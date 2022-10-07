Tommies women’s hockey gets boost from three graduate transfers, seven freshmen

The addition of seven freshmen will boost the talent level of the St. Thomas women’s hockey team, which will look to improve on its 5-27-1 record in its Division I debut last season. Just as important are the three graduate transfers from Division I programs, whom the coaching staff is confident will provide skill and leadership to help the Tommies take the next step.

The Tommies open their season with a pair of games at No. 5 Wisconsin, beginning Friday night.

Gabby Billing, from Rogers, Minn., and Lotti Odnoga, originally from Hungary, join the Tommies from Dartmouth, while Fargo native Anna Promersberger transferred from Penn State.

“Grad transfers are perfect for an institution like St. Thomas, which has such great resources in the Twin Cities,” St. Thomas head coach Joel Johnson said. “We had a couple last year, and it’s just awesome. They bring experience, they bring a little moxie.

“For us, continuing our transitioning to Division I, they know what it’s like to hop on a plane and go play a tough opponent. So for all those reasons, it’s a no-brainer.”

Promersberger and Billing are centers, with Johnson singling out Promersberger’s strength on faceoffs. He paints Billing as a solid, 200-foot player who can play in all situations.

Odnoga is a two-way defenseman with good size. “What’s been really pleasing for us as coaches is to see her offensive instincts and her hands,” Johnson said. “She can play the net front on the power play and tip pucks.”

Odnoga and Billing found themselves in need of a new school if they were to continue their college hockey careers. Ivy League schools do no allow graduate students to participate in athletics.

“St. Thomas was the first team to reach out to me after I entered the transfer portal,” Odnoga said. “I just loved he coaches here when I talked with them during the recruiting process. And I wanted to move away from the East Coast because I spent seven years there.”

Odnoga said she also spoke with Bloomington native Megan Cornell, who also played at Dartmouth before joining St. Thomas as a grad transfer last season.

“I asked her about the team here,” Odnoga said, “and she only had great things to say about it. I really liked that. So, the coaches and the culture were the main reasons I came here.”

Billing had all but decided to end her hockey career and accept a job offer, but around the Christmas break last year she began to have second thoughts. She played high school hockey at Breck, where Tommies assistant coach Bethany Brausen was one of her assistant coaches, so the idea of coming home to finish her career began to appeal to her.

“I had a couple days off from hockey,” she said, “and I’m thinking, ‘I already miss it a little bit.’ When I came back to Minnesota for the break I was able to tour the St. Thomas campus. I really did love the campus. I thought to myself that I can spend the rest of my life working, so I might as well hang on to hockey for another year. Playing in the WCHA had always been a dream of mine, so decided to give it a try.”

Odnoga and Billing were roommates at Dartmouth, and on New Year’s Day they both decided they were going to commit to the Tommies. Odnoga called Brausen with the news first, and Billing called two hours later.

The two will share an apartment with a former Dartmouth teammate who was their roomie there as well. “It was like we just moved our apartment here,” Billing said.

For Promersberger, the decision to transfer to St. Thomas came down to one thing: the chance to play with younger sister Abby, a sophomore forward for the Tommies.

“I was either going to come here or quit hockey,” Promersberger said. “I talked to Bethany at the beginning of last season, I so pretty much knew (then) I was going to come here. They gave me an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

None of the three seem fazed by the possibility of spending their final college season on the losing end of a lot of games.

“I always like to play on the underdog team,” Odnoga said. “I like playing with players who don’t want to play for the best university in the country but want to beat the best university in the country. So I think this is a great opportunity to create some upsets and get better as we go.”