partition data and scale upward ensures a future-proof blockchain for the project.
To find out more, consider joining the project’s official Telegram group and follow them on Twitter.