Blockchain

Dogecoin Tanks After Gaining Momentum, Will It Mark New Gains?

5 seconds ago

The CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, is a strong proponent of Dogecoin, the leading meme coin. The influence of Musk has created a substantial impact on both DOGE and its community.

In the crypto space, the majority of the trending and significant assets strive with the support of some strong proponents. If a proponent is highly reputable globally or a considerable influencer, he could trigger the trend of the asset.

Many people follow Musk’s social media posts and rely on his judgment for several crypto assets. Hence, Musk has always moved the prices of DOGE over some period.

The largest meme coin, Dogecoin, broke a surprising record in the market with its daily reclaims. DOGE exploded with over an 8% daily increase in value. The sudden move of the meme coin is linked to the latest development in the activities of its strongest vocal proponent.

DOGE Surged With News Of Musk’s Acquisition Of Twitter

In a recent report, Musk restated his decision the acquisition of Twitter. The billionaire plans to take over the social media platform for almost $44 billion.

This news of Musk’s move has created a favorable ground for Dogecoin to rally since the billionaire is a strong vocal proponent. Following the statement, the price of DOGE increased by 8.2%.

Musk has given his resources and time to improve the meme coin in the past. As a result, he has contributed to the rise of Dogecoin. Since its launch in 2013, the meme coin has been seen as a joke and is called ‘Joke Token.’ But Musk used his tweet posts to impact Doge, especially in 2021 positively.

Musk Renewed His Interest In Acquiring Twitter

In April 2022, Musk purchased more than 70 million TWTR shares worth about 9.2% of the firm. Later, the billionaire moved to ultimately acquire Twitter and convert the social media platform to a private company. He pledged about $44 billion for the acquisition.

On its part, Twitter agreed to the offer, but Elon Musk later changed his mind. He threatened to cancel the deal and cited some issues as his withdrawal reasons. These issues include removing fake accounts and trashing out the problems of scams.

Dogecoin trades sideways on the chart l DOGEUSDT on Tradingview.com

Musk later terminated the deal in July, mentioning that Twitter is yet to comply with its part of the contract.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

How This Newly Found Support Will Boost SHIB Price

16 mins ago

October 8, 2022

Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu, a meme crypto like the Dogecoin, was the fastest growing digital coin of 2021. The rate at which the asset grew was mind blowing, especially after it recorded a 46,000,000% price increase.

  • Shiba Inu’s trading price is now its resistance marker
  • SHIB token now priced at $0.00001118
  • The meme crypto is forecasted to end 2022 with a price of $0.00001501

Shiba Inu, a meme crypto like the Dogecoin, was the fastest growing digital coin of 2021. The rate at which the asset grew was mind blowing, especially after it recorded a 46,000,000% price increase.

It attracted a lot of investors and is recognized as one of the reasons a huge percentage of cryptocurrency investors found their way to the market.

It was such a hit back then that it made initial investors that were holding $10 worth of SHIB super rich.

But fast forward to the present, the token is already at a point when some are considering that its era has already ended and crypto experts are not seeing any window for the coin to rise once again.

SHIB is currently changing hands at $0.00001118 according to Coingecko at press time. It already lost 87% of its all-time high value achieved on October 28, 2021.

It has been on a steady decline for the past five months.

Shiba Inu: Breaking Through Resistance

Due to its slump and bearish activity, SHIB turned its support range of $0.00001118 into its new resistance mark.

This meant that for the time being, the token’s price won’t see any upward movement, unless it breaks through the resistance.

Sellers are already at play in the market, initiating the pull towards $0.0000103. If they become successful, Shiba Inu could be facing another immediate decline although it is expected to make a recovery rally soon after.

There was a buying spree from June to August this year courtesy of the SHIBArmy. However, the gains the token got from that activity were trimmed by the sellers that entered and pull the price down once again.

SHIB Seen Rising By End Of 2022

Despite suffering for five months now, all is not lost for the meme token as price predictions for the end of 2022 and the year 2023 point at an eventual price increase.

Source: Santiment

Shiba Inu is in the midst of a metaverse platform deal that is expected to propel token price to $0.00001501 by the end of this year. The lowest price of SHIB at this point is expected to be $0.00001307.

Ever since about the middle of September, SHIB’s social influence has been steadily dwindling. Instead, it showed a tiny increase in price. Despite the traction, this reading reflected the SHIBArmy’s assurance.

Meanwhile, an end to the 2022 bear market by the early part of next year will put the crytpocurrency in a better position.

SHIB is forecasted to trade at a maximum value of $0.00002271 in 2023.

Gqgl5Fo4

SHIB market cap at $6.4 billion | Featured image from Paper Writer, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works

5 hours ago

October 8, 2022

Ethereum
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.

Open Interest Reaches $7.7 Billion

Ethereum open interest still remains high despite ETH’s decline to the low $1,000s back in September. Data shows that the open interest in ETH has reached $7.7 billion this week despite traders often choosing to avoid trades at quarterly closes, even in the crypto market. 

This means that there is now $7.7 billion in futures open interest, but the majority of these have actually skewed towards the bearish side. Not surprisingly, given that the crypto market is barely a year into its bear market, investors expect more decline to follow.

ETH steadies above $1,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Investor sentiment also took a hit since mid-September when the long-awaited Merge upgrade failed to trigger a rally in the price of ETH. The subsequent decline had seen investors begin profit-taking to prevent more losses while watching the market closely. The same is now being seen across the futures markets.

Will Ethereum (ETH) Rally?

A large amount of open interest tends to carry some positive implications for the digital asset. The reason is that so many traders are choosing increasingly bearish positions on Ethereum as of this time, meaning that there is a potential for a short squeeze if the price were to break out from here.

Now, there is not much expected for the crypto market in the way of recovery, given declines across various spheres. But if the Fed were to heed the advice and stop increasing interest rates even in the short term, then the macro markets would likely rally, which would take the crypto market with it.

The next FOMC meeting is expected to happen at the beginning of November, which is less than a month away. There are predictions of more interest rate increases at this time, which would be negative for crypto-assets such as Ethereum.

Presently, bulls are focused on getting the price back up enough to test the $1,500 resistance once more. However, with sell pressure still mounting, ETH is not expected to hit this price anytime soon.

Featured image from Crypto News Flash, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why

5 hours ago

October 8, 2022

Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why
  • OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume.
  • OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA.
  • The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key resistance was flipped into support with more buy orders. 

The price of Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has continued to show its strength as price trends with key breakouts from a downtrend range against tether (USDT). With the crypto market cap bouncing from its weekly low as the market continued to look promising, the price of Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) was not left out as the price broke out of its long daily range, with the price trending to a higher height. (Data from Binance)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

The crypto market received relief, as most crypto altcoins expected. However, despite the recent price surge in most crypto assets, some altcoins have remained range-bound.

As the price of OCEAN could not break out with real volume in previous months, it was stocked in a range-like box. OCEAN’s price continued to move between $0.16 and $0.15 before breaking out and trending higher.

After a long-term movement, and with the month looking good for most altcoins, as many refer to it as the month of Uptober, the price of OCEAN could be set for a break out as the price aims to rally to the $0.2 region.

OCEAN’s use case has attracted a lot of traders, investors, and huge organizations, which could also be a huge catalyst to influence the price of OCEAN shortly as many tips the price to rally to a high of $5. 

Weekly resistance for the price of OCEAN – $0.2.

Weekly support for the price of OCEAN – $0.15.

Price Analysis Of OCEAN On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily OCEAN Price Chart | Source: OCEANUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the price of OCEAN continues to show strength as it pulls some gains despite the market appearing to have stalled in price movement; after hitting a daily low of $0.15, the price of OCEAN rallied to a high of $0.19 before being rejected into a descending triangle as it struggled to break out.

The price of OCEAN is attempting to break out of this descending triangle; if successful, OCEAN could rally aggressively as bulls would be ready to send the price to $0.2-0.3, gaining significant price control.

OCEAN trades at $0.16, with the price looking to break this range to the upside; a break out would bring more relief for OCEAN price as it has seen more downside than upside in the past few weeks.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for OCEAN shows increasing buy orders as the value is above the 50 mark area daily.

Daily resistance for the OCEAN price – $0.2-$0.3.

Daily support for the OCEAN price – $0.15.

Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Blockchain

Ethereum Mainnet Struck With Rug and Pull Exploit

7 hours ago

October 8, 2022

Hackers Bag $160 Million In Wintermute Defi Exploit
