St. Paul School District regains building titles after 57 years
By resolution of the St. Paul City Council, the St. Paul Public School District now owns its own buildings, an oversight dating back 57 years.
In 1965, the city’s “Special School District” became Independent School District No. 625, by order of the state of Minnesota. The same state law that launched ISD 625 also required the transfer of all city-owned property used for school purposes.
That didn’t quite happen. Through title research, the school district recently identified 51 properties whose building titles remained under the city’s name, even though the structures themselves have long been under the school district’s day-to-day jurisdiction.
On Feb. 23, the city council adopted a resolution conveying six school properties dating back to 1965 over to the school district. On Wednesday, at the request of the school district, the city council transferred another 38 properties.
The schools range in location from Battle Creek Elementary School, Harding High School and Como Park Senior High School to the Galtier School and St. Anthony Park School.
The resolution states: “The city council hereby authorizes and directs the proper city officials to convey by quit claim deed the additional properties to the School District, and to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate the property transfer.”
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice, but WR Rashod Bateman still sidelined
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Thursday, but wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains sidelined by a foot injury.
Dobbins (chest) missed Wednesday’s practice with what coach John Harbaugh said was a planned rest day. The Ravens’ depth at the position could be shaky entering Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with running back Justice Hill (hamstring) not expected to play after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bateman’s absence would loom larger. The team’s top wide receiver was unavailable for much of the second half Sunday, didn’t practice Wednesday and was absent for the open portion of practice Thursday. Harbaugh said Wednesday that he was “hopeful” Bateman (11 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns) could play Sunday.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) missed his fifth straight practice Thursday, while guard Ben Cleveland was also missing. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters returned after rest days.
This story may be updated.
Gophers women’s hockey ready to ‘show the nation what we have’
Gophers women’s hockey coach Brad Frost added four 2022 Olympians to his roster this season, including his top forward in 2020-21, Grace Zumwinkle. But he’s not messing with his top line.
“Right now,” he said Wednesday, “they’re together.”
Fifth-year seniors Abigail Boreen, Catie Skaja and Taylor Heise will headline an impossibly deep Gophers lineup on Friday when the second-ranked Gophers begin their season against WCHA rival Bemidji State at Ridder Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.
“Obviously,” Frost said, “they showed some great chemistry last year and really played well off of each other.”
All three players had career years as the Gophers rebounded from a difficult season — they missed the NCAA tournament in 2020-21 for the first time since 2007 — and combined for 121 points, best in the nation. Heise led the nation with 66 points and won the Patty Kazmaier Award. Then, after being cut from the Olympic team tryouts, made her first senior Team USA roster.
She capped an astonishing 12 months by finishing with seven goals and 11 assists for the silver-medal winners and being named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“I think I was more ready for it because I didn’t get picked for the (Olympic) team,” she said.
The question now is what does Heise have in store for 2022-23?
“Shoot, she’s 22 years old, so I don’t think she’s reached her full potential,” Frost said. “But obviously the confidence that she gained from last year, and then being with the national team and being the MVP of the World Championships, I mean, she’s feeling good about herself and the way she plays.
“But she also knows that she’s only as good as she makes others. So, if she doesn’t make others around her better, she’s not good enough to do everything by herself — and she knows that.”
Heise and her linemates are a tight group. They lived together all last season, and even had surgery together after last season ended, Heise said. She had surgery to repair a double sports hernia, Skaka had knee surgery and Boreen had back surgery, she said.
“With the injuries we had, you couldn’t get surgery and you couldn’t fix them unless you had the time to take a break, like a good two, three months,” she said.
Asked if the line was physically compromised during the Gophers’ short NCAA tournament stay — they lost in their first game, a second-round matchup with eventual runner-up Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena — Heise said, “I wouldn’t say we were compromised; I think mentally we were very stable. I think body-wise, it’s very difficult to keep up with the fact that you’re going every day. It was forced time off for me, and it was much needed.”
Everyone is healthy now, playing together in exhibition victories over University of Manitoba and the Minnesota Whitecaps, and ready to play a real game. The Gophers are one of just two WCHA teams, along with St. Thomas, yet to have played a regular-season game.
First up are the Beavers, who swept Lindenwood in Bemidji and went 0-1-1 at No. 10 Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y. It will mark the return for Olympians Zumwinkle and forward Abbey Murphy (USA), and the Minnesota debuts of Olympic forward Josefin Bouveng (Sweden) and blue liner Nelli Laitinen (Finland).
But it’s the player who just missed making the Olympics who will command the most attention at puck drop, and no one is more excited than Heise.
“I think we’re excited to show the nation what we have,” she said.
East Metro’s Louie Varland and Matt Wallner win Twins’ top minor-league awards
On Wednesday, starting pitcher Louie Varland picked up his first career win and right fielder Matt Wallner drove in a run in support of him in the Twins’ 10-1 victory over the White Sox in Chicago.
On Thursday, the two locals were named the Twins’ Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Year respectively, marking the first time that two Minnesota natives have won the award in the same season.
“I’m glad we have them in the organization and really hoping they establish themselves and become big parts of what we’re doing moving forward,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The Minnesota connection is just wild to me.”
The two locals — Varland from Maplewood, Wallner from Forest Lake — gave hometown fans plenty to cheer about this season, both in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Both started the year with Double-A Wichita before earning a pair of promotions and debuting in September.
Varland, 24, became the second pitcher to win the award in consecutive years, joining José Berríos. He posted a 3.06 earned-run average this season across 24 minor-league games at Double- and Triple-A, striking out 146 batters in 126.1 innings.
Varland, a North St. Paul High School and Concordia-St. Paul University alum, debuted in the big leagues in early September. In four starts in the majors, he gave up 11 runs in 26 innings (3.81 ERA). In his final start of the season, Varland was staked to a six-run lead before he even touched the mound, but capped off his season with five shutout innings against the White Sox on his way to his first career win.
“It helps a lot,” Varland said of spending the final month of the season in the majors. “I know exactly what I need to work on. Going into spring training (next season), I have a couple of starts under my belt so that debut pressure is off me and I can just focus on competing to try to make the roster in spring.”
Wallner, 24, joined the Twins for later in the month, after hitting .277 with a .953 OPS, along with a career-high 27 home runs across the two highest levels of the minor leagues. He dramatically upped his walk rate, too, posting a .412 on-base percentage after changing his approach to try to be more patient at the plate.
The Forest Lake grad homered off former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber in his first career game, and collected 13 hits in his 18-game stint in the majors this September. His season came after a 2021 in which he played in just 68 minor-league games — plus an appearance at the Arizona Fall League — because of a broken hamate bone, which required surgery.
“It’s been, I think, a good year overall,” Wallner said. “I was able to kind of basically stay healthy the whole year, and that was the biggest accomplishment honestly. But just made some adjustments coming in and was able to kind of stay steady throughout the year.”
With no trip to the Fall League on tap this year, Wallner said he thinks he’ll start hitting a little bit earlier this offseason — he hopes to cover the top of the strike zone better — down in Mississippi, near where he attended college at Southern Mississippi.
“They’re talented, and they’ve made adjustments at the minor-league levels very well, and that’s right where you want to be. When you’re at that stage and that age, that’s what you’re looking for,” Baldelli said of the duo. “Now it’s time for them to make kind of the same rapid adjustments that they made at the minor-league level at the major-league level, and that’s even harder to do. But you’re going to bet on guys that have done it before, and you’re going to bet on guys that have the physical ability they have.”
12 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs’ rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild, including that drone video and Willson Contreras’ many goodbyes
President Jed Hoyer will deliver the autopsy on the Chicago Cubs season soon at Wrigley Field. But if you’ve been paying attention, you already know the team was not built to win in the first place, in the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild.
Nevertheless, Chairman Tom Ricketts has already declared 2022 a “success” in spite of the 88 losses and lowest attendance in a non-pandemic-affected season since 1997, when the Cubs started off with a National League record 14 straight losses.
Here are 12 thoughts on what we saw and heard in 2022.
1. As one Cubs employee told me last week, the drone video of Wrigley Field that went viral was the season’s biggest highlight.
The drone went through Murphy’s Bleachers, a fire truck and the center field scoreboard. It was seamlessly spliced with GoPro video from the clubhouse and followed Seiya Suzuki to right field.
Even the Ballhawks on Kenmore and Waveland Avenues cooperated by pretending to battle for a home run ball that was staged, with an employee tossing a ball from a bleacher.
Wrigley traditions make the Cubs the Cubs, a lesson learned once again.
2. The Cubs won 16 of their last 22 games to avoid a 90-loss season and create some good vibes for winter.
Marquee Sports broadcaster Pat Hughes asked analyst Jim Deshaies during Sunday’s telecast if the team’s late season surge means anything for 2023.
“Not really,” Deshaies replied, noting there will be too many new players next season and a carryover effect will be negligent.
As nice as it was to see the Cubs turn things around at the and, Deshaies was absolutely right. If you’re buying season tickets based on September’s performance, you deserve what you get.
3. Cubs pitching vastly improved in this season.
That happened under pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, but bullpen coach Chris Young deserves credit for getting strong performances out of a young and revamped relief corps after several key veterans left at the trade deadline.
Still, the Cubs finished 19th in both pitching (4.00 ERA) and runs scored (657), so a lot of improvement is needed to be competitive in ‘23.
4. The offense was a bottom-feeder that faced a couple bottom feeders, so even the No. 19 ranking in runs is deceptive.
The numbers were skewed by playing 38 games against rebuilding divisional foes Pittsburgh Pirates (98 runs) and Cincinnati Reds (115 runs). That means almost a third (32.4%) of their total runs scored came against those two 100-loss teams.
The good news is neither the Pirates nor the Reds figure to spend any money to improve in ‘23. So just by standing still, the Cubs are virtually assured of no worse than another third-place finish.
Cubs, Woo!
5. Nick Madrigal was supposed to be the regular second baseman after arriving at the 2021 deadline in the Craig Kimbrel trade.
Madrigal showed flashes of his White Sox development in August, hitting .300 with a .378 OBP for the month. But injuries limited him to 59 games.
His status for 2023 is up in the air as the Cubs contemplate signing a potential free-agent shortstop like Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts, which likely would move Nico Hoerner to second. Madrigal understands it’s possible he could be a role player.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I want the best players in this organization no matter if they’re at my position or any position,” he said before a season-ending groin strain in September. “That’s ultimately what creates a winning atmosphere and winning teams, and that’s something I want to be a part of.”
6. Christopher Morel’s serial hugging of everyone in sight was credited with bringing energy to the dugout.
The Morel-infused energy was less noticeable as the season wore on and the rookie struggled to hit for average, falling to .235, including .190 against left-handers.
But Morel said he will continue to be a hugger in 2023 — and beyond.
“I’ve been doing it since I came up, always hugging players, and I’m happy to be here and am not going to change,” he said. “I do it for myself and the rest of the players.”
7. One of the few traditions remaining at Wrigley Field is the singing of Steve Goodman’s ‘Go, Cubs, Go’ after wins, which began in the 1980s.
Instead of letting viewers listen to Cubs fans sing their anthem, Marquee Sports now opts to make the song background music to discussion of the Binny’s-sponsored “Toast of the Game” highlight. Then it’s back to the studio for positive postgame analysis.
It’s another example of top-level executives making Cubs telecasts as generic as possible to appease the sponsors — and Ricketts.
8. Patrick Wisdom finished with 183 strikeouts, leaving him with 336 strikeouts in 909 plate appearances in 2021-22, which is a 37% strikeout rate.
That would average out to 227 strikeouts in a 162-game season. That’s a lot, even by today’s standards.
The single-season record is 223 strikeouts, set by the Arizona Diamondback’s Mark Reynolds in 2009. But Reynolds had an .892 OPS that season. Wisdom’s OPS as a Cub is .764.
9. No numbers were available from Cubs historian Ed Hartig, but the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field seemed to feature more taped Harry Caray videos than ever.
That could mean there’s a shortage of celebrity Cubs fans coming to games during the rebuild that’s not at all a rebuild, or the team has drawn a red line and no longer invites anyone below a B-list celeb.
10. After all the goodbyes for Willson Contreras, Hoyer has never indicated why the Cubs don’t believe the catcher deserves a multiyear contract.
Is it the money? The years? The wear and tear? His age?
Contreras was always patient with the media asking the same questions during his many goodbyes.
He caught only 72 games this season, his lowest total in a non-pandemic season since his rookie campaign in 2016. Maybe the Cubs believe he’s primarily a designated hitter, which are always available on the open market.
Why it has to end remains one of the biggest unanswered questions of 2022.
11. The late Les Grobstein no doubt would’ve pointed out that Andrelton Simmons had fewer RBI (7) than Contreras had goodbyes.
Simmons earned $4 million and started in 22 games, hitting .173 before being released.
Manager David Ross, Jason Heyward and Simmons were lockermates with the Atlanta Braves back in 2012. When Simmons signed with the Cubs in March, Ross said he texted the news to Heyward.
“He’s like, ‘I got my two lockermates back,’” Ross said.
Sometimes it’s better not to get the band back together.
12. José Cardenal was a favorite of Mike Royko, Michelle Obama, Eddie Vedder, Billy Corgan and many baby boomer Cubs fans, and not just for the cool Afro (though it helped).
After being inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame last month, Cardenal was asked why Cubs fans became so attached to him. He told a story of being booed on opening day of 1972 after losing a ball in the sun.
“I went to the fans and said: ‘What do you want me to do?’” Cardenal said. “From that day, they accepted me, and I was confident the fans were behind me now. That was it.”
You don’t have to be a superstar to become a legend at Wrigley. That’s a tradition that won’t soon end.
Ravens sign inside linebacker A.J. Klein off Giants’ practice squad
The Ravens have added inside linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants’ practice squad.
Klein has played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants over his 10-year NFL career. He appeared in 15 games last season for the Bills, starting four. The 31-year-old joined the Giants’ practice squad on Monday after the Bills released him in the offseason.
The Ravens have needed help at inside linebacker, where inconsistency and injuries have stretched the group thin. Starters Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes have both struggled this season, and top reserve Malik Harrison has had to play on the edge amid injuries to the outside linebacker group. Rookie Josh Ross (foot) is on injured reserve, and special teams contributors Kristian Welch and Del’Shawn Phillips have played just one combined snap on defense this season.
Over 134 career games, Klein has 449 tackles, 15 1/2 sacks, four interceptions and eight forced fumbles.
This story may be updated.
High school football: Gophers wrestling commit Gavin Nelson is one of state’s top running backs
Everything about Gavin Nelson screams tough, physical and relentless.
The 210-pound senior is one of the top high school wrestling recruits in the nation. He’s built strong and sturdy — as can be said for most Simley High School wrestlers.
That sentiment holds up when you give him the ball on the football field, as well. Tackling the rugged running back is nearly as difficult as taking him down on the mat.
How would Spartans coach Chris Mensen describe him on the field?
“Bruising. Absolutely bruising,” he said. “He punishes defenses who try to tackle him one on one.”
When No. 32 totes the rock, the opposing defense is in for a long, difficult night.
“I always start out my first couple of handoffs thinking, ‘Let’s hit these guys as hard as I can,’ ” said Nelson, who also is an imposing linebacker. “Because if you hit someone hard — really hard — the first play, they’re going to remember it the rest of the game, and they’re going to play differently.”
Mensen saw that play out in Simley’s 35-7 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper last week. Cooper had tough, big kids. It didn’t matter.
“More often than not it took two, three guys to tackle him,” Mensen said.
So has been the story of the 2022 football season. Simley is 5-0 and ranked third in Class 4A heading into the Spartans’ game at Tartan at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nelson has led the charge. The senior has been Simley’s bell cow, running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns on 104 carries.
He’s averaging 8.6 yards a carry, a number that suggests Nelson is more than just a five-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust ball carrier. Robbinsdale Cooper found that out the hard way last week, when Nelson bolted 68 yards for a touchdown, his most memorable run of the season to date.
That’s an evolution that has made the running back, who has committed to wrestle for the Gophers next year, truly unstoppable. Mensen poked fun at Nelson in recent years anytime he would be caught by the defense on a 15- or 20-yard carry. That’s not happening nearly as often this season.
While Nelson is still big and physical, he’s also explosive.
“He’s got that extra gear this year,” Mensen said. “He learned to jump cut, which is downright deadly. He’s not afraid to run over you, he runs through arm tackles, and when he gets into open space, good luck catching him. I think that’s been the difference.”
The improvements are the result, Nelson said, of his offseason work. He consistently was out on the turf doing drills with his teammates, while also working out individually and putting in work at the Training HAUS in Eagan.
“Doing things to make my breakaway speed better, jump cuts better, everything to make sure I could be better this year,” Nelson said.
It was wonderful cross training to continue to grow in both of his primary sports. Nelson talked about the similarities with trucking a potential tackler or, more prominently, bringing down an opposing ball carrier.
“Doing footwork drills, doing all that stuff, that’s all going to help me with wrestling, too, so I could get ready for the football season,” he said. “But also this will help me have faster feet in wrestling, this will help me be able to move guys more on my feet. So it all works together.”
Mensen watches Nelson wrestle and can easily identify moves Nelson uses on the mat that he also uses to rip past opposing offensive linemen. Wrestlers are excellent tacklers, Nelson noted. They also seem to be elite running backs.
Last season, Nelson split carries with Landin DuVal, a state place-winning wrestler in his own right. Going farther back, Jake Short stuffed the Simley record books as a running back and a four-time state champion wrestler.
Lakeville North’s Wade Sullivan comes to mind as a former wrestling state champion who currently is Minnesota-Duluth’s leading rusher this fall. Nelson has scoured this season’s list of the state’s leading rushers, and noted three of the top five are wrestlers.
“I think we’re all just so used to being hard-nosed guys and being in the wrestling room and working really hard,” he said. “We all train really hard, so going through a sport like football with really hard contact, a lot of these guys who play basketball and stuff like that, they’re not used to it. We’re so used to it, it’s a hard-nosed mentality that we’re used to.”
That’s why Mensen has zero reservations about relying on Nelson as much as possible if needed. The plan is generally for Nelson to get 15 to 20 carries in a game, but he ran the ball 25 times against Robbinsdale Cooper and could handle more work than that.
Simley wrestlers do not wear down.
“That’s something that I know (Simley wrestling coach Will Short) prides them on is they will go the whole match and then some,” Mensen said. “I watch that practice a lot, and it’s one of the toughest rooms I’ve ever seen.”
Nelson is a two-time individual wrestling state champion at Simley, with a bright future ahead in the sport. But Mensen, who played football for the Gophers, said Nelson could have played college football, too. The back, he said, is on par with guys he saw during his collegiate career.
He had Nelson go to a couple of summer football camps. Mensen said North Dakota State had interest in the back. But Nelson told Mensen, “Coach, I want to be a Gopher.”
“I’ve had so much success in wrestling growing up and stuff like that,” Nelson said. “I feel like it was kind of a no-brainer, just going into my strong suit.”
“I don’t blame him,” Mensen said.
But, for now, Nelson is having “so much fun” focusing on his final football season. He’s having a blast playing with his brothers and working to get better in pursuit of their goal to bring a state title to Simley.
“Every week we go higher and higher in the rankings, everyone sees how good we are,” Nelson said. “So I just know how realistic this season was for us to become state champs, and that’s the main reason I wanted to come out this year.”
