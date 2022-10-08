News
Concert review: Chris Stapleton keeps sold-out crowd thrilled at magical Xcel Energy Center show
After the third song of his set Friday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, Chris Stapleton told the sold-out crowd “I’m not going to do much talking.”
Indeed, the 44-year-old Kentucky native wasn’t much for chitchat. He also skipped a fancy light show, exploding pyro, sprinting across the stage and all the other typical trappings of an arena rock or country spectacular. On top of that, his face was largely obscured by his massive beard and the shadow cast by his cowboy hat.
Stapleton proved, as he did the first time he sold out the X five years ago, he didn’t need any flash or gimmicks. For two hours, he focused on his songs, as did the crowd of about 15,800 cheering fans.
With a sound that largely draws from rootsy Americana and ’70s Southern rock and soul, Stapleton avoids modern Nashville cliches and is much more of a Tom Petty than he is a Luke Bryan. Stapleton began his career as a songwriter for other acts and found enough success he was able to launch his solo career with 2015’s “Traveller,” which went quadruple platinum and won him his first two of eight (so far) Grammys.
He opened Friday’s show with two of his earliest hits, the rockers “Nobody to Blame” and “Parachute,” and kept things rolling from there. Much like Brandi Carlile, Stapleton is particularly adept at writing songs that sound like classics the first time you hear them and the concert was full of examples like “You Should Probably Leave,” “The Devil Named Music” and “I Was Wrong,” which is probably his finest work to date.
If the set list seemed similar to what he played when he opened for George Strait last December at U.S. Bank Stadium, that’s because it was. He did, however, add a three-song solo set — “What Are You Listening To,” “Traveller,” “Whiskey and You” — and used the opportunity to open up a bit to the crowd and share some personal history. At one point, he said he never imagined headlining a venue this size and that he’d never played Minnesota before. After seeing the reactions from fans in the front, he laughed and clarified he was speaking about a time early in his career and that he did know he’d played here before.
Stapleton’s top-notch band — which includes his wife Morgane on backup vocals — allowed him to shine, both in his thrilling guitar solos and the moments he explored the emotional depths of his rich voice. And the well-lubricated audience hung on his every word. Near the end of his set, he stopped “Fire Away,” asked the fans to turn on their phone’s flashlights and sing along to the final verse. It was a magic moment in an evening full of them.
Gophers men’s hockey: Jimmy Snuggerud’s hat trick leads U past Minnesota State Mankato
MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Snuggerud is not going to be anyone’s third wheel on the Minnesota Gophers dynamic line of young guns. After linemates Logan Cooley and Rhett Pitlick got the biggest share of accolades and attention last weekend, Snuggerud figured it was time to introduce himself to the Gophers’ fan base.
Snuggerud scored his first three collegiate goals, and goalie Justen Close held Minnesota State Mankato at bay for much of the night as the Gophers won 4-1 on Friday in the opener of a two-game home-and-home series between these in-state rivals.
Close, who has started 21 of the Gophers’ past 22 games, had 18 saves in the win. Cooley was named the Big Ten’s top star of the week last week, and Pitlick drew raves for his passing, while Snuggerud didn’t score in his first two college games. That changed, with an exclamation point, on Friday.
“He was frustrated last week. He didn’t get one last week, so I told him frustration is like a bad date. You’ve got to get out of it and start a new day,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “And boy he came through tonight. He can shoot a hockey puck.”
The Mavericks got 21 saves from goalie Keenan Rancier — one of three men in the mix to fill the role of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay, who led the Mavericks to the NCAA title game last spring. They got a goal from defenseman Jake Livingstone in the third period but could not match Snuggerud’s offense. MSU briefly appeared to have scored in the second period, but the goal was disallowed after a review.
“I thought for a guy that’s got the experience that he’s got, that he did a good job tonight,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said of Rancier, who was making his second career start.
Snuggerud, a third-generation Gopher whose father, Dave, was a star in the late 1980s and later played in the NHL, got his first of the game late in a tightly played first period, cashing in during a scramble in front of the Mavericks net.
“It was definitely surreal, watching games here growing up and hearing the crowd chant, to have that happen was really fun,” Snuggerud said.
Early in the second, Snuggerud doubled the home team’s lead, slapping home the rebound of a Ryan Johnson shot after Rancier had made the initial save. His third came on a rocket of a slap shot from the blue line in the third period, with the Gophers on a power play.
“I saw maybe a little bit of the top right open and just shot through,” he said.
A freshman from Chaska, Minn., Snuggerud was a first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues over the summer.
Another freshman, Connor Kurth, added an empty-net goal with just over two minutes on the clock.
PRETEND IT NEVER HAPPENED
For a minute, it looked like defenseman Akito Hirose had scored the Mavericks’ first goal of the season. Near the midway point of the second period, MSU forward Lucas Sowder took away Close’s eyes while Hirose popped a rising shot over the Gophers goalie’s left shoulder.
But while the sizable contingent of southern Minnesota hockey fans cheered, the Gophers coaches asked referees Tony Czech and Brian Aaron to take a closer look. After a relatively lengthy review, they determined that Sowder’s presence in the crease, and perhaps some contact with Close before the puck went in, constituted goalie interference, and the point came off the scoreboard.
“My guess, with the way video is right now, they don’t get many wrong, so I’m assuming they made the right call,” Hastings said. “It’s hockey. You get some that go your way and some that don’t. We’ve all been around it enough years that when you’re on the road, you assume that’s not going to go your way.”
Mozko said the Gophers coaches knew from the way that Close reacted that there was interference and asked for the review immediately.
“Right away we knew, you could see Closer shake and that was a no-brainer. We called it even before we got word from up top,” the Gophers coach said.
Of note, playing games at 3M Arena at Mariucci is nothing new for the Hirose family. Akito’s older brother Taro was named player of the year in the Big Ten in 2019 after a standout junior season at Michigan State.
WEATHERING THE STORM
The Mavericks had ended the Gophers’ past two seasons in the NCAA tournament and looked like the alpha dogs early on in the contest on Friday. With a large crowd of students on hand behind Rancier, MSU didn’t give them much to cheer about, keeping pucks away from their own net and testing Close often.
Motzko said enduring that push by the visitors and keeping them from grabbing the early momentum was a key.
“We weathered the first 10 minutes,” Motzko said, tipping his cap to Hastings’ club. “That’s a good hockey team and well-coached. We knew what we were going to see but we weathered it and then we dug in.”
Mayo Clinic nurses in Lake City vote to remain unionized
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted to remain unionized, defeating an attempt to decertify their union.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association said of the 32 eligible nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System facility in Lake City, 22 voted to remain with the union and five voted to decertify it.
The vote by secret ballot was driven by the conservative National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which opposes organized labor.
“Lake City nurses came out as a unified front today,” Jackie Kuzma, registered nurse and union member, said of the vote. “Nurses at Lake City are our union, and we are here to stay in the fight for better conditions for our co-workers and our patients. No outside organization can come between the strength of nurses standing together to defend our profession, our patients and our community.”
Negotiations are expected to begin this fall, with the current contract set to expire at the end of the year.
“Following confirmation of the results by the National Labor Relations Board, we will continue to work with the MNA in good faith with the intent of reaching contract agreements acceptable to all parties,” Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Amanda Dyslin stated in response to the vote.
A Lake City nurse, with help from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, filed a petition with the Federal Labor Relations Board in August that spurred the vote.
The MNA described the petition as an “attempt to strip workers’ collective bargaining rights” by “a national anti-union outfit backed up by high-powered lawyers and supported by the dark money of millionaires and billionaires trying to undermine the power of workers.”
Similar petitions aided by the same organization were successful last summer in decertifying the MNA and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees at Mayo facilities in Mankato and St. James, respectively.
Brittany Burgess, a nurse and stepdaughter of Mankato billionaire Glen Taylor, filed the decertification petition in Mankato. Taylor holds stakes in Minnesota professional sports teams, owns the Minneapolis Star Tribune and is a former Republican state lawmaker.
High school football: Savion Hart’s big game carries St. Thomas Academy over rival Mahtomedi
Savion Hart and his St. Thomas Academy teammates rolled through the opposition in their first five games.
But the Cadets knew that was likely to change Friday night in Mahtomedi.
A year ago, it took a last-second touchdown for the Cadets to down the Zephyrs. The year before that, it took four overtimes.
Thanks in part to Hart, there weren’t quite as many challenges to surmount this time around. The junior running back rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas Academy (6-0) — ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A — pulled away down the stretch en route to a 28-14 win over No. 4 Mahtomedi (5-1).
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Hart said. “They have a great team — a great offense with a great running back, a great quarterback, a great tight end and a great offensive line. They have a great defense, too. We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to overcome some adversity if we wanted to come out on top.”
Perhaps the biggest play came with 2:32 remaining when Hart broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run to put his team on top by two touchdowns and assure this game would not come down to the wire.
“I just tried to stay calm, wait for the holes and trust in my offensive line,” Hart said. “I knew they’d be there at the right time when I needed to make that big play.”
Hart also had a 9-yard touchdown run with 6:38 remaining that gave the Cadets a 21-6 lead. That was set up by a huge interception from senior defensive back Jake Borman one play after a fumble had given the Zephyrs the ball back inside their own 5-yard line.
“Any time we can get our offense the ball in good field position, we know they’re going to make a play,” Borman said. “We know what those guys are capable of and we just want to get the ball in their hands as much as possible.”
Mahtomedi has a pretty big playmaker as well in senior running back Corey Bohmert, who had 1,101 yards rushing through his team’s first five games. He finished with 108 yards Friday, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the gap to 7-6.
But the Cadets were able to keep him from breaking off big plays.
“It was a bend-but-not-break defense tonight,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said.
And it wouldn’t have been a Cadets/Zephyrs matchup without at least some drama late. Mahtomedi provided that when junior Charlie Brandt — returning at quarterback for the first time since being injured in week two — connected with senior Andrew Breien on a 23-yard TD pass with 4:24 to play. Breien then caught a pass for the two-point conversion to cut the gap to 21-14.
But Hart answered with his final touchdown run on the Cadets’ next possession, then Borman picked off a second pass to end any chance of a Zephyrs’ comeback.
“They had opportunities and they took advantage of them,” said Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel, whose team plays at Simley (5-0 with a game at Tartan on Saturday) next Friday. “We had opportunities and we didn’t.”
St. Thomas Academy, meanwhile, plays host to Apple Valley (3-3) next Thursday.
“This win means a lot,” Hart said. “It means a lot to the coaches and to everyone on this team. I was just glad to be part of it.”
High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair
Central 7, North St. Paul 6: A 1-yard touchdown run by Lavontae Cox and the ensuing extra point by Simon Amnuel in the second quarter held up Friday as Central (3-3) got back to .500 on the season.
The Polars (0-6) scored in the third quarter on a 46-yard scoring strike from Elijah Adzimahe to Jeramiah Manley, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Minutemen defense held up from there.
Eastview 27, Burnsville 21, OT: Lightning quarterback Ezra Formaneck recorded three rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score in overtime to lift Eastview (1-5) to its first victory of the season. Cooper DeSutter returned a punt 36 yards for a score.
Jeremy Sherlock ran in a touchdown and tossed a 53-yard scoring strike to Markeese Howard for the Blaze (3-3).
Rosemount 49, Farmington 0: Gavin Caswell completed 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and two scores to help the Irish (6-0) remain unbeaten. One of those scoring strikes went to Jackson Ganser, who also ran in a pair of touchdowns.
Mounds View 10, Roseville 6: Mounds View’s defense forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — to power the Mustangs (2-4) to victory.
Mounds View’s lone touchdown was a 32-yard pass from Owen Wark to Caden Persuitti.
Isaac Ivy tallied 142 yards of total offense — 55 yards rushing and 87 receiving — and a score for Roseville (0-6).
Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27, OT: Concordia Academy’s overtime roll of the dice didn’t pay off, as the Beacons’ potential game-winning 2-point conversion wasn’t successful after both teams scored touchdowns in the extra session. Concordia Academy (5-1) suffered its first defeat of the season.
The Beacons held three different leads, as Nick Brunn tallied rushing and receiving touchdowns, but Providence Academy (5-2) answered every time. Josue Riley ran in a pair of scores for the Lions.
Woodbury 37, Park 26: Quentin Cobb-Butler continues to make big splash plays, as the junior returned his second kickoff for a score in a three-week span and caught one of George Bjellos’ three touchdown passes as Woodbury (5-1) got back on track.
Sam Berrey threw four touchdowns for Park (2-4), including two to Derrik Brown Jr.
Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14: Sophomore quarterback Freddy Bankston tallied two touchdowns for the Knights (3-3) — a 57-yard scamper in the first quarter and a 15-yard scoring strike to Juriad Hughes in the final frame to put Cretin-Derham Hall (0-6) away.
Miles Bollinger threw two touchdown passes for the Raiders.
St. Agnes 32, Breck 13: Aidan Walsh ran in a pair of touchdowns and Cegan Flood returned a fumble 41 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to put away the Aggies (5-1), who won their fifth straight game to remain in contention for a Twin City Blue subdistrict title.
Waziri Lawal threw a pair of touchdowns for Breck (1-5).
SOCCER
WASHINGTON SWEEPS ST. PAUL CUP
St. Paul Washington’s boys and girls soccer teams both topped Harding by 2-0 scores in succession Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul to win the St. Paul Cup.
St. Paul police: 1 motorist killed in East Side collision
St. Paul police are investigating a fatal automobile collision Friday night on the East Side.
According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. at White Bear and Ames avenues.
One of the drivers was killed and three other individuals were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police didn’t immediately offer other details about the collision, including the identity of the fatally injured victim, and said the crash remained under investigation.
Origin of Hastings explosion that injured man still under investigation
Authorities are still investigating the cause of an explosion Wednesday that seriously injured a man in rural Dakota County.
Dakota County sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Leopold said Perry John Coyle, 64, was injured when a detached garage exploded.
Deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to a residence in the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue. While the deputies were on their way to the address seven miles southeast of Hastings, they intercepted Coyle in a vehicle being taken to seek medical attention. He was then airlifted Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.
His condition was not known Friday night.
The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident, said there was no danger to the public.
