Bnb Holders Should Prepare Themselves For This Trend Reversal

There are still significant security concerns in the decentralized financial sector. The Ethereum network was the target of massive rug pull assaults only hours after the BNB Chain exploit. A BNBHACKERINU token was produced by the hacker after the original breach, only to be yanked two hours later.
The first hacker made off with about $100 million worth of BNB tokens. The BSC interchain connection was the target of the vulnerability. Binance CEO and BNB Chain founder Changpeng Zhao notified customers that the BSC chain’s validators had temporarily halted trading.
$100k Worth of Ethereum Stolen
After the original breach on BNB, a hostile actor manufactured bogus tokens, as pointed out by Web3 developer @lorem. While the first BNB Chain hacker used the same email address as the token deployer, this one does not match. A contract variable named “lead deployer” does, in fact, include the BNB hacker’s actual address.
Lorem draws attention to how the whole smart contract was built on a foundation of harmful code. To begin, the bad guy had access to a function that let him generate tokens at will. The hacker was able to do this because three features of the smart contract let him steal the tokens from any account and put them back into circulation.
Nearly $100,000 USD worth of Ethereum was stolen by the hacker. Later, he used a different token, HACKERSHIBA, to carry out the same operations. An on-chain Web3 specialist by the name of ZachXBT explains that the original BNB hacker was not responsible for the rug pull. However, these were fake tokens, something often seen after a significant attack.
