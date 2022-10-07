News
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison for fatal shooting in Payne-Phalen
A St. Paul gunman has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison for the November shooting death of a 32-year-old man in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Deveon Quintarius Kirk, 48, pleaded guilty in July to a second-degree murder charge alleging he shot Rashaad Van Pelt nine times in an alley in the 1000 block of York Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
On Wednesday, Ramsey County District Judge Richard Kyle sentenced Kirk to 322 months in prison, giving him credit for 298 days he’s already served in custody.
Also charged in the case with second-degree murder were two men who were allegedly with Kirk when they confronted Van Pelt — Dontaye Javonne Thomas, 31, of Minneapolis, and Jai’Patric Ni’Carlo Timberlake, 21, of Burnsville.
A fourth man who was also there and not charged told police that Kirk shot Van Pelt “for no reason,” the complaint states. He said Van Pelt had no weapons and was not threatening them or being aggressive before he was shot.
At the time of the shooting, Kirk was on supervised probation after a felony domestic assault conviction in Ramsey County District Court. Kirk had pleaded guilty to the charge. In October 2020, Judge Joy Bartscher stayed a prison sentence of one year and a day and put him on three years of probation.
The shooting also happened between Kirk’s plea and his sentencing on an unrelated charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In December, he was sentenced to five years in prison for that conviction.
In the murder case, prosecutors later amended charges against Timberlake, adding one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, which he pleaded guilty to in July in exchange for dismissal of the murder charge. Last month, Bartscher sentenced Timberlake, who had no prior criminal convictions, to 15 months in prison, while also giving him credit for 208 days already served in custody.
Court records show the case against Thomas has been suspended after he was found incompetent to participate in defense proceedings under and then civilly committed due to mental illness. A review hearing is scheduled for March 17.
Magic’s Franz Wagner makes preseason debut, Terrence Ross starts vs. Spurs
The Orlando Magic had a pair of lineup shakeups for their Thursday preseason matchup at the San Antonio Spurs.
Second-year forward Franz Wagner was available against the Spurs while Terrence Ross moved into the starting lineup.
Wagner, who was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie first team and finished fourth (two third-place votes) in voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, sat out of the Magic’s preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
He started alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero, in the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, in the frontcourt for the first time.
“You have guys that can guard multiple positions, but also, you have three young guys who can make great decisions,” coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday’s shootaround. “They’re all ball movers. They understand where guys are on the floor and they’re willing passers. That’s such a great combination to put out on the floor for us.”
Wagner, Banchero and Carter have the potential to be the Magic’s long-term starting frontcourt.
“The sky is the limit,” Carter said of the trio. “Franz is a player who plays the right way. He plays to win. It’s really easy playing with Franz. It’s P’s first year, so he’s going to go through stuff that all rookies go through. But at the same time, he’s a phenomenal player and he also plays to win.”
Ross started in place of Cole Anthony, who was available off the bench, alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt.
“Terrence has been fantastic,” Mosley said. “For these young guys, he’s been a true pro. He opens the floor up because teams have to honor and respect him. His voice has been great. His actions have followed his voice.”
Markelle Fultz (fractured big left toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) remain sidelined.
The Magic are monitoring Wagner’s preseason workload after a month-long summer run with Germany’s men’s national basketball team, which included playing in friendlies, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 — a tournament Germany won the bronze medal in after defeating Poland on Sept. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Wagner averaged 15.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes (nine games) in EuroBasket.
Orlando will play the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday to wrap up the back-to-back.
“We’ll make sure he’s working his way back the right way,” Mosley told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s going to be [about] how his body responds to that first game more than anything.”
The Magic conclude their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Cardi B Just Realized The $4 Million Defamation Lawsuit Awarded To Her Can’t Materialize As Blogger Tasha K Has Only $1,083 In Her Business Account
Now, that’s nothing close to the $4 million she owes Cardi B. Cardi won a defamatory case against Blogger Tasha K in 2019 after Tasha called her a “wh-re with STD” in one of her videos. Tasha was ordered to pay the rapper the said amount for damages.
However, Tasha K supposedly left the United States for Africa to avoid paying the WAP singer. Cardi B despite her sh-tty behavior is not ready to condone crap from anyone and in an attempt to seize Tasha K’s properties discovered she is worth far less than she appears.
A broke person on vacation in Africa? Tasha K is not worth $4 million to pay her debt however, she is definitely worth more than the $1000 in her Chase Bank Account.
Via Media Take Out:
Cardi B may have to wait a LOOOONG time before she collects on the $4 million a court awarded. Against blogger Tasha K, Media Take Out has learned.
According to a new report, Cardi’s lawyers went to seize Tasha’s accounts – and noticed that there was only about $1,000 in it.
The report, Claims that Cardi B’s legal team has started the process of seizing Tasha K‘s assets in the state of Georgia to collect on the $4 million debt.
But when they got access to Tasha’s accounts, the YouTube blogger only had $1,083 in her bank accounts.
Tasha K lost her lawsuit against the rap superstar back in January. And was ordered to pay $4 million to Cardi for making false claims about her. Following the verdict, the UnWineWithTashaK host made it clear that she doesn’t have the money to pay up, and filed an appeal.
Last week there was rampant speculation that Tasha may have transferred all of her accounts to an African bank. – Which Cardi’s legal team would be unable to access.
But Media Take Out learned that shortly after those rumors began Tasha tried to put them to rest.
The vlogger hopped on Instagram to clear up rumors. Explaining that she had not moved her family and her assets to Africa. She was merely learning about the continent while on vacation.
She told her viewers that she would share a vlog of her “new life” in Africa and dropped the first episode documenting her journey a week ago.
The rapper Cardi B, may be facing trial herself over revenge p-rn after allegedly releasing a s-x tape” of Akbar V and her partner.
Here is a video of Tasha K after she cashed out her $1,083 following Cardi B’s sad discovery that she got nothing in her business account.
The post Cardi B Just Realized The $4 Million Defamation Lawsuit Awarded To Her Can't Materialize As Blogger Tasha K Has Only $1,083 In Her Business Account appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Single Mom, Christine Settingsgaard, Scammed Out Of $85,000 By Nigerian Fraudster William Ujo
Nigerian fraudsters are at it again after William Ujo pretended to be widower Mark Godfrey and nearly left Christine Settingsgard bankrupt while tricking her into steamy texts, promises of love and luxury.
It appears the Tinder Swindler didn’t serve its purpose as women are still losing money and property because of love. Women seem to be gullible right at the mention of love. Involuntarily we engage in silly acts like sending our life savings to people we merely know through the internet.
33-year-old Settingsgard was almost left penniless due to her negligence or desperation for love. Although vile people will always exist, we often give chance to crooks like “Mark Godfrey” to exploit us.
Via DailyMail:
A single mother in Illinois was duped out of $85,000 by a scammer who posed as a Greek bachelor on a dating app after he strung her along with lovey text messages, emails and phone calls.
Christine Settingsgaard, 33, met ‘Mark Godfrey,’ a supposed architectural engineer from Greece, on the dating app Hinge and quickly became infatuated by the widower father-of-one who said he was working in the US.
Mark used pictures of an unknown man with brown hair and a gleaming smile to trick Settingsgaard. Along with messages vowing his love for her and planning vacations”.
There’s no suggestion the man pictured is in any way implied in the scam perpetuated against Settingsgaard, who is a successful executive.
He successfully tricked her out of $85,000 by forwarding a check for that amount to Settingsgaard. Then asking her to wire the cash to his sibling.
But Settingsgaard fell victim to a quirk which often sees banks make the cash available to the recipient of the check before it has cleared.
That meant Mark’s sister ‘Kelsey’ was able to withdraw the cash before the check bounced. Meaning Settingsgaard had lost her live savings.
She faced being made homeless – until the Chicago Tribune reported the story, and her bank returned $82,000.
In one message, Mark told her ‘I picked a vacation spot for when I’m back… All I need is you.’ The statements of love worked, said Settingsgaard. She told DailyMail.com the situation ‘consumed’ her for months and left her ‘publicly embarrassed.”
Before you send money out to someone promising luxury and love, think twice. Settingsgard got a huge part of her cash back, you might not be that lucky!
Here is a photo of scammer William Ujo and some screenshots of text messages he exchanged with Christine Settingsgaard:
The post Single Mom, Christine Settingsgaard, Scammed Out Of $85,000 By Nigerian Fraudster William Ujo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Ben Simmons: ‘He’s a tough guy to game plan for’
Like the rest of the NBA, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra went 470 days without seeing Ben Simmons play basketball before Simmons made his Nets debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
And like many of Simmons’ past opponents, Spoelstra knows just how difficult a matchup the Nets’ new point guard has been.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Nets and Heat, Miami’s coach detailed exactly why Simmons is one of the most difficult players to check in all of basketball.
“He is a tough guy to game plan for because so much of what he does is in the open court or those unscripted plays,” Spoelstra said. “His size, his ability to pass and his passing angles are much different than smaller players. He can just throw it over the top of a lot of different coverages. You’re just happy he’s back out there competing again [after being out an entire season].”
That’s just defending Simmons. The challenge ahead for the Nets lies in deploying effectively on both ends of the floor.
For head coach Steve Nash, Simmons is a positionless player: Kyrie Irving deferred to him as the de facto point guard after tip-off in Game 1, but Nash also used Simmons as a center on defense in minutes with Nic Claxton on the bench, as well as a screen-and-roll man on offense. Simmons can take a pass after a screen directly to the rim, but Nash also wants him to operate as a playmaker out of the short roll, forcing the defense to protect the rim while he uses his passing abilities to find an open teammate.
“[He’s] very unique, very versatile and I think the versatility is going to be a huge part of our team,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Heat on Thursday. “For us it’s about trying to get a clarity in his mind of how we want him to play. How do we want to [get] the best out of him? Because it is different. He’s played one way for the first part of his career, now we’re getting to a place where [the way he plays is] very different than he did in Philly.”
Nash said one of the challenges ahead lies in minutes Simmons shares with Claxton as the starting center on the floor. Neither are competent shooters outside of the paint and both have track records as particularly poor free throw shooters.
“We’ve got to find a kind of a template for how we want him to play in that scenario too, which can be really positive, as well,” Nash said. “So he’s just getting him used to all the different kinds of roles that he’s going to play with our group and how we want to play. And as we progress on that process, I think we’ll see a really great Ben Simmons.”
NO COMPETITION
Nash said wings Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale are not competing for the starting job or for minutes, despite the likely starting lineup including all three of Simmons, Kevin Durant and Irving, plus Claxton as the starting center.
“I think they are both going to play a lot,” he said. “I don’t know if one is taking minutes from the other. I think I feel they are both going to play a lot of minutes and play a big role.”
For what it’s worth, Nash did play both O’Neale and Harris together in the preseason opener in minutes where Claxton was on the bench. O’Neale and Harris are both elite shooters — though Harris has led the NBA in three-point percentage twice in a three-season span — but O’Neale has earned a reputation as a versatile and gritty defender.
Spoelstra suggested Harris is an underrated defender.
“I think a lot of people probably outside of Brooklyn have forgotten about Harris,” he said. “But he’s a proven two-way player in this league.”
NO P.J., NO PROBLEM
The Miami Heat lost veteran forward P.J. Tucker to the 76ers in free agency this offseason. Tucker played an integral role on both ends of the floor as a corner three specialist providing spacing on offense who doubles as one of the NBA’s grittiest inside-outside defenders.
Spoelstra said losing Tucker is part of the business of basketball and said the team is happy it was able to come to terms on extensions with Caleb Martin (three years, $20.5M) and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, who signed a new four-year deal worth $130M.
With All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry still on the roster, Spoelstra said replacing Tucker’s impact is going to be a process that takes some time.
“Tuck had a major influence on our team, there’s no denying that, but our guys have been around long enough that you just have to expect that there will be some change,” he said. “You’re not going to plug somebody in to be him. I don’t want that. You know that it’ll look different, and that’s what I want to be intentional about being open-minded. I’d like to be different and hopefully better, and it might be two or three different players. It might be one, but I don’t know at this point.”
()
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor And Claims He Owes Him A Whopping $3 Million
Diddy and Mase are at it again, this time with allegations of jerking each other. The drama between these two seems endless.
In this litigious world of ours, Diddy and Mase choose to go on television accusing each other of debt, Instead of simply taking legal action. Grown a** men resort to sh-ts like this.
Rapper-turned-pastor Mase is all set for drama like his former boss Diddy. Both go back and forth with wild allegations while claiming they have proof. Diddy over the weekend accused Mase of a $3 million debt. Mase in a rebuttal also claims Diddy owes him the said amount. The former friends are really at it with no plausible solutions.
Diddy’s ‘Bad Boys Record Label’ has a terrible reputation for debt payment despite Diddy‘s envious friendship with his then-signee Mase. He didn’t pay Mase his due, hence their split.
Via Vlad:
Diddy recently sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he addressed allegations that he swindled artists out of millions.
When it comes to Mase, Diddy explained that he doesn’t owe Mase money. Diddy stated, “I did one album with Mase. One album- how much do you think I owe this guy? One album and then he became a fake pastor? He went and conned people and you let him throw dirt on the God’s name?”
Diddy went on to say that he’s fighting back to clear his name and the allegations that he’s hustled artists out of a lot of money, which led to Charlamagne asking how much Mase owes him. Diddy then stated, “Mase owes me $3 million. I have the receipts.”
Diddy then stated that he’s not going back and forth with Mase, but he added that he’s going to speak up for himself while he’s still able. When asked about The Lox, Diddy revealed that he talked to them, and he says they’re going to help him clear up any misconception. He also stated that if anyone has proof that he owes them money, they will get paid in 24 hours.
UPDATE: Mase has a response for Diddy:
Mase has issued his response to Diddy after his former label boss claimed he owed $3 million.
During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Diddy addressed accusations of swindling his former artists out of money. He particularly targeted Mase in his response and called him a “fake pastor,” in addition to labeling his former collaborator as the true swindler.
Diddy also claimed he has proof that Mase owes him $3 million. The Bad Boy founder also told Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee that he’s never stolen money from anyone and plans on providing proof to clear his name.
Not long after the interview started circulating, Mase responded to Diddy on social media with a caption that read, “He just [mad] I did not want him to come on stage with me to give his fake apology. You’re high chill out! I’M GOOD LOVE.”
The recent back-and-forth between Diddy and Mase is just the latest in their longstanding feud.
TGS hopes these two great artists seek legal help and sort out their sh-t before it ends bloody.
The post Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor And Claims He Owes Him A Whopping $3 Million appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target, biting high-ranking officer during arrest
A 29-year-old man stole a cartload of goods from a St. Paul Target and then bit a police officer several times during his arrest, prosecutors allege.
Damarcus Allen Rhen was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer in Tuesday’s incident at Target, 2080 Ford Parkway.
Around 2:30 p.m., St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Joshua Lego followed up on a shoplifting complaint at the store. Rhen, of Warroad, Minn., pushed a cart full of goods totaling $271.57 out of the store without making any effort to pay, the criminal complaint alleges.
Lego, who was wearing his full police uniform, attempted to arrest Rhen. Rhen initially sat down when Lego ordered him to do so, but began to resist when the officer tried to handcuff him.
Rhen “actively and violently fought” with Lego, biting him multiple times on his left hand, left shoulder and armpit area, the complaint states.
It took multiple officers and the use of a chemical irritant to bring Rhen under control, according to the complaint.
Lego had bite marks to his left shoulder area and left hand, and a swollen left knee.
Rhen made a first appearance on the assault charge Thursday and remained jailed on $30,000 bail set by Judge Jacob Kraus. The judge also signed an order prohibiting Rhen from going within three blocks of the Target store.
Rhen was issued a public defender, who did not return a call Thursday seeking comment.
Minnesota court records show that Rhen has amassed 19 convictions since 2012, most of which were misdemeanors out of Roseau County.
