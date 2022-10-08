News
David Brooks: The triumph of the Ukrainian idea
The war in Ukraine is not only a military event, it’s an intellectual event. The Ukrainians are winning not only because of the superiority of their troops. They are winning because they are fighting for a superior idea — an idea that inspires Ukrainians to fight so doggedly, an idea that inspires people across the West to stand behind Ukraine and back it to the hilt.
That idea is actually two ideas jammed together. The first is liberalism, which promotes democracy, individual dignity, a rule-based international order.
The second idea is nationalism. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a nationalist. He is fighting not just for democracy but also for Ukraine — Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian land, the Ukrainian people and tongue. The symbol of this war is the Ukrainian flag, a nationalist symbol.
There are many people who assume that liberalism and nationalism are opposites. Liberalism, in their mind, is modern and progressive. It’s about freedom of choice, diversity and individual autonomy. Nationalism, meanwhile, is primordial, xenophobic, tribal, aggressive and exclusionary.
Modern countries, by this thinking, should try to tamp down nationalist passions and embrace the universal brotherhood of all humankind. As John Lennon famously sang, “Imagine there’s no countries/ It isn’t hard to do/ Nothing to kill or die for/ And no religion too.”
Those people are not all wrong. Nationalism has a lot of blood on its hands. But it has become clear that there are two kinds of nationalism: the illiberal nationalism of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and the liberal nationalism of Zelenskyy. The former nationalism is backward-looking, xenophobic and authoritarian. The latter nationalism is forward-looking, inclusive and builds a society around the rule of law, not the personal power of the maximum leader. It’s become clear that if it is to survive, liberalism needs to rest on a bed of this kind of nationalism.
Nationalism provides people with a fervent sense of belonging. Countries don’t hold together because citizens make a cold assessment that it’s in their self-interest to do so. Countries are held together by shared loves for a particular way of life, a particular culture, a particular land. These loves have to be stirred in the heart before they can be analyzed by the brain.
Nationalism provides people with a sense of meaning. Nationalists tell stories that stretch from a glorious if broken past forward to a golden future. Individuals live and die, but the nation goes on. People feel their life has significance because they contribute these eternal stories. “Freedom is hollow outside of a meaning-providing system,” Yael Tamir writes in her book “Why Nationalism.”
Democracies need nationalism if they are to defend themselves against their foes. Democracies also need this kind of nationalism if they are to hold together. In his book “The Great Experiment,” Yascha Mounk celebrates the growing diversity enjoyed by many Western nations. But he argues they also need the centripetal force of “cultural patriotism,” to balance the centrifugal forces that this diversity ignites.
Finally, democracies need this kind of nationalism to regenerate the nation. Liberal nationalists are not stuck with a single archaic national narrative. They are perpetually going back, reinterpreting the past, modernizing the story and reinventing the community.
Over the past decades this kind of ardent nationalism has often been regarded as passé within the circles of the educated elites. I suspect there are many people in this country who are proud to wear the Ukrainian flag but wouldn’t be caught dead wearing an American flag because they fear it would mark them as reactionary, jingoistic, low class.
The first problem with this posture is that it opened up a cultural divide between the educated class and the millions of Americans for whom patriotism is a central part of their identity. Second, by associating liberalism with the cosmopolitan global elite, it made liberalism seem like a system used to preserve the privileges of that elite. The populist class backlash combined with an anti-liberal backlash, imperiling democracies across the globe. Third, it opened the door for people like Trump to seize and hijack American patriotism.
Liberal nationalism believes in what liberals believe, but it also believes that nations are moral communities and the borders that define them need to be secure. It believes that it’s sometimes OK to put Americans first — to adopt policies that give American workers an edge over workers elsewhere. It believes it’s important to celebrate diversity, but a country that doesn’t construct a shared moral culture will probably rip itself to shreds.
American nationalism has characteristically been a liberal nationalism. From Alexander Hamilton to Walt Whitman to Theodore Roosevelt, it has often been a song in praise of a liberal revolution, a liberal constitution and a diverse, liberal society. Trumpian nationalism doesn’t flow from that traditional American nationalism but is a repudiation of it.
Ukraine’s tenacity shows how powerful liberal nationalism can be in the face of an authoritarian threat. It shows how liberal nationalism can mobilize a society and inspire it to fantastic achievements. It shows what a renewed American liberal nationalism could do, if only the center and left could get over their squeamishness about patriotic ardor and would embrace and reinvent our national tradition.
Yael Tamir makes the essential point: “Self-centered individualism must therefore be replaced with a more collectivist spirit that nationalism knows how to kindle.”
David Brooks writes a column for the New York Times.
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 5: Lions will be shorthanded again
UPDATE: 11:47 p.m. Friday
NFL teams are removing most of the mystery surrounding this week’s injuries, as a significant number of notables have already been ruled out for Sunday’s games.
The most stricken team this week, again, is Detroit. The Lions will be missing star running back D’Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark, and standout wideout Amon-Ra St Brown is looking pretty doubtful. So expect QB Jared Goff and TE T.J. Hockensen to connect on another 50 or so passes this week
Dallas will not rush back QB Dak Prescott, so it’s Cooper Rush again this week. The ranks of ruled out receivers include New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman, Washington’s Jahan Dotson and Tennessee’s Treylon Burks.
The tight end ranks are already sparse this season, and will be even more this week with Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, Buffalo’s Dawson Knox and Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate ruled out.
The injury plague has even hit kickers, as Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott and Arizona’s Matt Prater won’t play this week.
There are a couple of injured players expected to return this week, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and New England quarterback Mac Jones, but neither is fantasy gold, to put it mildly.
And keep an eye on Miami, which will have former Viking Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback. His top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are both listed as questionable. He will need both if the Dolphins expect to fight off the Jets.
UPDATE: 1:01 p.m. Wednesday
Well that didn’t take long: The Colts have ruled out Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game in Denver. So they will be depending a whole lot on Nyheim Hines. And we will be reworking the lede to the Pioneer Press version of the update.
ORIGINAL POST: 11 :01 a.m. Wednesday
Fantasy owners who put their faith in Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and took him with the top draft pick are now facing a Week 5 call they’d rather not make.
Taylor injured his ankle in the Colts’ loss to Tennessee last Sunday, and he’s facing a quick turnaround as they play at Denver on Thursday night. It’s quite likely Taylor will not be ready. And even if he plays, he could be on a very limited pitch count.
It’s already been a disappointing first month for Taylor. While he is sixth in the league in rushing with 326 yards, he has only a single touchdown in four games. And he has done very little in the passing game. Not very good for a No. 1 selection.
Taylor’s not the only first-round fantasy pick to woefully underperform so far this year. He has plenty of company:
Dalvin Cook (Vikings) — Cook was the fourth pick, on average, back in August. But since then the oft-injured star has tallied just one touchdown, with 279 rushing yards but only 47 yards receiving. He could begin a personal revival this week against Chicago, but he’s still quite a distance from being early-first-round material.
Joe Mixon (Bengals) — Cincinnati’s offensive line woes have hindered Mixon, who was picked in the No. 6 range this summer. Only 224 yards, and he didn’t get his first touchdown until last Thursday against Miami. And he’s been only slightly better as a receiver than the Colts’ Taylor has been.
Najee Harris (Steelers) — After being taken around the No. 7 slot, Pittsburgh’s RB isn’t even the greatest Harris, having been surpassed by New England’s Damien by 44 yards so far in ‘22. That’s what happens when bad quarterbacking leads defenses to stuff eight or nine in the box to stop Najee.
Alvin Kamara (Saints) — A late-first-round choice, Kamara has played only every other week so far. The guy who once had six touchdowns in a single game now has zero through four. With just 111 total yards a quarter of the way through the season, he’s the most prominent of the disappointing Saints.
SITTING STARS
Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs finally broke free for a big week against Denver, but he’ll find the going much tougher in Kansas City. … The Rams’ defense was better against animal rights protesters than the 49ers on Monday night, but they will tighten the clamps on Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. … Philly’s Miles Sanders has been better than expected, but will cool down in Arizona. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore will remain cooled off against the 49ers. … And despite the elevation of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, we see no Steelers you can start against Buffalo, except for maybe George Pickens.
MATCHUP GAME
Detroit’s Jared Goff has been a top-five QB so far for the offensive Lions, and he should get some of his top receivers back against New England. … On the other side, the Patriots’ Damien Harris should run free through the Lions like Rashaad Penny did last week. … London fans will get to see a strong Green Bay rushing attack, as Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will run through the Giants. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson will get back in form against Houston. … Receivers we like this week include Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins vs. Baltimore, Washington’s Terry McLaurin against Tennessee and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson vs. Miami. … And a reminder to pick up Washington RB Brian Robinson now. He might not play against Tennessee, but he’ll be the Commanders’ No. 1 RB before too long.
INJURY WATCH
We’re shocked, shocked that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is out this week. Even more shocked if anyone trusts Teddy Bridgewater to post great numbers against the Jets. … Atlanta put RB Cordarrelle Patterson in injured reserve, so Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will be splitting duties for the Falcons. … Guys nursing Week 4 injuries include four receivers (Washington’s Jahan Dotson, Tennessee’s Treylon Burks, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman) and one meager QB (Giants’ Daniel Jones). Questionable to return this week are Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago RB David Montgomery, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and the Detroit pass-catching duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Vikings fans may vaguely remember Mike Boone, a running back who spent three seasons in Minnesota. Well, he’s in Denver now. And with Jamaal Williams blowing out his knee last week, Boone is now sharing RB duties with the now-fumble-prone Melvin Gordon. Boone was the main ball carrier last week in Las Vegas after Williams went down. Even though he had a key drop near game’s end, Boone may see a lot of duty the rest of the season. We’d refrain from counting on him Thursday night against Indianapolis, but he’s worth a pickup.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Colts at Broncos (-3½):
Pick: Colts by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Concert review: Chris Stapleton keeps sold-out crowd thrilled at magical Xcel Energy Center show
After the third song of his set Friday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, Chris Stapleton told the sold-out crowd “I’m not going to do much talking.”
Indeed, the 44-year-old Kentucky native wasn’t much for chitchat. He also skipped a fancy light show, exploding pyro, sprinting across the stage and all the other typical trappings of an arena rock or country spectacular. On top of that, his face was largely obscured by his massive beard and the shadow cast by his cowboy hat.
Stapleton proved, as he did the first time he sold out the X five years ago, he didn’t need any flash or gimmicks. For two hours, he focused on his songs, as did the crowd of about 15,800 cheering fans.
With a sound that largely draws from rootsy Americana and ’70s Southern rock and soul, Stapleton avoids modern Nashville cliches and is much more of a Tom Petty than he is a Luke Bryan. Stapleton began his career as a songwriter for other acts and found enough success he was able to launch his solo career with 2015’s “Traveller,” which went quadruple platinum and won him his first two of eight (so far) Grammys.
He opened Friday’s show with two of his earliest hits, the rockers “Nobody to Blame” and “Parachute,” and kept things rolling from there. Much like Brandi Carlile, Stapleton is particularly adept at writing songs that sound like classics the first time you hear them and the concert was full of examples like “You Should Probably Leave,” “The Devil Named Music” and “I Was Wrong,” which is probably his finest work to date.
If the set list seemed similar to what he played when he opened for George Strait last December at U.S. Bank Stadium, that’s because it was. He did, however, add a three-song solo set — “What Are You Listening To,” “Traveller,” “Whiskey and You” — and used the opportunity to open up a bit to the crowd and share some personal history. At one point, he said he never imagined headlining a venue this size and that he’d never played Minnesota before. After seeing the reactions from fans in the front, he laughed and clarified he was speaking about a time early in his career and that he did know he’d played here before.
Stapleton’s top-notch band — which includes his wife Morgane on backup vocals — allowed him to shine, both in his thrilling guitar solos and the moments he explored the emotional depths of his rich voice. And the well-lubricated audience hung on his every word. Near the end of his set, he stopped “Fire Away,” asked the fans to turn on their phone’s flashlights and sing along to the final verse. It was a magic moment in an evening full of them.
News
Gophers men’s hockey: Jimmy Snuggerud’s hat trick leads U past Minnesota State Mankato
MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Snuggerud is not going to be anyone’s third wheel on the Minnesota Gophers dynamic line of young guns. After linemates Logan Cooley and Rhett Pitlick got the biggest share of accolades and attention last weekend, Snuggerud figured it was time to introduce himself to the Gophers’ fan base.
Snuggerud scored his first three collegiate goals, and goalie Justen Close held Minnesota State Mankato at bay for much of the night as the Gophers won 4-1 on Friday in the opener of a two-game home-and-home series between these in-state rivals.
Close, who has started 21 of the Gophers’ past 22 games, had 18 saves in the win. Cooley was named the Big Ten’s top star of the week last week, and Pitlick drew raves for his passing, while Snuggerud didn’t score in his first two college games. That changed, with an exclamation point, on Friday.
“He was frustrated last week. He didn’t get one last week, so I told him frustration is like a bad date. You’ve got to get out of it and start a new day,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “And boy he came through tonight. He can shoot a hockey puck.”
The Mavericks got 21 saves from goalie Keenan Rancier — one of three men in the mix to fill the role of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay, who led the Mavericks to the NCAA title game last spring. They got a goal from defenseman Jake Livingstone in the third period but could not match Snuggerud’s offense. MSU briefly appeared to have scored in the second period, but the goal was disallowed after a review.
“I thought for a guy that’s got the experience that he’s got, that he did a good job tonight,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said of Rancier, who was making his second career start.
Snuggerud, a third-generation Gopher whose father, Dave, was a star in the late 1980s and later played in the NHL, got his first of the game late in a tightly played first period, cashing in during a scramble in front of the Mavericks net.
“It was definitely surreal, watching games here growing up and hearing the crowd chant, to have that happen was really fun,” Snuggerud said.
Early in the second, Snuggerud doubled the home team’s lead, slapping home the rebound of a Ryan Johnson shot after Rancier had made the initial save. His third came on a rocket of a slap shot from the blue line in the third period, with the Gophers on a power play.
“I saw maybe a little bit of the top right open and just shot through,” he said.
A freshman from Chaska, Minn., Snuggerud was a first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues over the summer.
Another freshman, Connor Kurth, added an empty-net goal with just over two minutes on the clock.
PRETEND IT NEVER HAPPENED
For a minute, it looked like defenseman Akito Hirose had scored the Mavericks’ first goal of the season. Near the midway point of the second period, MSU forward Lucas Sowder took away Close’s eyes while Hirose popped a rising shot over the Gophers goalie’s left shoulder.
But while the sizable contingent of southern Minnesota hockey fans cheered, the Gophers coaches asked referees Tony Czech and Brian Aaron to take a closer look. After a relatively lengthy review, they determined that Sowder’s presence in the crease, and perhaps some contact with Close before the puck went in, constituted goalie interference, and the point came off the scoreboard.
“My guess, with the way video is right now, they don’t get many wrong, so I’m assuming they made the right call,” Hastings said. “It’s hockey. You get some that go your way and some that don’t. We’ve all been around it enough years that when you’re on the road, you assume that’s not going to go your way.”
Mozko said the Gophers coaches knew from the way that Close reacted that there was interference and asked for the review immediately.
“Right away we knew, you could see Closer shake and that was a no-brainer. We called it even before we got word from up top,” the Gophers coach said.
Of note, playing games at 3M Arena at Mariucci is nothing new for the Hirose family. Akito’s older brother Taro was named player of the year in the Big Ten in 2019 after a standout junior season at Michigan State.
WEATHERING THE STORM
The Mavericks had ended the Gophers’ past two seasons in the NCAA tournament and looked like the alpha dogs early on in the contest on Friday. With a large crowd of students on hand behind Rancier, MSU didn’t give them much to cheer about, keeping pucks away from their own net and testing Close often.
Motzko said enduring that push by the visitors and keeping them from grabbing the early momentum was a key.
“We weathered the first 10 minutes,” Motzko said, tipping his cap to Hastings’ club. “That’s a good hockey team and well-coached. We knew what we were going to see but we weathered it and then we dug in.”
News
Mayo Clinic nurses in Lake City vote to remain unionized
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted to remain unionized, defeating an attempt to decertify their union.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association said of the 32 eligible nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System facility in Lake City, 22 voted to remain with the union and five voted to decertify it.
The vote by secret ballot was driven by the conservative National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which opposes organized labor.
“Lake City nurses came out as a unified front today,” Jackie Kuzma, registered nurse and union member, said of the vote. “Nurses at Lake City are our union, and we are here to stay in the fight for better conditions for our co-workers and our patients. No outside organization can come between the strength of nurses standing together to defend our profession, our patients and our community.”
Negotiations are expected to begin this fall, with the current contract set to expire at the end of the year.
“Following confirmation of the results by the National Labor Relations Board, we will continue to work with the MNA in good faith with the intent of reaching contract agreements acceptable to all parties,” Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Amanda Dyslin stated in response to the vote.
A Lake City nurse, with help from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, filed a petition with the Federal Labor Relations Board in August that spurred the vote.
The MNA described the petition as an “attempt to strip workers’ collective bargaining rights” by “a national anti-union outfit backed up by high-powered lawyers and supported by the dark money of millionaires and billionaires trying to undermine the power of workers.”
Similar petitions aided by the same organization were successful last summer in decertifying the MNA and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees at Mayo facilities in Mankato and St. James, respectively.
Brittany Burgess, a nurse and stepdaughter of Mankato billionaire Glen Taylor, filed the decertification petition in Mankato. Taylor holds stakes in Minnesota professional sports teams, owns the Minneapolis Star Tribune and is a former Republican state lawmaker.
News
High school football: Savion Hart’s big game carries St. Thomas Academy over rival Mahtomedi
Savion Hart and his St. Thomas Academy teammates rolled through the opposition in their first five games.
But the Cadets knew that was likely to change Friday night in Mahtomedi.
A year ago, it took a last-second touchdown for the Cadets to down the Zephyrs. The year before that, it took four overtimes.
Thanks in part to Hart, there weren’t quite as many challenges to surmount this time around. The junior running back rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas Academy (6-0) — ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A — pulled away down the stretch en route to a 28-14 win over No. 4 Mahtomedi (5-1).
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Hart said. “They have a great team — a great offense with a great running back, a great quarterback, a great tight end and a great offensive line. They have a great defense, too. We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to overcome some adversity if we wanted to come out on top.”
Perhaps the biggest play came with 2:32 remaining when Hart broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run to put his team on top by two touchdowns and assure this game would not come down to the wire.
“I just tried to stay calm, wait for the holes and trust in my offensive line,” Hart said. “I knew they’d be there at the right time when I needed to make that big play.”
Hart also had a 9-yard touchdown run with 6:38 remaining that gave the Cadets a 21-6 lead. That was set up by a huge interception from senior defensive back Jake Borman one play after a fumble had given the Zephyrs the ball back inside their own 5-yard line.
“Any time we can get our offense the ball in good field position, we know they’re going to make a play,” Borman said. “We know what those guys are capable of and we just want to get the ball in their hands as much as possible.”
Mahtomedi has a pretty big playmaker as well in senior running back Corey Bohmert, who had 1,101 yards rushing through his team’s first five games. He finished with 108 yards Friday, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the gap to 7-6.
But the Cadets were able to keep him from breaking off big plays.
“It was a bend-but-not-break defense tonight,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said.
And it wouldn’t have been a Cadets/Zephyrs matchup without at least some drama late. Mahtomedi provided that when junior Charlie Brandt — returning at quarterback for the first time since being injured in week two — connected with senior Andrew Breien on a 23-yard TD pass with 4:24 to play. Breien then caught a pass for the two-point conversion to cut the gap to 21-14.
But Hart answered with his final touchdown run on the Cadets’ next possession, then Borman picked off a second pass to end any chance of a Zephyrs’ comeback.
“They had opportunities and they took advantage of them,” said Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel, whose team plays at Simley (5-0 with a game at Tartan on Saturday) next Friday. “We had opportunities and we didn’t.”
St. Thomas Academy, meanwhile, plays host to Apple Valley (3-3) next Thursday.
“This win means a lot,” Hart said. “It means a lot to the coaches and to everyone on this team. I was just glad to be part of it.”
News
High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair
Central 7, North St. Paul 6: A 1-yard touchdown run by Lavontae Cox and the ensuing extra point by Simon Amnuel in the second quarter held up Friday as Central (3-3) got back to .500 on the season.
The Polars (0-6) scored in the third quarter on a 46-yard scoring strike from Elijah Adzimahe to Jeramiah Manley, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Minutemen defense held up from there.
Eastview 27, Burnsville 21, OT: Lightning quarterback Ezra Formaneck recorded three rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score in overtime to lift Eastview (1-5) to its first victory of the season. Cooper DeSutter returned a punt 36 yards for a score.
Jeremy Sherlock ran in a touchdown and tossed a 53-yard scoring strike to Markeese Howard for the Blaze (3-3).
Rosemount 49, Farmington 0: Gavin Caswell completed 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and two scores to help the Irish (6-0) remain unbeaten. One of those scoring strikes went to Jackson Ganser, who also ran in a pair of touchdowns.
Mounds View 10, Roseville 6: Mounds View’s defense forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — to power the Mustangs (2-4) to victory.
Mounds View’s lone touchdown was a 32-yard pass from Owen Wark to Caden Persuitti.
Isaac Ivy tallied 142 yards of total offense — 55 yards rushing and 87 receiving — and a score for Roseville (0-6).
Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27, OT: Concordia Academy’s overtime roll of the dice didn’t pay off, as the Beacons’ potential game-winning 2-point conversion wasn’t successful after both teams scored touchdowns in the extra session. Concordia Academy (5-1) suffered its first defeat of the season.
The Beacons held three different leads, as Nick Brunn tallied rushing and receiving touchdowns, but Providence Academy (5-2) answered every time. Josue Riley ran in a pair of scores for the Lions.
Woodbury 37, Park 26: Quentin Cobb-Butler continues to make big splash plays, as the junior returned his second kickoff for a score in a three-week span and caught one of George Bjellos’ three touchdown passes as Woodbury (5-1) got back on track.
Sam Berrey threw four touchdowns for Park (2-4), including two to Derrik Brown Jr.
Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14: Sophomore quarterback Freddy Bankston tallied two touchdowns for the Knights (3-3) — a 57-yard scamper in the first quarter and a 15-yard scoring strike to Juriad Hughes in the final frame to put Cretin-Derham Hall (0-6) away.
Miles Bollinger threw two touchdown passes for the Raiders.
St. Agnes 32, Breck 13: Aidan Walsh ran in a pair of touchdowns and Cegan Flood returned a fumble 41 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to put away the Aggies (5-1), who won their fifth straight game to remain in contention for a Twin City Blue subdistrict title.
Waziri Lawal threw a pair of touchdowns for Breck (1-5).
SOCCER
WASHINGTON SWEEPS ST. PAUL CUP
St. Paul Washington’s boys and girls soccer teams both topped Harding by 2-0 scores in succession Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul to win the St. Paul Cup.
David Brooks: The triumph of the Ukrainian idea
How These 5 New Cryptos Bagged $50 Billion In Market Value
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global’s Founder Sells 60% Stake
Malaysia Begins Development of Own National Public Blockchain
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price in Downswing-Gloomy Stats
How SUSHI Is Registering Unparalleled Price Growth
Markets in Downfall With Massive Liquidity Outdraw
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
Will Mt. Gox Release The 140K BTC On January 2023? Repayment Methods Revealed
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet