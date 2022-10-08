Mayo Clinic nurses in Lake City vote to remain unionized

Savion Hart and his St. Thomas Academy teammates rolled through the opposition in their first five games.

But the Cadets knew that was likely to change Friday night in Mahtomedi.

A year ago, it took a last-second touchdown for the Cadets to down the Zephyrs. The year before that, it took four overtimes.

Thanks in part to Hart, there weren’t quite as many challenges to surmount this time around. The junior running back rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas Academy (6-0) — ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A — pulled away down the stretch en route to a 28-14 win over No. 4 Mahtomedi (5-1).

“We have a lot of respect for them,” Hart said. “They have a great team — a great offense with a great running back, a great quarterback, a great tight end and a great offensive line. They have a great defense, too. We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to overcome some adversity if we wanted to come out on top.”

Perhaps the biggest play came with 2:32 remaining when Hart broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run to put his team on top by two touchdowns and assure this game would not come down to the wire.

“I just tried to stay calm, wait for the holes and trust in my offensive line,” Hart said. “I knew they’d be there at the right time when I needed to make that big play.”

Hart also had a 9-yard touchdown run with 6:38 remaining that gave the Cadets a 21-6 lead. That was set up by a huge interception from senior defensive back Jake Borman one play after a fumble had given the Zephyrs the ball back inside their own 5-yard line.

“Any time we can get our offense the ball in good field position, we know they’re going to make a play,” Borman said. “We know what those guys are capable of and we just want to get the ball in their hands as much as possible.”

Mahtomedi has a pretty big playmaker as well in senior running back Corey Bohmert, who had 1,101 yards rushing through his team’s first five games. He finished with 108 yards Friday, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that cut the gap to 7-6.

But the Cadets were able to keep him from breaking off big plays.

“It was a bend-but-not-break defense tonight,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said.

And it wouldn’t have been a Cadets/Zephyrs matchup without at least some drama late. Mahtomedi provided that when junior Charlie Brandt — returning at quarterback for the first time since being injured in week two — connected with senior Andrew Breien on a 23-yard TD pass with 4:24 to play. Breien then caught a pass for the two-point conversion to cut the gap to 21-14.

But Hart answered with his final touchdown run on the Cadets’ next possession, then Borman picked off a second pass to end any chance of a Zephyrs’ comeback.

“They had opportunities and they took advantage of them,” said Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel, whose team plays at Simley (5-0 with a game at Tartan on Saturday) next Friday. “We had opportunities and we didn’t.”

St. Thomas Academy, meanwhile, plays host to Apple Valley (3-3) next Thursday.

“This win means a lot,” Hart said. “It means a lot to the coaches and to everyone on this team. I was just glad to be part of it.”