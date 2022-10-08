News
High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair
Central 7, North St. Paul 6: A 1-yard touchdown run by Lavontae Cox and the ensuing extra point by Simon Amnuel in the second quarter held up Friday as Central (3-3) got back to .500 on the season.
The Polars (0-6) scored in the third quarter on a 46-yard scoring strike from Elijah Adzimahe to Jeramiah Manley, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Minutemen defense held up from there.
Eastview 27, Burnsville 21, OT: Lightning quarterback Ezra Formaneck recorded three rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score in overtime to lift Eastview (1-5) to its first victory of the season. Cooper DeSutter returned a punt 36 yards for a score.
Jeremy Sherlock ran in a touchdown and tossed a 53-yard scoring strike to Markeese Howard for the Blaze (3-3).
Rosemount 49, Farmington 0: Gavin Caswell completed 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and two scores to help the Irish (6-0) remain unbeaten. One of those scoring strikes went to Jackson Ganser, who also ran in a pair of touchdowns.
Mounds View 10, Roseville 6: Mounds View’s defense forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — to power the Mustangs (2-4) to victory.
Mounds View’s lone touchdown was a 32-yard pass from Owen Wark to Caden Persuitti.
Isaac Ivy tallied 142 yards of total offense — 55 yards rushing and 87 receiving — and a score for Roseville (0-6).
Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27, OT: Concordia Academy’s overtime roll of the dice didn’t pay off, as the Beacons’ potential game-winning 2-point conversion wasn’t successful after both teams scored touchdowns in the extra session. Concordia Academy (5-1) suffered its first defeat of the season.
The Beacons held three different leads, as Nick Brunn tallied rushing and receiving touchdowns, but Providence Academy (5-2) answered every time. Josue Riley ran in a pair of scores for the Lions.
Woodbury 37, Park 26: Quentin Cobb-Butler continues to make big splash plays, as the junior returned his second kickoff for a score in a three-week span and caught one of George Bjellos’ three touchdown passes as Woodbury (5-1) got back on track.
Sam Berrey threw four touchdowns for Park (2-4), including two to Derrik Brown Jr.
Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14: Sophomore quarterback Freddy Bankston tallied two touchdowns for the Knights (3-3) — a 57-yard scamper in the first quarter and a 15-yard scoring strike to Juriad Hughes in the final frame to put Cretin-Derham Hall (0-6) away.
Miles Bollinger threw two touchdown passes for the Raiders.
St. Agnes 32, Breck 13: Aidan Walsh ran in a pair of touchdowns and Cegan Flood returned a fumble 41 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to put away the Aggies (5-1), who won their fifth straight game to remain in contention for a Twin City Blue subdistrict title.
Waziri Lawal threw a pair of touchdowns for Breck (1-5).
SOCCER
WASHINGTON SWEEPS ST. PAUL CUP
St. Paul Washington’s boys and girls soccer teams both topped Harding by 2-0 scores in succession Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul to win the St. Paul Cup.
News
St. Paul police: 1 motorist killed in East Side collision
St. Paul police are investigating a fatal automobile collision Friday night on the East Side.
According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. at White Bear and Ames avenues.
One of the drivers was killed and three other individuals were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police didn’t immediately offer other details about the collision, including the identity of the fatally injured victim, and said the crash remained under investigation.
News
Origin of Hastings explosion that injured man still under investigation
Authorities are still investigating the cause of an explosion Wednesday that seriously injured a man in rural Dakota County.
Dakota County sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Leopold said Perry John Coyle, 64, was injured when a detached garage exploded.
Deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to a residence in the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue. While the deputies were on their way to the address seven miles southeast of Hastings, they intercepted Coyle in a vehicle being taken to seek medical attention. He was then airlifted Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.
His condition was not known Friday night.
The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident, said there was no danger to the public.
News
After dodging debate question, Crockett says she would accept results of secretary of state election
Kim Crockett, the Republican nominee for Minnesota secretary of state, now says she would abide by the results of the Nov. 8 election in which she is challenging incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon.
In a Sunday debate on WCCO Radio, Crockett dodged a question to the candidates on the matter.
Moderator Blois Olson asked Crockett and Simon about their confidence in the elections system and if they would accept the results of the November election. Simon said he did and would accept the results, while Crockett did not directly answer, calling it an “odd question.”
“We aren’t there yet; we’re weeks out,” she told Olson. “We’ll just have to see what happens between now and the certification of the election.”
On Friday, Crockett issued a statement clarifying her position.
“Unless the race for secretary of state is so close that there is a recount under Minnesota law, I will accept the result of the 2022 election, win or lose,” the statement said. “The two-part question struck me as odd because Election Day, Nov. 8th was five weeks away. A lot can happen in five weeks.”
Crockett, who has described the 2020 election as “rigged” due to expanded absentee ballot access during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, said she is running to restore faith in the election system. In response to criticism of her comments, she says Democrats are attempting to shut down Republicans’ conversation about election integrity in 2020 and argues Democrats themselves have questioned election results in the past.
Numerous examinations of the 2020 election have found no evidence of the fraud that Donald Trump claims cost him re-election to the White House.
Simon, who is seeking a third term and heralds Minnesota’s status as No. 1 in voter turnout, has called Crockett’s comments “outlandish” and “dangerous.”
News
High school football: Stillwater dominates on the ground to top Forest Lake in battle of unbeatens
Stillwater’s passing game gets a ton of recognition, and rightfully so.
Senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski is posting gaudy numbers on a weekly basis. He was great again Friday against Forest Lake, as well. Shikenjanski completed his first 12 passes before throwing away a pass while under duress in the final quarter. He completed 14 of 15 for the game.
Still, the aerial attack took a backseat Friday night, playing a complementary role to a dominant rushing attack. The Ponies controlled the clock and moved the ball consistently — scoring on their first four drives of the game sans a halftime kneel-down en route to a 27-14 win over the Rangers.
The Ponies have won 11 straight subdistrict games and are 9-0 in the Metro Maroon North since the formation of that subdistrict.
Stillwater running back Samuel Young ran for north of 100 yards in the first half alone. He tallied one of Stillwater’s three two-yard touchdown runs, with Shikenjanski recording the two others. Shikenjanski also tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Hoheisel on the game’s opening drive.
The win all but secures a No. 1 seed for the fourth-ranked Ponies (6-0) in the Class 6A playoffs with two weeks remaining in the regular season. That was what was at stake in Friday’s affair between two east metro unbeatens. And the same running game that lifted the Ponies to victory will go a long way toward helping them advance into November.
Stillwater’s dominance in the trenches was never more evident than on a fourth-and-2 on its own 27-yard line in the first half. The Ponies went for it via a Shikenjanski sneak and gained four yards to move the chains en route to another touchdown.
Forest Lake (5-1), ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, won its first five games for the first time since 1986. The Rangers’ offense went toe to toe with the Ponies for much of the night, with Leyton Patzer ripping off big chunks in the running game — including a 30-yard scoring scamper to knot the game at 7-7 in the first frame — and quarterback Keagan Zeidler sustaining the passing game.
But the Rangers made a few too many costly mistakes to score the upset. Twice Forest Lake didn’t score on trips inside the Stillwater 3-yard line, with a lost fumble ending one drive and a botched shotgun snap thwarting another.
News
Vikings CB Andrew Booth ‘definitely questionable’ for Sunday, TE Ben Ellefson ruled out
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could return to action Sunday against Chicago. Then again, maybe not.
“I’m definitely questionable,’’ Booth said Friday. “The body takes time to heal. You don’t rush back from a quad.’’
Booth has missed three games due to a quadriceps injury suffered in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay and was officially listed as questionable for the game against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings listed tight end Ben Ellefson, who suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday, as out and wide receiver Justin Nailor (hamstring) also as questionable.
Booth has been bogged down by injuries since being selected in the second round. But he said he’s not concerned with outside talk about that.
“I don’t care about what people are saying, quite frankly, because they’re not doing what I’m doing,’’ he said. “They don’t have to deal with the issues that I’m dealing with.”
Booth said his injury is similar to a pulled muscle.
“I’m definitely itching to get back out there with my teammates,” he said.
Booth missed time in the spring recovering from groin surgery and in the preseason with a sprained right ankle before he was hurt against the Packers. He has been listed since the start of the preseason as third string on the depth chart while fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans is second string.
“He’s been out there more than I have,’’ Booth said. “I’ve been dealing with injuries.”
Ellefson is listed as Minnesota’s third-string tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt but has made one start this season and has three catches for 26 yards. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings are resting Ellefson “in hopes of kind of progressing him forward sooner rather than later.” To replace Ellefson, the Vikings could elevate Jacob Hollister from the practice squad.
CINE BACK SATURDAY
Safety Lewis Cine is expected to return to Minnesota on Saturday after suffering a serious leg injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London and having surgery there Tuesday.
Cine had repaired a compound fracture to his lower left leg and is out for the season. But there is optimism he will return in 2023.
“He’s doing really well coming off of that procedure, and he’s excited to get back (to Minnesota).’’ O’Connell said.
A source said Cine will fly on a “medical plane’’ with medical personnel onboard. The team is expected to greet Cine upon his return.
“We can’t wait to wrap our arms around him when he gets back,” Booth said.
BRIEFLY
The Vikings are 2-0 against the NFC North and will play their third and final division home game Sunday, with all their division road games late in the season. “I do not like it, personally … You don’t really want to play at Lambeau (Field) and you don’t really want to play at Chicago late in the season, ” said receiver Adam Thielen. … Chicago listed cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) as doubtful and running back David Montgomery (ankle) as questionable.
News
Women’s hockey: Gophers open season by shutting out Bemidji State, 6-0
As if the weight of heavy expectations were weighing them down, the second-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team started slowly in their season opener Friday night.
While clearly faster, Minnesota was outhustled early by a Bemidji State team that already had four games under its belt when the puck dropped. That was corrected after the first intermission.
Abigail Boreen, Peyton Hemp and Abbey Murphy each scored two goals, and Madeline Wethington had three assists as a Gophers team loaded with four Olympians and the reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner pulled away from Bemidji State, 6-0, in the first of two weekend games at Ridder Arena.
Returning as part of what was the nation’s top-scoring line last season, Boreen cleaned up a rebound from a shot by center Kazmaier winner Taylor Heise to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 4:40 of the first period.
It appeared Minnesota, outshot 4-0 early, were on their way, yet that the lead the Gophers (1-0-0) took into the locker room, thanks mostly to Beavers (2-2-1) goaltender Hannah Hogenson, who made 16 first-period saves. Minnesota devised three pretty tic-tac-toe scoring chances in the first period but was foiled each time by the Bemidji junior, who dove across the crease to swat away a point-blank shot by Emily Oden at 14:40.
A minute later, the Gophers went on the power play. This time it was Bemidji’s back check that did the heavy lifting. Minnesota didn’t get a shot on goal.
That changed quickly in the second period, when the Gophers scored three goals in the first seven minutes, the first on a breakaway by Boreen — on a tape-to-tape feed from Heise — with just 1:01 off the clock. She skated right and lifted a wrist shot top shelf for a 2-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Peyton Hemp scored on a full-on charge to the crease at 2:50. The play was reviewed for potential goaltender interference but stood and Wethington had her third assist on three goals.
Hemp scored again at 7:02 for a 4-0 lead, and Abbey Murphy — back after playing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with teammate Grace Zumwinkle — redirected a pass from fellow Olympian Nelli Laitinen (Finland) for a power-play goal at 9:35 of the second frame to make it 5-0.
After two periods, the Gophers were outshooting the Beavers 37-13, and 36-9 since the game’s opening few minutes.
Murphy scored another power-play goal midway through the third period, pocketing a rebound on a shot by Grace Zumwinkle for a 6-0 lead at 11:27.
Hogenson finished with 38 saves. Gophers senior Makayla Pahl stopped all 17 shots she faced for Minnesota.
The series concludes Saturday with a 2 p.m. puck drop at Ridder Arena.
High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair
St. Paul police: 1 motorist killed in East Side collision
Origin of Hastings explosion that injured man still under investigation
After dodging debate question, Crockett says she would accept results of secretary of state election
High school football: Stillwater dominates on the ground to top Forest Lake in battle of unbeatens
Vikings CB Andrew Booth ‘definitely questionable’ for Sunday, TE Ben Ellefson ruled out
Women’s hockey: Gophers open season by shutting out Bemidji State, 6-0
Former Sibley State Park naturalist making case for name change, citing honoree’s problematic history
St. Paul man now charged with Arden Hills carjacking in federal court
Harvest Fest volunteer Bob Turrentine, ‘Bullseye Bob,’ is king of the giant pumpkin drop in Stillwater
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet