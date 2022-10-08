High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair

Central 7, North St. Paul 6: A 1-yard touchdown run by Lavontae Cox and the ensuing extra point by Simon Amnuel in the second quarter held up Friday as Central (3-3) got back to .500 on the season.

The Polars (0-6) scored in the third quarter on a 46-yard scoring strike from Elijah Adzimahe to Jeramiah Manley, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Minutemen defense held up from there.

Eastview 27, Burnsville 21, OT: Lightning quarterback Ezra Formaneck recorded three rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score in overtime to lift Eastview (1-5) to its first victory of the season. Cooper DeSutter returned a punt 36 yards for a score.

Jeremy Sherlock ran in a touchdown and tossed a 53-yard scoring strike to Markeese Howard for the Blaze (3-3).

Rosemount 49, Farmington 0: Gavin Caswell completed 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and two scores to help the Irish (6-0) remain unbeaten. One of those scoring strikes went to Jackson Ganser, who also ran in a pair of touchdowns.

Mounds View 10, Roseville 6: Mounds View’s defense forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — to power the Mustangs (2-4) to victory.

Mounds View’s lone touchdown was a 32-yard pass from Owen Wark to Caden Persuitti.

Isaac Ivy tallied 142 yards of total offense — 55 yards rushing and 87 receiving — and a score for Roseville (0-6).

Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27, OT: Concordia Academy’s overtime roll of the dice didn’t pay off, as the Beacons’ potential game-winning 2-point conversion wasn’t successful after both teams scored touchdowns in the extra session. Concordia Academy (5-1) suffered its first defeat of the season.

The Beacons held three different leads, as Nick Brunn tallied rushing and receiving touchdowns, but Providence Academy (5-2) answered every time. Josue Riley ran in a pair of scores for the Lions.

Woodbury 37, Park 26: Quentin Cobb-Butler continues to make big splash plays, as the junior returned his second kickoff for a score in a three-week span and caught one of George Bjellos’ three touchdown passes as Woodbury (5-1) got back on track.

Sam Berrey threw four touchdowns for Park (2-4), including two to Derrik Brown Jr.

Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14: Sophomore quarterback Freddy Bankston tallied two touchdowns for the Knights (3-3) — a 57-yard scamper in the first quarter and a 15-yard scoring strike to Juriad Hughes in the final frame to put Cretin-Derham Hall (0-6) away.

Miles Bollinger threw two touchdown passes for the Raiders.

St. Agnes 32, Breck 13: Aidan Walsh ran in a pair of touchdowns and Cegan Flood returned a fumble 41 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to put away the Aggies (5-1), who won their fifth straight game to remain in contention for a Twin City Blue subdistrict title.

Waziri Lawal threw a pair of touchdowns for Breck (1-5).

SOCCER

WASHINGTON SWEEPS ST. PAUL CUP

St. Paul Washington’s boys and girls soccer teams both topped Harding by 2-0 scores in succession Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul to win the St. Paul Cup.