Binance CEO Ready To Invest More Than $1B on Acquisition

The corporation has been on an acquisitions binge despite the severe bear market.
So far this year, Binance has put money into 67 different projects.
According to Bloomberg, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the business is prepared to spend more than $1 billion on acquisitions in 2022. More than twice as much money has been invested by the crypto behemoth so far in 2022, at $325 million. Binance had earlier announced that they have invested $200 million into the Forbes media company.
Admiration For NFTs
In a recent interview, Zhao expressed his admiration for NFTs. The billionaire crypto investor said it was a mistake to think of digital collectibles as nothing more than photographs of monkeys. He went through some of the potential applications of the technology, including the distribution of diplomas and concert tickets. According to Zhao, Binance is considering investments in the gaming and e-commerce industries.
Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has committed to helping Kazakhstan foster the steady growth of its cryptocurrency industry. The exchange and Kazakhstan’s financial authorities want to share information regarding instances of illegal activity related to the trade of digital assets.
The world’s largest crypto exchange, said Thursday that it has been granted a license to operate in Kazakhstan. With the approval of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), Binance may now provide digital asset and custody services.
Bitcoin (BTC) now accounts for 65.12% of the $193 million fund.
The fund decided to sell its holdings in XRP after Ripple lawsuit.
As part of its quarterly rebalance, top cryptocurrency asset management Grayscale has announced that it would now support Polygon (MATIC) in its large-cap cryptocurrency portfolio. In February 2018, Grayscale, a division of the massive venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, released a large-cap fund. One of the goals of the fund is to provide investors access to the most liquid cryptocurrencies. Five different digital currencies were available at the launch.
Solana (SOL), one of the leading “Ethereum killers,” was included in the aforementioned fund last October. Cardano (ADA) joined the fund’s holdings in July of last year. Bitcoin (BTC) now accounts for 65.12% of the $193 million fund after the most recent rebalance.
Large Cap Fund Trading in Red
In third place, with 2.49 percent, is ADA, well behind the leader, Ethereum (ETH), which takes second place with 28.25 percent. The newest participant, MATIC, accounts for 1.25 percent.
As part of their earlier rebalance, Grayscale eliminated Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK). After Ripple was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January, the fund decided to sell its holdings in XRP.
Major cryptocurrencies have suffered large losses owing to macroeconomic challenges, leaving investors who placed money into the fund a year ago down 65.2% over the previous 24 hours. Only 21.9% of the initial capital has been returned to investors.
The U.S. unemployment figures released on Friday, October 7 prompted investors to dump cryptocurrencies. But XRP from Ripple has been looking up, and it’s up 8% in the past day as per data from CMC.
The paper provides a concise overview of the rationale for the launch of CBDC.
Since its inception, the RBI has been wary of public blockchains and cryptocurrencies.
In a 51-page memo released on October 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) detailed the planned characteristics and rationale for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) it is creating.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working to educate the public about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which are currently under development by a number of different central banks around the world, and to define the RBI’s goals, options, and the potential benefits and drawbacks of introducing a digital rupee in India.
The paper provides a concise overview of the rationale for the launch of an Indian CBDC, emphasizing the importance of trust, security, liquidity, and finality/integrity in the settlement as hallmarks of a truly sovereign digital currency.
Authority to Control Monetary System
Issuers in India are interested in CBDCs primarily because they will help cut down on the country’s overall cash management expenses. In addition to more robust, efficient, and creative payment infrastructure, the RBI also highlights increased financial inclusion.
The promise of an offline function for the CBDC, which would be useful in places without a steady power supply or cell network connection, further emphasizes the CBDC’s potential to improve cross-border payments and settlements.
Since its inception, the RBI has been wary of public blockchains and cryptocurrencies; this paper reaffirms the central bank’s position that these products provide an undue risk to Indian consumers owing to their volatile markets.
India’s central bank, the RBI, has voiced its worry that the continuous growth of cryptocurrencies poses a danger to financial stability in the country since it would reduce the RBI’s authority to control monetary policy and the monetary system.
In Livepeer (LPT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LPT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Livepeer (LPT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Livepeer (LPT) is $9.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,248,446 at the time of writing. However, LPT has decreased by nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Livepeer (LPT) has a circulating supply of 26,216,691 LPT.Livepeer (LPT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bithumb.
What is Livepeer (LPT)?
Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.
Livepeer’s technology has a wide range of potential applications. LPT’s technological stack has a wide range of applications, including video-enabled decentralized applications, pay-as-you-go streaming platforms, uncensorable live journalism solutions, and blockchain-powered digital conferences.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022
Livepeer(LPT) holds the 143th position on CoinGecko right now. LPT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Livepeer (LPT) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Livepeer (LPT) is in the range of $ 9.23 If the pattern continues, the price of LPT might reach the resistance levels of $10.55 and $12.78. If the trend reverses, then the price of LPT may fall to $8.29 and $6.45.
Livepeer (LPT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Livepeer(LPT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Livepeer (LPT).
Resistance Level 1
$ 13.11
Resistance Level 2
$ 23.96
Resistance Level 3
$ 36.47
Support Level
$ 6.79
LPT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Livepeer (LPT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LPT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $36.47.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Livepeer (LPT) might plummet to almost $ 6.79, a bearish signal.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of LPT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Livepeer (LPT) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, LPT has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LPT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LPT is 47.83. This means that Livepeer (LPT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LPT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Livepeer (LPT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Livepeer (LPT). Currently, the ADX of LPT lies in the range of 16.14 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Livepeer (LPT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of LPT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Livepeer (LPT) is at 47.83 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of LPT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Livepeer (LPT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of LPT is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of LPT decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of LPT increases.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Livepeer (LPT)might probably attain $20 by 2023.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Livepeer (LPT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, LPT might rally to hit $27 by 2024.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2025
If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, LPT would rally to hit $32
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2026
If Livepeer(LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, LPT would rally to hit $45.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2027
If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, LPT would rally to hit $50.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2028
Livepeer (LPT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, LPT would hit $56 in 2028.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Livepeer(LPT), it would witness major spikes. LPT might hit $62 by 2029.
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in LPT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Livepeer (LPT) might hit $70 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Livepeer Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for LPT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) in 2022 is $36.47. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) price prediction for 2022 is $ 6.79.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of LPT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 99.03 very soon. But, it might also reach $15 if the investors believe that LPT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Livepeer (LPT)?
Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.
2. Where can you purchase Livepeer (LPT)?
Livepeer (LPT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bithumb.
3. Will Livepeer (LPT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, LPT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Livepeer (LPT)?
On November 09, 2021,Livepeer (LPT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $99.03.
5. Is Livepeer(LPT) a good investment in 2022?
Livepeer (LPT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, LPT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Livepeer (LPT) reach $15?
Livepeer (LPT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Livepeer (LPT) will hit $15 soon.
7. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2023?
Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $20 by 2023.
8. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2024?
Livepeer (LPT)price is expected to reach $27 by 2024.
9. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2025?
Livepeer(LPT) price is expected to reach $32 by 2025.
10. What will be the Livepeer (LPT) price by 2026?
Livepeer (LPT) price is expected to reach $45 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The criminal stole $110 million using the cryptocurrencies Fantom, ETH, and Polygon.
Before the suspension, the hacker still had roughly $400 worth of assets on the network.
The team behind BNB Chain, previously Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has lost millions of dollars’ worth of assets in a cross-chain attack, and they want to hold on-chain governance votes to decide what to do with the stolen monies.
When an attacker stole two million BNB, worth $600 million, by exploiting a vulnerability in the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge, BNB Chain momentarily shut down all network activities. Before the suspension, the hacker still had roughly $400 worth of assets on the network. However, they were unable to move the funds to other blockchains.
Across many networks, the attacker reportedly made off with $70 million to $80 million. Cyber security company Hackenclub, however, claims the criminal stole $110 million using the cryptocurrencies Fantom, Ethereum, and Polygon.
Preventing Such Attacks
Not long after the network was back up and running, the BSC team stated that they will be holding governance votes on four important choices related to the breach, including bounties for future assaults. To decide what to do with the stolen funds—freeze them, “auto-burn” them, or do neither—validators on the BNB Beacon Chain will soon be able to vote thanks to an upcoming update.
The validators will decide whether or not to initiate a white hat scheme that offers one million dollars to hackers who find a “significant bug.” It will be up to an on-chain vote whether or not to provide a bounty of “up to 10% of the recovered funds” to anybody who provides information leading to the arrest of an attacker. To prevent such assaults on the blockchain, the team plans to implement a new on-chain governance structure.
Crypto developers seem to be unfazed by the bearish market as they continue to introduce new altcoins or tokens into the space.
It is because of this that digital currency price and information data platform CoinGecko is now tracking 13,201 cryptocurrencies.
Despite the bloody month of September for most cryptos, the collective market capitalization of these digital assets is currently valued at $986 billion.
As expected, Bitcoin and altcoin king Ethereum, continue to assert their dominance as they account for 38% and 16.3%, respectively, of the total crypto market cap.
But while these two pack leaders seem to always be on the limelight, there are other lesser known digital tokens that have just joined the stack.
Crypto Quintet Accounts For $50 Billion MC
Just this October 7, four days after their initial listing, five new cryptocurrencies accounted for a total market capitalization of $50.75 billion.
These “new entrants” didn’t have to wait for a long time to make a loud noise enough to turn heads in the ever-growing crypto sphere.
Among the five, RIMAUNANGIS (RTX) led the way with its $27.8 billion market cap. At press time, tracking from CoinMarketCap shows the NFT-centered digital asset was trading at $13.89.
GOLCOIN (GLC) and Joystick (JOY) ranked 2nd and 3rd with their fully diluted total value of $17.8 billion and $3.29 billion, respectively. GLC is changing hands at $61 while the JOY gaming token is trading at $0.65.
Joining the three are their fellow newly-introduced cryptocurrencies, ELAN and Shihtzu Exchange (STZU) token.
ELAN is 4th with its $1.04 billion cap while STZU came at the bottom with its $730.2 million market capitalization.
A Quick Reminder For Investors
While the continuously growing number of cryptocurrencies signals strong interest and high expectations for profitability in crypto space, investors are once again urged to be cautious in dealing with newly released crypto assets.
Pump and dump schemes have victimized a lot of crypto investors over the years and have been the go-to move by scammers to score easy money.
It is highly advised that potential investors of different cryptos conduct thorough research about the asset they plan to spend their money for.
More often than not, these fraudsters tend to take advantage of the fear of missing out (FOMO) of individuals and even companies that pin their hopes on new tokens and projects to emulate the success of early Bitcoin investors.
Crypto total market cap at $907 billion | Featured image from Pro Bono Australia, Chart: TradingView.com
With the change in ownership came a substantial increase in trading volume.
Leon Li will no longer have any say in Huobi Global’s day-to-day operations.
On Saturday, Huobi Global said that its founder Leon Li has sold a majority of the company to About Capital Management of Hong Kong. Huobi claims the About Capital Management buyout entity will own the majority of shares. In addition, the change in Huobi’s controlling ownership does not affect the company’s fundamental operations or the management team.
The news caused a five percent increase in the price of Huobi Token (HT), which caused it to peak at $4.50. With the change in ownership came a substantial increase in trading volume.
Big Ambitions to Help Huobi Grow
As part of an agreement between Huobi founder Leon Li and About Capital Management, Huobi Global announced the change in controlling ownership in an official blog post on October 8. The crypto exchange, Huobi, has assured customers that there has been no change to the company’s executive or operational staff. After the deal closes, Leon Li will no longer have any say in Huobi Global’s day-to-day operations or any strategic choices.
The team at About Capital has big ambitions to help Huobi Global grow its worldwide presence and brand recognition. Some of the features of this package include a top-tier international strategic advisory board, increased funding for margin and risk provision funds, and plans to boost competitiveness.
With this funding, About Capital believes the cryptocurrency exchange can provide world-class trading and services to its clientele. After the Chinese government began cracking down on crypto, however, the situation deteriorated.
Huobi left China entirely on December 31st, 2021. All accounts belonging to anyone located inside mainland China were suspended by the cryptocurrency exchange. According to reports, Leon Li wanted to sell his 60% ownership for close to $3 billion.
