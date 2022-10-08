News
Marquise Jackson Says The $6,700 From His Dad, 50 Cent, As Child Support Was Meager
A case of an entitled spoilt brat or an irresponsible father? Millionaire 50 Cent has had a rocky relationship with his son Marquise Jackson to the point that the rapper celebrated after his child support ended back in 2017. Yeah, the dude was excited about not having to spend on his kid!
However, Marquise Jackson seems to consider 50 Cent’s $6,700 child support irresponsible considering his wealth and status. Marquise, 25, claims his dad’s meager child support could not support his flashy lifestyle back in New York.
50, was just being a dad according to the law because he lost any fatherly love for Marquise long ago to the point he pointed out that “if his kids lost their life, he wouldn’t be bothered”.
Via Vlad:
In the state of New York, parents without primary custody of their offspring are expected to devote 17% of their monthly income to child support until they have fulfilled their parental duties in accordance with state law. The average child in America is granted about $5,760 in child support a year, but according to Marquise Jackson, that financial figure is far below what he required in order to live a healthy life, growing up as the son of 50 Cent.
The 25-year-old recently engaged in a passionate verbal exchange with Choke No Joke. About the fact that he only received $6,700 in child support every month, from his famous father as a kid. Marquise’s plight was centered around not having a father in the picture, 50 Cent’s massive net worth, and his basic needs in the wake of a rocky relationship between his parents. But Choke No Joke offered pushback calling for Marquise to humble himself, citing that most families don’t even make $80K per year.
“I should not want for anything,” Marquise said during his discussion with Choke No Joke on IG live. “I’m not talking about I want a lambo, at the time I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars. I should not want for anything right?”
“Now, hold on?” Choke No Joke replied. “At what age is this?”
“We ain’t even gotta worry about the age,” Marquise said. “It’s a general question. If you’re not gonna be there physically and emotionally, but you’re traveling [because]. You gotta get your money, I should not want for anything right?”
“Okay, was [50 Cent] paying child support?” Asked Choke No Joke.
“Child support, I believe, came around when I was 12 or 13, or maybe 11,” responded Marquise. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars I think or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”
“And that can’t buy socks?” Said Choke No Joke.
“You’re comparing [my situation] to yourself, don’t do that. You’re talking about somebody who [had] problems with everybody [so] you can’t just live in any neighborhood. 81K is not a lot of money! [He] had beef with everybody in the streets [so we] can’t just live anywhere.”
From there, Choke No Joke brought up an interesting point about Marquise’s mom also being responsible for barring some of the financial responsibilities for his upbringing. Before breaking down the intricacies of child support legislation. To that, Marquise argued that his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, worked as a real estate agent. While 50 Cent often complained about having to shell out money for child support. The conversation between Marquise Jackson and Choke No Joke recently went viral. Sparking debates about the responsibilities of the primary guardian. The duties of the noncustodial parent, what the children involved are entitle to, and why.
Disrespectful and spoilt brats like Marquise should be thankful for child support laws because counting on 50, life would have been more hard up than he claim it was.
Here is the nonsense Marquise Jackson got to say about 50 Cent’s $6,700 child support:
The post Marquise Jackson Says The $6,700 From His Dad, 50 Cent, As Child Support Was Meager appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Kanye West Accuses Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Of Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West is back to his hissy fits after the sh-tty apology to Kim Kardashian for dragging her in the mud. You knew that charade was not gonna last, and it didn’t!
Kanye is back to dragging Kim Kardashian on social media after his sus apology. Ye‘s messy divorce trauma is here to stay, and it keeps getting messier each day. The rapper, after his ‘White Lives Matter Campaign’, couldn’t wait a week to get back into the headlines.
Presently, Ye is accusing Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter Chicago so that he appears as an absentee dad despite his effort to be otherwise. Kim and Ye are both attention seekers and in cases like this, it is difficult to determine who is calling the shots on the other. But since Ye’s attention-whoring seems to be more rampant lately, he will take the blames until proven otherwise.
Media Take Out reports:
Kanye West went off on another rant against Kim Kardashian on social media accusing her this time of kidnapping their daughter Chicago West.
“You are lying and are liars. Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there. [Travis Scott] gave me the address of my child’s party. That’s how y’all play with Black fathers,” Ye wrote.
“Y’all also threw a party before Psalm’s birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online. Also, I should see my children 100 percent of the time but since there’s a separation, it should have been 50 percent of the time. Y’all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus’ name,” he added.
Last month, Ye went on television and apologized to Kim for any stress he’d caused with his previous rants. He seems to have changed his mind.
Ye’s response was to Khloe Kardashian who jumped in his comments section to call him out.
“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”
Looking at the Kardashians, Ye’s constant shot at them should not be a problem, as they appear to love attention. And Kanye is helping them get just that.
The post Kanye West Accuses Ex-wife Kim Kardashian Of Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
‘Oh, Flower got me’: Marc-Andre Fleury’s pranks have Wild teammates watching their backs
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had just spotted former teammate Sidney Crosby’s stall from across the locker room shortly after arriving at the 2022 NHL Media Tour last month in Henderson, Nev. He knew he didn’t have much time.
Instantly, the soon-to-be-38-year-old Fleury sprung into action, collecting Crosby’s gear into a pile on the ground. He found a few rolls of hockey tape nearby and got to work, hurriedly twirling the adhesive around shoulder pads, shin guards and hockey skates.
“He filled my gear with gum last year,” Fleury said as he rushed to finish taping everything together. “I don’t forget.”
As soon as Fleury was satisfied with his efforts, he hung Crosby’s taped-up gear back in his stall, then draped the No. 87 Pittsburgh Penguins jersey in front to cover up the crime.
It took Crosby all of 10 seconds to realize what had happened when he walked into the locker room.
“Oh, Flower got me,” Crosby said. “That’s why I should’ve beaten him here.”
After freeing his gear from the mess, Crosby started to get dressed as Fleury walked by and shouted, “What’s going on, dude?” As Crosby casually reached to grab his helmet, a cup of water came spilling down in front of him. A final gift from Fleury.
“It wasn’t me,” Fleury said. “It got in here and it was like that. I was like, ‘Who would do that?’ ”
Anyone who has ever been teammates with Fleury knows the answer to that question. As much as he has been a revered teammate at every stop of his career, Fleury also has garnered the reputation as the ultimate prankster. Though he was only a member of the Wild for a few months last season after being acquired at the trade deadline, his teammates quickly learned the importance of watching their backs.
“Oh yeah,” said defenseman Alex Goligoski, the victim of Fleury’s first prank as a member of the Wild last season. “He came right in and got me with the old shaving cream in the towels. I always look out for the towels now. We’ve got to be on our toes around him.”
This is something Fleury has done since he got to the league in 2003. He learned the craft from veterans like Ryan Malone and Marc Bergevin during his early days with the Penguins and was an active participant in some pretty impressive prank wars.
“We had to have our head on a swivel,” Fleury remembered of his days in Pittsburgh. “It could be anyone doing it.”
There’s a particular prank that stands to above all others. It is considered by many to be Fleury’s magnum opus.
In the lead up to the 2011 Winter Classic in Pittsburgh, Fleury convinced some of his teammates to help him remove every piece of furniture from the hotel room of Mark Letestu and Ben Lovejoy. After clearing the room, Fleury and his teammates set up the beds, night stands, television and couch in the hallway right outside the elevator.
“That’s a fun one,” Fleury said with a laugh. “Even if it’s a lot of work, it’s worth it for the reaction.”
While that still gets a lot of attention, it’s not Fleury’s favorite prank. What is?
“The toilet prank,” Fleury said proudly before launching into a full explanation. “You know when the toilet gets flushed, the water comes back in the tube inside the tank, right? Then when the tank is full, the water stops. That tube inside is rubber so I unplug it and put it on the outside and put the cover back on top of the tank so they can’t tell. Then when they flush the water comes shooting out.”
Listening to Fleury detail his favorite prank might explain why Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t tested him yet. He doesn’t want to get on Fleury’s bad side.
“I’d rather team up with him,” Dumba said. “I guess we’ll see what happens over the course of this season. I’m sure there will be some pranks. I’m always ready.”
If anyone on the Wild can rival Fleury for hijinks, it might be Dumba. He was part of a group that pranked rookie Brandon Duhaime last year, filling his car to the brim with packing peanuts.
Though it wasn’t Fleury who pulled the prank, Duhaime joked that he would be an easy fall guy.
“He’s got the reputation,” Duhaime said with a laugh. “He’s probably got some ideas that we don’t know about, and I’m sure he’ll strike soon. You don’t want to get in a prank war with that guy. You just let it be.”
As for Fleury, asked why he’s leaned into the pranks throughout his his NHL career, he noted how it’s always helped him break up the monotony of an 82-game season.
“It makes me laugh a little bit,” he said. “I’m not mean with it. Like, I don’t just go burn their car or something. It’s little stupid stuff to have some fun.”
When it was suggested to Fleury that perhaps his pranks might help bring the Wild together, he pushed back on that notion a bit. He didn’t want to take credit for the team chemistry that was already in place before he got here.
“Oh, I don’t know,” he said. “I think that’s a big thing to say about some stupid pranks. It’s not like it’s making us win the Stanley Cup or anything like that.”
That said, it’s clear how much Fleury’s infectious personality has already started to impact the Wild, and his reputation as a prankster is part of that.
“He definitely elevates guys,” Dumba said. “That’s why he’s had so much success in his career. His teammates absolutely love him. You want to play for a guy like that and sell out for a guy like that and give him the best opportunity to succeed, because he’s such a good dude.”
As for Fleury, he appreciates his teammates for keeping him young now that he’s the old guy in the locker room.
“When I think about this game, I’ve always been around some 20-something-year-olds,” Fleury said with a smile. “It’s a big reason why I still love it. Just the camaraderie. I don’t feel my age.”
Or act it.
News
Meek Mill Trashes His Baby Mama Milan ‘Rouge’ Harris’ Performance At The BET Hip-hop Awards
Meek Mill is dragging his baby mama Milan ‘Rouge’ Harris on Twitter over her disappointing rap performance at the BET Hip-hop Awards.
Although Milan Rouge‘s performance was not considered crap by rap lovers, Meek feels Milan was coerced for BET’s gain. He implies Milan’s performance was sh-tty and uncalled for. Twitter however did not buy into Meek’s BS but called him out for trashing the mother of his child.
However, he appears to be unrepentant and still stands his ground.
Media Take Out reports:
Meek Mill’s baby mama Milan Rouge had a freestyle cypher at the BET Award that aired two nights ago.
The rapper hopped on Twitter and dissed the performance and BET.
“Ion like ‘bet’ got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout. It’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the “women hustler empowerment motion” but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation,” he tweeted.
Ion like “bet” got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout …it’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the “women hustler empowerment motion” but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation— MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 5, 2022
After getting backlash on Twitter, he added, “I was voicing my opinion about a connection to my life and a company I been getting money wit .. .. all them women lit love to them! Everything ain’t networking especially if you say you getting money … stay true to your self “phones” made us all get a lil lost even me!”
Meek then pointed out the fact that BET is not owned by Black people.
“Sh-t not even owned by blacks to my knowledge…. I live life without narrative one of the reason I don’t have religion …. The streets traumatized me and hypnotized me to that and I’m breaking that! Catch me outside I’m not perfect but I’m not living in that fame narrative lol.”
Milan Harris is yet to respond to her baby daddy. Meanwhile, Meek Mill is yet to disclose if Milan’s rap was his shade and or just one of those crappy bars.
Now, watch Milan ‘Rouge’ Harris spit amateur some bars at the BET Hip-hop Awards:
The post Meek Mill Trashes His Baby Mama Milan ‘Rouge’ Harris’ Performance At The BET Hip-hop Awards appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Tommies hope to throw a wrench into Davidson’s top-ranked option run game
The fact that the Davidson Wildcats will come to St. Thomas’ O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Saturday leading all of college football with an average of 389.4 rushing yards per game certainly has gotten the Tommies’ attention.
Not to mention the fact that the Wildcats topped that number last season when the teams met in North Carolina, rushing for 392 yards in a 42-15 victory. It was a humbling experience for the Tommies in an otherwise smashing debut in the Division I Pioneer Football League, and one that left the returning members of the defense anxious for another crack at the team that has established itself that at the moment has set the standard in the league.
“They remember the poor performance,” defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski said, “and they’re ready to rectify that.”
The Tommies’ best shot at pulling off what would amount to a sizable upset is to find a way to slow the Wildcats’ unique version of the triple-option offense. Davidson (4-1, 2-0 PFL) is coming off a 31-0 victory over Butler in which it rushed for 498 yards.
In Davidson’s version of the option offense, the quarterback lines up in the pistol formation rather than under center. A tight end is attached at the line of scrimmage; most option offenses don’t use a tight end. The Wildcats also will line up a wing on the tight-end side, maximizing the number of blockers.
“I don’t think you are going to be able to stop this team from doing what they want to do,” Kuchinski said. “They’re going to make some plays, and we’re going to have to weather that storm. We have to do a good job on third down; last year’s third-down plan was not good.”
Davidson was 12 of 16 on third-down conversions in last year’s meeting and 2-for-2 on fourth down. In most cases, the Wildcats were able to run the ball in short-yardage situations. Getting Davidson into third-and-long situations will severely increase the defense’s chances of getting off the field.
“You would love to be able to make this team throw,’ Kuchinski said, “but nobody has been able to do that.”
Added St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso: “If they have 78 plays in a game they are going to run the ball 70 of them. They take a great deal of pride in that. Unless it’s a long distance, they treat third down like second down.”
Kuchinski said that other than the usual adjustments that need to be made when facing an option team, his defense will continue to play to its strengths.
“With teams that run this type of offense, there is no secret code,” Kuchinski said. “You can’t crack the code. These offenses have seen everything thrown at them, and triple-option teams are as good as anybody in adjusting. You just have to be able to perform your responsibilities to the best of your abilities, which is the essence of football in a nutshell anyway.”
The Tommies ( 3-1, 1-0) have averaged 31.5 points per game this season, so the offense’s ability to put together drives and limit Davidson’s possessions could be a key factor as well.
“What we need to do is be us at a higher level,” Caruso said. “And we have to take care of the football, which has plagued us and eluded us. We’ve lost two fumbles a game this season; that’s a lot. And we’ve thrown four interceptions.
“So our turnovers, which usually has been a winning edge for us, has been a losing edge. That needs to get rectified no matter who we’re playing.”
Despite last season’s one-sided loss and the challenges of facing Davidson’s high-powered offense, both Caruso and Kuchinski dismissed the possibility that the Tommies will be intimidated by their opponent on Saturday.
“I don’t worry about our guys being intimidated,” Kuchinski said. “Moving up (to Division I) I think our guys always had a chip on their shoulder because people don’t expect much from them on this level. But I don’t think they back down from anything.”
News
Jack Harlow Dashes Drake The G.O.A.T Status During Toronto Concert
Jack Harlow has dubbed Canadian rapper Drake the G.O.A.T confirming the theory of many fans around the globe.
Jack Harlow, upon reflecting on Drake’s iconic songs and his selflessness feels it is safe to call the ‘One Dance’ rapper ‘The Greatest Of All Times’ and we couldn’t agree more!
Drake‘s support and friendship with the then-young rapper seem had an impact on his life and the confidence for his growth in rap.
Jasmine Brand reports:
During a recent performance, the “First Class” artist showered the Canadian rap star with love, urging audience members to applaud the “G.O.A.T.”
Aubrey ‘Drake‘ Graham, 35, and Harlow, born Jackman Thomas Harlow, 24, appear to have sparked a serious bromance since their collaboration on Harlow’s record “Churchill Downs”. Drake was in his hometown supporting Harlow’s show.
“I will never grace a Toronto stage without saying some sort of f*cking words for the legend, Drizzy Drake. I know he’s up here in the cut somewhere,”
“This has been, the biggest year of my career by far. And being able to build a real relationship with him and make music with him has meant the world to me….Toronto one more time – I need you to give it up for the greatest of all time, Drizzy Drake.”
Fans then erupted in cheer for the “God’s Plan” artist, as he continued to record video footage from the stands. Drake acknowledged the crowd with a huge grin and panned his camera around to document the seemingly proud moment.
Since breaking out in the music industry, Drake and Harlow have increasingly been spotted out together. Following the release of Harlow’s debut album Come Home The Kids Miss You, many have speculated the Young Money member took Harlow under his wing, much to his excitement. The Louisville native says he was pleasantly surprised to see his “idol” attend his show back in 2021.
“I was halfway through my performance when I looked up and seen my idol looking at me, man….’Toronto, make some noise for the GOAT one time’,”
Subsequently, Drake reportedly posted a video of Harlow in his kitchen, emphasizing the relationship was becoming more personal. Since the two have been seen vacationing together and posting pics from events they’ve attended. Including a celebrity-filled Kentucky Derby.
As a new artist, it’s more than a plus to have the stamp of approval from the greats. It seems Jack Harlow is being stamped by, someone who many would argue, is indeed the greatest of all time.
Quite often than not, singers have a hard time supporting and keeping a relationship with young singers. However, Drake has done this so well that Harlow maintains him as his idol all these years.
Do you agree with Jack that Drake deserves the G.O.A.T title?
The post Jack Harlow Dashes Drake The G.O.A.T Status During Toronto Concert appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants
New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”
“A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice. … We need help. And we need it now.”
By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S.
The administration did not specify what costs are being included in that amount.
Adams, a Democrat, said the new arrivals are welcome in the city. And he spoke with pride of New York City’s history as a landing spot for new immigrants.
“New Yorkers have always looked out for our immigrant brothers and sisters. We see ourselves in them. We see our ancestors in them,” he said.
But, he said, “though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not.”
New York City’s already strained shelter system has been under even greater pressure for much of this year because of the unexpected increase of those needing help.
Between five and six buses of migrants are arriving per day, Adams said, with nine on Thursday alone. Many of those buses have been chartered and paid for by Republican officials in Texas and Arizona who have sought to put pressure on the Biden administration to change border policies by sending migrants to Democratic-leaning cities and states in the north.
One out of five beds in New York City’s homeless shelter system is now occupied by a migrant, and the sudden influx has swelled its population to record levels. The city has opened 42 new, temporary shelters, mostly in hotels, but Adams said more would need to be done.
On Friday, he said that included city agencies coordinating to build more humanitarian centers; fast-tracking New Yorkers from shelters to permanent housing, which would clear space for new arrivals to the city; and putting together a process for New Yorkers who have extra room to house those in need.
He called for state and federal financial aid, federal legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work sooner, and federal plans to fairly distribute asylum seekers throughout the country “to ensure everyone is doing their part.”
City officials estimated that about a third of migrants who arrive in New York City want to go elsewhere.
Adams said New York would continue to do what it could.
“Generations from now, there will be many Americans who will trace their stories back to this moment in time,” he said. “Grandchildren, who will recall the day their grandparents arrived here in New York city and found compassion, not cruelty, a place to lay their head. A warm meal. A chance at a better future.
