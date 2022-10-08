News
Jesse Ventura has been an avid Vikings fan for six decades and likes what he now sees
In Week 2, ABC opened Monday Night Football with a 90-second promo that featured former Minnesota governor and avid Vikings fan Jesse Ventura saying that night would be “Fly Eagles Fly over my dead body.” The game did not exactly go as Ventura had predicted.
Philadelphia trounced the Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19. And while Ventura said the spot went over quite well, he considered it unfortunate it wasn’t a good outing for the franchise he has followed since it was founded in 1961, when he was growing up in south Minneapolis.
“I felt bad that I brought them bad luck,” Ventura said in hour-long interview with the Pioneer Press this week.
But Ventura, 71, did claim he has helped the Vikings before. He pointed to a playoff game in 1969, when he was 18 — well before he became famous as pro wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura and before he served as Minnesota’s 38th governor from 1999-2003.
“I actually believe I helped the Vikings win a playoff game against the Rams,” Ventura said.
On Dec. 27, 1969, the Vikings opened the playoffs with a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. As Ventura tells it, he had enlisted in September following his high school graduation to join the Navy and was due to report in January.
Ventura and a friend, who also was joining the Navy, wanted to have a big party before they headed out. So they booked some rooms at a hotel near the stadium the night before the game along with some other buddies prior to attending the game.
“We got out there and we started partying all night, and it turned out that was the same hotel that was housing the Rams,” Ventura said. “And we kept them up all night out (running around) in the hallway raising hell and making noise. We got big offensive tackle Bob Brown (who was listed at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and later made the Pro Football Hall of Fame) in the hall in his boxer shorts.
“He comes out, and he’s so big he has to turn sideways to get out the door. He’s bigger than Godzilla. He looks at us and says, ‘I know you boys are having a fun time tonight, and I don’t want to spoil it for you, but I’ve got a big game tomorrow and need my sleep.’ We all said, ‘Yes, sir.’ ”
But did the partiers indeed settle down?
“We kept it down a little bit, but we managed to still bother them all night long,” Ventura said. “So we kind of felt somewhat responsible that we helped the Vikings a little bit by keeping the Rams up all night.”
Bud Grant, then the Vikings coach, said Friday he has known Ventura for many years but had never heard that story. But he added, “We had a lot of people who helped me, and probably him, too,”
After that game, Ventura served in the Vietnam War, became a wrestler, showed up in movies and on television, and got into politics, serving as mayor of Brooklyn Park from 1991-95 before going on to become governor. And he continued to attend Vikings games when he could at Metropolitan Stadium or the Metrodome, the two stadiums where they played for four decades, from 1982 to 2013.
But until two weeks ago, Ventura, who lives in White Bear Lake, hadn’t attended a Vikings game since his days as governor. And he had never been to U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. So why not?
“They’re on TV,” he said.
In recent years, Ventura has developed a friendship with former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer and Buddy Becker, a real estate agent who has a home in Blaine where Kramer lives in the spacious basement. Due to the friendship, which started when they all began playing golf together at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Becker invited Ventura to Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit on Sept. 25.
“It’s phenomenal,” Ventura said of the Vikings’ new home. “The stadium is better than I even anticipated. It’s a great stadium. … I had a great time there.”
Ventura is known, of course, for providing critical opinions, so he did offer up some negatives. He was surprised to find out that the Vikings, like most pro sports teams, no longer have paper tickets.
“I’ve never owned a cell phone,” said Ventura, who once hosted the TV show “Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura.” “I’ve made it this far without one, and because everyone says you have to one and they follow you wherever you go if you do have one. I just prefer for Jesse Ventura, it’s harder to them to know where I’m at. But I don’t know who ‘they’ are.”
Ventura was able to make it into the game thanks to Becker’s tickets on his cell phone. But then it came time for the security check that all fans attending pro sports events must go through.
“I’m the governor of Minnesota,” Ventura said. “I’m not a terrorist. I’m the fricking governor, 38th. I carry that title. You can put it on my gravestone. I’m offended I need to be searched.”
Ventura said he used to have Timberwolves and Lynx season tickets but gave them up because he didn’t want to go through security checks and “got tired of being treated like a common criminal.”
Nevertheless, Ventura hasn’t ruled out attending another Vikings game, and he figures to be watching on television when they play Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. He likes what he sees so far out of first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, 37, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.
