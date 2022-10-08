News
Mayo Clinic nurses in Lake City vote to remain unionized
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted to remain unionized, defeating an attempt to decertify their union.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association said of the 32 eligible nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System facility in Lake City, 22 voted to remain with the union and five voted to decertify it.
The vote by secret ballot was driven by the conservative National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which opposes organized labor.
“Lake City nurses came out as a unified front today,” Jackie Kuzma, registered nurse and union member, said of the vote. “Nurses at Lake City are our union, and we are here to stay in the fight for better conditions for our co-workers and our patients. No outside organization can come between the strength of nurses standing together to defend our profession, our patients and our community.”
Negotiations are expected to begin this fall, with the current contract set to expire at the end of the year.
“Following confirmation of the results by the National Labor Relations Board, we will continue to work with the MNA in good faith with the intent of reaching contract agreements acceptable to all parties,” Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Amanda Dyslin stated in response to the vote.
A Lake City nurse, with help from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, filed a petition with the Federal Labor Relations Board in August that spurred the vote.
The MNA described the petition as an “attempt to strip workers’ collective bargaining rights” by “a national anti-union outfit backed up by high-powered lawyers and supported by the dark money of millionaires and billionaires trying to undermine the power of workers.”
Similar petitions aided by the same organization were successful last summer in decertifying the MNA and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees at Mayo facilities in Mankato and St. James, respectively.
Brittany Burgess, a nurse and stepdaughter of Mankato billionaire Glen Taylor, filed the decertification petition in Mankato. Taylor holds stakes in Minnesota professional sports teams, owns the Minneapolis Star Tribune and is a former Republican state lawmaker.
News
High school football: Savion Hart’s big game carries St. Thomas Academy over rival Mahtomedi
Savion Hart and his St. Thomas Academy teammates rolled through the opposition in their first five games.
But the Cadets knew that was likely to change Friday night in Mahtomedi.
A year ago, it took a last-second touchdown for the Cadets to down the Zephyrs. The year before that, it took four overtimes.
Thanks in part to Hart, there weren’t quite as many challenges to surmount this time around. The junior running back rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas Academy (6-0) — ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A — pulled away down the stretch en route to a 28-14 win over No. 4 Mahtomedi (5-1).
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Hart said. “They have a great team — a great offense with a great running back, a great quarterback, a great tight end and a great offensive line. They have a great defense, too. We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to overcome some adversity if we wanted to come out on top.”
Perhaps the biggest play came with 2:32 remaining when Hart broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run to put his team on top by two touchdowns and assure this game would not come down to the wire.
“I just tried to stay calm, wait for the holes and trust in my offensive line,” Hart said. “I knew they’d be there at the right time when I needed to make that big play.”
Hart also had a 9-yard touchdown run with 6:38 remaining that gave the Cadets a 21-6 lead. That was set up by a huge interception from senior defensive back Jake Borman one play after a fumble had given the Zephyrs the ball back inside their own 5-yard line.
“Any time we can get our offense the ball in good field position, we know they’re going to make a play,” Borman said. “We know what those guys are capable of and we just want to get the ball in their hands as much as possible.”
Mahtomedi has a pretty big playmaker as well in senior running back Corey Bohmert, who had 1,101 yards rushing through his team’s first five games. He finished with 108 yards Friday, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the gap to 7-6.
But the Cadets were able to keep him from breaking off big plays.
“It was a bend-but-not-break defense tonight,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said.
And it wouldn’t have been a Cadets/Zephyrs matchup without at least some drama late. Mahtomedi provided that when junior Charlie Brandt — returning at quarterback for the first time since being injured in week two — connected with senior Andrew Breien on a 23-yard TD pass with 4:24 to play. Breien then caught a pass for the two-point conversion to cut the gap to 21-14.
But Hart answered with his final touchdown run on the Cadets’ next possession, then Borman picked off a second pass to end any chance of a Zephyrs’ comeback.
“They had opportunities and they took advantage of them,” said Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel, whose team plays at Simley (5-0 with a game at Tartan on Saturday) next Friday. “We had opportunities and we didn’t.”
St. Thomas Academy, meanwhile, plays host to Apple Valley (3-3) next Thursday.
“This win means a lot,” Hart said. “It means a lot to the coaches and to everyone on this team. I was just glad to be part of it.”
News
High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair
Central 7, North St. Paul 6: A 1-yard touchdown run by Lavontae Cox and the ensuing extra point by Simon Amnuel in the second quarter held up Friday as Central (3-3) got back to .500 on the season.
The Polars (0-6) scored in the third quarter on a 46-yard scoring strike from Elijah Adzimahe to Jeramiah Manley, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Minutemen defense held up from there.
Eastview 27, Burnsville 21, OT: Lightning quarterback Ezra Formaneck recorded three rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score in overtime to lift Eastview (1-5) to its first victory of the season. Cooper DeSutter returned a punt 36 yards for a score.
Jeremy Sherlock ran in a touchdown and tossed a 53-yard scoring strike to Markeese Howard for the Blaze (3-3).
Rosemount 49, Farmington 0: Gavin Caswell completed 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and two scores to help the Irish (6-0) remain unbeaten. One of those scoring strikes went to Jackson Ganser, who also ran in a pair of touchdowns.
Mounds View 10, Roseville 6: Mounds View’s defense forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions — to power the Mustangs (2-4) to victory.
Mounds View’s lone touchdown was a 32-yard pass from Owen Wark to Caden Persuitti.
Isaac Ivy tallied 142 yards of total offense — 55 yards rushing and 87 receiving — and a score for Roseville (0-6).
Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27, OT: Concordia Academy’s overtime roll of the dice didn’t pay off, as the Beacons’ potential game-winning 2-point conversion wasn’t successful after both teams scored touchdowns in the extra session. Concordia Academy (5-1) suffered its first defeat of the season.
The Beacons held three different leads, as Nick Brunn tallied rushing and receiving touchdowns, but Providence Academy (5-2) answered every time. Josue Riley ran in a pair of scores for the Lions.
Woodbury 37, Park 26: Quentin Cobb-Butler continues to make big splash plays, as the junior returned his second kickoff for a score in a three-week span and caught one of George Bjellos’ three touchdown passes as Woodbury (5-1) got back on track.
Sam Berrey threw four touchdowns for Park (2-4), including two to Derrik Brown Jr.
Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14: Sophomore quarterback Freddy Bankston tallied two touchdowns for the Knights (3-3) — a 57-yard scamper in the first quarter and a 15-yard scoring strike to Juriad Hughes in the final frame to put Cretin-Derham Hall (0-6) away.
Miles Bollinger threw two touchdown passes for the Raiders.
St. Agnes 32, Breck 13: Aidan Walsh ran in a pair of touchdowns and Cegan Flood returned a fumble 41 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to put away the Aggies (5-1), who won their fifth straight game to remain in contention for a Twin City Blue subdistrict title.
Waziri Lawal threw a pair of touchdowns for Breck (1-5).
SOCCER
WASHINGTON SWEEPS ST. PAUL CUP
St. Paul Washington’s boys and girls soccer teams both topped Harding by 2-0 scores in succession Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul to win the St. Paul Cup.
News
St. Paul police: 1 motorist killed in East Side collision
St. Paul police are investigating a fatal automobile collision Friday night on the East Side.
According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, the crash happened at 7:10 p.m. at White Bear and Ames avenues.
One of the drivers was killed and three other individuals were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police didn’t immediately offer other details about the collision, including the identity of the fatally injured victim, and said the crash remained under investigation.
News
Origin of Hastings explosion that injured man still under investigation
Authorities are still investigating the cause of an explosion Wednesday that seriously injured a man in rural Dakota County.
Dakota County sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Leopold said Perry John Coyle, 64, was injured when a detached garage exploded.
Deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to a residence in the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue. While the deputies were on their way to the address seven miles southeast of Hastings, they intercepted Coyle in a vehicle being taken to seek medical attention. He was then airlifted Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.
His condition was not known Friday night.
The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident, said there was no danger to the public.
News
After dodging debate question, Crockett says she would accept results of secretary of state election
Kim Crockett, the Republican nominee for Minnesota secretary of state, now says she would abide by the results of the Nov. 8 election in which she is challenging incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon.
In a Sunday debate on WCCO Radio, Crockett dodged a question to the candidates on the matter.
Moderator Blois Olson asked Crockett and Simon about their confidence in the elections system and if they would accept the results of the November election. Simon said he did and would accept the results, while Crockett did not directly answer, calling it an “odd question.”
“We aren’t there yet; we’re weeks out,” she told Olson. “We’ll just have to see what happens between now and the certification of the election.”
On Friday, Crockett issued a statement clarifying her position.
“Unless the race for secretary of state is so close that there is a recount under Minnesota law, I will accept the result of the 2022 election, win or lose,” the statement said. “The two-part question struck me as odd because Election Day, Nov. 8th was five weeks away. A lot can happen in five weeks.”
Crockett, who has described the 2020 election as “rigged” due to expanded absentee ballot access during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, said she is running to restore faith in the election system. In response to criticism of her comments, she says Democrats are attempting to shut down Republicans’ conversation about election integrity in 2020 and argues Democrats themselves have questioned election results in the past.
Numerous examinations of the 2020 election have found no evidence of the fraud that Donald Trump claims cost him re-election to the White House.
Simon, who is seeking a third term and heralds Minnesota’s status as No. 1 in voter turnout, has called Crockett’s comments “outlandish” and “dangerous.”
News
High school football: Stillwater dominates on the ground to top Forest Lake in battle of unbeatens
Stillwater’s passing game gets a ton of recognition, and rightfully so.
Senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski is posting gaudy numbers on a weekly basis. He was great again Friday against Forest Lake, as well. Shikenjanski completed his first 12 passes before throwing away a pass while under duress in the final quarter. He completed 14 of 15 for the game.
Still, the aerial attack took a backseat Friday night, playing a complementary role to a dominant rushing attack. The Ponies controlled the clock and moved the ball consistently — scoring on their first four drives of the game sans a halftime kneel-down en route to a 27-14 win over the Rangers.
The Ponies have won 11 straight subdistrict games and are 9-0 in the Metro Maroon North since the formation of that subdistrict.
Stillwater running back Samuel Young ran for north of 100 yards in the first half alone. He tallied one of Stillwater’s three two-yard touchdown runs, with Shikenjanski recording the two others. Shikenjanski also tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Hoheisel on the game’s opening drive.
The win all but secures a No. 1 seed for the fourth-ranked Ponies (6-0) in the Class 6A playoffs with two weeks remaining in the regular season. That was what was at stake in Friday’s affair between two east metro unbeatens. And the same running game that lifted the Ponies to victory will go a long way toward helping them advance into November.
Stillwater’s dominance in the trenches was never more evident than on a fourth-and-2 on its own 27-yard line in the first half. The Ponies went for it via a Shikenjanski sneak and gained four yards to move the chains en route to another touchdown.
Forest Lake (5-1), ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, won its first five games for the first time since 1986. The Rangers’ offense went toe to toe with the Ponies for much of the night, with Leyton Patzer ripping off big chunks in the running game — including a 30-yard scoring scamper to knot the game at 7-7 in the first frame — and quarterback Keagan Zeidler sustaining the passing game.
But the Rangers made a few too many costly mistakes to score the upset. Twice Forest Lake didn’t score on trips inside the Stillwater 3-yard line, with a lost fumble ending one drive and a botched shotgun snap thwarting another.
Mayo Clinic nurses in Lake City vote to remain unionized
High school football: Savion Hart’s big game carries St. Thomas Academy over rival Mahtomedi
How This Newly Found Support Will Boost SHIB Price
High school football roundup: Central holds off North St. Paul in low-scoring affair
St. Paul police: 1 motorist killed in East Side collision
Origin of Hastings explosion that injured man still under investigation
After dodging debate question, Crockett says she would accept results of secretary of state election
High school football: Stillwater dominates on the ground to top Forest Lake in battle of unbeatens
Vikings CB Andrew Booth ‘definitely questionable’ for Sunday, TE Ben Ellefson ruled out
Women’s hockey: Gophers open season by shutting out Bemidji State, 6-0
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet