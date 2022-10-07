News
Truth Be Told! 56-year-old Actress Elise Neal Looks Better Than Most Younger Instagram Models
56-year-old actress Elise Demetria Neal has set Twitter ablaze after sharing stunning images of herself and fans cannot get enough of her.
Presently, oldies seem to be getting it all right with their body, appearance, and lifestyle. With constant exercising and a good diet, Elise appears to follow the trend of glam oldies. Fans can’t get enough of the banging body even at her age.
I checked out her pictures on Instagram and I’m also of the brutal opinion that she looks better than the bunch of famewhores parading as Instagram models.
Via Media Take Out:
Actress Elise Neal has been one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood for the past 30 years, and she still looks amazing. The gorgeous Elise has been posting a lot more recently across social media – and she’s definitely getting noticed.
Elise, who stars in the new BET+ hit show The Black Hamptons. Has been trending on Twitter for the past 48 hours. With many of her fans and followers marveling at just how great she looks.
Here are just a few pics of Elise – looking stunningly beautiful:
Elise is a popular Hollywood actress. Her big break came with three 1997 films, appearing in Rosewood, Money Talks and Scream 2.
From 1998 to 2002, Neal starred as Yvonne Hughley in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys. Other film appearances include Mission to Mars (2000), Hustle & Flow (2005) and Logan (2017). On television, Neal also starred Tia Jewel in the first two seasons of the UPN/The CW sitcom All of Us from 2003 to 2005. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee.
After sharing an image on her Instagram page, followers were thrilled with her physique and beauty. Elise Neal is the motivation you need to hit the gym before your grandma appears more stunning than you do. Haha!
Here are some videos and pictures of actress Elise Demetria Neal:
News
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan uses YouTube series to give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the life of an NBA star
Growing up as an NBA fan, DeMar DeRozan often felt a disconnect from his favorite players.
“I remember being a kid, looking back, I didn’t know how my favorite player sounded when he talked, what he’d do when I’m not watching him play, what his life is like,” DeRozan said. “I remember … always wanting to know what Nick Van Exel did after games.”
DeRozan never found out how Van Exel spent his time after Los Angeles Lakers games, but he carried the memory of his childhood curiosity into his own NBA journey. In his 14th season in the NBA and second with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan is using his YouTube channel to give a behind-the-scenes look at his daily life.
DeRozan began the project last summer, releasing two documentary episodes of his offseason routine and trips. This year’s series will stretch longer, encompassing his entire summer leading up to the season.
“I just wanted to get to that element of showing kids who watch us what it’s like to be a player outside of just putting an NBA jersey on,” DeRozan said.
DeRozan isn’t heavily active on social media, posting intermittently on Instagram and Twitter. So turning over his offseason life to a production crew required a new level of openness.
“I never really show what I’m like every day, so it’s cool,” DeRozan said.
The series mostly documents DeRozan’s time on the court and in the gym. The first two episodes from this summer showcased a training trip to Jamaica and games with the MMV Cheaters in the Drew League, a pro-am league he has competed in since he was 14.
While he aims to showcase his life, DeRozan also wants the series to provide a platform for his support network, such as longtime personal trainer Jason Estrada and skills trainer Johnny Stephene.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand what we go through as athletes,” DeRozan said. “It’s just not us going out there playing basketball. There’s a foundation we go through that helps us get to the point that we’re at. A lot of those people get lost in the midst of that and without them, I wouldn’t be the player or person that I am.”
News
Lamar Odom Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny’ And Presents Himself As A Better Match For Khloe Kardashian
Former NBA player Lamar Odom tends to make advances to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian after their divorce over his excessive drug use and infidelity.
Presently, the NBA player is in the news for allegedly dating a transgender Daniiellè Alexis. However, he still seems to be interested in Khloe Kardashian. In a recent interview, Odom with his excessive drug use and constant cheating discloses that he still makes a better match than Khloe’s yet again serial cheat of a partner Tristan Thompson.
According to him, Khloe deserves more than Tristan and it is belittling for her to keep going back. Lots of guts! Khloe doesn’t deserve better than Tristan she deserves better than both nits.
Here is what Lamar Odom has to say about Khloe having a second child with rival Tristan Thompson;
“I’m trying to find out the psychology behind it … You want to have a second baby with the same father, but he don’t wanna be with you.”
“It’s too bad, but she’s gonna be alright,” he told TMZ. “She’s a strong girl.” As for what he would do if he were to cross paths with her? “First, I would give her a hug, I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he said, while adding that he would advise the mom of 3-year-old True to “be strong for her daughter.”
His overall stance on Tristan and his wrongdoings, well, “dude is corny for that.”
He followed by apologizing for his actions when they were together;
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan wrote in his Jan. 3 Instagram Story. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”
Via Vlad:
Lamar Odom recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. Where he opened up about several topics including continuing to bring up his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.
Odom explained why he found it odd that a woman who claims to have suffered brain trauma as a result of her dealings with Tristan Thompson. Turn around and want to have multiple children with that person. Many took Odom’s coooments as yet another attempt to win back his ex. By offering himself as a potential candidate for fathering her new child”.
When asked why they didn’t have children while they were together, Odom admitted that his substance abuse problem caused fertility issues.”
Despite Lamar Odom’s constant shots at Khloe Kardashian, she has ignored him, claiming she wants no damn thing to do with him. Looks Like Tristan is winning and Odom is not happy.
Here is the clip of Lamar Odom deceiving himself that he’s a better man than Tristan Thompson:
News
Odom Lamar And Transgender Girlfriend Daniela Daniiellè Alexis’ Rumored Relationship Ends In The Mud
Former NBA player, a divorcee, and an ex-partner for four other women, Lamar Odom is yet again in another failed relationship with his Australian transgender girlfriend Daniiellè Alexis. And Daniiellè seems to be testy about the fallout. Girl expected so much from a man who couldn’t stop drugs for his kid?
It can be somewhat difficult for transgenders to find love so when Daniiellè met Odom it was all joy with her, constantly posting images of them on Instagram. Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband, and ex-fiancé of Liza Morales and Sabrina Parr is not fond of working on relationships. So, the news of him dating a transgender was a massive shock looking at his past relationships. However, the former NBA player couldn’t be the ideal partner for Daniiellè as expected.
Meanwhile, Daniiellè is all emotional and may leave the United States altogether to start a new life in Australia. This is messy! Per Daniiellè’s rant, it appears Odom is acting transphobic and has not accepted her for who she is.
Via Media Take Out:
Lamar Odom was trending last week, when he was seen all across social media with a popular Australian transgender actress. Well it appears that the two have split up – and Daniella (the trans-woman) seems to be in her feelings over things ending.
Daniella posted a very shady IG post a few weeks back, shortly after news of her apparent relationship with Lamar went viral. Daniella posted that she – and other transgenders like herself have “been silenced for years. On the backs of others comfortabilities and lives.”
The post seemed to suggest that someone in her life was “uncomfortable” being around her. Fans are speculating that she’s talking about Lamar.
She continued, “But with time Brought bravery and truth. A source can spin its web the way they please but those in reality know what’s real and what’s not. All you can do is get blessings from the people you love and those close to you, but don’t waste your time trying to get approval from those who are closed and on their own agenda.”
Then yesterday, Daniella told fans that she’s leaving the United States and moving back to Australia. She told fans that she’s “catching flights not feelings” and “she’s going home.”
How in love do you have to be to relocate to an entirely different country because of a breakup?
News
One-dimensional Mitchell Robinson is committed to expanding his offense
More impressive: Aaron Judge besting Babe Ruth or Mitchell Robinson toppling Wilt Chamberlain?
“I’m gonna say my record,” Robinson answered.
The question and answer, of course, were said in jest. Not all field-goal percentages are created equal.
When Robinson supplanted Chamberlain with the NBA’s highest single-season field-goal percentage, the Knicks center only attempted shots inside the paint. It was like winning the Masters while starting each hole on the green. His 74.2% conversion rate in the 2019-20 season (which pummeled Chamberlain’s mark from 1972-73) was mostly accomplished through an assortment of dunks, appearing effortless and failsafe for a 7-footer with bounce.
Now rewarded for these physical gifts with a $60 million contract, Robinson is again teasing an expansion of his offensive repertoire. This time it’s more realistic. He wants to incorporate a post-up game.
“I’m pretty sure everybody’s scouting report is just, catch a lob, this and that,” Robinson said. “So you got to add. You got to.”
Robinson seems to have finally abandoned his public desire to hoist 3-pointers. As a former Knicks assistant coach once told me, “Why doesn’t he figure out how to hit free throws first?”
Asked Thursday whether he still harbors those 3-point dreams, Robinson admitted, “I really just want to do crossovers, I ain’t gonna lie. I don’t want to shoot too much.
“But definitely I got to do something. It’s year 5. I go to do something.”
The ‘something’ is working with the ball and his back to the basket. Robinson had some opportunities in the first quarter of Tuesday’s preseason opener, including a pump-fake pivot lay-up that was called back because of his 3-second violation.
The play developed after a defensive switch left a smaller Bojan Bogdonavic to guard Robinson.
“My moves are solid,” Robinson said. “I got a nice look.”
Still, the reasons Robinson signed his big contract in the summer remain with his base. He’s imposing at the rim on both sides of the court.
Coach Tom Thibodeau called Robinson ‘the best offensive rebounder in the NBA,’ which tracks with the statistics. The 24-year-old was only behind Memphis’ Steven Adams in total offensive rebounds last season.
Robinson credited that strength training — which now has him in his sweet spot between 270 and 275 pounds — for his offensive rebounding prowess.
“People boxed me out and I couldn’t really do too much on the offensive glass. But now, I got a little weight, so it helps a lot,” Robinson said.
We’ll see if that translates positively to other phases of his game. Specifically in the post.
“The athleticism is special, but I also think the strength component, when he added that piece to it – he can take a hit and get through that. He’s shown that,” Thibodeau said. But I think a lot of other areas of his game have improved also — the rim protection, that part is obvious. I think he’s starting to grow now offensively.”