“I think he’s a good, young coach,” said Ventura, who wore a windbreaker during the interview that he got years ago at a golf outing that reads “Vikings Celebrity Tournament” on the front. “He’s got a better rapport with million-dollar players than I think Zimmer did. Zimmer may know X’s and O’s but he’s old school in a way. He’d probably have better success being a defensive coordinator for Vince Lombardi in that (1960s) era of football.”
In his pre-game spot for ABC, Ventura talked about the Vikings’ playoff failures over the years and he left a mock voicemail for O’Connell, saying, “This is desperation calling.” But Ventura, wearing a Vikings No. 98 jersey with his name on the back, later said that “last night Bud Grant came to me in a dream (and) whispered ‘we have the offense this year’ “” to do some damage.
O’Connell said Friday he never has gotten an actual voicemail from Ventura and that he has yet to see the promo. But he said he’s heard from others it “was a pretty cool deal” and that the Vikings need to “keep that tape and make sure we have that in the archives for me.”
Ventura said he was pitched the idea by ABC/ESPN officials shortly before the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay. He agreed to do it, and two versions were filmed in a warehouse in Minneapolis, one to use if the Vikings beat Green Bay and one for if they lost. The Vikings beat the Packers 23-7.
“The reaction to it has been phenomenal,” Ventura said. “I enjoyed doing it, but I heard the Philadelphia people were outraged over it. Not mad at me. They were jealous. They said, ‘How come our team doesn’t get a promo like that?’ ”
In the promo, Ventura made note of the Vikings’ devastating 30-27 overtime loss to Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 17, 1999. That was just 13 days after Ventura took office as governor.
Throughout Ventura’s time as governor, Red McCombs owned the Vikings, and Ventura did not have a good relationship with him. Ventura said when he took office that he wouldn’t build a stadium for the Vikings using public money, but that didn’t keep McCombs from making a pitch to get such money to build a replacement for the Metrodome.
“The worst meeting I had as governor was with Red McCombs and only because you would think that when someone wants something from the governor, that you would come in prepared and that you figure you’re only going to get one shot at it,” Ventura said. “He was the worst prepared person I ever dealt with. He came in with nothing. He plopped in the chair and says, ‘Governor, I need a new stadium.’ ”
Ventura said McCombs came in with no ideas other than he wanted public money for a stadium. He said McCombs was making about $4 million a year in profit then while other NFL owners were earning between $10 million and $12 million annually.
To close the gap, Ventura said he suggested McCombs raise ticket prices by $10 a game, figuring that would bring in more than $6 million annual additional revenue. Soon after, he said he told McCombs, “Get out of here.”
With talk of a possible new home for the Vikings prevalent during Ventura’s time in office, Ventura said he suggested to then-attorney general Mike Hatch that the state legalize sports betting and put a tax on it to help pay for a stadium. He said he had been told there was an estimated $3 billion per year being illegally bet on sports in Minnesota.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we legalize sports betting?’ ” Ventura said. “We become the bookies, bookies get paid 10 percent generally. I said, ‘That means we’d make $300 million a year by being the bookie to sports betting. It’s going on anyway. Bring it above board, make it legal.”
At the time, Nevada was the only state with legal sports betting, and Ventura said he would have been willing to sue the U.S. government on that being unconstitutional if it tried ban a law allowing sports betting in Minnesota. But Ventura said he didn’t get any backing on his idea from the state legislature.
Now, roughly 30 states have legalized sports betting, though Minnesota is not one of them. Ventura said he was 20 years ahead of his time while in office.
When he was in office, Ventura attended some Vikings games. He said the last one he saw before last month’s game against the Lions was against the Packers at the Metrodome, although he doesn’t recall what year.
But Ventura does remember what he once thought about doing to Packers fans who attended games in Minnesota and then drove back to Wisconsin.
“I had a great idea but my security guys talked me out of it,” Ventura said. “I wanted to take my troopers and go set up on I-94 and bust the Cheeseheads as they’re all driving back because you know they’re all drinking. And I wanted to personally get out and do it.”
Ventura grew up in the 1960s when the Packers won five championships and the Vikings were coming of age. He became a big Vikings then, and said he closely followed the era of the Purple People Eaters, the legendary Minnesota defensive linemen from the late 1960s to the late 1970s.
Later, he was a fan of Kramer, who played quarterback from 1977-89. Ventura remembers him as a “gunslinger” on the field. And he also liked linebacker Scott Studwell, who played from 1977-90 and used to go see Ventura wrestle. The two would get into mock fights, with Ventura saying fans thought they were real.
“I used to have fun with Scott,” Ventura said. “I called him ‘Spudwell,’ and I challenged him to come into the ring. And Scott was great about it because these guys would hold him and Scott would make it look like he’s trying to get in there.”
Now, Ventura is following a new generation of Vikings players. He likes that the Vikings have gotten off to a 3-1 start but doesn’t deny that “luck is breaking our way this year.” The Vikings have come from behind in the fourth quarter in the past two games against lesser teams Detroit and New Orleans, which they beat 28-25 last Sunday in London.
Ventura closed his ABC promo by saying in his mock voicemail to O’Connell, “Call me back when you get a chance.”
Ventura said this week he actually does welcome a call from O’Connell. And the head coach said Friday there just may be one coming.
“I just need to track down his number,” O’Connell said. “When I’ll be able to do that, I’ll go ahead and give him a shout back.”
News
Rudy Gobert impact was obvious in his Timberwolves’ preseason debut
He played just 17 minutes, but Rudy Gobert’s unofficial Timberwolves debut in Thursday’s preseason victory over the Lakers in Las Vegas showed the numerous ways in which the center will change life for Minnesota.
Defensively, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year controlled the paint in all the ways Minnesota assumed he would. The Lakers shot just 47 percent in the paint — for reference, opponents hit 57 percent of shots in the paint last season against the Wolves — and, when Gobert was in the game, Los Angeles largely steered clear of the interior, instead opting for lower-percentage mid-range looks.
So while he didn’t block a shot — he did have two steals — Gobert’s mere presence was a deterrent to those considering attacking the paint..
He controlled the glass, grabbing 12 rebounds, including two on the offensive end. One of those was a thunderous slam putback on a D’Angelo Russell missed shot that served as a de facto lob off the rim. While he only scored five points, Gobert demonstrated the easy offense he can generate.
Another instance of that came in the second quarter, when reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin executed a pick and roll with Gobert in which the duo flipped the screen at the last moment, McLaughlin drew two defenders as he drove into the paint and the guard found Gobert diving to the rim for an easy catch and finish.
Gobert also finished with three actual assists and a number of screen assists. His usage in the screen game appeared to be the base of much of what Minnesota wanted to do on the offensive end.
“He’s doing things that you cannot see on the stats. His rim run and dunker spacing and seals open up a lot of drives, open up the guards to get to the rim. HIs rolls pull people in. Two or three guys try to hit him on the roll, open up corner 3 shots,” Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni said last week. “So a lot of things that you won’t see in the stats, right? How many times he rolls, that’s not on the stats. But he creates open shots for others. His screening in the pick-and-roll get guys open all the time. That’s not on the stats, either. He’s having a huge impact on both ends of the floor.”
Gobert’s impact was both subtle and obvious, which has been true throughout his career. Minnesota out-scored the Lakers by seven points when the center was on the floor. In those minutes, The Timberwolves simply seemed to be in control, because Gobert had such an impact on the way both teams played.
Minnesota hopes that’s often the case when the team tips off in the regular season later this month.
News
Never mind three torn ACLs. Wild winger Mason Shaw is still chasing his NHL dream.
Nobody would have blamed Wild winger Mason Shaw if he hung up his skates for good after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament the first time. Or the second time. Or the third.
Instead, he continued to press on, and now Shaw appears to be on the precipice of making the Wild out of training camp. He skated in Friday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, a good sign considering the Oct. 13 season opener against the New York Rangers is now less than a week away.
“I’m ecstatic,” Shaw said. “This is where I want to be.”
He’s talking about the NHL. While he has been a total pro as a member of the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League, Shaw’s dream is the NHL.
“It took some time to get here, for sure,” said Shaw, who had 19 goals and 33 assists with Iowa last season. “There’s still a lot of things to unfold. Just extremely grateful for this opportunity. Every day here is a blessing. I’m happy to be here, and happy with how things are going.”
It’s been an impressive training camp for Shaw to this point. He’s worked his butt off during preseason games, proving to the Wild that he can play a role in the bottom half of the lineup whenever called upon. Because of that, he’s right on the cusp of making the team.
“You can always do a little bit more,” he said. “Just been enjoying what’s going on here and trying to work hard every day.”
As for those three torn ACLs, as much as they have slowed Shaw during his hockey rise, they haven’t stopped him.
“Just trying to learn from things in the past,” he said. “A couple of injuries and some setbacks that necessarily weren’t planned on my path to get to pro hockey. I think through those experiences I’ve learned a lot from about myself, and I’ll use those experiences moving forward, I guess.”
Maybe the most impressive thing about Shaw is he’s still fairly fleeted footed. You would expect a guy to lose some speed after three major knee injuries.
“There’s certainly some days off the ice they don’t feel very good,” Shaw said. “There’s been enough time away from those and enough rehab and stuff that have gone into them that I don’t feel it hinders my performance anymore. That’s something that’s kind of behind me. It’s part of my story, but I’ve gained from it, and I feel as good as I’ve ever felt right now.”
Will it be enough to make the team?
“Like I said the other day: Let the chips fall where they may,” he said.
News
Kanye West Warns Justin Bieber After His Wife, Hailey Bieber, Called Him Out On His ‘BS’
Kanye West is in full rant mode after his ‘White Lives Matter’ backlash intensified. This time, he is dragging everyone that criticizes and calls out his b-llsh-t. Hailey Bieber appears to be on the table as Ye recently warned Justin Bieber to call his wife to order before he trashes her.
Kanye is bolshie and unruly so Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber may face the rapper’s wrath after Hailey publicly called him out on his BS when he resorted to body shaming Vogues editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson. Hailey boldly called the 45-year-old rapper to order over his silly remarks about Gabrielle.
However, Ye feels he is too big to engage the 25-year-old model hence dragging her husband and warning him to call his wife to order.
Via Media Take Out:
Kanye West warned Justin Bieber to silence his wife Hailey Bieber after she joined model Gigi Hadid in calling Ye out over his public dragging of a Vogue editor.
“I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week. Also there was a major thing called Fashion Week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown. It wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting T shirt,” he wrote.
“Just kidding[.] My tee shit on every body’s showssss[.] Nothing happened but my T shirt[.] To the Arnaults that hire anybody that worked for me, remember my one T shirt took allllll the attention,” he added.
“Because you’re all f-cking programed sheep aaaaaaaaand those boots Gab was wearing were f-cking traaaaaaaaaaash[.] But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair[.] And Justin get your girl before I get mad.”
Kanye‘s disturbing rants on the socials are making followers question his mental health with claims that Ye must be battling bipolar or a combination of mental disorders.
The post Kanye West Warns Justin Bieber After His Wife, Hailey Bieber, Called Him Out On His ‘BS’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Marquise Jackson Says The $6,700 From His Dad, 50 Cent, As Child Support Was Meager
A case of an entitled spoilt brat or an irresponsible father? Millionaire 50 Cent has had a rocky relationship with his son Marquise Jackson to the point that the rapper celebrated after his child support ended back in 2017. Yeah, the dude was excited about not having to spend on his kid!
However, Marquise Jackson seems to consider 50 Cent’s $6,700 child support irresponsible considering his wealth and status. Marquise, 25, claims his dad’s meager child support could not support his flashy lifestyle back in New York.
50, was just being a dad according to the law because he lost any fatherly love for Marquise long ago to the point he pointed out that “if his kids lost their life, he wouldn’t be bothered”.
Via Vlad:
In the state of New York, parents without primary custody of their offspring are expected to devote 17% of their monthly income to child support until they have fulfilled their parental duties in accordance with state law. The average child in America is granted about $5,760 in child support a year, but according to Marquise Jackson, that financial figure is far below what he required in order to live a healthy life, growing up as the son of 50 Cent.
The 25-year-old recently engaged in a passionate verbal exchange with Choke No Joke. About the fact that he only received $6,700 in child support every month, from his famous father as a kid. Marquise’s plight was centered around not having a father in the picture, 50 Cent’s massive net worth, and his basic needs in the wake of a rocky relationship between his parents. But Choke No Joke offered pushback calling for Marquise to humble himself, citing that most families don’t even make $80K per year.
“I should not want for anything,” Marquise said during his discussion with Choke No Joke on IG live. “I’m not talking about I want a lambo, at the time I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars. I should not want for anything right?”
“Now, hold on?” Choke No Joke replied. “At what age is this?”
“We ain’t even gotta worry about the age,” Marquise said. “It’s a general question. If you’re not gonna be there physically and emotionally, but you’re traveling [because]. You gotta get your money, I should not want for anything right?”
“Okay, was [50 Cent] paying child support?” Asked Choke No Joke.
“Child support, I believe, came around when I was 12 or 13, or maybe 11,” responded Marquise. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars I think or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”
“And that can’t buy socks?” Said Choke No Joke.
“You’re comparing [my situation] to yourself, don’t do that. You’re talking about somebody who [had] problems with everybody [so] you can’t just live in any neighborhood. 81K is not a lot of money! [He] had beef with everybody in the streets [so we] can’t just live anywhere.”
From there, Choke No Joke brought up an interesting point about Marquise’s mom also being responsible for barring some of the financial responsibilities for his upbringing. Before breaking down the intricacies of child support legislation. To that, Marquise argued that his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, worked as a real estate agent. While 50 Cent often complained about having to shell out money for child support. The conversation between Marquise Jackson and Choke No Joke recently went viral. Sparking debates about the responsibilities of the primary guardian. The duties of the noncustodial parent, what the children involved are entitle to, and why.
Disrespectful and spoilt brats like Marquise should be thankful for child support laws because counting on 50, life would have been more hard up than he claim it was.
Here is the nonsense Marquise Jackson got to say about 50 Cent’s $6,700 child support:
The post Marquise Jackson Says The $6,700 From His Dad, 50 Cent, As Child Support Was Meager appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Kanye West Accuses Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Of Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West is back to his hissy fits after the sh-tty apology to Kim Kardashian for dragging her in the mud. You knew that charade was not gonna last, and it didn’t!
Kanye is back to dragging Kim Kardashian on social media after his sus apology. Ye‘s messy divorce trauma is here to stay, and it keeps getting messier each day. The rapper, after his ‘White Lives Matter Campaign’, couldn’t wait a week to get back into the headlines.
Presently, Ye is accusing Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter Chicago so that he appears as an absentee dad despite his effort to be otherwise. Kim and Ye are both attention seekers and in cases like this, it is difficult to determine who is calling the shots on the other. But since Ye’s attention-whoring seems to be more rampant lately, he will take the blames until proven otherwise.
Media Take Out reports:
Kanye West went off on another rant against Kim Kardashian on social media accusing her this time of kidnapping their daughter Chicago West.
“You are lying and are liars. Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there. [Travis Scott] gave me the address of my child’s party. That’s how y’all play with Black fathers,” Ye wrote.
“Y’all also threw a party before Psalm’s birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online. Also, I should see my children 100 percent of the time but since there’s a separation, it should have been 50 percent of the time. Y’all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus’ name,” he added.
Last month, Ye went on television and apologized to Kim for any stress he’d caused with his previous rants. He seems to have changed his mind.
Ye’s response was to Khloe Kardashian who jumped in his comments section to call him out.
“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”
Looking at the Kardashians, Ye’s constant shot at them should not be a problem, as they appear to love attention. And Kanye is helping them get just that.
The post Kanye West Accuses Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Of Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
‘Oh, Flower got me’: Marc-Andre Fleury’s pranks have Wild teammates watching their backs
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had just spotted former teammate Sidney Crosby’s stall from across the locker room shortly after arriving at the 2022 NHL Media Tour last month in Henderson, Nev. He knew he didn’t have much time.
Instantly, the soon-to-be-38-year-old Fleury sprung into action, collecting Crosby’s gear into a pile on the ground. He found a few rolls of hockey tape nearby and got to work, hurriedly twirling the adhesive around shoulder pads, shin guards and hockey skates.
“He filled my gear with gum last year,” Fleury said as he rushed to finish taping everything together. “I don’t forget.”
As soon as Fleury was satisfied with his efforts, he hung Crosby’s taped-up gear back in his stall, then draped the No. 87 Pittsburgh Penguins jersey in front to cover up the crime.
It took Crosby all of 10 seconds to realize what had happened when he walked into the locker room.
“Oh, Flower got me,” Crosby said. “That’s why I should’ve beaten him here.”
After freeing his gear from the mess, Crosby started to get dressed as Fleury walked by and shouted, “What’s going on, dude?” As Crosby casually reached to grab his helmet, a cup of water came spilling down in front of him. A final gift from Fleury.
“It wasn’t me,” Fleury said. “It got in here and it was like that. I was like, ‘Who would do that?’ ”
Anyone who has ever been teammates with Fleury knows the answer to that question. As much as he has been a revered teammate at every stop of his career, Fleury also has garnered the reputation as the ultimate prankster. Though he was only a member of the Wild for a few months last season after being acquired at the trade deadline, his teammates quickly learned the importance of watching their backs.
“Oh yeah,” said defenseman Alex Goligoski, the victim of Fleury’s first prank as a member of the Wild last season. “He came right in and got me with the old shaving cream in the towels. I always look out for the towels now. We’ve got to be on our toes around him.”
This is something Fleury has done since he got to the league in 2003. He learned the craft from veterans like Ryan Malone and Marc Bergevin during his early days with the Penguins and was an active participant in some pretty impressive prank wars.
“We had to have our head on a swivel,” Fleury remembered of his days in Pittsburgh. “It could be anyone doing it.”
There’s a particular prank that stands to above all others. It is considered by many to be Fleury’s magnum opus.
In the lead up to the 2011 Winter Classic in Pittsburgh, Fleury convinced some of his teammates to help him remove every piece of furniture from the hotel room of Mark Letestu and Ben Lovejoy. After clearing the room, Fleury and his teammates set up the beds, night stands, television and couch in the hallway right outside the elevator.
“That’s a fun one,” Fleury said with a laugh. “Even if it’s a lot of work, it’s worth it for the reaction.”
While that still gets a lot of attention, it’s not Fleury’s favorite prank. What is?
“The toilet prank,” Fleury said proudly before launching into a full explanation. “You know when the toilet gets flushed, the water comes back in the tube inside the tank, right? Then when the tank is full, the water stops. That tube inside is rubber so I unplug it and put it on the outside and put the cover back on top of the tank so they can’t tell. Then when they flush the water comes shooting out.”
Listening to Fleury detail his favorite prank might explain why Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t tested him yet. He doesn’t want to get on Fleury’s bad side.
“I’d rather team up with him,” Dumba said. “I guess we’ll see what happens over the course of this season. I’m sure there will be some pranks. I’m always ready.”
If anyone on the Wild can rival Fleury for hijinks, it might be Dumba. He was part of a group that pranked rookie Brandon Duhaime last year, filling his car to the brim with packing peanuts.
Though it wasn’t Fleury who pulled the prank, Duhaime joked that he would be an easy fall guy.
“He’s got the reputation,” Duhaime said with a laugh. “He’s probably got some ideas that we don’t know about, and I’m sure he’ll strike soon. You don’t want to get in a prank war with that guy. You just let it be.”
As for Fleury, asked why he’s leaned into the pranks throughout his his NHL career, he noted how it’s always helped him break up the monotony of an 82-game season.
“It makes me laugh a little bit,” he said. “I’m not mean with it. Like, I don’t just go burn their car or something. It’s little stupid stuff to have some fun.”
When it was suggested to Fleury that perhaps his pranks might help bring the Wild together, he pushed back on that notion a bit. He didn’t want to take credit for the team chemistry that was already in place before he got here.
“Oh, I don’t know,” he said. “I think that’s a big thing to say about some stupid pranks. It’s not like it’s making us win the Stanley Cup or anything like that.”
That said, it’s clear how much Fleury’s infectious personality has already started to impact the Wild, and his reputation as a prankster is part of that.
“He definitely elevates guys,” Dumba said. “That’s why he’s had so much success in his career. His teammates absolutely love him. You want to play for a guy like that and sell out for a guy like that and give him the best opportunity to succeed, because he’s such a good dude.”
As for Fleury, he appreciates his teammates for keeping him young now that he’s the old guy in the locker room.
“When I think about this game, I’ve always been around some 20-something-year-olds,” Fleury said with a smile. “It’s a big reason why I still love it. Just the camaraderie. I don’t feel my age.”
Or act it.
