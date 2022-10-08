Solana Co-founder Confident of Frequent Outages Being Fixed

Three of the five outages have happened this year alone

Due to flaws in Solana’s programming or an artificial influx of visitors from bots.

Anatoly Yakovenko, a co-founder of Solana, is aware of the frustration his customers experience when the service is down. The network problem may, however, soon have a remedy. Yakovenko said in a recent podcast that “this has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority.”

Since its inception in 2020, the proof-of-history/proof-of-stake hybrid blockchain has had five significant outages. Three of those five have happened this year alone, all due to flaws in Solana’s programming or an artificial influx of visitors from bots.

Long Term Remedy

Firedancer, the second Solana client, was launched in August and, according to Yakovenko, would be a “long-term remedy” due to its dedicated development team. In collaboration with the Solana Foundation, the Web3 firm Jump Crypto is creating Firedancer.

In the next year to two years, Jump Crypto anticipates Firedancer to significantly scale Solana, letting it manage a greater volume of transactions with more efficiency.

Yakovenko said:

“Because it’s a separate team, the probability of them having the same bugs in their code as ours becomes virtually zero.”

According to Solana’s co-founder, the company’s present problems are due mostly to human error. Yakovenko said that Solana is “pretty complex,” but he stressed that “this is still software written by humans.”

The co-founder pointed to the most recent Solana outage, which occurred because a misconfigured validator caused the Solana network to become unclear about which fork was the right one, leading to a standstill. If anything catastrophic were to happen to the Solana network, it would still have around 2,000 validators and almost 3,400 copies to fall back on.

