Vikings CB Andrew Booth ‘definitely questionable’ for Sunday, TE Ben Ellefson ruled out
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could return to action Sunday against Chicago. Then again, maybe not.
“I’m definitely questionable,’’ Booth said Friday. “The body takes time to heal. You don’t rush back from a quad.’’
Booth has missed three games due to a quadriceps injury suffered in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay and was officially listed as questionable for the game against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings listed tight end Ben Ellefson, who suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday, as out and wide receiver Justin Nailor (hamstring) also as questionable.
Booth has been bogged down by injuries since being selected in the second round. But he said he’s not concerned with outside talk about that.
“I don’t care about what people are saying, quite frankly, because they’re not doing what I’m doing,’’ he said. “They don’t have to deal with the issues that I’m dealing with.”
Booth said his injury is similar to a pulled muscle.
“I’m definitely itching to get back out there with my teammates,” he said.
Booth missed time in the spring recovering from groin surgery and in the preseason with a sprained right ankle before he was hurt against the Packers. He has been listed since the start of the preseason as third string on the depth chart while fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans is second string.
“He’s been out there more than I have,’’ Booth said. “I’ve been dealing with injuries.”
Ellefson is listed as Minnesota’s third-string tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt but has made one start this season and has three catches for 26 yards. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings are resting Ellefson “in hopes of kind of progressing him forward sooner rather than later.” To replace Ellefson, the Vikings could elevate Jacob Hollister from the practice squad.
CINE BACK SATURDAY
Safety Lewis Cine is expected to return to Minnesota on Saturday after suffering a serious leg injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London and having surgery there Tuesday.
Cine had repaired a compound fracture to his lower left leg and is out for the season. But there is optimism he will return in 2023.
“He’s doing really well coming off of that procedure, and he’s excited to get back (to Minnesota).’’ O’Connell said.
A source said Cine will fly on a “medical plane’’ with medical personnel onboard. The team is expected to greet Cine upon his return.
“We can’t wait to wrap our arms around him when he gets back,” Booth said.
BRIEFLY
The Vikings are 2-0 against the NFC North and will play their third and final division home game Sunday, with all their division road games late in the season. “I do not like it, personally … You don’t really want to play at Lambeau (Field) and you don’t really want to play at Chicago late in the season, ” said receiver Adam Thielen. … Chicago listed cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) as doubtful and running back David Montgomery (ankle) as questionable.
Women’s hockey: Gophers open season by shutting out Bemidji State, 6-0
As if the weight of heavy expectations were weighing them down, the second-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team started slowly in their season opener Friday night.
While clearly faster, Minnesota was outhustled early by a Bemidji State team that already had four games under its belt when the puck dropped. That was corrected after the first intermission.
Abigail Boreen, Peyton Hemp and Abbey Murphy each scored two goals, and Madeline Wethington had three assists as a Gophers team loaded with four Olympians and the reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner pulled away from Bemidji State, 6-0, in the first of two weekend games at Ridder Arena.
Returning as part of what was the nation’s top-scoring line last season, Boreen cleaned up a rebound from a shot by center Kazmaier winner Taylor Heise to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 4:40 of the first period.
It appeared Minnesota, outshot 4-0 early, were on their way, yet that the lead the Gophers (1-0-0) took into the locker room, thanks mostly to Beavers (2-2-1) goaltender Hannah Hogenson, who made 16 first-period saves. Minnesota devised three pretty tic-tac-toe scoring chances in the first period but was foiled each time by the Bemidji junior, who dove across the crease to swat away a point-blank shot by Emily Oden at 14:40.
A minute later, the Gophers went on the power play. This time it was Bemidji’s back check that did the heavy lifting. Minnesota didn’t get a shot on goal.
That changed quickly in the second period, when the Gophers scored three goals in the first seven minutes, the first on a breakaway by Boreen — on a tape-to-tape feed from Heise — with just 1:01 off the clock. She skated right and lifted a wrist shot top shelf for a 2-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Peyton Hemp scored on a full-on charge to the crease at 2:50. The play was reviewed for potential goaltender interference but stood and Wethington had her third assist on three goals.
Hemp scored again at 7:02 for a 4-0 lead, and Abbey Murphy — back after playing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with teammate Grace Zumwinkle — redirected a pass from fellow Olympian Nelli Laitinen (Finland) for a power-play goal at 9:35 of the second frame to make it 5-0.
After two periods, the Gophers were outshooting the Beavers 37-13, and 36-9 since the game’s opening few minutes.
Murphy scored another power-play goal midway through the third period, pocketing a rebound on a shot by Grace Zumwinkle for a 6-0 lead at 11:27.
Hogenson finished with 38 saves. Gophers senior Makayla Pahl stopped all 17 shots she faced for Minnesota.
The series concludes Saturday with a 2 p.m. puck drop at Ridder Arena.
Former Sibley State Park naturalist making case for name change, citing honoree’s problematic history
A former naturalist at Sibley State Park has proposed renaming the west-central Minnesota park given what she sees as the problematic associations of its namesake.
Since its founding in 1919, the state park has been named for Henry Hastings Sibley, who was the state’s first governor and territorial representative to Congress.
Olson’s concerns are based on Sibley’s treatment of the Dakota people. In particular, she points to his role as the military leader in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 that led to the forced expulsion of the Dakota from Minnesota.
Olson has hosted two community informational meetings on the proposal. They have led to lots of discussion in the community and region.
In nearby New London, City Council members aren’t ready to endorse a request from Olson, a New London resident, to support the name change. However, they support the conversation taking place about it.
“Something like this touches the emotions of people,” said Mayor John Bergman as City Council members took up the request for a name change at their meeting Wednesday.
The mayor said the request has made this a great time for education about what happened to the Indigenous population and why it happened.
He and other council members said they did not feel that the city was the best entity to host the conversation.
The mayor and City Council members pointed to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the Minnesota Historical Society as the entities to facilitate the conversation.
The mayor and council members noted that at the end of the day, any decision on a name change will be in the hands of state legislators and state agencies.
They also discussed whether the city’s own Human Rights Commission could facilitate some of the discussion.
Council Member John Dahl said the comments coming to him have been evenly split for and against it, while Council Member Steve Slominski said he’s heard mostly from those against it.
The council members said they did not feel it was in the city’s best interests to take an official stand on the issue at this time.
Council Member Kelly Asche said he would like to hear from the area tribal communities, state legislators and others on the issue.
Council Member Erik Hatlestad said the conversation on reconciliation is important not only for the community, but the region and country, as well. He was among those voicing support for seeing the conversation continue.
Olson told council members that she has contacted the tribal preservation staff with the Lower Sioux, the Upper Sioux and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation tribal offices. She said they are supportive of the conversation, and the tribes will consider offering their recommendations.
She told council members that she hopes they will reconsider a letter of support in the future. It would be a big step toward reconciliation, she said. While the issue may be one for the state, the community that serves as a gateway to Sibley State Park has a role.
“We are a small town, but we matter,” she told the New London council members.
The debate over Sibley and his legacy is not new. Over the last two years, the West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan school district decided to rename Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights. It’s now known as Two Rivers High School.
Sibley’s other Minnesota namesakes include a county, a street in downtown St. Paul and the city of Hastings.
Sibley, who came to what is now Minnesota as a fur trader in 1834, became one of the territory’s leading businessmen and was elected Minnesota’s first governor when it achieved statehood in 1858. His home in Mendota, a state historic site, includes some of the oldest still-standing buildings in the state.
St. Paul man now charged with Arden Hills carjacking in federal court
A St. Paul man charged in Ramsey County Court with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills has now also been charged in the same case in federal court, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday.
Investigators say Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, was wearing a mask and gloves and armed with a handgun when he approached a 61-year-old woman who had just parked in an underground parking garage at 3900 Northwood Drive in Arden Hills on Sept 13.
He was charged in late September with first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Ramsey County Court and this week he was charged with one count of carjacking in federal court.
He made his initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright and was ordered to remain in jail pending further proceedings.
The Ramsey County criminal complaint alleges that when the woman got out of her vehicle about 7:25 a.m., Nunn approached her with the gun. After the woman grabbed the barrel of the gun, he pushed her to the ground and then forced her back into the vehicle at gunpoint.
He ordered her to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash, then made her drive to a south Minneapolis park. At the park, he dropped her off and then drove to the other side of the park where he abandoned the vehicle.
He was arrested Sept. 17 in Minneapolis.
Nunn has a string of felony convictions including for forgery, theft, burglary and shoplifting.
Harvest Fest volunteer Bob Turrentine, ‘Bullseye Bob,’ is king of the giant pumpkin drop in Stillwater
Not many people could orchestrate dropping a 1,500-pound pumpkin from the top of a 100-foot crane into a children’s wading pool.
You must line up the massive orange gourd just right. You must know how to tie the right kind of knot. You must know the best kind of lubricant to use on the pin that is pulled to release the contraption. And you must have a long rope to reach that pin.
When organizers of Stillwater Harvest Fest needed someone to oversee the giant pumpkin drop a decade ago, they turned to Bob Turrentine.
Turrentine, 75, of Stillwater, is a veteran boater, who knows how to tie a knot that can hold a 1,500-pound pumpkin and he’s at it again this weekend.
“It’s kind of a unique slip knot,” said Turrentine, a retired attorney. “I’m sure that there’s a name for it, and that longshoremen know all about it, but it’s just something I kind of made up, and it turns out that it worked.”
“We call him ‘Bullseye Bob,’” said Harvest Fest organizer Cory Buettner. “He never misses.”
NERVE-WRACKING WORK
In his 10 years of dropping giant pumpkins, there’s been only one major mishap, Turrentine said. “The second or third year that I did it, I tied the knot, and it wouldn’t release,” he said.
His wife, Linda Besk Turrentine, was serving as the emcee of the event that year.
Here’s how she tells the story: “Here I am, ‘TEN! NINE! EIGHT!’ the whole thing. We get down to, ‘ONE,’ and it doesn’t do anything. He pulls it back up, and we go through the whole thing again: ‘TEN! NINE! EIGHT!’ It still doesn’t go. Then he pulls it for the third try, and I said, ‘Well, maybe this is like my marriages: The third is going to be the charm.’”
The third time was indeed the charm.
“That’s when I started using Pam, the vegetable spray, to lubricate the knot, so it releases easily,” Bob Turrentine said.
“But not too easily,” Linda Besk Turrentine added.
Overseeing the drop is not for the faint-hearted.
“It’s always nerve-racking when he’s under this pumpkin that is hanging above him, and he’s directing the crane where to position it, and it’s, like, ‘I guess he’d have time to run like hell,’” Linda Besk Turrentine said.
But her husband assures her that he has “great faith” in his knot-tying abilities.
“I am extremely safety-conscious about this,” he said, adding that he’s strict about where people stand.
Does Turrentine have to monitor the barometric pressure? Temperature? Wind speed?
“I would like to say yes, but the truth is no,” he said. “When you’re dropping a giant pumpkin from 100 feet up, I mean I guess hurricane-force winds might have an effect, but the normal winds around here? No.”
THE THUMP OF THE DROP
Event organizers always plan something new and different each year for the pumpkin drop. In 2017, a pumpkin painted in Minnesota Vikings colors smashed a pumpkin decorated in Green Bay Packers colors. Two years before that was the infamous year of the candy, when organizers filled a hollowed-out giant pumpkin with $300 worth of candy from Costco.
“That year I was the finder of lost children,” Buettner said. “It was every parent’s nightmare, and we said, ‘We cannot do candy ever again.’ All the kids wanted to go in early.”
The area around the pumpkin drop is taped off each year with caution tape. Once the pumpkin has dropped, children are allowed to run in and collect pumpkin seeds to grow their own giant pumpkins the following year.
“We keep pushing the circumference of the safety zone back each year,” Buettner said. “We’ve had some close calls with chunks coming out, but no one’s really ever gotten hurt.”
On Sunday, organizers plan to have two or three giant pumpkins land on the ground — rather than in a pool or on top of another pumpkin, Buettner said.
“We want the thump,” he said. “You can feel it. I’m hoping this year it will make a good noise. In the past, we’ve always been, ‘Let’s drop it in water,’ or ‘Let’s drop it on another pumpkin,’ and you kind of get a different kind of splat. This year, I want to thump the earth.”
A LIFETIME OF BOATING
Turrentine grew up in San Diego — learning to sail on a Hobie Cat sailboat in Mission Bay when he was 8 years old. After graduating from San Diego State University and California Western School of Law, he moved to Stillwater in 1974.
After practicing law for 12 years, he made a major career change, purchasing a dive shop in the British Virgin Islands, which he owned and operated for four years.
When he returned to Stillwater, he took a job working in the civil division of the Washington County Attorney’s Office for 15 years, specializing in real estate.
He retired in 2001 at the age of 55 following a massive “heart event,” he said. “They didn’t know why I had it, and they didn’t know if it would happen again. I decided, ‘You know, I really don’t want to spend the rest of my life being an attorney,’ so I retired.”
He and Linda have been married for 29 years; they have four children between them, including Linda’s son, Ted Kozlowski, who is mayor of Stillwater.
“I knew my dad had a lot of unique skills: He can fly a hot-air balloon, he’s a great sailor, skier and chef, but I was really surprised by his ability to guide pumpkins on target with such accuracy,” Kozlowski said.
The Turrentines spend their winters in the Bahamas on their 48-foot Kadey-Krogen trawler named Veda L., in honor of Turrentine’s grandmother.
Turrentine plans this weekend to begin training his apprentice, Brandon Lamb, on the fine art of pumpkin dropping. “It might be time to pass the torch,” he said. “Brandon is the only one who has expressed any interest.”
Lamb, the owner of Candyland in downtown Stillwater, said he’s confident that he’ll be able to step up if the time comes.
“You basically make two hoops, and then you fasten it very, very tightly around the base of the pumpkin,” he said. “The pin goes in between the two ropes. It’s got to be tight. The pin is holding those two loops together. When you pull the pin out, that releases any pressure that the rope is creating to hold that pumpkin in place.”
Who’s bringing the Pam?
“I suppose I’ll have to,” Lamb said. “That’s Lesson No. 1: Do not forget the Pam. I hope I don’t miss.”
IF YOU GO
What: Stillwater Harvest Fest
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lowell Park on the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater
Highlights: 100-foot pumpkin drops, 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday; children’s tractor pull, 3-5 p.m. Sunday; chili cook-off, 1-4 p.m. Saturday; pie-eating contest, 2 p.m. Saturday; children’s costume parade, 11:30 a.m. Sunday; pumpkin boat regatta, 2 p.m. Sunday; live music all weekend.
Information: harvestfeststillwater.com
Driver, 63, dies in Burnsville crash Thursday night
A Rosemount man died Thursday night after his vehicle rear-ended a car near Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, authorities said.
The 63-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle in the 8:20 p.m. crash and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Carissa Larsen, communications director for the city of Burnsville.
The Minnesota State Patrol is helping police reconstruct the crash, which occurred on Dakota County Road 42 near Parson Hill Drive.
The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, Larsen said.
Jesse Ventura has been an avid Vikings fan for six decades and likes what he now sees
In Week 2, ABC opened Monday Night Football with a 90-second promo that featured former Minnesota governor and avid Vikings fan Jesse Ventura saying that night would be “Fly Eagles Fly over my dead body.” The game did not exactly go as Ventura had predicted.
Philadelphia trounced the Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19. And while Ventura said the spot went over quite well, he considered it unfortunate it wasn’t a good outing for the franchise he has followed since it was founded in 1961, when he was growing up in south Minneapolis.
“I felt bad that I brought them bad luck,” Ventura said in hour-long interview with the Pioneer Press this week.
But Ventura, 71, did claim he has helped the Vikings before. He pointed to a playoff game in 1969, when he was 18 — well before he became famous as pro wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura and before he served as Minnesota’s 38th governor from 1999-2003.
“I actually believe I helped the Vikings win a playoff game against the Rams,” Ventura said.
On Dec. 27, 1969, the Vikings opened the playoffs with a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. As Ventura tells it, he had enlisted in September following his high school graduation to join the Navy and was due to report in January.
Ventura and a friend, who also was joining the Navy, wanted to have a big party before they headed out. So they booked some rooms at a hotel near the stadium the night before the game along with some other buddies prior to attending the game.
“We got out there and we started partying all night, and it turned out that was the same hotel that was housing the Rams,” Ventura said. “And we kept them up all night out (running around) in the hallway raising hell and making noise. We got big offensive tackle Bob Brown (who was listed at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and later made the Pro Football Hall of Fame) in the hall in his boxer shorts.
“He comes out, and he’s so big he has to turn sideways to get out the door. He’s bigger than Godzilla. He looks at us and says, ‘I know you boys are having a fun time tonight, and I don’t want to spoil it for you, but I’ve got a big game tomorrow and need my sleep.’ We all said, ‘Yes, sir.’ ”
But did the partiers indeed settle down?
“We kept it down a little bit, but we managed to still bother them all night long,” Ventura said. “So we kind of felt somewhat responsible that we helped the Vikings a little bit by keeping the Rams up all night.”
Bud Grant, then the Vikings coach, said Friday he has known Ventura for many years but had never heard that story. But he added, “We had a lot of people who helped me, and probably him, too,”
After that game, Ventura served in the Vietnam War, became a wrestler, showed up in movies and on television, and got into politics, serving as mayor of Brooklyn Park from 1991-95 before going on to become governor. And he continued to attend Vikings games when he could at Metropolitan Stadium or the Metrodome, the two stadiums where they played for four decades, from 1982 to 2013.
But until two weeks ago, Ventura, who lives in White Bear Lake, hadn’t attended a Vikings game since his days as governor. And he had never been to U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. So why not?
“They’re on TV,” he said.
In recent years, Ventura has developed a friendship with former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer and Buddy Becker, a real estate agent who has a home in Blaine where Kramer lives in the spacious basement. Due to the friendship, which started when they all began playing golf together at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Becker invited Ventura to Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit on Sept. 25.
“It’s phenomenal,” Ventura said of the Vikings’ new home. “The stadium is better than I even anticipated. It’s a great stadium. … I had a great time there.”
Ventura is known, of course, for providing critical opinions, so he did offer up some negatives. He was surprised to find out that the Vikings, like most pro sports teams, no longer have paper tickets.
“I’ve never owned a cell phone,” said Ventura, who once hosted the TV show “Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura.” “I’ve made it this far without one, and because everyone says you have to one and they follow you wherever you go if you do have one. I just prefer for Jesse Ventura, it’s harder to them to know where I’m at. But I don’t know who ‘they’ are.”
Ventura was able to make it into the game thanks to Becker’s tickets on his cell phone. But then it came time for the security check that all fans attending pro sports events must go through.
“I’m the governor of Minnesota,” Ventura said. “I’m not a terrorist. I’m the fricking governor, 38th. I carry that title. You can put it on my gravestone. I’m offended I need to be searched.”
Ventura said he used to have Timberwolves and Lynx season tickets but gave them up because he didn’t want to go through security checks and “got tired of being treated like a common criminal.”
Nevertheless, Ventura hasn’t ruled out attending another Vikings game, and he figures to be watching on television when they play Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. He likes what he sees so far out of first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, 37, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.
“I think he’s a good, young coach,” said Ventura, who wore a windbreaker during the interview that he got years ago at a golf outing that reads “Vikings Celebrity Tournament” on the front. “He’s got a better rapport with million-dollar players than I think Zimmer did. Zimmer may know X’s and O’s but he’s old school in a way. He’d probably have better success being a defensive coordinator for Vince Lombardi in that (1960s) era of football.”
In his pre-game spot for ABC, Ventura talked about the Vikings’ playoff failures over the years and he left a mock voicemail for O’Connell, saying, “This is desperation calling.” But Ventura, wearing a Vikings No. 98 jersey with his name on the back, later said that “last night Bud Grant came to me in a dream (and) whispered ‘we have the offense this year’ “” to do some damage.
O’Connell said Friday he never has gotten an actual voicemail from Ventura and that he has yet to see the promo. But he said he’s heard from others it “was a pretty cool deal” and that the Vikings need to “keep that tape and make sure we have that in the archives for me.”
Ventura said he was pitched the idea by ABC/ESPN officials shortly before the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay. He agreed to do it, and two versions were filmed in a warehouse in Minneapolis, one to use if the Vikings beat Green Bay and one for if they lost. The Vikings beat the Packers 23-7.
“The reaction to it has been phenomenal,” Ventura said. “I enjoyed doing it, but I heard the Philadelphia people were outraged over it. Not mad at me. They were jealous. They said, ‘How come our team doesn’t get a promo like that?’ ”
In the promo, Ventura made note of the Vikings’ devastating 30-27 overtime loss to Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 17, 1999. That was just 13 days after Ventura took office as governor.
Throughout Ventura’s time as governor, Red McCombs owned the Vikings, and Ventura did not have a good relationship with him. Ventura said when he took office that he wouldn’t build a stadium for the Vikings using public money, but that didn’t keep McCombs from making a pitch to get such money to build a replacement for the Metrodome.
“The worst meeting I had as governor was with Red McCombs and only because you would think that when someone wants something from the governor, that you would come in prepared and that you figure you’re only going to get one shot at it,” Ventura said. “He was the worst prepared person I ever dealt with. He came in with nothing. He plopped in the chair and says, ‘Governor, I need a new stadium.’ ”
Ventura said McCombs came in with no ideas other than he wanted public money for a stadium. He said McCombs was making about $4 million a year in profit then while other NFL owners were earning between $10 million and $12 million annually.
To close the gap, Ventura said he suggested McCombs raise ticket prices by $10 a game, figuring that would bring in more than $6 million annual additional revenue. Soon after, he said he told McCombs, “Get out of here.”
With talk of a possible new home for the Vikings prevalent during Ventura’s time in office, Ventura said he suggested to then-attorney general Mike Hatch that the state legalize sports betting and put a tax on it to help pay for a stadium. He said he had been told there was an estimated $3 billion per year being illegally bet on sports in Minnesota.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we legalize sports betting?’ ” Ventura said. “We become the bookies, bookies get paid 10 percent generally. I said, ‘That means we’d make $300 million a year by being the bookie to sports betting. It’s going on anyway. Bring it above board, make it legal.”
At the time, Nevada was the only state with legal sports betting, and Ventura said he would have been willing to sue the U.S. government on that being unconstitutional if it tried ban a law allowing sports betting in Minnesota. But Ventura said he didn’t get any backing on his idea from the state legislature.
Now, roughly 30 states have legalized sports betting, though Minnesota is not one of them. Ventura said he was 20 years ahead of his time while in office.
When he was in office, Ventura attended some Vikings games. He said the last one he saw before last month’s game against the Lions was against the Packers at the Metrodome, although he doesn’t recall what year.
But Ventura does remember what he once thought about doing to Packers fans who attended games in Minnesota and then drove back to Wisconsin.
“I had a great idea but my security guys talked me out of it,” Ventura said. “I wanted to take my troopers and go set up on I-94 and bust the Cheeseheads as they’re all driving back because you know they’re all drinking. And I wanted to personally get out and do it.”
Ventura grew up in the 1960s when the Packers won five championships and the Vikings were coming of age. He became a big Vikings then, and said he closely followed the era of the Purple People Eaters, the legendary Minnesota defensive linemen from the late 1960s to the late 1970s.
Later, he was a fan of Kramer, who played quarterback from 1977-89. Ventura remembers him as a “gunslinger” on the field. And he also liked linebacker Scott Studwell, who played from 1977-90 and used to go see Ventura wrestle. The two would get into mock fights, with Ventura saying fans thought they were real.
“I used to have fun with Scott,” Ventura said. “I called him ‘Spudwell,’ and I challenged him to come into the ring. And Scott was great about it because these guys would hold him and Scott would make it look like he’s trying to get in there.”
Now, Ventura is following a new generation of Vikings players. He likes that the Vikings have gotten off to a 3-1 start but doesn’t deny that “luck is breaking our way this year.” The Vikings have come from behind in the fourth quarter in the past two games against lesser teams Detroit and New Orleans, which they beat 28-25 last Sunday in London.
Ventura closed his ABC promo by saying in his mock voicemail to O’Connell, “Call me back when you get a chance.”
Ventura said this week he actually does welcome a call from O’Connell. And the head coach said Friday there just may be one coming.
“I just need to track down his number,” O’Connell said. “When I’ll be able to do that, I’ll go ahead and give him a shout back.”