News
Dolphins defense needs to get back to forcing turnovers, pressuring QBs like its normal self
The trademark for the Miami Dolphins’ defense over the past two seasons has been big plays. It’s a game-changing unit that can turn a game in its favor by pressuring the quarterback, getting him down or forcing opponents into turnovers — and maybe even scoring on those opportunities.
You couldn’t tell by watching this team through the first quarter of the 2022 season.
The Dolphins, while 3-1 through a four-game gauntlet to start the season, have just one interception among four total takeaways. They have registered seven sacks. Only three teams have taken down the quarterback fewer times through four games: Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. Miami is second-worst in the NFL in pressure percentage, at 13.4 percent of opponent dropbacks, according to Pro Football Reference, ahead of only the Los Angeles Rams, surprisingly.
Last year, the Dolphins were fifth in the NFL in sacks (48). In pressure percentage, Miami was third in the league at 28.5 percent. The Dolphins were 14th in the league with 14 interceptions, but going back to 2020, that season Miami was tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions.
“Turnovers is a thing that we stress, and we’ll continue to stress it,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said on Thursday. “Those are usually game-changing or momentum-type plays for a defense. Yeah, we’d obviously like to have more than we have. There’s no question about that. I think any time that you present problems [for an opponent], whatever they may be, it presents an opportunity for progress.”
Many of those problems the Dolphins can present an opposing offense start by rushing the passer, and Miami is still not getting very many pressures.
“Sometimes it can be a scheme thing, sometimes it can be an individual thing or a matchup-based thing,” said Boyer, who added he doesn’t base a pass rush’s success on sack statistics. “Or another thing is when you pressure at a high rate, the ball comes out a little bit faster and you’re seeing quicker routes and a lot more check-downs.”
On paper, the Dolphins should have one of the fiercest pass-rush units in the league. Returning most key contributors from last year’s defense, adding edge defenders Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers ahead of the season should only provide a boost.
Ingram has done his part. The 33-year-old veteran was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month as he has two sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown through September.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and second-year outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips only have one sack each. Some of the exotic blitzes Boyer, who now is running the defense without ex-coach Brian Flores’ backing, has dialed up in the past have seen counters made from opponents.
“Our goal is to affect the quarterback with the pass rush,” said defensive line coach Austin Clark, who noted early missed opportunities for Phillips and Flowers in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. “I like the pieces we got. The effort is there. We’ve just got to finish a little bit better overall.”
The Dolphins snagged an interception on their first defensive series of the season, but they have not picked off a passer since. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s tipped ball in the end zone that safety Jevon Holland hauled in was one of three takeaways against the Patriots on Sept. 11, as Miami won the turnover battle in that season-opening win, 3-0. Since an Ingram fumble recovery against Buffalo in Week 3 is the lone turnover forced.
Howard has been hampered by injuries to his groins, and the defense hasn’t had fellow cornerback Byron Jones opposite him, still on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list this week. Having the two at their respective posts — and healthy — is vital for the overall success of the defense, with tight man coverage in the secondary complementing the blitzes, even from the safeties in Holland and Brandon Jones.
On the edge, the Dolphins can look to win some 1-on-1 matchups on Sunday against a Jets offensive line that has three tackles — Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and George Fant — on injured reserve and another, Max Mitchell, unlikely to play with a knee injury. Brown may come off IR before the game, though, and Alijah Vera-Tucker kicking out to tackle could provide a solid tandem.
“We prepare like Duane Brown is out there, Alijah Vera-Tucker,” said Clark. “You look at the way they use their offensive line, they’ve got a bunch of different guys. That’s a small piece to the puzzle in terms of knowing your personnel and how you’re rushing a certain type of guy. It’s definitely a part of it.”
Helping the Dolphins’ potential to create more sacks and turnovers is that they have been solid in run defense, outside of a few long rushes and quarterback scrambles to mobile passers they’ve faced in the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Bills’ Josh Allen. Getting New York into third-and-longs will provide chances to put Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was intercepted twice last week against the Steelers, under duress.
News
Orioles reliever Dillon Tate joins Team USA roster for World Baseball Classic
Dillon Tate emerged as a key late-inning reliever for the Orioles in 2022. Before trying to repeat that role in 2023, he’ll represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
Tate, 28, joins Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins on Team USA. Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer will play for Team Israel, and more players could announce their intent to participate in the WBC, scheduled for March 8-21, in the coming weeks.
In his fourth major league season, Tate posted a 3.05 ERA in 73 2/3 innings, the second most out of the bullpen among Orioles behind only long reliever Keegan Akin. Tate served as manager Brandon Hyde’s primary right-handed setup man, earning a career-high five saves as an occasional fill-in for closers Jorge López and Félix Bautista. His strikeout rate of 20.5% was a more than 3% improvement from 2021 and his 5.5% walk rate was a career low. The sinkerballer’s 57.4% groundball rate was the eighth best of any reliever who threw at least 50 innings in 2022, according to Fangraphs.
The lone player left in the organization of the three acquired from the New York Yankees in July 2018 for All-Star closer Zack Britton, Tate was also the Orioles’ 2022 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, recognizing humanitarian actions off the field.
