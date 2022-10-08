News
Jack Harlow Dashes Drake The G.O.A.T Status During Toronto Concert
Jack Harlow has dubbed Canadian rapper Drake the G.O.A.T confirming the theory of many fans around the globe.
Jack Harlow, upon reflecting on Drake’s iconic songs and his selflessness feels it is safe to call the ‘One Dance’ rapper ‘The Greatest Of All Times’ and we couldn’t agree more!
Drake‘s support and friendship with the then-young rapper seem had an impact on his life and the confidence for his growth in rap.
Jasmine Brand reports:
During a recent performance, the “First Class” artist showered the Canadian rap star with love, urging audience members to applaud the “G.O.A.T.”
Aubrey ‘Drake‘ Graham, 35, and Harlow, born Jackman Thomas Harlow, 24, appear to have sparked a serious bromance since their collaboration on Harlow’s record “Churchill Downs”. Drake was in his hometown supporting Harlow’s show.
“I will never grace a Toronto stage without saying some sort of f*cking words for the legend, Drizzy Drake. I know he’s up here in the cut somewhere,”
“This has been, the biggest year of my career by far. And being able to build a real relationship with him and make music with him has meant the world to me….Toronto one more time – I need you to give it up for the greatest of all time, Drizzy Drake.”
Fans then erupted in cheer for the “God’s Plan” artist, as he continued to record video footage from the stands. Drake acknowledged the crowd with a huge grin and panned his camera around to document the seemingly proud moment.
Since breaking out in the music industry, Drake and Harlow have increasingly been spotted out together. Following the release of Harlow’s debut album Come Home The Kids Miss You, many have speculated the Young Money member took Harlow under his wing, much to his excitement. The Louisville native says he was pleasantly surprised to see his “idol” attend his show back in 2021.
“I was halfway through my performance when I looked up and seen my idol looking at me, man….’Toronto, make some noise for the GOAT one time’,”
Subsequently, Drake reportedly posted a video of Harlow in his kitchen, emphasizing the relationship was becoming more personal. Since the two have been seen vacationing together and posting pics from events they’ve attended. Including a celebrity-filled Kentucky Derby.
As a new artist, it’s more than a plus to have the stamp of approval from the greats. It seems Jack Harlow is being stamped by, someone who many would argue, is indeed the greatest of all time.
Quite often than not, singers have a hard time supporting and keeping a relationship with young singers. However, Drake has done this so well that Harlow maintains him as his idol all these years.
Do you agree with Jack that Drake deserves the G.O.A.T title?
The post Jack Harlow Dashes Drake The G.O.A.T Status During Toronto Concert appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants
New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”
“A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice. … We need help. And we need it now.”
By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S.
The administration did not specify what costs are being included in that amount.
Adams, a Democrat, said the new arrivals are welcome in the city. And he spoke with pride of New York City’s history as a landing spot for new immigrants.
“New Yorkers have always looked out for our immigrant brothers and sisters. We see ourselves in them. We see our ancestors in them,” he said.
But, he said, “though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not.”
New York City’s already strained shelter system has been under even greater pressure for much of this year because of the unexpected increase of those needing help.
Between five and six buses of migrants are arriving per day, Adams said, with nine on Thursday alone. Many of those buses have been chartered and paid for by Republican officials in Texas and Arizona who have sought to put pressure on the Biden administration to change border policies by sending migrants to Democratic-leaning cities and states in the north.
One out of five beds in New York City’s homeless shelter system is now occupied by a migrant, and the sudden influx has swelled its population to record levels. The city has opened 42 new, temporary shelters, mostly in hotels, but Adams said more would need to be done.
On Friday, he said that included city agencies coordinating to build more humanitarian centers; fast-tracking New Yorkers from shelters to permanent housing, which would clear space for new arrivals to the city; and putting together a process for New Yorkers who have extra room to house those in need.
He called for state and federal financial aid, federal legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work sooner, and federal plans to fairly distribute asylum seekers throughout the country “to ensure everyone is doing their part.”
City officials estimated that about a third of migrants who arrive in New York City want to go elsewhere.
Adams said New York would continue to do what it could.
“Generations from now, there will be many Americans who will trace their stories back to this moment in time,” he said. “Grandchildren, who will recall the day their grandparents arrived here in New York city and found compassion, not cruelty, a place to lay their head. A warm meal. A chance at a better future.
News
After Being Dumped By Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Now Wants To Date Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Anastasie Stassie Karankolau
Kanye West doesn’t use social media for only dragging and trolling his fellows, he uses it to declare love for his crushes too. Kanye is in love with no other person but Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Stassie Anastasie.
After just publicly dragging Kim Kardashian, Ye used his platform to profess his love for Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasie Stassie Karankolau. It appears Kanye doesn’t want to be far from the Kardashians. He’s addicted to them!
The model Stassie, 25, has not responded to Ye’s love declaration but she has posted a subtle shade at the rapper confirming she was also invited to the Balenciaga show. After Kanye’s promises to sneak her in. It appears the young model is not allowing herself to be swayed by Kanye’s impulsive decisions.
Via Page Six:
Kanye West’s latest Instagram rant included a head-turning confession.
“THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” the rapper-turned-designer wrote in part on Thursday, referencing ex-sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 25.
Interestingly, West chose to accompany the unprecedented admission with a photo of Jenner. Also 25, at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday.
The Yeezy creator, 45, further claimed that he “got” Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury, to “sneak” Karanikolaou into the brand’s fashion show, where he made his runway debut on the muddy catwalk.
Despite Ye’s claim, Karanikolaou posed for professional photos ahead of the show. Seeming to indicate that she was an invited guest.
The blue-eyed bombshell all but confirmed that was the case when she wrote on Instagram two days later, “a dream is an understatement .. thank you @balenciaga for having me. THE MUD SHOW @demna .”
For the big night, Karanikolaou wore an all-black ensemble featuring tight pants. That morphed into heeled boots, a hoodie, gloves, and an over-the-shoulder purse.
The influencer, who’s sporting dark hair these days, styled her locks into a messy updo.
Do you think we should be expecting a racy yet toxic romance between the billionaire, Ye, and his crush Stassie?
Wanna know why Kanye West is crushing on Anastasie Stassie, check out her photos:
The post After Being Dumped By Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Now Wants To Date Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Anastasie Stassie Karankolau appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Collapse or clinch? Loons’ season comes down to Decision Day
Minnesota United is on the brink of a complete collapse.
After being the hottest team in MLS in July and August and rising to third place in the Western Conference, the Loons are winless in the past six games, and given their form, on the verge of crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs field.
MNUFC, in the seventh and final playoff spot, needs a win or a draw against Vancouver in the Decision Day finale at 4 p.m. Sunday at Allianz Field to clinch a seed. If Minnesota loses to the Whitecaps, the club will miss out on the playoffs for the first time in four years.
The Loons could have clinched a playoff spot last weekend, but lost 2-0 at San Jose, the last-place team in the West.
“Right now, it’s flushing it, man, flushing it down the toilet,” captain Wil Trapp said Tuesday about how players are bouncing back. “Realizing there’s things that weren’t good enough in that game, and Vancouver is an organized opponent. They are going to very cagey in this affair.”
Are the Loons going to scratch and claw like their own playoff lives are on the line?
Manager Adrian Heath said postgame Saturday the Earthquakes wanted to win more than the Loons, and the sixth-year boss openly wondered about some of the players’ makeup. On Tuesday, he increased the scope: “As a staff, we have to take responsibility for that.”
Heath reported Friday a “good intensity” and “sense of purpose” in this week’s training. But we’ll see if that translates to Sunday.
Loons supporters are expected to bring it with the largest crowd in the four-year history of Allianz Field. The current mark is an announced attendance of 19,939 at the club’s first playoff game against the L.A. Galaxy in 2019.
The Loons’ preseason objective was to host a home playoff game. Despite the 0-5-1 skid, that’s somehow still possible — given how other teams have not made Minnesota pay for its poor stretch. If Minnesota wins and L.A. Galaxy, Nashville and Portland each drop points, the Loons could still host a first-round game in St. Paul.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Trapp said. “But we are only fortunate if we take advantage of it.”
The depths of this skid are historic. The Loons were also 0-5-1 in midsummer 2018 but that team was nowhere near as talented or deep as this year’s squad. That 2018 team had a minus-8 goal differential during its skid, while this year’s slump has a minus-12 goal differential.
The issues have been both offensive and defensive. Minnesota has allowed at least two goals in four of those six games while scoring just two goals total during that stretch. The Loons have been shut out four times.
“It’s strange because we had that long run where we lost one game in (11) and we had the best record for that period of time,” Heath said. “We are doing no different (things) than what we were doing then. This is the way sport is. Sometimes you can’t put your finger on it.”
The Loons’ slide came after No. 1 center back Bakaye Dibassy was lost for the season in the 2-1 win over Houston at the end of August. Minnesota is winless since, allowing 14 goals in six games (2.3 per game), including three in three minutes of a 3-0 defeat to Dallas and three over 15 minutes in a 4-1 drubbing at Kansas City.
Trapp said they need a “single-minded focus” on the task at hand and an emphasis on scoring the first goal. Minnesota is 14-4-4 when it nets the opener, including in the 1-1 draw with first-place LAFC on Sept. 13 — the Loons’ only point in the last 18 available.
That also was the last game Robin Lod played. The Loons midfielder exited at halftime and missed the next two games with a calf injury. He trained fully Friday, and barring a setback, he should be available to play Sunday.
Lod was in central midfield during the team’s hot stretch and could be back there again Sunday, with Kervin Arriaga suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.
“(Lod’s) an important piece, wherever we play him,” Heath said. Heath downplayed a fitness concern given Lod’s last game was nearly a month ago, saying he did cardio work without it affecting the injury.
Lungs will get a workout Sunday. Vancouver needs a win to jump over the Loons and into the playoffs, which means it will be going for goals. That’s just like Minnesota, which will likely create a wide-open and wild game.
The Whitecaps have won three straight games at home, scoring multiple goals in each. “They will be coming in with a lot of confidence,” Heath said.
The Loons were in a similar spot in the 2021 season finale and got a 3-3 result at L.A. Galaxy to net a spot on a wild Decision Day.
I know our supporters are going to be up for the game,” Heath said. “I know the players have to be up for the game. We’ve got to show more than we have in the last few weeks.”
BRIEFLY
Attacking midfielder Bongi Hlongwane (knee) sprinted during his rehab work Friday but has not tested his lateral movement. If he passes that next step, he could be available to play, if the Loons make the playoffs. … Heath said the club is “hoping to keep” 21-year-old midfielder Joseph Rosales beyond the loan that expires at the end of the 2022 season. The team would need to exercise a purchase option from Panamanian club Independiente de la Chorrea, and the cost is not believed to be expensive. … Heath said they will wait until after the season to determine the future of 23-year-old midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez. His loan is up at the end of 2022. MNUFC can go into another loan agreement with Mexican club Monterrey or purchase his contract. Another loan seems the more likely option.
News
Mid-trip, Viking Cruises cancels voyage from New Orleans to St. Paul
After waiting two days for his luxury cruise to push north past Vicksburg, Miss., Pennsylvania State University journalism professor R. Thomas Berner learned that Viking Cruises was throwing in the proverbial towel on his two-week Mississippi River adventure to St. Paul.
“We have just been turned around and are headed for the closest port,” said Berner, 78, in an email Thursday from the 386-passenger Viking Mississippi. “The Coast Guard, we were told, has shut down the entire river. We will be bused to Memphis in the morning.”
For Viking Cruises, launching luxury excursions up and down the Mississippi River has been a slog marked by construction and regulatory delays, canceled trips and customers who have taken to Facebook to vent their disappointments.
The muddy Mississippi this week saddled Viking with yet another setback — low water levels that have grounded barges, backed up river traffic for days in both directions and caused Viking to rethink its remaining itineraries.
An effort to reach a Viking spokesperson for comment Friday was not successful.
RIVER CRUISES
Employees of St. Paul-area tour companies say they’ve been informed that all Viking cruises on the north end of the Mississippi River have been canceled for the rest of the season, and travel likely limited to the 400 miles of river between New Orleans and Memphis. That amounts to a third of the 1,200 miles between New Orleans and St. Paul.
Viking competitors have wasted no time in marketing themselves as the smart alternative.
In an email Friday, a spokesperson for American Cruise Lines said their five Mississippi River boats — which are half the size of the Viking Mississippi — are all operating according to schedule along the upper and lower sections of the river.
“Looking ahead into the weekend, it is possible that we may experience some itinerary changes but American has been cruising the Mississippi for over a decade and we are well-experienced in addressing occasional changes due to conditions along the river,” said Alexa Paolella, an American Cruise Lines public relations manager.
LACK OF RAINFALL
The lack of rainfall caused Viking last weekend to relocate a scheduled Oct. 1 departure from New Orleans and depart instead from Baton Rouge. Some satisfied customers took to social media to say the international cruise company had accommodated them with free hotel stays, city tours and a shuttle ride to the port.
Problems soon escalated when low river levels created a logjam of tows and barges, including at least eight groundings of barges carrying too much cargo for water conditions, according to the Associated Press. The Viking Mississippi traveled north from Baton Rouge about 150 miles to Vicksburg, Miss., where it halted Tuesday while waiting for the river to reopen.
On Thursday morning, Berner received written word from Viking that his trip to St. Paul was over, and he’d soon be disembarking and taking a bus to Memphis.
A Viking cruise scheduled Oct. 15 from St. Paul to New Orleans has been canceled.
News
Youth basketball in St. Paul sees nearly 40 percent registration increase, city to waive fees for kids 9 to 18
Kids in St. Paul have shown they want to play basketball, and the city has created an easier path for them to take the court.
With federal funding from the America Rescue Plan Act, the city’s parks and recreation department has waived fees for kids ages 9 to 18 for basketball and other sports for the next three years.
The city has seen a 38 percent increase in registrations from 2021 to 2022. While the more than 1,250 signups represent a return to pre-pandemic levels, it shows the barrier registration feels ranging from $25 to $40 presented to some families.
“I’m super proud of this,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Tweeted on Friday. “It’s one of the coolest things we’ve done. And not just basketball – we used #AmericanRescuePlan funds to ditch fees for all sports & @SaintPaulParks is currently serving 1000+ more youth than this time last year.”
Andy Rodriguez, the director of St. Paul parks and recreation, said that dollar amount might sound modest.
“But honestly, for a family that might be a tank of gas or some other (essential item) versus playing basketball for the season,” he said. “With those fees going away, families don’t have to make that decision anymore.”
St. Paul will spend $1.5 million of ARPA funds on its rec centers. That will include waiving fees for all sports offered, including baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer. The federal funs will also be directed toward expanded rec center hours of operation and mobile rec programs such as climbing walls, game trucks and other programming, Rodriguez said.
“It’s a really big investment into our people and our communities, and it contributes to public safety,” Rodriguez said. “If you are in organized programs or are participating in organized activity with something positive, that’s what we want.”
But what St. Paul will do with youth sports registration fees once the federal money runs out in three years is yet to be seen.
“Three years is good runway to problem solve,” Rodriguez said. “I think when we get to the end of that we will have some good data to show what we can do to keep this moving.”
The city’s youth basketball season runs from late October to January with games between teams at different rec centers and tournaments that branch out of the city limits.
The city has 26 rec centers and Rodriguez estimates 20 have youth teams. Battle Creek leads the way with 11 teams, while Hayden Heights, McDonough and Dayton’s Bluff were centers that didn’t regularly field teams, but now have squads.
“It’s a really encouraging participation trend to see new teams at rec centers that don’t traditionally have them,” Rodriguez said. “I think that is the silver lining out of all this.”
Rodriguez said he anticipates registrations to continue to tick upward as the season approaches at the end of the month.
Registration for basketball can be found online at: www.stpaul.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/athletics/youth-athletics/youth-basketball.
News
Ime Udoku’s Mistress Revealed As 34-year-old Married Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
The puzzle of the most odious affair has finally been solved. And it keeps getting ickier! The misery woman Bolton Celtic’s head Coach Ime Udoku had the sh-tty affair with is identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a staunch Mormon. Kathleen works under Ime Udoku as the service manager responsible for the team’s traveling. She allegedly catered for Nia Long‘s recent trip before sleeping with her partner Ime Udoku.
45-year-old Ime Udoku put his career on the line for 2-minute banging with a married mother of three. Yes, Ime was engaged and with a child, and Kathleen was married with kids too.
However, Ime has lost it all due to the icky affair. He is currently suspended as the head coach of the Bolton Celtic. And also Nia Long, his ex-fiancé has left together with their 11-year-old son. An affair to die for indeed!
However, Kathleen’s crappy act is the ultimate disgrace to Danny Ainge, who got her the job at Bolton Celtic. These two’s mess keeps getting worse for their families.
Via Daily Mail:
The Boston Celtics employee whose affair with head coach Ime Udoka led to his suspension can finally be revealed.
The female employee is team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, 34, a married mother-of-three, DailyMail.com can disclose. The Celtics have not identified the woman Udoka was involved with, but Lynch’s name had been leaked online.
She served as a team liaison arranging travel, lodging and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road, and is likely to have arranged travel for Udoka’s fiancée, actress Nia Long.
A source familiar with the investigation told DailyMail.com that the affair was consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.
Lynch has longstanding personal ties with the team’s legendary former player Danny Ainge, who was the team’s executive director of basketball operations before leaving the franchise last year.
Ainge, 63, a fellow devout Mormon, helped her land her job.
A source familiar with the investigation told DailyMail.com that Ainge learned early in the summer that the Celtics had initiated an investigation into Udoka’s relationship with Lynch, but he did not intervene in the investigation or decision to suspend the coach.
The source added, however, that Ainge was deeply disappointed by the affair, especially given the fact they have families.
This lousy act of these grown a**es is vile and has cost the people closest to them lots of embarrassment. Ime Udoka is paying for it dearly but Kathleen aside from the public humiliation is yet to face any punishment from Bolton Celtic.
Here are photos of married woman Kathleen Nimmo Lynch:
The post Ime Udoku’s Mistress Revealed As 34-year-old Married Kathleen Nimmo Lynch appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Jack Harlow Dashes Drake The G.O.A.T Status During Toronto Concert
Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants
After Being Dumped By Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Now Wants To Date Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Anastasie Stassie Karankolau
Hedera Hashgraph Pops Out From Downtrend, Will Price Retest $0.1
Collapse or clinch? Loons’ season comes down to Decision Day
Mid-trip, Viking Cruises cancels voyage from New Orleans to St. Paul
Youth basketball in St. Paul sees nearly 40 percent registration increase, city to waive fees for kids 9 to 18
Ethereum Drops To $1,300, What’s Next For ETH Price?
Ime Udoku’s Mistress Revealed As 34-year-old Married Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy