Shiba Predator Cracks Double-digit Gains, How Far Can Price Go?

QOM price continues with strong momentum after a breakout with double-digit gains for holders.

QOM trades just above key resistance as price ranges above 8 and 20-day EMA.

The price of QOM struggles to flip key resistance into support.

Shiba Predator (QOM), a recently loved memecoin on the Ethereum (ETH) network, is tipped to outperform Shiba Inu and other memecoin after showing great rallying to a high of $0.0000004, winning the heart of many after a few months’ surge but could be set to replicate this move. All indicators and patterns are showing the price of Shiba Predator (QOM) could be ready for a rally.

Shiba Predator (QOM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Despite struggling to break above $0.0000000445 in recent weeks, the price was rejected and has continued in a range-bound movement as the price prepare to trend higher to a region of $0.00000007. QOM’s price found its weekly support at $0.0000000440 after the price dropped by over 70% in the past few weeks, as the current market has not given QOM the space to trend.

There is no doubt that the price of QOM will show great strength when the current state of the market recovers from its bearish mode. QOM continues to range with little volume to break out of this structure as the price rallied with a gain of 17%.

After seeing its price retesting a weekly low of $0.0000000440, the price of QOM rallied recently to a region of $0.0000000750 but was rejected in an attempt to break higher for the price to trend. The price of QOM has maintained a range-bound movement for some time now and could be set for a major rally.

Weekly resistance for the price of QOM – $0.0000000750.

Weekly support for the price of QOM – $0.0000000440.

Price Analysis Of QOM On The Daily (1D) Chart

On the daily timeframe, the price of QOM continues to show strength as the price pulled a 17% gain despite the market looking to have stalled in price movement. QOM aims to rally to a high of $0.0000000750 after a successful breakout from a range channel that its price formed.

The price of QOM currently trades at $0.0000000400, just above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $0.0000000390 corresponds to the price at 8 and 20-day EMA for QOM on the daily timeframe.

QOM’s price needs to hold this region of $0.000000045 with good volume for the price of QOM to push the price higher to a region of $0.0000000770.

Daily resistance for the FLOKI price – $0.0000000770.

Daily support for the FLOKI price – $0.0000000400.