Tommies women’s hockey gets boost from three graduate transfers, seven freshmen
The addition of seven freshmen will boost the talent level of the St. Thomas women’s hockey team, which will look to improve on its 5-27-1 record in its Division I debut last season. Just as important are the three graduate transfers from Division I programs, whom the coaching staff is confident will provide skill and leadership to help the Tommies take the next step.
The Tommies open their season with a pair of games at No. 5 Wisconsin, beginning Friday night.
Gabby Billing, from Rogers, Minn., and Lotti Odnoga, originally from Hungary, join the Tommies from Dartmouth, while Fargo native Anna Promersberger transferred from Penn State.
“Grad transfers are perfect for an institution like St. Thomas, which has such great resources in the Twin Cities,” St. Thomas head coach Joel Johnson said. “We had a couple last year, and it’s just awesome. They bring experience, they bring a little moxie.
“For us, continuing our transitioning to Division I, they know what it’s like to hop on a plane and go play a tough opponent. So for all those reasons, it’s a no-brainer.”
Promersberger and Billing are centers, with Johnson singling out Promersberger’s strength on faceoffs. He paints Billing as a solid, 200-foot player who can play in all situations.
Odnoga is a two-way defenseman with good size. “What’s been really pleasing for us as coaches is to see her offensive instincts and her hands,” Johnson said. “She can play the net front on the power play and tip pucks.”
Odnoga and Billing found themselves in need of a new school if they were to continue their college hockey careers. Ivy League schools do no allow graduate students to participate in athletics.
“St. Thomas was the first team to reach out to me after I entered the transfer portal,” Odnoga said. “I just loved he coaches here when I talked with them during the recruiting process. And I wanted to move away from the East Coast because I spent seven years there.”
Odnoga said she also spoke with Bloomington native Megan Cornell, who also played at Dartmouth before joining St. Thomas as a grad transfer last season.
“I asked her about the team here,” Odnoga said, “and she only had great things to say about it. I really liked that. So, the coaches and the culture were the main reasons I came here.”
Billing had all but decided to end her hockey career and accept a job offer, but around the Christmas break last year she began to have second thoughts. She played high school hockey at Breck, where Tommies assistant coach Bethany Brausen was one of her assistant coaches, so the idea of coming home to finish her career began to appeal to her.
“I had a couple days off from hockey,” she said, “and I’m thinking, ‘I already miss it a little bit.’ When I came back to Minnesota for the break I was able to tour the St. Thomas campus. I really did love the campus. I thought to myself that I can spend the rest of my life working, so I might as well hang on to hockey for another year. Playing in the WCHA had always been a dream of mine, so decided to give it a try.”
Odnoga and Billing were roommates at Dartmouth, and on New Year’s Day they both decided they were going to commit to the Tommies. Odnoga called Brausen with the news first, and Billing called two hours later.
The two will share an apartment with a former Dartmouth teammate who was their roomie there as well. “It was like we just moved our apartment here,” Billing said.
For Promersberger, the decision to transfer to St. Thomas came down to one thing: the chance to play with younger sister Abby, a sophomore forward for the Tommies.
“I was either going to come here or quit hockey,” Promersberger said. “I talked to Bethany at the beginning of last season, I so pretty much knew (then) I was going to come here. They gave me an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
None of the three seem fazed by the possibility of spending their final college season on the losing end of a lot of games.
“I always like to play on the underdog team,” Odnoga said. “I like playing with players who don’t want to play for the best university in the country but want to beat the best university in the country. So I think this is a great opportunity to create some upsets and get better as we go.”
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
By ERIC TUCKER and JIM MUSTIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades.
The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that the Justice Department launched the review of the FBI’s disciplinary database in 2020 following an Associated Press investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving at least six senior FBI officials.
The follow-up review found 665 FBI employees, including 45 senior-level officials, resigned or retired between 2004 and 2020 following a misconduct probe but before a final disciplinary letter could be issued, according to a letter this week from Grassley to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
It was not clear how many of those cases involved sexual misconduct. Grassley’s office, which declined to make the whistleblower or underlying documents available to protect the person’s identity, said in its letter it was still seeking that information but also characterized that number as possibly being in the “hundreds.”
“It’s been alleged to my office that the data involved an element of sexual misconduct, which comports with the purpose of the … review that was done because of the Associated Press article,” Grassley wrote in his letter that was first shared with the AP. “The committee welcomes any clarity the Justice Department is able to provide.”
Asked for its response, the FBI told AP it intended to respond to the oversight committee first. It declined to comment specifically on the whistleblower’s allegation or to provide its own tally of disciplinary cases and how many of them involved sexual misconduct.
It instead issued a statement saying it has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment. “The FBI looks critically at ourselves and will continue to make improvements. The bottom line is, employees who commit gross misconduct and sexual harassment have no place in the FBI,” it said.
The AP investigation in December 2020 identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the prior five years ranging from unwanted touching and advances to coercion.
It found that several senior FBI officials have avoided discipline — quietly transferring or retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated. In one case, an FBI assistant director retired after the inspector general’s office concluded that he had harassed a female subordinate and sought an improper relationship with her.
In its statement, the FBI said that since establishing a working group just days after the AP story was published, the bureau has implemented a series of changes, including a 24/7 tip line with a licensed clinician where employees can report abuse, and a working group of senior executives to review policies and procedures on harassment and victim support.
Grassley asked in his letter for updates on other changes recommended by the Justice Department, including that it fast-track investigations to reduce the chance an accused employee could become eligible for retirement and leave the FBI before a probe can be completed.
The FBI noted that it cannot legally prevent someone from resigning or retiring. “It is infuriating that we are left with little disciplinary recourse when people leave before their case is adjudicated,” the statement said.
David J. Shaffer, a Washington attorney who represents several victims of sexual misconduct in the FBI, called on lawmakers to examine how often the bureau opens internal investigations against women who come forward.
“The most serious abuse of the FBI disciplinary system is to retaliate against the very women who complain by starting investigations against them after they report sexual misconduct,” he said, “thereby discouraging reporting in the FBI due to fear of retaliation.”
Tracy Walder, a former FBI agent who left the bureau in 2006 after she filed a sexual harassment complaint, said she believes such misconduct is pervasive and is glad it is finally being taken seriously.
“I do not believe that the entirety of the FBI behaves this way. In fact, there are many excellent agents. However, because of the way I was treated, I feel a sense of shame and ‘What if?’ And this behavior has been allowed to continue for decades.”
_____
Mustian reported from Portland, Oregon. Follow the reporters on Twitter at @etuckerAP and @JimMustian.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson trying to stay low-key in high-profile situation
In a world where the backup quarterback is sometimes the most popular guy in town, Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State who dazzled in preseason, is trying to stay low key.
It’s been fairly easy so far.
We’ll see whether it lasts.
“Fans, media, coaches, everybody in football, your favorite player is the backup quarterback,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “The grass is greener.”
For the time being, that’s Thompson’s role, backup quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol. That means Teddy Bridgewater is the starter for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets, and Thompson, who started the season as the No. 3 quarterback, is now No. 2.
Thompson was a preseason star. Everything he touched turned to gold. He moved the offense, he made the right decisions, he threw deep, and he was accurate.
He finished with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions, and a sparkling 138.4 passer rating.
Michael Deiter plays center and guard on the scout team alongside Thompson each week in practice.
“He’s super commanding in the huddle, and most importantly knows all of his [expletive], he’s on top of his stuff, which is good, and he goes out and he plays with confidence and really cuts it loose,” Deiter said. “You saw it in preseason. He wasn’t wasting any time getting the ball out, he was putting it on guys.”
Last week at Cincinnati he got to put on a NFL jersey for a regular season game for the first time, and he got to throw passes in pregame warmups for the first time.
“It was exciting,” he said. “It’s a big moment, first time getting to put a jersey on during the season is a cool moment for me and my family and all that.”
This week he’s fielded calls from former high school and college coaches who are happy he’s serving as a backup quarterback this week.
Now, as the backup quarterback, Thompson is one play away from the spotlight, the hot seat, the opportunity of a lifetime, whatever you want to call it.
There’s a small segment of Dolphins fans who wanted Thompson to be named the starter ahead of Bridgewater.
Thompson isn’t getting caught up in that stuff.
“Everybody has their opinion on whatever,” he said. “All of that is white noise to me. I’m just focused on what I have been focused on since the day I got here, which is getting better every day, trying to put myself in position to help the team win.”
Thompson did that in preseason.
A stir was created.
The chatter was legitimized when the Dolphins decided to keep Thompson on the 53-man roster instead of trying to sneak him onto the practice squad, a move that would have exposed him to waivers, which would likely have led to him being claimed by another team.
Deiter recalled his first impressions of Thompson.
“My initial thought was the kid is confident,” Deiter said. “He went out there early in camp and was putting balls on guys. He was throwing accurately and he was throwing stuff that some guys were nervous to throw, which is fun to see, guys that want to make plays, that push the ball down the field. He did that right away and it was cool to see, like, ‘Hey, this rook’s got a little bit of juice.’
“It was cool to know we had three quarterbacks that could cut it loose and win games for us right away, early in camp.”
Thompson was inactive for the first three games but Tagovailoa’s injury against Buffalo opened the door for Thompson to be active for the Cincinnati game.
Of course, reality came in more ways than one when Tagovailoa was sacked and left the game on a stretcher. Bridgewater suddenly became the starter and Thompson was the backup, one play from making his NFL debut. It didn’t happen but Thompson said he was ready then, and is ready now. He said he’s approached each week as though he’d be the starter.
“I feel very prepared,” he said. “And like I said, it kind of goes back to the way that I’ve approached it since the season has started, just preparing like I’m the starter each week so if something like this happens I don’t have to ramp everything up like, ‘I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that.’ “
Despite all the chatter, Thompson knows the deal. He’s the guy people want to see (out of curiosity) and the guy people don’t want to see (because it means Bridgewater is injured or not playing well).
He’s just trying to do his job.
“My role here is to help support Teddy,” Thompson said. “He’s the starter, he’s our guy. I’ve looked up to Teddy since the moment I’ve gotten into this locker room.
“Whatever I can do to help the team in this position is what I’m going to do, and I’m excited for that.”
()
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.
Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”
“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”
According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.
“There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”
Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.
But Biden said he believes that as the federal government and many states ease marijuana laws, they should maintain limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales.
The move by Biden puts the federal government on par with other big cities like New York that have been moving toward decriminalizing low-level marijuana arrests for years. But there’s a big divide in the nation as some police departments still believe the drug leads to more serious crime and ignoring low-level offenses emboldens criminals.
The move also fulfills one of the top priorities of the Democratic nominee in one of their party’s most critical Senate races, as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has repeatedly pressed Biden to take the step.
Belwin’s new nature preserve in Afton opens to the public this weekend
Oxbow Trails, Belwin Conservancy’s new 40-acre nature preserve, opens to the public this weekend.
Starting Saturday, the trails will be open on weekends from dawn until dusk through the end of November or until the first major snowfall. The trails will open fully next spring.
Located just north of Afton’s Old Village at 2398 St. Croix Trail South, Oxbow Trails features a range of ecosystems including hardwood forests, wetlands and a restored oak savanna. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails are currently roughed in; dogs are not allowed.
Belwin officials have been working since 2020 to create the new nature preserve in partnership with the city of Afton, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Washington County and others. The project is centered on a 30-acre parcel Belwin purchased from a willing seller using funding from Washington County’s Land and Water Legacy Program. The hiking area also includes 10 acres of land owned by Afton.
“Oxbow Trails provides a unique view of the Valley Creek trout stream and a walk along a beautiful wooded ridge,” said David Freeman, Belwin’s communications specialist. However, he noted, there is no stream access from Oxbow Trails or any other Belwin property.
Restoration work was supported by a grant from the DNR’s Conservation Partners Legacy program, which made it possible to hire contractors to remove invasive and diseased trees and chip them on-site. Now that the first phase has been completed, Belwin has taken over ongoing management and has spread the chips on about 1.25 miles of trails, Freeman said.
Belwin owns about 1,500 acres of land in and around Afton.
Breaking down the Mets potential wild card roster decisions
For the first time since 2016, the Mets are back in the postseason. While the club has much bigger aspirations than just a wild card round, what it’s taken to get back to this point should be noted.
It is truly a new era in Queens with owner Steve Cohen and his revamped front office settling in after two seasons. The Mets had a new manager in Buck Showalter this season, a new general manager in Billy Eppler, and a roster littered with stars. Some of them were homegrown, like Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso. Some are stars that Mets fans had always dreamed of but never thought would be possible with the way the previous regime ran things, like Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor.
They won 101 games, the second-most in franchise history. McNeil won the batting title, Alonso tied with Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge for the league lead in RBI, and Scherzer, one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball, is starting Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Citi Field.
It’s been a remarkable season, but the Mets aren’t done yet. There are still a few lingering questions about their playoff roster for the first round. So let’s take a look at the group that could be active for a best-of-three wild card series against San Diego this weekend.
POSITION PLAYERS
Who is in
Pete Alonso, 1B
Jeff McNeil, INF/OF
Francisco Lindor, SS
Eduardo Escobar, INF
Luis Guillorme, INF
Brandon Nimmo, OF
Mark Canha, OF
Tyler Naquin, OF
Daniel Vogelbach, DH
Tomas Nido, C
James McCann, C
Injured
Starling Marte, OF
On the bubble
Francisco Alvarez, C/DH
Darin Ruf, DH
Terrance Gore, OF/PH
James McCann was supposed to give the Mets a run-producing catcher but he struggled at the plate this season and missed time with a fractured hamate bone in his wrist and strained oblique. The Mets called up 20-year-old top prospect Francisco Alvarez over the weekend for the series in Atlanta to DH against left-handed pitching and he caught his first game Wednesday, with Trevor Williams giving him high praise.
Alvarez recorded his first two first big league hits Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, including a monster home run, both against right-handers. If the Mets don’t include him on a postseason roster then it’s fair to question why they called him up in the first place.
Marte and Ruf finished the season on the injured list, though Ruf is healthy enough to play this weekend. However, he hasn’t produced at all for the Mets since coming to New York to DH against left-handers. The Mets will likely face one left-hander in Blake Snell, but they could opt to use Alvarez instead.
Marte’s status is somewhat day-to-day as he recovers from a fractured right middle finger, but he did play catch and take swings this week.
Terrance Gore was acquired for postseason play. His ability to wreak havoc on the basepaths in late-game, high-leverage situations is impactful. But the Mets haven’t used him much so while the two-time World Series winner has value, it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be included.
PITCHERS
Who is in
Jacob deGrom, RHP
Max Scherzer, RHP
Chris Bassitt, RHP
Edwin Diaz, RHP
Seth Lugo, RHP
Adam Ottavino, RHP
Trevor May, RHP
Drew Smith, RHP
Joely Rodriguez, LHP
David Peterson, LHP
Injured
Tylor Megill, RHP
On the bubble
Mychal Givens, RHP
Taijuan Walker, RHP
Carlos Carrasco, RHP
Trevor Williams, RHP
Showalter could choose to throw Chris Bassitt in Game 2 with the hope of saving deGrom for a possible NLDS start in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next week. And while advance planning is always needed in the playoffs, ultimately the Mets have to get to the next round first. The rotation will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch this weekend.
So, where does that leave Carrasco (15-7, 3.97 ERA) and Walker (12-5, 3.49)? They both pitched Tuesday in a doubleheader against the Nationals, but their outings were limited. They could both be ready to pitch on Sunday, or possibly pitch out of the bullpen if long relief is needed.
Of course, they could be left off of the roster completely with the Mets opting to rest them through the wild card.
In the bullpen, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino are the most trusted high-leverage pitchers. Drew Smith has pitched well in high-leverage situations throughout the last week. Seth Lugo has become the preferred left-handed specialist, holding left-handed hitters to just a .167 average.
But the Mets do need at least one, if not two left-handers in the bullpen. Peterson has adjusted well to a relief role as of late and had some solid showings in key games down the stretch.
The Mets have until noon ET on Friday to submit their roster. Any player who was on the Mets’ 40-man roster or 60-day IL as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31 is eligible for postseason play, and teams are permitted to submit a new 26-man roster before each postseason series.
()
St. Paul School District regains building titles after 57 years
By resolution of the St. Paul City Council, the St. Paul Public School District now owns its own buildings, an oversight dating back 57 years.
In 1965, the city’s “Special School District” became Independent School District No. 625, by order of the state of Minnesota. The same state law that launched ISD 625 also required the transfer of all city-owned property used for school purposes.
That didn’t quite happen. Through title research, the school district recently identified 51 properties whose building titles remained under the city’s name, even though the structures themselves have long been under the school district’s day-to-day jurisdiction.
On Feb. 23, the city council adopted a resolution conveying six school properties dating back to 1965 over to the school district. On Wednesday, at the request of the school district, the city council transferred another 38 properties.
The schools range in location from Battle Creek Elementary School, Harding High School and Como Park Senior High School to the Galtier School and St. Anthony Park School.
The resolution states: “The city council hereby authorizes and directs the proper city officials to convey by quit claim deed the additional properties to the School District, and to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate the property transfer.”
